Clockwise from top left: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks at the weekly BYU devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025; the first meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Azerbaijan is inaugurated by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025; with the Mexico City Mexico Temple in the background, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with a member while walking to a meeting in Mexico City, Mexico, on Nov. 22, 2025; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during an event to launch the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks inside Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

During the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, addressed students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, in the weekly campus devotional and spoke on “the condescension of God.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the first Latter-day Saint chapel in Azerbaijan and met with the Uzbekistan president and with religious leaders in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Also, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles traveled to Mexico City, Mexico, to minister to Church members and missionaries, and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at a Utah Valley Institute devotional about the importance of good friends and mentors.

Light the World Giving Machine kiosks were unveiled in cities around the world, including Kansas City, Missouri, where Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at the launch celebration. Plus, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited Cebu City, Philippines, to minister to and meet with members affected by a pair of typhoons in early November.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Mexican Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma Barragán turned on more than a half-million Christmas lights on the grounds of the Washington D.C. Temple. Elder Caussé also spoke on the week’s episode of the Church News podcast about his new calling and love for his family.

The First Presidency announced that the Davao Philippines Temple is scheduled to be dedicated in May 2026. In a recent Church News podcast episode, Sister Kristen M. Oaks testified of her husband’s divine role as Prophet of the Church.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council, spoke to missionaries in the Provo Missionary Training Center about the lessons learned from Alma 26.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Jesus’ condescension — to be born a helpless babe in a humble stable — is an act of genuine love, says President Christofferson

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at the weekly BYU devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Christofferson bore witness “that Jesus was born of Mary, that He lived on earth, that He now lives, the God of our redemption” to BYU students in Provo, Utah, on Dec. 2.

President Christofferson invited students to reflect on the mortal life and mission of Jesus Christ and the meaning of His condescension for each student, individually. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson.

Related Stories What President Oaks and President Holland say about BYU from their lifelong ties as school reaches 150th birthday

2. Elder Bednar dedicates first Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Azerbaijan, meets with president of Uzbekistan during ministry

The first meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Azerbaijan was inaugurated by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Baku, on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. Helping to cut the ribbon are, from left, Elder Jack N. Gerard, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Europe Central Area presidency; Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, who leads the Caucasus Muslim Board; Elder Bednar; and Ramin Mammadov, who heads the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations of Azerbaijan. Government officials, religious leaders, the media, friends and members of the Church participated in the historic event. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During a recent ministry through central Asia and the Middle East, Elder Bednar dedicated the first meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Azerbaijan and met with government and religious leaders in Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. During the nearly two-week ministry from Nov. 12 to Nov. 23, he was accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar.

Related Stories Church secures official registration in the Republic of Azerbaijan

3. Elder Andersen ministers to members in Mexico City

With the Mexico City Mexico Temple in the background, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with a Church member while walking to a meeting in Mexico City, Mexico, on Nov. 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Andersen shared messages reflecting the Savior’s love as he met with local leaders, members and missionaries during a multistake ministry in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 22-23.

”It is amazing to see the establishment of temples in this land, and the Church is growing. The strength of the generations is very evident,” Elder Andersen said.

Related Stories General officers of the Church minister in Cancún, Mexico

4. At packed Utah Valley Institute devotional, Elder Rasband counsels to ‘form loving friendships, find wise and faithful mentors’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, make heart gestures to attendees following a Utah Valley Institute devotional Thursday night, Dec. 4, 2025, in Orem, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Using examples from the scriptures, early Church history and personal experiences, Elder Rasband counseled students at the Utah Valley Institute to find good friends and mentors, during a Dec. 4 devotional. He reminded them that Jesus Christ is “our most cherished friend,” saying, “In friendship, as in every other principle of the gospel, Jesus Christ is our Exemplar.”

Read more about Elder Rasband’s devotional here.

5. Giving Machine kiosks launch events around the world to celebrate the birth and life of Jesus Christ

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during an event to launch the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks inside Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Light the World Giving Machine kiosks are in more cities around the world than ever for the 2025 Christmas season. The kiosks were launched in cities around the world with various launch celebrations, including in Kansas City, Missouri, where Elder Stevenson helped kick off the event.

Related Stories Add light to Christmas traditions, Young Women general presidency invites

6. Elder Kearon visits Latter-day Saints, friends in disaster-stricken Cebu, Philippines

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, visit with attendees of a Nov. 21, 2025, devotional in Cebu City, Philippines. Elder Kearon visited Latter-day Saints and friends recovering from recent typhoons and earthquakes. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kearon was joined by his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, as he ministered and met with more than 100 individuals and members recovering from recent typhoons and earthquakes in Cebu City, Philippines.

Related Stories Church providing emergency aid after twin typhoons hit the Philippines

7. Elder Caussé switches on lights at Washington D.C. Temple, joins Church News podcast

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles embraces Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, ambassador of Mexico to the United States, at the Festival of Lights on the Washington D.C. Temple grounds on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Richard Brown, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Caussé and Moctezuma turned on more than a half-million Christmas lights on the grounds of the Washington D.C. Temple at the 48th annual Festival of Lights, which brought together representatives from nearly 50 countries. Elder Caussé also shared his thoughts on his new calling as an Apostle and his love for his family and the Savior in the week’s episode of the Church News podcast.

Related Stories What to know about Christmas at Temple Square this year

8. Dedication announced for southernmost temple in Philippines

A rendering of the Davao Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Davao Philippines Temple is scheduled to be dedicated in early May 2026, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The dedication will be broadcast to all units in the temple district.

Of the 14 temples announced, under construction or operating in the Philippines, the Davao temple is the southernmost in the country.

Related Stories Church News podcast episode 185: President and Sister Oaks on the blessing of returning to the Philippines and the Urdaneta temple dedication

9. Sister Oaks on President Oaks’ prophetic calling, what she’s learned from him

Sister Kristen M. Oaks, the wife of President Dallin H. Oaks, talks during a Church News podcast recording in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In a recent episode of the Church News podcast, Sister Oaks shared an inside look at her husband, President Dallin H. Oaks, and the insights on experiences that shaped him. She testified of his role as Prophet and the divine calling he has.

10. Sister Wright offers timeless lessons from a valiant Book of Mormon missionary

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hugs a missionary after a devotional held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Sister Wright shared lessons learned in Alma 26 with missionaries in the Provo MTC during a Dec. 2 devotional.

“Missionary work is hard. That is why it is called work,” Sister Wright said. “Do not be afraid of challenging work. Lean into the hard. You can do this. ... This is God’s work, and He will help you.”