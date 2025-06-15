President Russell M. Nelson dedicated a house of the Lord in Syracuse, Utah, on Sunday, June 8.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles saw a common thread of faith in four Pacific nations during his recent ministry, and Elder D. Todd Christofferson charged thousands of religious educators to help students “take personal ownership in learning” at the CES Religious Educators Conference.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson met members and pioneers of the Church, as well as national leaders, during his ministry in Uruguay, and Elder Patrick Kearon spent 10 days in the Philippines ministering and testifying of Jesus Christ.
Primary General President Susan H. Porter ministered to members in four countries in the Church’s Asia Area, and Sister Kristin M. Yee and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus ministered in Brazil, meeting with members and humanitarian partners of the Church.
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released exterior renderings of the Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple and Chihuahua Mexico Temple, as well as the site for the house of the Lord in Chihuahua.
On this week’s Church News podcast episode, former BYU basketball player Travis Hansen discussed his professional and spiritual journey, plus an addition of 11 new hymns includes a Christmas song, a Spanish favorite and an African American spiritual.
1. President Nelson dedicates Syracuse Utah Temple, ‘a sacred place of revelation’
President Nelson dedicated the Syracuse Utah Temple — the 206th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — on Sunday, June 8, and spoke of the blessings of the ongoing Restoration.
2. Elder Bednar impressed by common thread of faith among diverse Latter-day Saints in the Pacific
Elder Bednar visited Church members in four Pacific nations: Australia, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Fiji.
While observing much diversity, he also saw a commonality among the people: “They love the Savior. They love to serve Him.”
3. Teaching as the Savior taught: Elder Christofferson highlights how to create lifelong disciples of Christ
Elder Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, charged thousands of religious educators to be “overseers,” feeding and strengthening their students to withstand the falsehoods of “grievous wolves” seeking to lead them away from Christ to create their own disciples.
“We must help [students] learn truth, wise use of agency and, above all, deep and abiding love of the Father and the Son,” he declared during his keynote address on Thursday, June 12, as part of the second annual Church Educational System Religious Educators Conference held at BYU.
4. Elder Stevenson honors strength of Latter-day Saints in Uruguay
During his ministry in Uruguay, Elder Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with children and young adult members of the Church, calling a devotional with Primary-aged children and their parents a personal highlight.
He also met with the country’s vice president and Catholic cardinal.
5. Elder Kearon testifies of God’s love during ministry in the Philippines
Elder Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spent 10 days ministering in the Philippines, where he testified of Jesus Christ, met with youth and other local members, and showed the Church’s support for education.
6. Primary general president shares messages about joyful service while in 4 Asia countries
President Porter spent nine days in May visiting with members in Laos, Cambodia, Taiwan and Thailand. She visited children’s hospitals, served with Primary children and ministered to members of all ages.
“They may feel that there are very few members in their country, maybe they’re the only member at school or at work, but God knows them, He loves them, and they have a very important work to do for Him,” she said.
7. Sister leaders see God’s ‘abundant love’ in small and mighty ways during Brazil ministry
During a 10-day ministry in Brazil from May 23 to June 2, Sister Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, and Sister Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, traveled across the country — north and south — ministering, teaching and delivering humanitarian aid.
Along the way, they witnessed God’s “abundant love” in personal moments — like touching conversations with a young cancer patient, overflowing attendance at a youth devotional, multigenerational family gathering and the joyous impact of Church‑funded medical equipment on local clinics.
8. Renderings released for Chihuahua Mexico Temple, 2nd temple in Buenos Aires, Argentina
An exterior rendering for the Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple, what will be the second house of the Lord in Buenos Aires, has been released.
Also, both the site and rendering for the Chihuahua Mexico Temple were released. This will be the third temple in the state of Chihuahua.
9. Episode 244: Former BYU basketball player Travis Hansen on his life, faith and the importance of ‘being in the right place’
On this week’s Church News podcast episode, former BYU basketball player Travis Hansen shared how faith and effort to “be in the right place” has blessed his life and the lives of others.
10. 11 new hymns include Christmas song, Spanish favorite and African American spiritual
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released 11 additional hymns this past week. The growing catalog of sacred music, “Hymns — For Home and Church” has now reached 48 new songs that may be sung at home, in Church meetings and in other settings.