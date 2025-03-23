During the week of March 16 to 22, the First Presidency bore witness of the Atonement of Jesus Christ in a collective Easter message and in individual social media posts, wishing “hope, healing and happiness” to all who draw close to the Savior. The Relief Society general presidency and Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to women in a worldwide devotional for the 183rd anniversary of the society’s organization.
After ground was broken for the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple, this “dream has become a reality.” Listen to what Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch and his wife, Sister Alynda Kusch, discussed in the Church News podcast about faith, Ensign College and the school’s mission.
Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, Elder Hans T. Boom and Elder Massimo De Feo, General Authority Seventies, and Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, each spoke in devotionals at four different Church schools on Tuesday, March 18.
Read how to participate in the commemoration of the 5,000th continuous week broadcasting "Music & the Spoken Word."
A new AI-powered search assistant and other updates have been added to the General Handbook of Instructions, and three new pages have been added to the Gospel Topics and Questions section of the Gospel Library app.
Explore more ways the Church is honoring environmental stewardship through large-scale recycling, e-waste diversion, and innovative reuse initiatives, and watch a behind-the-scenes video of how the stage is put together for each general conference.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. 2025 First Presidency Easter Message wishes ‘hope, healing and happiness’ to believers, and presidency testifies of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection on social media
In its 2025 Easter message, the First Presidency shared a message of hope and healing through the Atonement of Jesus Christ and His Resurrection. They testified that the Savior knows how to “succor His people” and gives rest to those who are “heavy laden” (Matthew 11:28), inviting all to come unto Christ.
President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring also shared Easter messages on social media. President Nelson emphasized that Christ’s Resurrection is the ultimate expression of His love. President Oaks shared that the Resurrection is certain, literal and ”truly the most glorious event in history.” President Eyring wrote of the “sure promise” that all of God’s children will be resurrected because of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Read the First Presidency Easter message here.
Read what they said in their social posts here.
2. Global sisterhood and covenant community celebrated at Relief Society worldwide devotional
“We have received prophetic direction that as sisters, we can and should change the world,” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said during the Relief Society worldwide devotional on Sunday, March 16. She and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, talked about preparing for the Second Coming of the Savior, Jesus Christ, by creating a covenant community.
Elder Renlund joined the devotional from a meetinghouse in Honolulu, Hawaii. He thanked the women for their faith, strength, capacity to lead, wisdom and willingness to keep their covenants with God. “He is counting on you. The Church is counting on you,” Elder Renlund said.
Read more about the Relief Society devotional here.
3. Ground broken for Madagascar’s 1st house of the Lord
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke ground on the first temple in Madagascar on Saturday, March 15, 2025. “Thirty-five years ago, ... the idea of a temple in Madagascar was merely a dream,” said Elder Denelson Silva, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa South Area presidency. “But now, on this historic day, that dream has become a reality.”
Read more about this story here.
4. Church News podcast, episode 232: President and Sister Kusch of Ensign College encourage others to ‘align with the Lord’s mission and timing’
President and Sister Kusch talked about their journey of faith and “profound” spiritual experiences that have led them to where they are today. Having learned to trust the Lord’s guidance and time in their lives, they encouraged others to do the same. He also discussed the Lord’s vision for Ensign College and academic changes the college is making.
Listen to the podcast here.
5. 3 general authorities and a general officer speak at 4 Church schools
“I want you to feel the heavens open for you,” Elder Alvarado said to students gathered in the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho. At BYU-Hawaii, Elder Boom taught students how to seek God and learn for themselves.
Elder De Feo told Ensign College students that every decision begins as a thought — a “spiritual creation” that ultimately shapes actions and determines true success. Brother Reid encouraged students to trust the Lord is building them and courageously work. “Know that God hears you. He sees you, and He is leading you,” Brother Reid said.
Read about Elder Alvarado’s address here.
Read about Elder Boom’s address here.
Read about Elder De Feo’s address here.
Read about Brother Reid’s address here.
6. The Tabernacle Choir’s invitation to celebrate the 5,000th week of ‘Music & the Spoken Word’
“Music & the Spoken Word” with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will celebrate its 5,000th week of continuous network broadcasting this July. To commemorate this milestone, inspiration from listener experiences and story submissions will help shape the theme of the “Spoken Word” message.
Read more about how listeners can submit stories here.
7. New AI-powered search assistant added, other updates to General Handbook of Instructions
The Church has added a new AI search assistant to the General Handbook of Instructions, available in four languages on the Gospel Library app and ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
In conjunction with the search assistant release, the Church has also updated the General Handbook of Instructions with revisions to sections on elders quorums, Relief Society, Primary and more.
Read more about the new search assistant here.
Read more about updates to the Church’s General Handbook of Instructions here.
8. Church adds new resources to Gospel Topics and Questions
Updates were posted this week to the Gospel Topics and Questions section of the Gospel Library app and ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Three new pages provide more resources on the topics of race and the Church, women’s service and leadership in the Church, and religion and science.
Read more about the updates here.
9. From e-waste to new life: How the Church recycles hundreds of tons monthly, repurposes electronics, and even reuses dust
The Church is actively engaged in its commitment to care for the earth and be wise stewards of the environment. Current efforts in large-scale recycling, e-waste diversion and innovative reuse are working to minimize the environmental footprint and revitalize the earth.
Read about the Church’s recycling efforts here.
10. Behind the scenes of general conference: The staging crew
“One can only imagine the number of items that have to be set up for conference, and I’ve seen the hand of the Lord involved in that,” said Joel Wright, Conference Center staging crew supervisor.
A behind-the-scenes video from the Church introduces viewers to members of the staging crew and their herculean task of moving and assembling the stage for each general conference, which takes about three work weeks to do.