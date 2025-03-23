Photos provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: The empty tomb is a symbol to many of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ; Actors portray the resurrected Jesus Christ appearing to Mary Magdalene at the tomb in this scene from the Bible Videos; Elder Denelson Silva — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, third from right — stands with dignitaries and Latter-day Saints to break ground for the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Saturday, March 15, 2025; Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, sits with Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor, right, in the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, for the Relief Society worldwide devotional, broadcast on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

During the week of March 16 to 22, the First Presidency bore witness of the Atonement of Jesus Christ in a collective Easter message and in individual social media posts, wishing “hope, healing and happiness” to all who draw close to the Savior. The Relief Society general presidency and Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to women in a worldwide devotional for the 183rd anniversary of the society’s organization.

After ground was broken for the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple, this “dream has become a reality.” Listen to what Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch and his wife, Sister Alynda Kusch , discussed in the Church News podcast about faith, Ensign College and the school’s mission.

Elder Jorge M. Alvarado , Elder Hans T. Boom and Elder Massimo De Feo , General Authority Seventies, and Brother Gabriel W. Reid , second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, each spoke in devotionals at four different Church schools on Tuesday, March 18.

Read how to participate in the commemoration of the 5,000th continuous week broadcasting "Music & the Spoken Word."

A new AI-powered search assistant and other updates have been added to the General Handbook of Instructions, and three new pages have been added to the Gospel Topics and Questions section of the Gospel Library app.

Explore more ways the Church is honoring environmental stewardship through large-scale recycling, e-waste diversion, and innovative reuse initiatives, and watch a behind-the-scenes video of how the stage is put together for each general conference.

1. 2025 First Presidency Easter Message wishes ‘hope, healing and happiness’ to believers, and presidency testifies of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection on social media

Actors portray the resurrected Jesus Christ appearing to Mary Magdalene at the tomb in this scene from the Bible Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In its 2025 Easter message, the First Presidency shared a message of hope and healing through the Atonement of Jesus Christ and His Resurrection. They testified that the Savior knows how to “succor His people” and gives rest to those who are “heavy laden” (Matthew 11:28), inviting all to come unto Christ.

President Russell M. Nelson , President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring also shared Easter messages on social media. President Nelson emphasized that Christ’s Resurrection is the ultimate expression of His love. President Oaks shared that the Resurrection is certain, literal and ”truly the most glorious event in history.” President Eyring wrote of the “sure promise” that all of God’s children will be resurrected because of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

2. Global sisterhood and covenant community celebrated at Relief Society worldwide devotional

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, sits with Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor, right, in the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, for the Relief Society worldwide devotional, to be broadcast on Sunday, March 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We have received prophetic direction that as sisters, we can and should change the world,” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said during the Relief Society worldwide devotional on Sunday, March 16. She and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, talked about preparing for the Second Coming of the Savior, Jesus Christ, by creating a covenant community.

Elder Renlund joined the devotional from a meetinghouse in Honolulu, Hawaii. He thanked the women for their faith, strength, capacity to lead, wisdom and willingness to keep their covenants with God. “He is counting on you. The Church is counting on you,” Elder Renlund said.

3. Ground broken for Madagascar’s 1st house of the Lord

Elder Denelson Silva — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, third from right — stands with dignitaries and Latter-day Saints to break ground for the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke ground on the first temple in Madagascar on Saturday, March 15, 2025. “Thirty-five years ago, ... the idea of a temple in Madagascar was merely a dream,” said Elder Denelson Silva , a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa South Area presidency. “But now, on this historic day, that dream has become a reality.”

4. Church News podcast, episode 232: President and Sister Kusch of Ensign College encourage others to ‘align with the Lord’s mission and timing’

Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch and his wife, Sister Alynda Kusch, join the Church News podcast on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

President and Sister Kusch talked about their journey of faith and “profound” spiritual experiences that have led them to where they are today. Having learned to trust the Lord’s guidance and time in their lives, they encouraged others to do the same. He also discussed the Lord’s vision for Ensign College and academic changes the college is making.

5. 3 general authorities and a general officer speak at 4 Church schools

Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks to students at BYU–Idaho in the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

“I want you to feel the heavens open for you,” Elder Alvarado said to students gathered in the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho. At BYU-Hawaii, Elder Boom taught students how to seek God and learn for themselves.

Elder De Feo told Ensign College students that every decision begins as a thought — a “spiritual creation” that ultimately shapes actions and determines true success. Brother Reid encouraged students to trust the Lord is building them and courageously work. “Know that God hears you. He sees you, and He is leading you,” Brother Reid said.

6. The Tabernacle Choir’s invitation to celebrate the 5,000th week of ‘Music & the Spoken Word’

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during "Music & the Spoken Word" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 23, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“ Music & the Spoken Word ” with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will celebrate its 5,000th week of continuous network broadcasting this July. To commemorate this milestone, inspiration from listener experiences and story submissions will help shape the theme of the “Spoken Word” message.

The General Handbook of Instructions now features a search assistant to help Church leaders and members find answers to their questions. The search assistant button is located at the bottom right of the screen when viewing General Handbook content. By using the provided links to confirm the summarized answers, leaders can gain a deeper understanding of Church principles and policies. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church has added a new AI search assistant to the General Handbook of Instructions, available in four languages on the Gospel Library app and ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

In conjunction with the search assistant release, the Church has also updated the General Handbook of Instructions with revisions to sections on elders quorums, Relief Society, Primary and more.

8. Church adds new resources to Gospel Topics and Questions

Four women sit around a table in a Church meetinghouse for a Relief Society presidency meeting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Updates were posted this week to the Gospel Topics and Questions section of the Gospel Library app and ChurchofJesusChrist.org . Three new pages provide more resources on the topics of race and the Church , women’s service and leadership in the Church , and r eligion and science .

9. From e-waste to new life: How the Church recycles hundreds of tons monthly, repurposes electronics, and even reuses dust

Recyclable materials are shredded and baled at the Print Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City in December 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church is actively engaged in its commitment to care for the earth and be wise stewards of the environment . Current efforts in large-scale recycling, e-waste diversion and innovative reuse are working to minimize the environmental footprint and revitalize the earth.

10. Behind the scenes of general conference: The staging crew

The staging crew moves pieces together for general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a behind-the-scenes video from the Conference Center.

“One can only imagine the number of items that have to be set up for conference, and I’ve seen the hand of the Lord involved in that,” said Joel Wright, Conference Center staging crew supervisor.

A behind-the-scenes video from the Church introduces viewers to members of the staging crew and their herculean task of moving and assembling the stage for each general conference, which takes about three work weeks to do.