Clockwise from top left: Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles looks over the grounds at the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025; Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to students following the dedication of the Logan Institute of Religion on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025; Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy, fourth from left; and his wife, Sister Claudette Gerard, fifth from left, stand with local Church leaders at the site dedication of the Brussels Belgium Temple in Brussels, Belgium, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025; An artistic rendering of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple.

During the week of Nov. 23 to 29, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated Argentina’s fifth house of the Lord and ministered to government leaders and missionaries in Brazil. Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the new Logan Institute of Religion building next to the Utah State University campus in Logan, Utah.

On Nov. 22, the site of the Brussels Belgium Temple was dedicated by Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Europe Central Area presidency. Plus, the location for the future Yuma Arizona Temple was announced by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and dedication and open house dates were announced for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Provo Missionary Training Center’s 1,347 missionaries assembled some 500,000 meals for food pantries.

Sister Kristen M. Oaks, wife of Church President Dallin H. Oaks, joined this week’s Church News podcast to speak with guest host Sheri Dew, executive vice president of the Deseret Management Corp. and a former member of the Relief Society general presidency.

Giving Machine kiosks were “unwrapped” in downtown Salt Lake City for the fifth year in a row, and the new Christmas song “Emmanuel” was released on the Church’s Strive to Be YouTube channel.

Also, the Church, BYU fans and alumni have donated thousands of pounds of food, books and other supplies to communities where the school travels for football games.

1. Elder Soares dedicates Argentina’s 5th temple, ministers in home country of Brazil

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles looks over the grounds at the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Soares dedicated the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple on Sunday, Nov. 23. He said the temple dedication was “the fulfillment of a long-awaited dream” for Church members in the area.

In South America, he also traveled to his home country of Brazil to share messages of the Savior’s love with government leaders and missionaries.

2. Elder Caussé dedicates new Logan institute building, invites daily gospel study

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to students following the dedication of the Logan Institute of Religion on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Eli Lucero, for the Church News

On Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, Elder Caussé visited Logan, Utah, to dedicate the new Logan Institute of Religion building on the west side of the Utah State University campus. The new building and the institute program are indicative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ consistent investment in education.

3. Brussels Belgium Temple site dedication begins construction phase

Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy, fourth from left; and his wife, Sister Claudette Gerard, fifth from left, stand with local Church leaders at the site dedication of the Brussels Belgium Temple in Brussels, Belgium, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During a Nov. 22 ceremony broadcast in five languages, Elder Gerard spoke of unity across people, culture and languages before dedicating the site of the Brussels Belgium Temple, initiating construction on the sacred edifice.

4. Yuma Arizona Temple rendering, site now available; dedication, open house announced for Oregon’s third temple

An artistic rendering of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Nov. 24, The First Presidency announced the location of the future Yuma Arizona Temple and published an exterior rendering and site map.

Open house and dedication dates were announced for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, which will be dedicated as the state’s third house of the Lord in June 2026.

5. MTC Thanksgiving devo

On Thursday, Nov. 27, the Provo Missionary Training Center’s 1,347 missionaries assembled packaged food into meal boxes. MTC leaders planned for 20,500 shelf-stable boxes; with each box able to feed a family of four for two days, that’s about 500,000 meals.

6. Episode 268: Sister Kristen M. Oaks testifies of President Oaks’ calling and service, with guest host Sheri Dew

Sister Kristen M. Oaks, the wife of President Dallin H. Oaks, talks with Sheri Dew, executive vice president and chief content officer of Deseret Management Corporation, during a Church News podcast recording at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

On this week’s Church News podcast, Sister Oaks gives some of her insights into President Oaks; his role as a husband, father and friend; and her testimony of the temple and of the Savior, Jesus Christ. She was joined by guest host Sheri Dew.

7. People encouraged to light the world, lighten burdens as Giving Machine kiosks are unwrapped in Salt Lake City

Billie Arthur and Rhett Arthur look at the donation options in a Light the World Giving Machine at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Giving Machine kiosks were unveiled in downtown Salt Lake City as part of the Light the World initiative. The ceremony was accompanied by speakers and musical performances.

8. Emmanuel music video

JRay Kuhn sings the song, "Emmanuel," in a music video released on the Strive to Be YouTube channel on Nov. 21, 2025. | Screenshot from Strive to Be YouTube

The Church released a new Christmas song, “Emmanuel,” and an accompanying music video on the Strive to Be YouTube channel.

JRay Kuhn, who sings “Emmanuel,” called the song “a staple in my testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

BYU fans and alumni bring new coats to the pre-game tailgate service project before the BYU-Cincinnati football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Nate Edwards, BYU Photo

The Church donated 27,000 pounds of food to the University of Cincinnati’s on-campus food pantry ahead of the football game between BYU and Cincinnati. Additionally, BYU alumni collected coats for the Cincinnati NAACP’s winter coat drive. The coat donation is just one of many projects put on by BYU alumni during away football games.