During the week of Dec. 14 to 20, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints toured Salt Lake City’s historic house of the Lord, which is currently undergoing renovations, and members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted Christmas messages on their social media accounts.
The Church’s General Handbook was updated to outline more flexibility in using different editions of the Bible and more principled guidance on the use of artificial intelligence.
On Dec. 14, members of the Portland Maine Stake who gathered for a stake Christmas fireside received the unexpected announcement of the First Presidency to build a temple in Portland, Maine. Plus, the San Jose California Temple was renamed the Sunnyvale California Temple by the First Presidency, and the Fairview Texas Temple has received approval to begin some preliminary site work. Additionally, the First Presidency announced the dedication and open house dates for the Bacolod Philippines Temple.
Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes spoke at BYU–Idaho’s Dec. 18 commencement ceremony, and Elder Hugo E. Martínez, a General Authority Seventy, spoke at BYU–Hawaii’s graduation on Dec. 12. On Dec. 17, RootsTech organizers announced a new theme and introduced 10 global emcees for the 2026 international family history conference.
This week’s Church News podcast episode features a discussion with Olympic medalist Noelle Pikus Pace about her faith and identity as a child of God, and the Church provided eight resources for studying the Old Testament, including some for children, youth and adults.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. See photos of the First Presidency touring the Salt Lake Temple
On Friday, Dec. 12, Church President Dallin H. Oaks visited the Salt Lake Temple with his counselors — President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — as well as Sister Kristen Oaks and Sister Kathy Christofferson.
See the photos here.
2. Members of First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles post Christmas messages
Members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are posting Christmas messages on their social media accounts.
The posts highlighted the biblical account of the Savior’s birth, Nativity sets, having faith in Jesus Christ and seeing Him as one’s Friend.
See the social media posts here.
3. Updates to General Handbook cover flexibility in Bible usage, artificial intelligence
An update to the Church’s General Handbook was released Dec. 16, allowing for more flexibility in using different editions and translations of the Holy Bible at home and at church. Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders commented on how various translations can help individuals “come to understanding” God’s word.
An additional update contains four principles for using artificial intelligence appropriately.
Read more about the Bible usage updates here.
Read more about the AI updates here.
4. Maine’s first temple announced during stake Christmas fireside
As members of the Portland Maine Stake gathered for a stake Christmas fireside Sunday evening, Dec. 14, they received an unexpected and joyful announcement from the First Presidency: a house of the Lord will be constructed in Portland, Maine — the state’s first temple.
Learn more about the Portland Maine Temple announcement here.
Read what the temple announcement means to Latter-day Saints in the area here.
5. San Jose California Temple renamed; Fairview Texas temple pre-groundbreaking work to begin; Bacolod Philippines Temple to be dedicated
On Dec. 15, the First Presidency announced the renaming of the San Jose California Temple to match its planned location.
The First Presidency also announced plans to begin preliminary work on the Fairview Texas Temple site.
Open house and dedication dates were announced for the Bacolod Philippines Temple, which will be dedicated as the country’s sixth house of the Lord in May 2026.
Read about the San Jose California Temple renaming here.
Read more about the Fairview Texas Temple pre-groundbreaking work here.
Read more about the Bacolod Philippines Temple dedication here.
6. President Farnes, Elder Martínez speak at BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii commencements
President Farnes encouraged BYU–Idaho graduates to make their discipleship their “absolute highest priority” and to “become second-mile disciples of Jesus Christ” at the commencement ceremony in Rexburg, Idaho, Dec. 18.
More than 200 graduates and their families were recognized during the BYU–Hawaii commencement ceremony held in Laie, Hawaii, on Friday, Dec. 12. Elder Martínez invited them to continue on the path of lifelong learners and disciples of Jesus Christ.
Read more about BYU–Idaho’s commencement here.
Read more about BYU–Hawaii’s commencement here.
7. RootsTech 2026 organizers unveil new theme and lineup of global emcees
RootsTech organizers announced a new theme and introduced the 10 global emcees for the upcoming three-day international family history conference, scheduled for March 5-7, 2026.
The event’s theme will be “Together,” according to a Dec. 17 FamilySearch blog post.
Read more about the RootsTech 2026 event here.
8. Podcast episode 271: Olympic medalist Noelle Pikus Pace on sharing the light of the gospel by being a covenant keeper
Former Olympic medalist Noelle Pikus Pace joins the Church News podcast to discuss the thrill and danger of skeleton racing, her recovery through faith amid massive setbacks and how keeping on the covenant path has helped in every area of her life.
Listen to the podcast here.
9. 8 resources for studying the Old Testament in 2026
As members prepare to read the Old Testament in 2026, the Church provided eight resources for studying the Old Testament, some for children and some for youth and adults.