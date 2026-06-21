In case you missed it: New mission leaders gather at Provo MTC, plus 8 more stories

Clockwise from top left: Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: New mission leaders gather for a breakout session at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 18, 2026; President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, stand next to the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, June 12, 2026; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks to media representatives in front of the San Diego California Temple during media day on Monday, June 15, 2026; Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, greet young single adults during a special devotional in Quezon City, Philippines, on May 23, 2026.

During the week of June 14-20, new mission leaders gathered at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, in preparation for beginning their service in missions around the world.

The Church News reported on President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joining faith leaders to celebrate religious freedom in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 12.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the centrality of Jesus Christ in the temple during the open house of the renovated San Diego California Temple.

The Church News also reported on Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as he ministered and testified of Jesus Christ during a two-week ministry in the Philippines.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited students to be prepared and become more active witnesses of the Restoration during a BYU–Idaho devotional.

The Cleveland Ohio Temple began its public tours, the location for the Hamburg Germany Temple was announced, the Apia Samoa Temple is set to close for renovations, and open house and dedication dates were announced for the Modesto California Temple.

The Church News reported on the ministry of Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, to women and children in Central America throughout the month of May.

During a 10-day ministry to countries in Asia, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes met with more than 500 youth and their leaders across three Cambodian cities.

This week’s episode of the Church News podcast featured Deseret News reporter Tad Walch as he discussed AI and the principles he has learned while covering Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Read summaries, see photos from the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders

New mission leaders gather for a breakout session at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New mission leaders gathered at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, in preparation for beginning their service in missions around the world.

At the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held June 18-21, they received counsel and instruction from the First Presidency, all members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other general authorities and general officers.

Related Stories 2026 new mission leadership assignments

2. President Christofferson celebrates religious freedom in historic Philadelphia

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, stand next to the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, June 12, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On June 12, President Christofferson met with faith leaders and youth to celebrate religious freedom around the historic sites of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He was joined by his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson.

3. San Diego temple public open house an opportunity to declare knowledge of Jesus Christ, Elder Andersen says

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks to media representative in front of the San Diego California Temple during media day on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

At the start of the open house of the renovated San Diego California Temple, Elder Andersen testified of Jesus Christ.

This house of the Lord opened to the public after time under renovations. First dedicated in 1993, the building underwent extensive renovations and will be rededicated on Aug. 23.

Related Stories Doors open to tour recently renovated San Diego California Temple

4. Elder Soares testifies in the Philippines that the Savior’s ‘arms are extended to all of us’

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, greet young single adults during a special devotional in Quezon City, Philippines, on May 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During a two-week ministry in mid-May, Elder Soares testified of Jesus Christ to young adults and missionaries all around the Philippines.

He spoke in many devotionals, including at the Philippines Missionary Training Center.

Related Stories Honoring area pioneers and looking to the blessings of the temple, Elder Andersen dedicates the Bacolod Philippines Temple

5. Elder Caussé to BYU–Idaho students: Be prepared to lead this work forward

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives a devotional at BYU–Idaho on Sunday, June 14, 2026. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

During a BYU–Idaho devotional, Elder Caussé invited students to “be prepared.”

Elder Caussé mentioned the blessings of being a part of this dispensation and what will be required to move the work forward.

Related Stories Becoming lifelong witnesses of Christ: Getting to know Elder Caussé and Elder Gilbert

6. Temple news: Cleveland Ohio Temple begins open house, Hamburg Germany Temple location announced, Apia Samoa Temple to close for renovation, Modesto California Temple dedication announced

Clockwise from top left: The Cleveland Ohio Temple at sunrise; The Hamburg Germany Temple site map; The Apia Samoa Temple after sunset; A rendering of the Modesto California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Cleveland Ohio Temple began its open house, which will run from June 18 through July 3, excluding Sundays.

The location for the Hamburg Germany Temple was announced with an accompanying site map. It will be the country’s third house of the Lord.

The Apia Samoa Temple is set to close for renovations that will begin on Dec. 23. The temple was dedicated in 1983 by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Open house dates have been announced for the Modesto California Temple, Oct. 16-31, and it will be dedicated on Sunday, Nov. 22, by Elder Quentin L. Cook.

Related Stories Read more Church News coverage of temples

7. Sister Dennis shares love and support for women and children in Central America

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor of the Relief Society general presidency, embraces a student from Huehuetenango, Guatemala, who will benefit from the creation of a new education program launched in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on May 29, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Throughout the months of May and June, Sister Dennis showed love and support to women and children in Central America.

“It has been such a beautiful experience,” she said in a video from the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom. “It has been incredible to be in these countries and meet so many people, so many members here and others as well.”

8. Young Men general president ministers to youth in Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes greets youth before a devotional in Cambodia during a ministry assignment to countries in Asia in May 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church News reported on a 10-day ministry in late May, where President Farnes testified of the Savior’s love, participated in activities and assisted with service projects across Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia.

President Farnes emphasized the 2026 youth theme and reminded the youth of their divine identity and the importance of choosing the Savior daily.

9. Church News podcast Episode 299: Responsible and principled use of AI

Deseret News reporter Tad Walch, left, talks to Church News editor Ryan Jensen during a Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | Burgess Coffield, Deseret News

Deseret News reporter Tad Walch joined the Church News podcast to discuss AI and principles he has learned while covering Elder Gong.

“I’ve dived into AI closely with one Apostle, and it’s remarkable to see the knowledge that he has about AI, the deep understanding of the technology, and also the ability to provide direction around faith to help people use AI in an ethical and appropriate way so that they can continue to be faithful members of Christ’s kingdom,” Walch said.