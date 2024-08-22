Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Temples

Same-day groundbreakings for 3 temples — has it happened before?

Ground broken on Saturday, Aug. 23, for Tampa Florida, Vancouver Washington and Brazzaville Republic of the Congo temples

Three photos of a line of people holding shovels into the ground, with one photo of a crowd of people sitting outside.
On Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, ground was broken for three temples of the Church. Clockwise from top left: The groundbreaking of the Tampa Florida Temple; The groundbreaking of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple; The groundbreaking of the Vancouver Washington Temple; a crowd at the groundbreaking of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple. Photos from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Scott Taylor
By Scott Taylor

Groundbreaking ceremonies for three future temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were on Saturday, Aug. 23 — for the Tampa Florida, Vancouver Washington and Brazzaville Republic of the Congo temples.

Same-day groundbreakings for multiple temples isn’t new. The first instance of two temple groundbreakings came in 1998 — when on Oct. 10 ground was broken for the Detroit Michigan and Spokane Washington temples.

Two-temple-groundbreaking days occurred three more times up to March 13, 1999, when ground was broken on the same day for three houses of the Lord — the Oaxaca Mexico, Nashville Tennessee and Kona Hawaii temples.

Three more temples had groundbreakings on the same day two months later — the Adelaide Australia, Veracruz Mexico and Louisville Kentucky temples.

Same-day dedications for multiple temples go back to 1999 as well, with the Nov. 14 dedications of the Halifax Nova Scotia and Regina Saskatchewan temples. And the first three-dedication day came two years ago, when the Brasília Brazil, Bentonville Arkansas and Moses Lake Washington temples were all dedicated on Sept. 17, 2023.

Following are links to individual-event coverage for the Aug. 23 groundbreaking ceremonies for the Tampa Florida, Vancouver Washington and Brazzaville Republic of the Congo temples.

Ground broken for Tampa Florida Temple
Ground broken for Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple
Ground broken for Vancouver Washington Temple

This was the fifth time that three groundbreakings occurred on the same day. These five instances include the following:

This article was originally published on Aug. 20, 2024, and has been updated.

Related Stories
Read more Church News coverage of temples
Temple milestones in 2024: 14 groundbreakings and 4 renovations, reconstructions
The path to 200 houses of the Lord: A brief introduction
The path to 200 houses of the Lord: Temple Nos. 1-20
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed