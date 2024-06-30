Clockwise from top left: Marielle Scott, Deseret News; Screenshot from YouTube; Screenshot from YouTube; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Clockwise from top left: Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, make small hearts with their fingers and gesture to the crowd after Elder Uchtdorf spoke at a devotional for the Utah National Guard in Draper, Utah, on Sunday June 23, 2024; Shown walking here with the late-President M. Russell Ballard, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, shares his testimony in Spanish; The First Presidency has asked the Relief Society organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to take the lead in a global initiative for women and children. Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, join the Church News podcast to talk about the initiative; Sister Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society General Presidency shares a moment with a young child in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

During the week of June 23-29, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf taught about finding peace in Jesus Christ at a Utah National Guard devotional. Elder D. Todd Christofferson shared his testimony in Spanish while interviewing with the Church News. The Church News podcast spoke with Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee about the global initiative for women and children.

The Church News reported on the ministry of Sisters Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society general presidency, Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary general presidency and Andrea Muñoz Spannaus of the Young Women general presidency as they taught in Guadalajara, Mexico in early June. Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus spoke at a devotional at Brigham Young University-Idaho about the power of fasting and prayer. Updates were released for three upcoming temples in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil; Springfield, Missouri; and Santiago, Chile.

General Authority Seventies from Africa represented the Church at the 6th annual Strengthening Families Conference in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Derrick Porter, the new announcer for “Music & the Spoken Word,” released his first broadcast. Members of the Church performed acts of service in Washington, D.C.; Nevada and Utah; and Missouri and Texas.

Read summaries of these nine stories below.

1. ‘Find peace in Jesus Christ,’ Elder Uchtdorf teaches at Utah National Guard devotional

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, make small hearts with their fingers and gesture to the crowd after Elder Uchtdorf spoke at a devotional for the Utah National Guard in Draper, Utah, on Sunday June 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Elder Uchtdorf spoke at a Utah National Guard devotional on Sunday, June 23, thanking members of the military for their dedicated service and sacrifices “known in heaven,” and for carrying the light of the gospel in to dark places and circumstances.

Close to 400 — many dressed in military uniforms — attended the event at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Draper, Utah. Elder Uchtdorf was accompanied by his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf.

2. Elder Christofferson shares his ‘Basis of Testimony’

Shown walking here with the late-President M. Russell Ballard, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, shares his testimony in Spanish. | Screenshot from YouTube

Elder Christofferson is both comfortable and adept in expressing his testimony in both English and Spanish. The latter is the language he learned as a young, full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in northern Argentina in the mid-1960s. He continues to teach and testify in Spanish in assignments as a Church leader across the globe.

3. The Relief Society general presidency on the blessings of the global initiative for women and children

The First Presidency has asked the Relief Society organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to take the lead in a global initiative for women and children. Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, join the Church News podcast to talk about the initiative. | Screenshot from YouTube

The First Presidency has asked the Relief Society organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to take the lead in a global initiative for women and children. This initiative seeks to provide the Savior’s relief through maternal and newborn care, child nutrition efforts, immunizations and education. Relief Society General President Johnson and her counselors, Sister Dennis and Sister Yee, spoke to a Church News reporter about how Relief Society sisters around the world are part of this global initiative.

4. Church leaders minister in Guadalajara, Mexico

Sister Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society General Presidency shares a moment with a young child in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Saturday, June 8, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sisters Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society general presidency, Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary general presidency and Andrea Muñoz Spannaus of the Young Women general presidency ministered in Guadalajara, Mexico in early June. Their time was split among visiting the Hospital Civil de Guadalajara, meeting with the Mexican Diabetes Association and meeting with local Church members.

5. Sister Spannaus shares how fasting and prayer lead to obtaining more light and truth

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during a devotional held in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. | Lauren Bushman

Fasting and prayer are a great source of power and knowledge and a tool to gain more light and truth, taught Sister Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, during a BYU–Idaho devotional on Tuesday, June 25.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a mission to help prepare the children of God to receive Jesus Christ at His Second Coming. And in order to be able to do God’s will, each person will need to not only have a firm foundation and faith in Jesus Christ but also be able to receive more light and truth.

6. Three upcoming temples receive updates

Clockwise from top left: Shovels to be used for the groundbreaking of the Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple are shown in front of a backdrop of event attendees and the city skyline in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil, on Saturday, June 22, 2024; Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Brazil Area, speaks at the groundbreaking of the Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil; Site location map for the Springfield Missouri Temple; Exterior rendering of the Santiago West Chile Temple. | Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Brazil Area, presided at the Saturday, June 22, groundbreaking ceremony for the new temple being built in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil, offering remarks and a prayer dedicating the site and construction process. The First Presidency of the Church released the site location for the Springfield Missouri Temple. The First Presidency of the Church also announced announced the date of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Santiago West Chile Temple.

7. General Authority Seventies attend Africa’s Strengthening Families Conference

Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency; his wife, Sister Lucie Kyungu, and their daughter Berniece, speak at the Strengthening Families Conference in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on June 21, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Last weekend, from June 21-22, more than 8,000 people met at the Abidjan Exhibition Center in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, for the sixth annual Strengthening Families Conference hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Representing the Church this year were four General Authority Seventies from Africa: Elder Alfred Kyungu, the second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency; Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, the second counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency; Elder D. Martin Goury and Elder I. Raymond Egbo. They were joined by Elder Tonga Sai, an Area Seventy in the Ivory Coast, and the mission leaders from the three missions in the Abidjan area.

8. Derrick Porter’s 1st Sunday as the ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ announcer, plus see photos from the broadcast

Derrick Porter's first broadcast of "Music & the Spoken Word" with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 23, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Derrick Porter, the new announcer for “Music & the Spoken Word,” greeted the audience gathered Sunday, June 23, for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s weekly broadcast with “Good morning, everyone. Welcome to ‘Music & the Spoken Word.’”

Sunday was Porter’s first week as the announcer. On Sunday, June 16, Lloyd Newell gave a farewell message after being the announcer and primary writer for the weekly “Spoken Word” messages for 34 years.

9. Reports of service from across the United States

Clockwise from top left: Volunteers wave at the camera as they help load debris onto a trailer to be hauled away on May 27, 2024, near Sikeston, Missouri; Volunteers in Alexandria, Virginia, load boxes of supplies into hygiene kits to be distributed to families in need on June 22, 2024; Youth in the Henderson Nevada Anthem Hills Stake paint the fencing around the Anthem Hills skate park on April 27, 2024; Two volunteer workers use a wheelbarrow to cart debris during a service project in Valley View, Texas on June 8, 2024. | Clockwise from top left: Aaron Grimm; Rebecca Lane; Andrea MacKay; Clairissa Cooper

Members of the Church across the United States have been able to help serve their communities through planned and unplanned acts of service. In response to disasters in Missouri and Texas, communities rallied together to help those whose homes had been destroyed. In Nevada, youth and their friends came to paint the fences and areas around the Anthem Hills skate park in Nevada on April 27, while other teams of youth created hygiene kits for refugees. In Washington, D.C. more than 300 volunteers spent hours distributing personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, diapers, socks, school supplies and toys for children to families in need.