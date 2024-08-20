Same-day groundbreakings for 3 temples — has it happened before?

Photos from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, the ground was broken for three temples of the Church. Clockwise from top left: The groundbreaking of the Austin Texas Temple; The groundbreaking of the Chile Santiago West Temple; The groundbreaking of the Londrina Brazil Temple; A crowd at the groundbreaking of the Londrina Brazil Temple.

Groundbreaking ceremonies for three future temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were on Saturday, Aug. 17 — for the Austin Texas, Londrina Brazil and Santiago West Chile temples.

Same-day groundbreakings for multiple temples isn’t new. The first instance of two temple groundbreakings came in 1998 — when on Oct. 10 ground was broken for the Detroit Michigan and Spokane Washington temples.

Two-temple-groundbreaking days occurred three more times up to March 13, 1999, when ground was broken on the same day for three houses of the Lord — the Oaxaca Mexico, Nashville Tennessee and Kona Hawaii temples.

Three more temples had groundbreakings on the same day two months later — the Adelaide Australia, Veracruz Mexico and Louisville Kentucky temples.

Same-day dedications for multiple temples go back to 1999 as well, with the Nov. 14 dedications of the Halifax Nova Scotia and Regina Saskatchewan temples. And the first three-dedication day came just last year, when the Brasília Brazil, Bentonville Arkansas and Moses Lake Washington temples were all dedicated on Sept. 17, 2023.

