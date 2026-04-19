Clockwise from top left: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News; Brent J. Belnap

Clockwise from top left: Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talk with media members during a tour of the Temple Square Visitors' Center on Monday, April 13, 2026; White House Senior Faith Adviser Paula White-Cain, right, meets with Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a visit to Salt Lake City on Friday, April 10, 2026; Nations flags are raised in the plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024; President Susan H. Porter, Primary general president, speaks at the 36th annual International Society Conference held in Provo, Utah, on Monday, April 6, 2026.

During the week of April 12 to 18, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened its doors to the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center to members of the media.

White House Senior Faith Adviser Paula White‑Cain met with Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during her visit to Church headquarters in Salt Lake City.

The First Presidency of the Church announced the 2026-2027 area leadership assignments.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter shared ways adults can treat children with dignity and help them understand their worth during the 36th annual International Society Conference at Brigham Young University.

The week’s episode of the Church News podcast features testimonies of Jesus Christ from the eight new General Authority Seventies and the new Primary general presidency.

Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, spoke to BYU–Hawaii graduates during commencement. Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, spoke to Ensign College graduates.

The first-ever class from the Utah State Correctional Facility graduated from the Ensign College Prison Education Program.

The public has been invited to tour the Bacolod Philippines Temple — the third temple open house in the Philippines within the past year.

Temple dedication dates have been announced for the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple, Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple and Managua Nicaragua Temple. Additionally, a groundbreaking date has been released for the Missoula Montana Temple.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. ‘Come and see; come and learn,’ President Uchtdorf invites at Temple Square Visitors’ Center

President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talk with media members during a tour of the new visitors' center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 13, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

After more than six years of the Salt Lake Temple and many parts of Temple Square being closed for renovations, the Church has opened its doors to a brand-new Temple Square Visitors’ Center for members of the media.

On Monday, April 13, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, dedicated the new visitors’ center in a private meeting earlier that morning. Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman led a group through the visitors’ center alongside President Uchtdorf.

The visitors’ center will open to the public on Monday, May 18.

Related Stories First look inside the new visitors’ center at Temple Square

2. White House senior faith adviser visits Church headquarters

White House Senior Faith Adviser Paula White-Cain, right, meets with Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a visit to Salt Lake City on Friday, April 10, 2026. Also pictured are Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, and Gordon Smith, director of Church Hosting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

White House Senior Faith Adviser Paula White‑Cain, with the White House Faith Office, visited Church headquarters in an effort to continue the Church’s regular work with faith leaders.

During her visit, she spoke with regional multifaith leaders, toured Welfare Square and met with Elder Caussé.

Related Stories First Presidency reaffirms Church’s position of political neutrality

3. Area presidency assignments for 2026-2027 include ‘adaptations’

Nations flags are raised in the new plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The 2026-2027 new area presidency assignments have been announced and will become effective Aug. 1.

Adaptations, including an increase in the number of members in some area presidencies from three to four and the removal of specific counselor assignments, have been implemented to increase support and better meet the needs of a growing Church.

Related Stories Find out more about the Church’s 8 new General Authority Seventies

4. President Porter teaches how children have ‘intrinsic worth and dignity’

President Susan H. Porter, Primary general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at the 36th annual International Society Conference held in Provo, Utah, on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Brent J. Belnap

As the keynote speaker at the 36th annual International Society Conference at Brigham Young University, President Porter taught how adults can help children recognize their worth and dignity. She focused her message on the “sacred trust” parents have to nurture, protect and teach children and help them progress in the gospel.

“This fundamental truth should be the foundation of our relationship with children, introducing a measure of humility,” she said. “We are not their superiors. We do not own them.”

5. Church News podcast, Episode 289: Get to know the new General Authority Seventies and Primary general presidency through their testimonies

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square members and general authorities prepare prior to the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, listeners can hear testimonies of Jesus Christ from the eight new General Authority Seventies and the new Primary general presidency.

They were sustained during the Saturday afternoon session of the April 2026 general conference.

Related Stories Learn more about the incoming Primary general presidency

6. Elder Johnson, Brother Reid speak to graduates at BYU–Hawaii, Ensign College

Graduating students process through Temple Square during the 139th Ensign College commencement exercises at the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 17, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Elder Johnson told BYU–Hawaii graduates that by following Jesus Christ, “we will continue our journey of becoming lifelong, joyful disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Brother Reid invited Ensign College graduates: “Stay connected as you build. Stay grounded as you rise. Stay faithful as you lead.”

7. First-ever class graduates from Ensign College Prison Education Program

Ensign College Prison Education Program graduates listen to Sgt. J. Robert Lee during the graduation ceremony at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The first-ever class graduated from the Ensign College Prison Education Program at the Utah State Correctional Facility. Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy and Church commissioner of education, spoke as the commencement speaker.

“I believe with all my heart that it is possible to bring light, because even in ... the darkest times of my life, the most important light in the world is that which comes from Jesus Christ,” he said.

8. Open house begins for Bacolod Philippines Temple, the country’s third to be dedicated this year

The exterior of the Bacolod Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Bacolod Philippines Temple has begun public tours. Tours will run from April 16 to May 2.

This will be the country’s third house of the Lord to be dedicated in 2026.

Related Stories Public invited to tour house of the Lord in Davao, Philippines

9. Temple dedications announced in Nicaragua, Guatemala and Brazil; Missoula Montana Temple groundbreaking announced

Architectural renderings of, from left, the Managua Nicaragua Temple, the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple and the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple; An exterior rendering of the Missoula Montana Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Three temple dedication dates have been announced.

The Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple will be dedicated Aug. 16. The Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple will be dedicated Oct. 11 by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. And the Managua Nicaragua Temple will be dedicated Oct. 18 by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Additionally, a groundbreaking date has been announced for the Missoula Montana Temple. This will be the third house of the Lord in Montana.