Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; screenshot from YouTube; Kristin Murphy, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: "Adam and Eve," by Douglas M. Fryer; Elder David A. Bednar recently reflected on his BYU Education Week message from 2014 when he invited individuals to flood the earth with "messages that are authentic, edifying and praiseworthy”; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives keynote talk Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in the Marriott Center during BYU Education Week; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, speak at a devotional in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Aug. 15, 2024, as part of an Especially for Young Single Adult Conference.

During the week of Aug. Aug. 18-24, the Church News reported on President Jeffery R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as he taught about the importance of wearing the temple garment. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video noting the 10-year anniversary of his invitation to use social media to “flood the earth” with gospel messages on social media. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at BYU Education Week, along with members of the Relief Society general Presidency, the Primary general presidency, the Young Women general presidency and the Young Men general presidency.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at a devotional at an Especially For Young Single Adult Conference that was broadcast to two other YSA conferences happening across North America. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. shared an analogy about mangrove trees and faith communities at the G20 Interfaith Forum. The Church News reported on the groundbreaking ceremonies for three temples and the media days and beginning of open-house period of two additional houses of the Lord.

The Church released an update of the General Handbook that includes direction on sealings, information on Sunday meetings and more. Elder W. Mark Bassett, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Missionary Department, spoke at the Provo Missionary Training Center, teaching missionaries how to “bring people to the healing waters.” BYU–Pathway President Brian K. Ashton spoke on the Church News podcast about the growing legacy of the BYU–Pathway program.

Read more about these nine stories here.

1. President Holland teaches of the garment’s reminder and symbolism of the Savior as it is worn day and night

"Adam and Eve," by Douglas M. Fryer | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dating back to Adam and Eve’s expulsion from the Garden of Eden, wearing the garment of the holy priesthood has been “a sacred physical reminder of [our] covenants — a symbol of the Savior Himself.”

That teaching is from President Holland in the September 2024 Liahona magazine. In an article titled “The Garment of the Holy Priesthood,” President Holland discusses the importance of wearing the temple garment day and night. The September issue of the magazine is now available in the Gospel Library, including the full text of President Holland’s article.

2. Then and now: A look at Elder Bednar’s invitation 10 years ago to ‘flood the earth’ with gospel messages on social media

Elder David A. Bednar recently reflected on his BYU Education Week message from 2014 when he invited individuals to flood the earth with "messages that are authentic, edifying and praiseworthy." | Screenshot from YouTube

Ten years ago Elder Bednar invited members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to “fill the earth with goodness” by using social media to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“What has been accomplished thus far in this dispensation communicating gospel messages through social media channels is a good beginning — but only a small trickle,” Elder Bednar said during Brigham Young University’s Education Week devotional on Aug. 19, 2014.

“I now extend to you the invitation to help transform the trickle into a flood. Beginning at this place on this day, I exhort you to sweep the earth with messages filled with righteousness and truth — messages that are authentic, edifying and praiseworthy — and literally to sweep the earth as with a flood.”

3. Elder Andersen, other Church leaders speak at BYU Education Week

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives a keynote address Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in the Marriott Center during BYU Education Week. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elder Andersen’s topic for the keynote address during BYU Education Week was “profoundly important,” said the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “and at the foundation of how we choose to live our lives.”

During the week of Aug 19-23, thousands of participants traveled to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, to participate in this year’s BYU Education Week. Among speakers were several Church officers, including members of the Relief Society, Primary, Young Women and Young Men general presidencies.

4. Elder Stevenson broadcasts message to 3 young single adult conferences in North America

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, speak at a devotional in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on August 15, 2024, as part of an Especially for Young Single Adult Conference. His message was broadcast to two other young single adult conferences happening across North America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Speaking to young single adults in Idaho, Illinois and Canada, Elder Stevenson extended a call to action: to be peacemakers and build bridges of understanding.

Elder Stevenson’s message was broadcast to those participating in regional Especially for Young Single Adult Conferences from Aug. 14-16.

Related Stories Elder Stevenson throws 1st pitch at Kansas City Royals’ JustServe Night

5. The ‘collective moral mangrove’ analogy Elder Soares shared at the G20 Interfaith Forum

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participates on a panel at the G20 Interfaith Forum on Aug. 21, 2024, in Brasilia, Brazil. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The mangrove tree filters toxins and provides stability around tropical coastlines. Similarly, faith communities can serve as society’s moral filters and stabilizers, said Elder Soares at the G20 Interfaith Forum.

“As a collective moral mangrove, we can protect future generations from forces of addiction, isolation, narcissism and moral relativism that could consume them,” said Elder Soares. “A moral mangrove, and all the people who are part of it, are crucial to the fabric that strengthens and holds our society together and gives us faith in the future of the world.”

6. Same-day groundbreakings for three temples, while two temples open to the public

On Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, the ground was broken for three temples of the Church. Clockwise from top left: The groundbreaking of the Austin Texas Temple; the groundbreaking of the Santiago West Chile Temple; the groundbreaking of the Londrina Brazil Temple; the Salvador Brazil Temple (left) and the Mendoza Argentina Temple (right). | Photos from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking ceremonies for three future temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were on Saturday, Aug. 17 — for the Austin Texas, Londrina Brazil and Santiago West Chile temples.

During the week, two temples in South America were opened to the media and later to the general public. Church leaders — including Elder Soares and the South America South and Brazil area presidencies — welcomed media representatives to the Salvador Brazil Temple and the Mendoza Argentina Temple.

Related Stories Groundbreaking signals beginning of construction for the Austin Texas Temple

7. Church’s General Handbook updates include direction on sealings, Sunday meetings and more

The Church’s “General Handbook.” | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church published multiple adjustments to its General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday, Aug. 19, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

This is the second update of the year for the handbook that serves as a reference for “understanding of principles, policies and procedures,” according to the manual’s introduction. The first updates of the year came at the end of May and included modifications to sections on the Primary organization, missionaries and meetings of the Church.

The complete handbook is published digitally on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app and is available for all members and friends of the Church to study.

Related Story See handbook updates made in May 2024

8. ‘Bring people to the healing waters,’ invites Elder Bassett at Provo MTC

Elder W. Mark Bassett, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Missionary Department, holds scriptures and “Preach My Gospel” at a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Bassett spoke to new missionaries in the Provo Missionary Training Center on Aug. 21. The General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Missionary Department was joined by his wife, Sister Angela Bassett. The two testified that missionaries can bring many to Jesus’ healing as they invite them to repent and treasure the words of prophets.

Related Stories Elder Bassett at 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders: Confidently teaching the doctrine of baptism

9. Podcast episode 202: President Brian K. Ashton and Matt Eyring discuss the growing legacy of BYU–Pathway

BYU–Pathway Worldwide President Brian K. Ashton joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

In 2009, BYU–Idaho launched a program called Pathway. This one-year, reduced-cost online program was offered to students wherever they lived, without stepping on a university campus. Eight years later, in 2017, Pathway changed when the Church announced the creation of BYU–Pathway Worldwide.

On this episode of the Church News podcast, one learns the stories of faith that have guided the growth and success of BYU–Pathway with its president, Brian K. Ashton, and Matt Eyring, the school’s vice president of advancement.