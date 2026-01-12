Yorba Linda California Temple dedication, open house announced

A June 7 dedication date for the Yorba Linda California Temple has been announced by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The 10 a.m. dedicatory session — to be broadcast to all units in the temple district — will also be rebroadcast at 2 p.m. that day. A presiding leader has not yet been announced.

In the weeks prior to the dedication, an open house will be held for the house of the Lord from April 30 to May 23, excluding Sundays. A media day will also be held Monday, April 27, and invited guests will tour the Yorba Linda temple April 28-29.

These dates were first published in a Jan. 12 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Yorba Linda temple is scheduled to be dedicated on the same day and at the same time as the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple’s dedication.

This will mark the first time in Church history that two temples are dedicated both on the same day and in the same time zone.

Before then, the closest this distinction has come to occurring was May 21, 2000, with the dedications of the Nashville Tennessee Temple and Villahermosa Mexico Temple. Although they share a time zone from November to March, they are one hour apart from March to November, when most of the United States observes daylight saving time.

The location of the Yorba Linda California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Yorba Linda temple

Currently set to be California’s ninth dedicated house of the Lord, the Yorba Linda temple will be the second in Orange County, California. It joins the Newport Beach California Temple, which is located about 20 miles south.

The Yorba Linda temple, planned as a single-story structure of about 30,000 square feet, stands on a 5.4-acre site at the intersection of Bastanchury Road and Osmond Street in Yorba Linda, California.

The late President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Yorba Linda on April 4, 2021. It was one of 20 temple locations he identified in April 2021 general conference, the most temples he announced in a conference. President Nelson would later announce 20 temples in October 2023 as well.

To start the construction phase of the Yorba Linda temple, a groundbreaking ceremony was held June 18, 2022. Elder Mark A. Bragg — a General Authority Seventy and then president of the North America West Area — presided over the ceremony and offered the dedicatory prayer on the site.

Referencing Yorba Linda’s motto — “Land of gracious living” — Elder Bragg said that “this house of the Lord will represent the highest in gracious living, and those who enter will leave with a higher commitment to gracious living. … We commit to being neighbors of gracious living.”

Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy, fourth from right; his wife, Sister Yvonne Bragg, fifth from right; and invited guests ceremonially turn the soil at the Yorba Linda California Temple groundbreaking ceremony in Yorba Linda, California, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in California

Located along the Pacific ocean coast and one of he western U.S. states, California currently has 12 houses of the Lord operating, under construction or renovation, and announced.

Eight have already been built: Los Angeles (dedicated in 1956), Oakland (1964), San Diego (1993), Fresno (2000), Redlands (2003), Newport Beach (2005), Sacramento (2006) and Feather River (2023).

Of note, the San Diego temple was closed in July 2023 for extensive renovations and remains temporarily out of operation.

In addition to the Yorba Linda temple, the Modesto California Temple is currently under construction, since its October 2023 groundbreaking.

A final two houses of the Lord are in planning stages: the Sunnyvale and Bakersfield temples, both announced in April 2023.

Members and friends of the Anaheim California Stake take a group photo in front of the under-construction Yorba Linda California Temple on Saturday, May 17, 2025, after a 7-mile "Trek to the Temple" activity. | Derick Wolsleger

Latter-day Saints first arrived in California on July 31, 1846, in what was then Yerba Buena. The company of around 230 people tripled the population of Yerba Buena and helped build it into the prosperous city of San Francisco.

On July 6, 1851, the San Bernardino Stake was organized as California’s first. Eight California stakes were created in the 1930s, five in the 1940s, and 30 in the 1950s.

Today, California is home to nearly 729,000 Church members in almost 1,100 congregations. This makes it the second U.S. state with the most Latter-day Saints, after Utah.

California currently has 16 missions. On July 1, three more missions will be created in the state — headquartered in Oceanside, Ontario and Victorville. These three cities are within a 60-mile radius of Yorba Linda.