Clockwise from top left: Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Screenshot, Instagram; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: The First Presidency — President Dallin H. Oaks, second from left; President Henry B. Eyring, third from left; and President D. Todd Christofferson, fourth from left — smile after touring the Salt Lake Temple amid ongoing construction on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. They were joined by President Oaks' wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, left, and President Christofferson's wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, right; "A Light Unto Us," a painting by Dan Wilson, is featured on Elder Dale G. Renlund's social media posts with his Christmas 2025 message; A group of youth reading scriptures together in Florida; The congregation reacts to Elder Allen D. Haynie, General Authority Seventy and president of the United States Northeast Area, reading an announcement from the First Presidency of a temple to be built in Portland, Maine, at a Christmas devotional for the Portland Maine Stake on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.

During the week of Dec. 14 to 20, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints toured Salt Lake City’s historic house of the Lord, which is currently undergoing renovations, and members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted Christmas messages on their social media accounts.

The Church’s General Handbook was updated to outline more flexibility in using different editions of the Bible and more principled guidance on the use of artificial intelligence.

On Dec. 14, members of the Portland Maine Stake who gathered for a stake Christmas fireside received the unexpected announcement of the First Presidency to build a temple in Portland, Maine. Plus, the San Jose California Temple was renamed the Sunnyvale California Temple by the First Presidency, and the Fairview Texas Temple has received approval to begin some preliminary site work. Additionally, the First Presidency announced the dedication and open house dates for the Bacolod Philippines Temple.

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes spoke at BYU–Idaho’s Dec. 18 commencement ceremony, and Elder Hugo E. Martínez, a General Authority Seventy, spoke at BYU–Hawaii’s graduation on Dec. 12. On Dec. 17, RootsTech organizers announced a new theme and introduced 10 global emcees for the 2026 international family history conference.

This week’s Church News podcast episode features a discussion with Olympic medalist Noelle Pikus Pace about her faith and identity as a child of God, and the Church provided eight resources for studying the Old Testament, including some for children, youth and adults.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. See photos of the First Presidency touring the Salt Lake Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — President Dallin H. Oaks, second from left; President Henry B. Eyring, third from left; and President D. Todd Christofferson, fourth from left — smile after touring the Salt Lake Temple amid ongoing construction on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. They were joined by President Oaks' wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, left, and President Christofferson's wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, right. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Friday, Dec. 12, Church President Dallin H. Oaks visited the Salt Lake Temple with his counselors — President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — as well as Sister Kristen Oaks and Sister Kathy Christofferson.

2. Members of First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles post Christmas messages

"A Light Unto Us," a painting by Dan Wilson, is featured on Elder Dale G. Renlund's social media posts with his Christmas 2025 message. | Screeenshot, Instagram

Members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are posting Christmas messages on their social media accounts.

The posts highlighted the biblical account of the Savior’s birth, Nativity sets, having faith in Jesus Christ and seeing Him as one’s Friend.

A group of youth reading scriptures together in Florida. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An update to the Church’s General Handbook was released Dec. 16, allowing for more flexibility in using different editions and translations of the Holy Bible at home and at church. Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders commented on how various translations can help individuals “come to understanding” God’s word.

An additional update contains four principles for using artificial intelligence appropriately.

Related Stories Bible translator speaks on challenges, beauties of Hebrew scripture

4. Maine’s first temple announced during stake Christmas fireside

The congregation reacts to Elder Allen D. Haynie, General Authority Seventy and president of the United States Northeast Area, reading an announcement from the First Presidency of a temple to be built in Portland, Maine, at a Christmas devotional for the Portland Maine Stake on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As members of the Portland Maine Stake gathered for a stake Christmas fireside Sunday evening, Dec. 14, they received an unexpected and joyful announcement from the First Presidency: a house of the Lord will be constructed in Portland, Maine — the state’s first temple.

5. San Jose California Temple renamed; Fairview Texas temple pre-groundbreaking work to begin; Bacolod Philippines Temple to be dedicated

From left: Exterior rendering of the Sunnyvale California Temple; A rendering of the Bacolod Philippines Temple; An exterior rendering of the Fairview Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Dec. 15, the First Presidency announced the renaming of the San Jose California Temple to match its planned location.

The First Presidency also announced plans to begin preliminary work on the Fairview Texas Temple site.

Open house and dedication dates were announced for the Bacolod Philippines Temple, which will be dedicated as the country’s sixth house of the Lord in May 2026.

Related Stories Dedication announced for Davao Philippines Temple

6. President Farnes, Elder Martínez speak at BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii commencements

Left, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes speaks to graduates during commencement held in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. Right, Elder Hugo E. Martínez, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during BYU–Hawaii commencement held in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. | Left, Lydia Murray, BYU–Idaho; Right, Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

President Farnes encouraged BYU–Idaho graduates to make their discipleship their “absolute highest priority” and to “become second-mile disciples of Jesus Christ” at the commencement ceremony in Rexburg, Idaho, Dec. 18.

More than 200 graduates and their families were recognized during the BYU–Hawaii commencement ceremony held in Laie, Hawaii, on Friday, Dec. 12. Elder Martínez invited them to continue on the path of lifelong learners and disciples of Jesus Christ.

Related Stories An investment in the future of BYU–Hawaii: Ground broken for major renovations to renew Laie campus

7. RootsTech 2026 organizers unveil new theme and lineup of global emcees

Attendees pass by the FamilySearch booth in the expo hall during the final day of RootsTech 2025 held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 8, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

RootsTech organizers announced a new theme and introduced the 10 global emcees for the upcoming three-day international family history conference, scheduled for March 5-7, 2026.

The event’s theme will be “Together,” according to a Dec. 17 FamilySearch blog post.

Related Stories Why RootsTech 2025 organizers hope attendees will ‘discover’ and be inspired at global family history gathering

8. Podcast episode 271: Olympic medalist Noelle Pikus Pace on sharing the light of the gospel by being a covenant keeper

The United States' Noelle Pikus Pace competes in the women's skeleton World Cup event Friday, Dec. 6, 2013, in Park City. Pikus Pace came in first place. | Rick Bowmer, AP

Former Olympic medalist Noelle Pikus Pace joins the Church News podcast to discuss the thrill and danger of skeleton racing, her recovery through faith amid massive setbacks and how keeping on the covenant path has helped in every area of her life.

9. 8 resources for studying the Old Testament in 2026

A young girl reads from the scriptures with her family. In 2026, Latter-day Saints will study the Old Testament with “Come, Follow Me.” | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As members prepare to read the Old Testament in 2026, the Church provided eight resources for studying the Old Testament, some for children and some for youth and adults.