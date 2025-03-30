Menu
In case you missed it: President Holland rededicates Toronto Ontario Temple, Elder Soares ministers to flood victims, temple news, plus 7 more stories

Here are 10 stories from the Church News the week of March 23 to 29

Clockwise from top left: President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, stands in front of the Toronto Ontario Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025, with Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan (left) and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Northeast Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Ruth Ann Daines (right); Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks in a stake conference in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, March 16, 2025; Jade Spradley, right, thanks volunteers with a hug after a Latter-day Saint work crew removed a large tree from her backyard in St. Petersburg, Florida, in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in October 2024; Elder Scott D. Whiting, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe North Area, joined by friends from various faiths, academics, representatives from community and charity organizations, and other Church leaders, presides over and participates in the groundbreaking of the Birmingham England Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Clockwise from top left: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
By Lynnette McConkie

During the week of March 23-29, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, rededicated the Toronto Ontario Temple, and the Church News reported on the recent ministry of Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles among recent flood victims in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

In temple news, construction began on the Birmingham England Temple with the groundbreaking ceremony, and milestones for five other temples were announced.

Learn how The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cared for those in need in 2024 and how the Church, in collaboration with the NAACP, is building ambassadors of peace and harmony in a new documentary.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund met with youth at Church history sites in Missouri. In Ohio, the Joseph and Emma Smith Home was honored with an Award of Merit for the Reconstruction of a Religious Landmark.

In this week’s Church News podcast, Rosalynde Welch of the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship explores themes from the Doctrine and Covenants.

Discover some of the ways young single adult Church members are ministering, and a Church News four-part series explores what recent research says about toxic perfectionism from a Latter-day Saint perspective and how to heal from it.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. President Holland says individuals owe ancestors time and work in temples at rededication of Toronto’s house of the Lord

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, stands in front of the Toronto Ontario Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025, with Elder Kevin R. Duncan and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, left, and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Northeast area presidency, and his wife, Sister Ruth Ann Daines, right.
President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, stands in front of the Toronto Ontario Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025, with Elder Kevin R. Duncan and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, left, and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Northeast area presidency, and his wife, Sister Ruth Ann Daines, right. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Holland rededicated the Toronto Ontario Temple on Sunday morning, March 23. He encouraged individuals to engage in Savior-focused soul searching and to live lives reflective of what is learned and promised inside the temple.

Read more about the rededication and responses from members here.
Read President Holland’s prayer to rededicate the Toronto Ontario Temple as a ‘house of the Lord.’
Church News Almanac: Toronto Ontario Temple
President Holland expresses gratitude for covenants, priesthood power

2. Elder Soares testifies of Jesus Christ during ministry in the Pacific

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks in a stake conference in Brisbane, Australia, on March 16, 2025.
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks in a stake conference in Brisbane, Australia, on March 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares met with congregations and in a few members’ homes to listen to their stories and offer comfort in his recent ministry to the Pacific Area.

“He has His warm arms outstretched at the beginning of your day.” Elder Soares emphasized that Jesus Christ is always ready to embrace, support and help. “Just trust Him. He understands your pain. That one I can assure you, for sure.”

Read more about this story here.
Elder Soares makes the case for compassion at International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C.
Pacific area youth find strength in Christ at FSY conferences

3. Groundbreaking for England’s 3rd house of the Lord, and milestones for 5 other temples from Hungary to Brazil

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
Elder Scott D. Whiting — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe North Area — presided over the groundbreaking of the Birmingham England Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Joining Elder Whiting were friends from various faiths, academics, representatives from community and charity organizations, and other Church leaders. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ground has been broken and dedicated for the construction of England’s third house of the Lord. Elder Scott D. Whiting, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe North Area who presided at the Birmingham England Temple ceremony, said the temple “will stand as a beacon of faith, peace and devotion to Jesus Christ for generations to come.”

Announcements for five other temples include dates for the open house and dedication of the Farmington New Mexico Temple in July and August; and site groundbreakings dates for the Natal Brazil Temple, Budapest Hungary Temple, Lagos Nigeria Temple and Benin City Nigeria Temple scheduled for May and June.

Read about the Birmingham England Temple groundbreaking here.
Read about the Farmington New Mexico Temple open house and dedication dates here.
Read about groundbreaking dates for temples in Hungary, Brazil, and two in Nigeria.
Read more Church News coverage of temples

4. Church spends $1.45 billion to care for those in need during 2024, annual summary outlines

Jade Spradley, right, thanks volunteers with a hug after a Latter-day Saint work crew removed a large tree from her backyard in St. Petersburg, Florida, in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in October 2024.
Jade Spradley, right, thanks volunteers with a hug after a Latter-day Saint work crew removed a large tree from her backyard in St. Petersburg, Florida, in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in October 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s Caring for Those in Need: 2024 Summary, released Tuesday, March 25, expressed gratitude for all who acted on the invitation to “find the one” and love their neighbor through their time and resources.

This year’s summary reported 3,836 humanitarian projects in 192 countries and territories, highlighting humanitarian aid, volunteer service and welfare and self-reliance efforts worldwide.

Read more about how the Church cared for those in need here.
See what Church leaders said about the 2024 Caring for Those in Need Summary and following Jesus Christ.
Church spends $1.36 billion to care for those in need during 2023, annual summary outlines

5. New documentary follows young adults during Latter-day Saint and NAACP fellowship to Ghana

Participants of the Amos C. Brown Fellowship to Ghana visit the Assin Manso Ancestral Slave River in Ghana in January 2025, where slaves were forcefully bathed before making the long trek to the Cape Coast Castles slave dungeons.
Participants of the Amos C. Brown Fellowship to Ghana visit the Assin Manso Ancestral Slave River in Ghana in January 2025, where slaves were forcefully bathed before making the long trek to the Cape Coast Castles slave dungeons. | Screenshot from YouTube

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently released a new documentary “Building Bridges of Faith: The Church and NAACP in Ghana.”

The 40-minute video, produced in collaboration with the NAACP, highlights the experiences of 24 young adults from various backgrounds who participated in the Amos C. Brown Student Fellowship to Ghana which aims to build bridges of faith and understanding, connection, forgiveness and healing.

Read more about and view the documentary here.
From 2020: President Nelson condemns racism, pleads for peace
From 2021: First Presidency, NAACP announce major education and humanitarian initiatives

6. President Lund ministers to young men in Missouri through Church history, service

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund takes a selfie with two young men after a devotional in Liberty, Missouri. The devotional was part of a ministry tour in Missouri March 13-16, 2025.
Young Men General President Steven J. Lund takes a selfie with two young men after a devotional in Liberty, Missouri. The devotional was part of a ministry tour in Missouri March 13-16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Lund and his wife, Sister Kalleen Lund, met with groups of young men at Church historic sites in Missouri in mid-March. He talked with them about the challenges the youth face today, encouraging hope in Christ, focusing on building Zion and testifying of priesthood keys.

Read more about this story here.
2025 youth theme: President Freeman, President Lund discuss what it means to ‘look unto Christ’
President Lund visits Latter-day Saints at West Point

7. Church receives award for reconstruction, preservation of Ohio historic site

The sun rises on the Joseph and Emma Smith home in Kirtland, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
The sun rises on the Joseph and Emma Smith home in Kirtland, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Joseph and Emma Smith Home was honored with an Award of Merit for the Reconstruction of a Religious Landmark. The award, which recognizes the home for enriching and preserving Kirtland’s historic and cultural heritage was presented by the Cleveland Restoration Society and AIA Cleveland during the 2025 Celebration of Preservation in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, March 21.

Read more about this story here.
Elder Bednar dedicates Joseph and Emma Smith Home in historic Kirtland, Ohio
Church prepares to dedicate Joseph and Emma Smith home in historic Kirtland, Ohio

8. Episode 233: Exploring themes from the Doctrine and Covenants with Rosalynde Welch of the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship

Rosalynde Welch, research fellow and associate director at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at Brigham Young University, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Rosalynde Welch, research fellow and associate director at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at Brigham Young University, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

Studying the Doctrine and Covenants thematically can help a reader liken the revelations to their own lives, said Welch, research fellow at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at BYU.

“The Doctrine and Covenants is a collection of witnesses that the Lord knows us, He speaks to us,” Welch said in this week’s Church News podcast.

Listen to the podcast here.
How President Russell M. Nelson has used the Doctrine and Covenants in his teaching
Listen to more episodes of the Church News podcast

9. Groups, technology and activities a part of how young single adults minister

Three houng single adults talk in a group at a Church meetinghouse.
Young single adults socialize at a Church meetinghouse. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young single adults in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are finding more ways to minister.

Geographic boundaries for young single adult wards and branches vary in distance, often very broad. These members are “looking out for each other” through callings and group goals, increased connection — building friendships and trust — and better noticing each other’s needs and joys, leaders in these wards and branches say.

Read more about this story here.
Young single adults react to age-range adjustments with excitement, gratitude
Building social, spiritual belonging: See inside a YSA gathering place in Johannesburg, South Africa

10. Perfectionism in perspective: A four-part series

"Christ in the Land Bountiful," by Simon Dewey | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Church News four-part series discusses recent research related to toxic perfectionism among members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Topics in this series explore members’ unique outlook, the role of grace and solutions for healing through gospel understanding and clinical solutions.

Read part 1: Perfectionism in perspective: Latter-day Saints’ unique outlook
Read part 2: Perfectionism in perspective: The role of grace
Read part 3: Perfectionism in perspective: How understanding the gospel of Jesus Christ is a step toward healing
Read part 4: Perfectionism in perspective: Clinical solutions to heal from toxic perfectionism
What 3 mental health experts taught at BYU Education Week about anxiety, perfectionism, religious OCD and depression
President Holland addresses perfectionism in social media post
