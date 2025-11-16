Open house underway for second temple in metro Manila, Philippines

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The exterior of the Alabang Philippines Temple.

The Alabang Philippines Temple has begun its open-house phase, with the public invited to visit this house of the Lord from Nov. 21 to Dec. 13, excluding Sundays. A preceding media day takes place Nov. 17, and invited guests will tour the building Nov. 18-20.

This structure is the fourth Philippines temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It’s also the second in the greater Manila metropolitan area, after the Manila Philippines Temple.

Four General Authority Seventies were in attendance on the first day of tours, Nov. 17, guiding media representatives through the temple. Elder James R. Rasband, an assistant executive director in the Temple Department, joined the three members of the Philippines Area presidency — Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., president; Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, first counselor; and Elder William K. Jackson, second counselor.

The celestial room inside the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In conjunction with the media day, the Church’s Philippines Newsroom released interior and exterior photographs of the Alabang temple on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

In two months, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Alabang temple, on Jan. 18, 2026. That’s exactly one year — to the day — after the groundbreaking of the Tacloban City Philippines Temple.

With the dedications currently scheduled, the Alabang temple is projected to be the Church’s 213th operating temple.

The baptistry inside the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Design and features

A two-story edifice of 35,998 square feet, the Alabang temple is a cast-in-place concrete structure clad in white Oro Cristal granite from China. Art-glass windows display a motif of the white jasmine flower, or sampaguita, the national flower of the Philippines. Colors of cream, amber, white, green and pink decorate the glass, which was fabricated in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Inside the temple, 100% wool area rugs adorn nylon carpet; the rugs and carpet were made in Hong Kong, China. Honey gold limestone from China is also used, along with tile fabricated in Cerrione, Italy.

A rug inside the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Crystal, acrylic and brass decorative lighting fixtures were built in Hong Kong. Doors and millwork were both fabricated in Manila and made of Khaya (African mahogany) hardwood.

The temple’s 2.62-acre site — just a mile west of the Laguna de Bay lake — features 90 trees of 10 species, as well as 32 different species of shrubs and ground covers. Trees on the grounds include the Manila palm, royal palm, banaba, takulao, katmon, botong, champaca and kalachuchi.

The bride's room inside the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This temple and the Church in the Philippines

On April 2, 2017, then-Church President Thomas S. Monson announced a second house of the Lord for the greater Manila area.

Later referred to as the Alabang temple, it was one of the last five temples President Monson announced before his death in January 2018. It will also be the final temple of this group to be dedicated.

An instruction room inside the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ground was broken for the Alabang temple on June 4, 2020, presided over by Elder Evan A. Schmutz. At the time, Elder Schmutz was a General Authority Seventy and president of the Philippines Area; he received emeritus status in 2024.

This groundbreaking marked the first time that two Philippines temples were under construction at the same time; ground was broken for a temple in Urdaneta a year and a half earlier.

A sealing room inside the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Philippines has 14 houses of the Lord operating, under construction or in planning stages.

Three of those are in operation: the Manila Philippines Temple (dedicated in 1984), the Cebu City Philippines Temple (2010) and the Urdaneta Philippines Temple (2024).

In addition to the soon-to-be-dedicated Alabang temple, another four are under construction: in Davao City (ground broken in 2020), Bacolod (2021), Cagayan de Oro (2024) and Tacloban City (2025).

That leaves six houses of the Lord in planning stages in the country, announced for Naga (in 2022), Santiago (2022), Tuguegarao City (2023), Iloilo (2023), Laoag (2023) and San Jose del Monte (2025).

As of August 2025, 14 Latter-day Saint temples in the Philippines are operating, scheduled for dedication, under construction, or in planning and design. | Church News graphic

An art-glass window inside the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Since the Philippines opened for missionary work in 1961, Church growth in the country has been among the fastest in the world. By 1970, the Church had a presence on eight major Philippine islands. In 1974, then-Elder Ezra Taft Benson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles organized the first stake in the Philippines.

The country is now home to around 900,000 Latter-day Saints in over 1,300 local congregations. With its high number of Church members, the Philippines has the fourth-largest population of Latter-day Saints in the world.

The exterior of the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alabang Philippines Temple

Address: Corner of Filinvest Avenue and Corporate Avenue, Filinvest, Alabang, Muntinlupa, Philippines

Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson

Groundbreaking: June 4, 2020, presided over by Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy

Public open house: Nov. 21 through Dec. 13, 2025, excluding Sundays

To be dedicated: Jan. 18, 2026, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property size: 2.62 acres

Building size: 35,998 square feet

Building height: 175 feet (including the spire)

The recommend desk inside the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Alabang Philippines Temple monument sign. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A chapel inside the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The exterior of the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A sealing room inside the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A waiting room inside the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints