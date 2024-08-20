Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Temples

Same-day groundbreakings for 3 temples — has it happened before?

Ground broken on Saturday, Aug. 17, for Austin Texas, Londrina Brazil and Santiago West Chile temples

On Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, the ground was broken for three temples of the Church. Clockwise from top left: The groundbreaking of the Austin Texas Temple; The groundbreaking of the Chile Santiago West Temple; The groundbreaking of the Londrina Brazil Temple; A crowd at the groundbreaking of the Londrina Brazil Temple. Photos from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Scott Taylor

By Scott Taylor

Groundbreaking ceremonies for three future temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were on Saturday, Aug. 17 — for the Austin Texas, Londrina Brazil and Santiago West Chile temples.

Same-day groundbreakings for multiple temples isn’t new. The first instance of two temple groundbreakings came in 1998 — when on Oct. 10 ground was broken for the Detroit Michigan and Spokane Washington temples.

Two-temple-groundbreaking days occurred three more times up to March 13, 1999, when ground was broken on the same day for three houses of the Lord — the Oaxaca Mexico, Nashville Tennessee and Kona Hawaii temples.

Three more temples had groundbreakings on the same day two months later — the Adelaide Australia, Veracruz Mexico and Louisville Kentucky temples.

Same-day dedications for multiple temples go back to 1999 as well, with the Nov. 14 dedications of the Halifax Nova Scotia and Regina Saskatchewan temples. And the first three-dedication day came just last year, when the Brasília Brazil, Bentonville Arkansas and Moses Lake Washington temples were all dedicated on Sept. 17, 2023.

Following are links to individual-event coverage for the Aug. 17 groundbreaking ceremonies for the Austin Texas, Londrina Brazil and Santiago West Chile temples.

Ground broken for Austin Texas Temple
Ground broken for Londrina Brazil Temple
Ground broken for Chile Santiago West Temple
Related Stories
Read more Church News coverage of temples
Salvador Brazil, Mendoza Argentina temples open with media days
The path to 200 houses of the Lord: A brief introduction
The path to 200 houses of the Lord: Temple Nos. 1-20
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed