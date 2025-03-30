In case you missed it: President Holland rededicates Toronto Ontario Temple, Elder Soares ministers to flood victims, temple news, plus 7 more stories

During the week of March 23-29, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, rededicated the Toronto Ontario Temple, and the Church News reported on the recent ministry of Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles among recent flood victims in Australia and Papua New Guinea.
In temple news, construction began on the Birmingham England Temple with the groundbreaking ceremony, and milestones for five other temples were announced.
Learn how The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cared for those in need in 2024 and how the Church, in collaboration with the NAACP, is building ambassadors of peace and harmony in a new documentary.
Young Men General President Steven J. Lund met with youth at Church history sites in Missouri. In Ohio, the Joseph and Emma Smith Home was honored with an Award of Merit for the Reconstruction of a Religious Landmark.
In this week’s Church News podcast, Rosalynde Welch of the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship explores themes from the Doctrine and Covenants.
Discover some of the ways young single adult Church members are ministering, and a Church News four-part series explores what recent research says about toxic perfectionism from a Latter-day Saint perspective and how to heal from it.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. President Holland says individuals owe ancestors time and work in temples at rededication of Toronto’s house of the Lord
President Holland rededicated the Toronto Ontario Temple on Sunday morning, March 23. He encouraged individuals to engage in Savior-focused soul searching and to live lives reflective of what is learned and promised inside the temple.
Read more about the rededication and responses from members here.
Read President Holland’s prayer to rededicate the Toronto Ontario Temple as a ‘house of the Lord.’
2. Elder Soares testifies of Jesus Christ during ministry in the Pacific
Elder Soares met with congregations and in a few members’ homes to listen to their stories and offer comfort in his recent ministry to the Pacific Area.
“He has His warm arms outstretched at the beginning of your day.” Elder Soares emphasized that Jesus Christ is always ready to embrace, support and help. “Just trust Him. He understands your pain. That one I can assure you, for sure.”
Read more about this story here.
3. Groundbreaking for England’s 3rd house of the Lord, and milestones for 5 other temples from Hungary to Brazil
Ground has been broken and dedicated for the construction of England’s third house of the Lord. Elder Scott D. Whiting, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe North Area who presided at the Birmingham England Temple ceremony, said the temple “will stand as a beacon of faith, peace and devotion to Jesus Christ for generations to come.”
Announcements for five other temples include dates for the open house and dedication of the Farmington New Mexico Temple in July and August; and site groundbreakings dates for the Natal Brazil Temple, Budapest Hungary Temple, Lagos Nigeria Temple and Benin City Nigeria Temple scheduled for May and June.
Read about the Birmingham England Temple groundbreaking here.
Read about the Farmington New Mexico Temple open house and dedication dates here.
Read about groundbreaking dates for temples in Hungary, Brazil, and two in Nigeria.
4. Church spends $1.45 billion to care for those in need during 2024, annual summary outlines
The Church’s Caring for Those in Need: 2024 Summary, released Tuesday, March 25, expressed gratitude for all who acted on the invitation to “find the one” and love their neighbor through their time and resources.
This year’s summary reported 3,836 humanitarian projects in 192 countries and territories, highlighting humanitarian aid, volunteer service and welfare and self-reliance efforts worldwide.
Read more about how the Church cared for those in need here.
See what Church leaders said about the 2024 Caring for Those in Need Summary and following Jesus Christ.
5. New documentary follows young adults during Latter-day Saint and NAACP fellowship to Ghana
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently released a new documentary “Building Bridges of Faith: The Church and NAACP in Ghana.”
The 40-minute video, produced in collaboration with the NAACP, highlights the experiences of 24 young adults from various backgrounds who participated in the Amos C. Brown Student Fellowship to Ghana which aims to build bridges of faith and understanding, connection, forgiveness and healing.
Read more about and view the documentary here.
6. President Lund ministers to young men in Missouri through Church history, service
President Lund and his wife, Sister Kalleen Lund, met with groups of young men at Church historic sites in Missouri in mid-March. He talked with them about the challenges the youth face today, encouraging hope in Christ, focusing on building Zion and testifying of priesthood keys.
Read more about this story here.
7. Church receives award for reconstruction, preservation of Ohio historic site
The Joseph and Emma Smith Home was honored with an Award of Merit for the Reconstruction of a Religious Landmark. The award, which recognizes the home for enriching and preserving Kirtland’s historic and cultural heritage was presented by the Cleveland Restoration Society and AIA Cleveland during the 2025 Celebration of Preservation in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, March 21.
Read more about this story here.
8. Episode 233: Exploring themes from the Doctrine and Covenants with Rosalynde Welch of the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship
Studying the Doctrine and Covenants thematically can help a reader liken the revelations to their own lives, said Welch, research fellow at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at BYU.
“The Doctrine and Covenants is a collection of witnesses that the Lord knows us, He speaks to us,” Welch said in this week’s Church News podcast.
Listen to the podcast here.
9. Groups, technology and activities a part of how young single adults minister
Young single adults in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are finding more ways to minister.
Geographic boundaries for young single adult wards and branches vary in distance, often very broad. These members are “looking out for each other” through callings and group goals, increased connection — building friendships and trust — and better noticing each other’s needs and joys, leaders in these wards and branches say.
Read more about this story here.
10. Perfectionism in perspective: A four-part series
A Church News four-part series discusses recent research related to toxic perfectionism among members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Topics in this series explore members’ unique outlook, the role of grace and solutions for healing through gospel understanding and clinical solutions.