During the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, addressed students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, in the weekly campus devotional and spoke on “the condescension of God.”
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the first Latter-day Saint chapel in Azerbaijan and met with the Uzbekistan president and with religious leaders in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Also, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles traveled to Mexico City, Mexico, to minister to Church members and missionaries, and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at a Utah Valley Institute devotional about the importance of good friends and mentors.
Light the World Giving Machine kiosks were unveiled in cities around the world, including Kansas City, Missouri, where Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at the launch celebration. Plus, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited Cebu City, Philippines, to minister to and meet with members affected by a pair of typhoons in early November.
Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Mexican Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma Barragán turned on more than a half-million Christmas lights on the grounds of the Washington D.C. Temple. Elder Caussé also spoke on the week’s episode of the Church News podcast about his new calling and love for his family.
The First Presidency announced that the Davao Philippines Temple is scheduled to be dedicated in May 2026. In a recent Church News podcast episode, Sister Kristen M. Oaks testified of her husband’s divine role as Prophet of the Church.
Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council, spoke to missionaries in the Provo Missionary Training Center about the lessons learned from Alma 26.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. Jesus’ condescension — to be born a helpless babe in a humble stable — is an act of genuine love, says President Christofferson
President Christofferson bore witness “that Jesus was born of Mary, that He lived on earth, that He now lives, the God of our redemption” to BYU students in Provo, Utah, on Dec. 2.
President Christofferson invited students to reflect on the mortal life and mission of Jesus Christ and the meaning of His condescension for each student, individually. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson.
Read more about President Christofferson’s devotional address here.
2. Elder Bednar dedicates first Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Azerbaijan, meets with president of Uzbekistan during ministry
During a recent ministry through central Asia and the Middle East, Elder Bednar dedicated the first meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Azerbaijan and met with government and religious leaders in Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. During the nearly two-week ministry from Nov. 12 to Nov. 23, he was accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar.
Read more about Elder Bednar’s ministry in central Asia and the Middle East here.
3. Elder Andersen ministers to members in Mexico City
Elder Andersen shared messages reflecting the Savior’s love as he met with local leaders, members and missionaries during a multistake ministry in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 22-23.
”It is amazing to see the establishment of temples in this land, and the Church is growing. The strength of the generations is very evident,” Elder Andersen said.
Read more about Elder Andersen’s ministry here.
4. At packed Utah Valley Institute devotional, Elder Rasband counsels to ‘form loving friendships, find wise and faithful mentors’
Using examples from the scriptures, early Church history and personal experiences, Elder Rasband counseled students at the Utah Valley Institute to find good friends and mentors, during a Dec. 4 devotional. He reminded them that Jesus Christ is “our most cherished friend,” saying, “In friendship, as in every other principle of the gospel, Jesus Christ is our Exemplar.”
Read more about Elder Rasband’s devotional here.
5. Giving Machine kiosks launch events around the world to celebrate the birth and life of Jesus Christ
Light the World Giving Machine kiosks are in more cities around the world than ever for the 2025 Christmas season. The kiosks were launched in cities around the world with various launch celebrations, including in Kansas City, Missouri, where Elder Stevenson helped kick off the event.
Learn more about the Giving Machine kiosk launch events here.
6. Elder Kearon visits Latter-day Saints, friends in disaster-stricken Cebu, Philippines
Elder Kearon was joined by his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, as he ministered and met with more than 100 individuals and members recovering from recent typhoons and earthquakes in Cebu City, Philippines.
Read more about Elder Kearon’s visit to the Philippines here.
7. Elder Caussé switches on lights at Washington D.C. Temple, joins Church News podcast
Elder Caussé and Moctezuma turned on more than a half-million Christmas lights on the grounds of the Washington D.C. Temple at the 48th annual Festival of Lights, which brought together representatives from nearly 50 countries. Elder Caussé also shared his thoughts on his new calling as an Apostle and his love for his family and the Savior in the week’s episode of the Church News podcast.
Read about the Festival of Lights here.
Listen to the podcast with Elder Caussé here.
8. Dedication announced for southernmost temple in Philippines
The Davao Philippines Temple is scheduled to be dedicated in early May 2026, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The dedication will be broadcast to all units in the temple district.
Of the 14 temples announced, under construction or operating in the Philippines, the Davao temple is the southernmost in the country.
Read more about the dedication announcement here.
9. Sister Oaks on President Oaks’ prophetic calling, what she’s learned from him
In a recent episode of the Church News podcast, Sister Oaks shared an inside look at her husband, President Dallin H. Oaks, and the insights on experiences that shaped him. She testified of his role as Prophet and the divine calling he has.
Read more about Sister Oaks’ lessons from President Oaks here.
10. Sister Wright offers timeless lessons from a valiant Book of Mormon missionary
Sister Wright shared lessons learned in Alma 26 with missionaries in the Provo MTC during a Dec. 2 devotional.
“Missionary work is hard. That is why it is called work,” Sister Wright said. “Do not be afraid of challenging work. Lean into the hard. You can do this. ... This is God’s work, and He will help you.”