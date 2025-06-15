Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Daniel Martinez, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints talks with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the entrance of the Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse, Utah, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, prior to the temple's dedication; Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles makes a heart sign during a devotional in Suva, Fiji, while ministering in four nations in the Pacific Area, May 15-25, 2025; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles kisses a baby after a devotional for children and their parents in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Sunday, June 8, 2025; Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, visit with children at the Maa Elementary School in Davao, Philippines, on Tuesday, May 27.

President Russell M. Nelson dedicated a house of the Lord in Syracuse, Utah, on Sunday, June 8.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles saw a common thread of faith in four Pacific nations during his recent ministry, and Elder D. Todd Christofferson charged thousands of religious educators to help students “take personal ownership in learning” at the CES Religious Educators Conference.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson met members and pioneers of the Church, as well as national leaders, during his ministry in Uruguay, and Elder Patrick Kearon spent 10 days in the Philippines ministering and testifying of Jesus Christ.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter ministered to members in four countries in the Church’s Asia Area, and Sister Kristin M. Yee and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus ministered in Brazil, meeting with members and humanitarian partners of the Church.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released exterior renderings of the Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple and Chihuahua Mexico Temple, as well as the site for the house of the Lord in Chihuahua.

On this week’s Church News podcast episode, former BYU basketball player Travis Hansen discussed his professional and spiritual journey, plus an addition of 11 new hymns includes a Christmas song, a Spanish favorite and an African American spiritual.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. President Nelson dedicates Syracuse Utah Temple, ‘a sacred place of revelation’

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints talks with Elder Quentin L. Cook in the entrance of the Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse, Utah, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, prior to the temple's dedication. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Nelson dedicated the Syracuse Utah Temple — the 206th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — on Sunday, June 8, and spoke of the blessings of the ongoing Restoration.

2. Elder Bednar impressed by common thread of faith among diverse Latter-day Saints in the Pacific

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles makes a heart sign during a devotional in Suva, Fiji. The Bednars ministered in four nations in the Pacific Area, May 15-25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Bednar visited Church members in four Pacific nations: Australia, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Fiji.

While observing much diversity, he also saw a commonality among the people: “They love the Savior. They love to serve Him.”

3. Teaching as the Savior taught: Elder Christofferson highlights how to create lifelong disciples of Christ

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints smiles as he leaves with his wife, Sister Katherine Jacob Christofferson, after speaking at the annual Religious Educators Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 12, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Elder Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, charged thousands of religious educators to be “overseers,” feeding and strengthening their students to withstand the falsehoods of “grievous wolves” seeking to lead them away from Christ to create their own disciples.

“We must help [students] learn truth, wise use of agency and, above all, deep and abiding love of the Father and the Son,” he declared during his keynote address on Thursday, June 12, as part of the second annual Church Educational System Religious Educators Conference held at BYU.

Learn more about what Elder Christofferson taught here.

Related Stories How Church education is part of preparing the world for the Savior’s Second Coming

4. Elder Stevenson honors strength of Latter-day Saints in Uruguay

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles kisses a baby after a devotional for children and their parents in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Sunday, June 8, 2025. | Daniel Martinez, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During his ministry in Uruguay, Elder Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with children and young adult members of the Church, calling a devotional with Primary-aged children and their parents a personal highlight.

He also met with the country’s vice president and Catholic cardinal.

5. Elder Kearon testifies of God’s love during ministry in the Philippines

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, visit with children at the Maa Elementary School in Davao, Philippines, on Tuesday, May 27. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spent 10 days ministering in the Philippines, where he testified of Jesus Christ, met with youth and other local members, and showed the Church’s support for education.

Related Stories Elder Kearon and Catholic cardinal minister to parolees in the Philippines

6. Primary general president shares messages about joyful service while in 4 Asia countries

Primary General President Susan H. Porter visits the National Pediatric Hospital in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Thursday, May 29, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Porter spent nine days in May visiting with members in Laos, Cambodia, Taiwan and Thailand. She visited children’s hospitals, served with Primary children and ministered to members of all ages.

“They may feel that there are very few members in their country, maybe they’re the only member at school or at work, but God knows them, He loves them, and they have a very important work to do for Him,” she said.

7. Sister leaders see God’s ‘abundant love’ in small and mighty ways during Brazil ministry

More than 1,700 youth gather prior to an evening devotional with Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, at a Church meetinghouse on the temple grounds in Fortaleza, Brazil, as part of a 10-day ministry in areas of Brazil that began on May 23, 2025. | Provided by Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus

During a 10-day ministry in Brazil from May 23 to June 2, Sister Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, and Sister Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, traveled across the country — north and south — ministering, teaching and delivering humanitarian aid.

Along the way, they witnessed God’s “abundant love” in personal moments — like touching conversations with a young cancer patient, overflowing attendance at a youth devotional, multigenerational family gathering and the joyous impact of Church‑funded medical equipment on local clinics.

Related Stories See 7 recent humanitarian efforts in Brazil, from helping flood victims to a pediatric ICU and neonatal CPR classes

8. Renderings released for Chihuahua Mexico Temple, 2nd temple in Buenos Aires, Argentina

From left to right: location map of the Buenos Aires Argentina City Center Temple; a map of the Chihuahua Mexico Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An exterior rendering for the Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple, what will be the second house of the Lord in Buenos Aires, has been released.

Also, both the site and rendering for the Chihuahua Mexico Temple were released. This will be the third temple in the state of Chihuahua.

Related Stories A prayer and a prophecy: A look at Church growth in South America over 100 years

9. Episode 244: Former BYU basketball player Travis Hansen on his life, faith and the importance of ‘being in the right place’

Former BYU basketball player Travis Hansen joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

On this week’s Church News podcast episode, former BYU basketball player Travis Hansen shared how faith and effort to “be in the right place” has blessed his life and the lives of others.

Related Stories How former BYU star Travis Hansen found purpose beyond basketball in faith, service

10. 11 new hymns include Christmas song, Spanish favorite and African American spiritual

A stake choir sings "Gethsemane" during stake conference of Las Piedras Uruguay Stake in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Sunday, June 8, 2025. | Daniel Martinez, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released 11 additional hymns this past week. The growing catalog of sacred music, “Hymns — For Home and Church” has now reached 48 new songs that may be sung at home, in Church meetings and in other settings.