Clockwise from top left: The Hill Cumorah in Palmyra, New York, in June 2025; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square President Michael O. Leavitt walk outside the Casa Rosada, where they met with Argentina President Javier Milei, on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, third from right, and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, third from left, turn the soil with members and friends of the Church during the groundbreaking for the Tampa Florida Temple on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025; Anne Domenech, an artist with Evergreen, works to restore the "Holiness to the Lord" panel on the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

During the week of Aug. 24-30, the Church announced that Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will rededicate the reforested Hill Cumorah, and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the president of Argentina.

In temple news, ground was broken for three temples in one day, including the Tampa Florida Temple, where Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided. Updates were announced for construction on the Salt Lake Temple as well as two other temples. Plus, interior and exterior photos of the Elko Nevada Temple were released as the temple opened for public tours.

Young adults gathered in Canada, Hungary, Mongolia and Samoa to find unity and hear from Church leaders, including Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency. Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, joined a service project led by Primary children in California. Also, Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy and the commissioner of Church education, encouraged BYU faculty and staff to continue to be deliberate in furthering the mission of BYU.

On this week’s Church News podcast episode, former BYU President Kevin J Worthen and his wife, Peggy Worthen, discussed their unique perspective of BYU after their nine-year tenure at the school. Also, Red Cross leaders visited Church welfare operations.

1. Elder Bednar to rededicate renovated, reforested Hill Cumorah Historic Site

The Hill Cumorah in Palmyra, New York, in June 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to rededicate the Hill Cumorah Historic Site in Palmyra, New York. Elder Bednar will preside and offer the dedicatory prayer.

2. Elder Cook meets with Argentina president, expresses gratitude

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square President Michael O. Leavitt walk outside the Casa Rosada, where they met with Argentina President Javier Milei, on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While in Argentina with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, Elder Cook met the Argentine president and other government, community and faith leaders.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour concerts in Buenos Aires’ Movistar Arena celebrated the 100th anniversary of missionary work beginning in South America.

3. Ground broken for 3 temples in one day

On Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, ground was broken for three temples of the Church. Clockwise from top left: The groundbreaking of the Tampa Florida Temple; The groundbreaking of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple; The groundbreaking of the Vancouver Washington Temple; a crowd at the groundbreaking of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple. | Photos from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Andersen testified of the temple’s power during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Tampa Florida Temple on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Ground was also broken for the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo and Vancouver Washington temples on the same day.

Anne Domenech, an artist with Evergreen, works to restore the "Holiness to the Lord" panel on the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A renovations update on the Salt Lake Temple noted the restoration of the “Holiness to the Lord” panel.

Construction on the Heber Valley Temple has begun after being temporarily postponed, and pre-groundbreaking site work is underway for the Lehi Utah Temple.

5. Elko Nevada Temple opens for media, public tours

The exterior of the Elko Nevada Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Elko Nevada Temple opened for tours Aug. 27, and the public open house began this weekend. This will be the third house of the Lord in Nevada.

6. Church leaders address young adults from 6 continents and 40 countries at YA conferences

Young single adults and Church leaders pose for a photo during Samoa's YSA conference in Apia, Samoa, in July 2025. | Screenshot from Samoa YSA Convention 2025 public Facebook page

Thousands of young adults from 40 countries and six continents gathered in Canada, Hungary, Mongolia and Samoa to find unity and hear from Church leaders. Sister Spannaus spoke in Canada, while General Authority Seventies visited and spoke at all four conferences.

7. Sister Browning sees Primary children take the lead during service activity in San Rafael, California

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, takes a picture with children at a Primary service activity in San Rafael, California, on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. | Provided by the San Rafael California Stake

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, participated in a Primary service activity with the San Rafael California Stake this month and was impressed by how the older children were taking the lead.

8. BYU must be deliberate in upholding its unique mission, Elder Gilbert tells BYU faculty and staff

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, Church commissioner of education, speaks at the opening session of the 2025 BYU University Conference, held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. | Jaren Wilkey/BYU

Elder Gilbert, the commissioner of Church education, addressed Brigham Young University faculty and staff at this year’s University Conference, urging them to continue to be deliberate in furthering the mission of BYU.

9. Church News podcast, episode 255: Former BYU President Kevin Worthen and Peggy Worthen on embracing service opportunities from the Lord

Former BYU president Kevin J Worthen and his wife, Peggy Worthen, join the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

On this week’s Church News podcast episode, former BYU President Kevin J Worthen and his wife, Peggy Worthen, talk about the power of embracing service opportunities and trusting scriptural and prophetic revelation.

10. Strengthening a century-old collaboration: Red Cross leaders visit Church welfare operations

Trevor Riggen, center, president of Humanitarian Services for the American Red Cross, walks with his colleagues during a tour of the Bishops' Central Storehouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Aug.19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Leaders from the American Red Cross toured Welfare Square and the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 19, to learn more about how The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provides hope in moments of need and relief from disaster to millions of people around the world.