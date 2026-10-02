Map shows locations of dedicated temples, under-construction temples and temples in planning stages of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of September 2026.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has 385 total temples, including 222 dedicated temples, 13 scheduled for dedication, 53 under construction and seven scheduled for groundbreaking. The 90 temples in planning and design complete the total of 385. These six maps show the status of each house of the Lord around the world.

Seven new houses of the Lord will be dedicated within the next 30 days — the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala, Ephraim Utah, Managua Nicaragua, Montpelier Idaho, Cody Wyoming, San Luis Potosí Mexico and Wichita Kansas temples.

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States and Canada as of September 2026. | Church News graphic

A pair will be dedicated during the month after, in Torreón, Mexico, and Modesto, California, followed by one in December, the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple.

So far, three dedications are scheduled for the first part of 2027: the Fort Worth Texas, Knoxville Tennessee and Smithfield Utah temples.

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America as of September 2026. | Church News graphic

This month, ground will be broken to start the construction phases of three temples: Maceió Brazil, Iquitos Peru and Vienna Austria.

Four groundbreakings are scheduled for November, for the Cincinnati Ohio, Piura Peru, Cuernavaca Mexico and La Paz Bolivia temples.

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Asia, Australia and the Pacific as of September 2026. | Church News graphic

“What a blessing it is that so many temples have been announced,” Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told the Church News. Elder Cook chairs the Church’s Temple and Family History Executive Council.

“It is amazing to see firsthand the construction and dedication of these new temples — sometimes two on the same day. We are grateful for the spiritual guidance President Dallin H. Oaks is receiving as the hastening of God’s work continues in a dramatic fashion.”

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Africa as of September 2026. | Church News graphic

During the past six months — since the April 2026 general conference — the Church has newly announced plans for temples in two locations: Marysville, Washington, and Otavalo, Ecuador.

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Europe as of September 2026. | Church News graphic