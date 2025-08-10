As of August 2025, 14 Latter-day Saint temples in the Philippines are operating, scheduled for dedication, under construction, or in planning and design.

The Alabang Philippines Temple — scheduled for dedication Jan. 18, 2026, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — is one of 14 total houses of the Lord planned for the country.

After its dedication, the Alabang temple will become the fourth house of the Lord in the Philippines and the second in the Manila metropolitan area. With the dedications currently scheduled, it is projected to be the Church’s 213th operating temple.

Temples in the Philippines

More than 880,000 Latter-day Saints in over 1,300 local congregations reside in the Philippines.

Alabang Philippines Temple

Public open house: Nov. 21 through Dec. 13, 2025. A media day will be Nov. 17, and invited guests will tour the temple Nov. 18-20.

Dedication: Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, by Elder Bednar. Scheduled currently as the second temple dedication of 2026, the Alabang dedication will take place just one week after the Burley Idaho Temple is dedicated Jan. 11.

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, by Elder Bednar. Scheduled currently as the second temple dedication of 2026, the Alabang dedication will take place just one week after the Burley Idaho Temple is dedicated Jan. 11. About the temple: Two-story building on 2.6-acre site at the northwest corner of Corporate Avenue and Filinvest Avenue. Alabang is a neighborhood in the city of Muntinlupa, southeast of Manila.

Two-story building on 2.6-acre site at the northwest corner of Corporate Avenue and Filinvest Avenue. Alabang is a neighborhood in the city of Muntinlupa, southeast of Manila. Temple announced: President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for the greater Manila, Philippines, area on April 2, 2017, during April 2017 general conference. It was one of the last five temples President Monson announced before his death in January 2018 and will be the final temple of this group to be dedicated, after the Brasília Brazil, Nairobi Kenya, Pocatello Idaho and Saratoga Springs Utah temples.

Groundbreaking: June 4, 2020, with Elder Evan A. Schmutz, now an emeritus general authority and then president of the Church's Philippines Area, presiding.

June 4, 2020, with Elder Evan A. Schmutz, now an emeritus general authority and then president of the Church’s Philippines Area, presiding. The Church in the area: Alabang has been in the Manila Philippines Temple district, which comprises 52 stakes. The temples are about 16 miles apart. Plans have been announced to also construct a temple in San Jose del Monte, north of Manila.