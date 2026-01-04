Clockwise from top left: Elder Matthew S. Holland, David Holland and Mary Alice McCann grieve during graveside services for their father President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. President Holland died on Dec. 27, 2025; Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is interviewed in his office in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018; In episode 274 of the Church News podcast, Deseret News executive editor Doug Wilks and former Church News editor and current Deseret News editor Sarah Jane Weaver discuss the milestones and events of the Church in 2025; A chart shows the annual total number of temples — dedicated, under construction and announced, distinguished by separate colors — of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over the past 50 years, from 1976 to 2025.

During the week of Dec. 28 to Jan. 4, President Dallin H. Oaks offered concluding remarks at the Dec. 31 funeral of President Jeffrey R. Holland — president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — held in the Tabernacle on Temple Square. President Holland’s gravesite service was held in St. George, Utah, on New Year’s Day. President Holland’s children also paid tribute to his life and legacy at both the funeral and gravesite services.

Following the death of President Holland, the Church News podcast shared excerpts from the many testimonies offered by President Holland in a special memorial episode.

Four graphs show numbers of the temples dedicated, under construction and announced from 1976 to 2026 by the Church.

In this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, Deseret News editors explored the key events of the Church in 2025, as the year comes to a close.

Three African countries, Greece, two states in the United States and other entities will host Latter-day Saint mission headquarters for the first time in their regions in 2026.

To help youth and youth leaders better understand the 2026 youth theme, seven quotes from general conference talk about walking with Christ.

Religion professors from Brigham Young University share their insights and reflections on topics of faith, the nature of Jesus Christ, the life of Christ and the Book of Isaiah in the Old Testament.

Likewise, with the 2026 study of the Old Testament in “Come, Follow Me — For Home and Church,” there are four paramount houses of the Lord to look for in the study.

1. President Oaks remembers President Holland as ‘an apostle of love and learning’; President Holland laid to rest in St. George; President’s children pay tribute to his life and legacy

Elder Matthew S. Holland, left, David Holland, right, and Mary Alice McCann attend the graveside service for their father President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. President Holland died on Dec. 27, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Following the Dec. 27 death of President Holland, President Oaks shared closing remarks at President Holland’s funeral. He said he remembers President Holland as ‘an apostle of love and learning’.

President Holland was laid to rest in St. George on New Year’s Day. President Oaks, his counselors, and five members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined family and friends in paying respects to the late Apostle.

During the funeral service, David Holland, Mary Alice McCann and Elder Matthew S. Holland recalled how their father’s powerful testimony shaped their own faith.

2. Church News Podcast Episode 273: President Jeffrey R. Holland, 1940-2025: Witnessing of the Savior

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is interviewed in his office in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In a special memorial episode, the Church News podcast shared words and testimonies from President Holland given over his longtime apostolic service.

3. See 50 years of temple growth in 4 charts

A chart shows the annual total number of temples — dedicated, under construction and announced, distinguished by separate colors — of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over the past 50 years, from 1976 to 2025. | Church News graphic

With the Church now having just under 400 temples that are dedicated, under construction or in planning, the greatest increase of temple numbers resulted over the past 50 years.

4. Church News Podcast Episode 274: 2025 year in review with Deseret News editors Doug Wilks and Sarah Jane Weaver

In Episode 274 of the Church News podcast, Deseret News executive editor Doug Wilks and former Church News editor and current Deseret News editor Sarah Jane Weaver discuss the milestones and events of the Church in 2025. | screenshot, YouTube

As 2025 comes to a close, Deseret News executive editor Doug Wilks and former Church News editor and current Deseret News editor Sarah Jane Weaver join the Church News podcast to discuss the events of the Church throughout the year.

5. Which countries and U.S. states will have a new mission in 2026?

Missionaries teach in a tent near the newly completed Nairobi Kenya Temple in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

In 2026, the Church is creating 55 new missions, increasing the total to 506 missions worldwide.

This expansion will lead to the establishment of mission headquarters in several countries and two U.S. states.

6. 2026 youth theme: What does it mean to walk with Christ? Here are 7 quotes from general conference

Attendees walk through the Conference Center during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

The youth theme for 2026 is “Walk with Me,” based on Moses 6:34. To help youth and youth leaders better understand the theme, the Church News has gathered seven quotes from general conference that talk about walking with Christ.

7. Brigham Young University religion professors share insights and tips when studying the Old Testament

The Church begins its study of the Old Testament with “Come, Follow Me — For Home and Church.” Five religion professors from Brigham Young University offered their insights and lessons learned from their study of the Old Testament.

Dan Belnap shared an inspiring message from Isaiah 7 and 8 and invites readers to “ take heed, and be quiet; [and] fear not”.

David and Jo Ann Seely discussed the lives of 5 Old Testament figures who foreshadow the life of Jesus Christ.

Aaron Schade offered thoughts and insights to help build faith through a study the Old Testament in 2026.

Kerry Muhlestein shared his insights on how each page of the Old Testament offers a unique opportunity to learn something about the nature of Christ.

8. 4 Old Testament temples to look for in 2026 ‘Come, Follow Me’ study

Clockwise, from top left: “The Ancient Tabernacle” is by Bradley Clark; “Solomon’s Temple” is by Sam Lawlor; “Zerubbabel’s Temple” is by Sam Lawlor; A depiction of what Herod’s temple would have looked like. | Images provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As members of the Church study the Old Testament in “Come, Follow Me — For Home and Church,” they can find connections between ancient and modern covenants, ordinances and temples.

There are four paramount houses of the Lord to look for in the Old Testament study.