During the week of April 12 to 18, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened its doors to the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center to members of the media.
White House Senior Faith Adviser Paula White‑Cain met with Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during her visit to Church headquarters in Salt Lake City.
The First Presidency of the Church announced the 2026-2027 area leadership assignments.
Primary General President Susan H. Porter shared ways adults can treat children with dignity and help them understand their worth during the 36th annual International Society Conference at Brigham Young University.
The week’s episode of the Church News podcast features testimonies of Jesus Christ from the eight new General Authority Seventies and the new Primary general presidency.
Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, spoke to BYU–Hawaii graduates during commencement. Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, spoke to Ensign College graduates.
The first-ever class from the Utah State Correctional Facility graduated from the Ensign College Prison Education Program.
The public has been invited to tour the Bacolod Philippines Temple — the third temple open house in the Philippines within the past year.
Temple dedication dates have been announced for the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple, Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple and Managua Nicaragua Temple. Additionally, a groundbreaking date has been released for the Missoula Montana Temple.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. ‘Come and see; come and learn,’ President Uchtdorf invites at Temple Square Visitors’ Center
After more than six years of the Salt Lake Temple and many parts of Temple Square being closed for renovations, the Church has opened its doors to a brand-new Temple Square Visitors’ Center for members of the media.
On Monday, April 13, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, dedicated the new visitors’ center in a private meeting earlier that morning. Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman led a group through the visitors’ center alongside President Uchtdorf.
The visitors’ center will open to the public on Monday, May 18.
Read more about the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center here.
2. White House senior faith adviser visits Church headquarters
White House Senior Faith Adviser Paula White‑Cain, with the White House Faith Office, visited Church headquarters in an effort to continue the Church’s regular work with faith leaders.
During her visit, she spoke with regional multifaith leaders, toured Welfare Square and met with Elder Caussé.
Read more about the White House Faith Office visit here.
3. Area presidency assignments for 2026-2027 include ‘adaptations’
The 2026-2027 new area presidency assignments have been announced and will become effective Aug. 1.
Adaptations, including an increase in the number of members in some area presidencies from three to four and the removal of specific counselor assignments, have been implemented to increase support and better meet the needs of a growing Church.
Read more about the new area presidency assignments here.
4. President Porter teaches how children have ‘intrinsic worth and dignity’
As the keynote speaker at the 36th annual International Society Conference at Brigham Young University, President Porter taught how adults can help children recognize their worth and dignity. She focused her message on the “sacred trust” parents have to nurture, protect and teach children and help them progress in the gospel.
“This fundamental truth should be the foundation of our relationship with children, introducing a measure of humility,” she said. “We are not their superiors. We do not own them.”
Read more about President Porter’s address here.
5. Church News podcast, Episode 289: Get to know the new General Authority Seventies and Primary general presidency through their testimonies
On this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, listeners can hear testimonies of Jesus Christ from the eight new General Authority Seventies and the new Primary general presidency.
They were sustained during the Saturday afternoon session of the April 2026 general conference.
Listen to the podcast episode here.
6. Elder Johnson, Brother Reid speak to graduates at BYU–Hawaii, Ensign College
Elder Johnson told BYU–Hawaii graduates that by following Jesus Christ, “we will continue our journey of becoming lifelong, joyful disciples of Jesus Christ.”
Brother Reid invited Ensign College graduates: “Stay connected as you build. Stay grounded as you rise. Stay faithful as you lead.”
Read about Elder Johnson’s remarks to BYU–Hawaii graduates here.
Read about Brother Reid’s remarks to Ensign College graduates here.
7. First-ever class graduates from Ensign College Prison Education Program
The first-ever class graduated from the Ensign College Prison Education Program at the Utah State Correctional Facility. Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy and Church commissioner of education, spoke as the commencement speaker.
“I believe with all my heart that it is possible to bring light, because even in ... the darkest times of my life, the most important light in the world is that which comes from Jesus Christ,” he said.
Read about the Ensign College Prison Education Program graduation here.
8. Open house begins for Bacolod Philippines Temple, the country’s third to be dedicated this year
The Bacolod Philippines Temple has begun public tours. Tours will run from April 16 to May 2.
This will be the country’s third house of the Lord to be dedicated in 2026.
Read more about the Bacolod Philippines Temple open house here.
9. Temple dedications announced in Nicaragua, Guatemala and Brazil; Missoula Montana Temple groundbreaking announced
Three temple dedication dates have been announced.
The Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple will be dedicated Aug. 16. The Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple will be dedicated Oct. 11 by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. And the Managua Nicaragua Temple will be dedicated Oct. 18 by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Additionally, a groundbreaking date has been announced for the Missoula Montana Temple. This will be the third house of the Lord in Montana.