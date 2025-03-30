In case you missed it: President Holland rededicates Toronto Ontario Temple, Elder Soares ministers to flood victims, temple news, plus 7 more stories

Clockwise from top left: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, stands in front of the Toronto Ontario Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025, with Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan (left) and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Northeast Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Ruth Ann Daines (right); Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks in a stake conference in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, March 16, 2025; Jade Spradley, right, thanks volunteers with a hug after a Latter-day Saint work crew removed a large tree from her backyard in St. Petersburg, Florida, in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in October 2024; Elder Scott D. Whiting, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe North Area, joined by friends from various faiths, academics, representatives from community and charity organizations, and other Church leaders, presides over and participates in the groundbreaking of the Birmingham England Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

During the week of March 23-29, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, rededicated the Toronto Ontario Temple, and the Church News reported on the recent ministry of Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles among recent flood victims in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

In temple news, construction began on the Birmingham England Temple with the groundbreaking ceremony, and milestones for five other temples were announced.

Learn how The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cared for those in need in 2024 and how the Church, in collaboration with the NAACP, is building ambassadors of peace and harmony in a new documentary.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund met with youth at Church history sites in Missouri. In Ohio, the Joseph and Emma Smith Home was honored with an Award of Merit for the Reconstruction of a Religious Landmark.

In this week’s Church News podcast, Rosalynde Welch of the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship explores themes from the Doctrine and Covenants.

Discover some of the ways young single adult Church members are ministering, and a Church News four-part series explores what recent research says about toxic perfectionism from a Latter-day Saint perspective and how to heal from it.

1. President Holland says individuals owe ancestors time and work in temples at rededication of Toronto’s house of the Lord

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, stands in front of the Toronto Ontario Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025, with Elder Kevin R. Duncan and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, left, and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Northeast area presidency, and his wife, Sister Ruth Ann Daines, right. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Holland rededicated the Toronto Ontario Temple on Sunday morning, March 23. He encouraged individuals to engage in Savior-focused soul searching and to live lives reflective of what is learned and promised inside the temple.

2. Elder Soares testifies of Jesus Christ during ministry in the Pacific

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks in a stake conference in Brisbane, Australia, on March 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares met with congregations and in a few members’ homes to listen to their stories and offer comfort in his recent ministry to the Pacific Area.

“He has His warm arms outstretched at the beginning of your day.” Elder Soares emphasized that Jesus Christ is always ready to embrace, support and help. “Just trust Him. He understands your pain. That one I can assure you, for sure.”

3. Groundbreaking for England’s 3rd house of the Lord, and milestones for 5 other temples from Hungary to Brazil

Elder Scott D. Whiting — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe North Area — presided over the groundbreaking of the Birmingham England Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Joining Elder Whiting were friends from various faiths, academics, representatives from community and charity organizations, and other Church leaders. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ground has been broken and dedicated for the construction of England’s third house of the Lord. Elder Scott D. Whiting, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe North Area who presided at the Birmingham England Temple ceremony, said the temple “will stand as a beacon of faith, peace and devotion to Jesus Christ for generations to come.”

Announcements for five other temples include dates for the open house and dedication of the Farmington New Mexico Temple in July and August; and site groundbreakings dates for the Natal Brazil Temple, Budapest Hungary Temple, Lagos Nigeria Temple and Benin City Nigeria Temple scheduled for May and June.

4. Church spends $1.45 billion to care for those in need during 2024, annual summary outlines

Jade Spradley, right, thanks volunteers with a hug after a Latter-day Saint work crew removed a large tree from her backyard in St. Petersburg, Florida, in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in October 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s Caring for Those in Need: 2024 Summary, released Tuesday, March 25, expressed gratitude for all who acted on the invitation to “find the one” and love their neighbor through their time and resources.

This year’s summary reported 3,836 humanitarian projects in 192 countries and territories, highlighting humanitarian aid, volunteer service and welfare and self-reliance efforts worldwide.

5. New documentary follows young adults during Latter-day Saint and NAACP fellowship to Ghana

Participants of the Amos C. Brown Fellowship to Ghana visit the Assin Manso Ancestral Slave River in Ghana in January 2025, where slaves were forcefully bathed before making the long trek to the Cape Coast Castles slave dungeons. | Screenshot from YouTube

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently released a new documentary “Building Bridges of Faith: The Church and NAACP in Ghana.”

The 40-minute video, produced in collaboration with the NAACP, highlights the experiences of 24 young adults from various backgrounds who participated in the Amos C. Brown Student Fellowship to Ghana which aims to build bridges of faith and understanding, connection, forgiveness and healing.

6. President Lund ministers to young men in Missouri through Church history, service

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund takes a selfie with two young men after a devotional in Liberty, Missouri. The devotional was part of a ministry tour in Missouri March 13-16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Lund and his wife, Sister Kalleen Lund, met with groups of young men at Church historic sites in Missouri in mid-March. He talked with them about the challenges the youth face today, encouraging hope in Christ, focusing on building Zion and testifying of priesthood keys.

7. Church receives award for reconstruction, preservation of Ohio historic site

The sun rises on the Joseph and Emma Smith home in Kirtland, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Joseph and Emma Smith Home was honored with an Award of Merit for the Reconstruction of a Religious Landmark. The award, which recognizes the home for enriching and preserving Kirtland’s historic and cultural heritage was presented by the Cleveland Restoration Society and AIA Cleveland during the 2025 Celebration of Preservation in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, March 21.

8. Episode 233: Exploring themes from the Doctrine and Covenants with Rosalynde Welch of the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship

Rosalynde Welch, research fellow and associate director at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at Brigham Young University, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

Studying the Doctrine and Covenants thematically can help a reader liken the revelations to their own lives, said Welch, research fellow at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at BYU.

“The Doctrine and Covenants is a collection of witnesses that the Lord knows us, He speaks to us,” Welch said in this week’s Church News podcast.

9. Groups, technology and activities a part of how young single adults minister

Young single adults socialize at a Church meetinghouse. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young single adults in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are finding more ways to minister.

Geographic boundaries for young single adult wards and branches vary in distance, often very broad. These members are “looking out for each other” through callings and group goals, increased connection — building friendships and trust — and better noticing each other’s needs and joys, leaders in these wards and branches say.

10. Perfectionism in perspective: A four-part series

"Christ in the Land Bountiful," by Simon Dewey | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Church News four-part series discusses recent research related to toxic perfectionism among members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Topics in this series explore members’ unique outlook, the role of grace and solutions for healing through gospel understanding and clinical solutions.