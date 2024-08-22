Same-day groundbreakings for 3 temples — has it happened before?

Photos from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, ground was broken for three temples of the Church. Clockwise from top left: The groundbreaking of the Tampa Florida Temple; The groundbreaking of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple; The groundbreaking of the Vancouver Washington Temple; a crowd at the groundbreaking of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple.

Groundbreaking ceremonies for three future temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were on Saturday, Aug. 23 — for the Tampa Florida, Vancouver Washington and Brazzaville Republic of the Congo temples.

Same-day groundbreakings for multiple temples isn’t new. The first instance of two temple groundbreakings came in 1998 — when on Oct. 10 ground was broken for the Detroit Michigan and Spokane Washington temples.

Two-temple-groundbreaking days occurred three more times up to March 13, 1999, when ground was broken on the same day for three houses of the Lord — the Oaxaca Mexico, Nashville Tennessee and Kona Hawaii temples.

Three more temples had groundbreakings on the same day two months later — the Adelaide Australia, Veracruz Mexico and Louisville Kentucky temples.

Same-day dedications for multiple temples go back to 1999 as well, with the Nov. 14 dedications of the Halifax Nova Scotia and Regina Saskatchewan temples. And the first three-dedication day came two years ago, when the Brasília Brazil, Bentonville Arkansas and Moses Lake Washington temples were all dedicated on Sept. 17, 2023.

This article was originally published on Aug. 20, 2024, and has been updated.