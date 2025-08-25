Pre-groundbreaking site work to begin for Lehi Utah Temple

Preliminary work is underway on the site of the future Lehi Utah Temple, to be the northernmost house of the Lord in Utah County.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has received approval from Lehi City for preliminary work on utility infrastructure for the temple. This work includes installing underground water, sewer and electricity to the city’s existing utilities along with grading of the Church’s property.

An official groundbreaking date has not yet been announced, and design work on the temple is also ongoing.

According to an Aug. 25 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, these updates will prepare the site for development and ensure the proper infrastructure is in place.

“We are excited for this first step in the process of building a house of the Lord in Lehi,” said Elder Brian K. Taylor, president of the Church’s Utah Area. “This sacred edifice will be a blessing for Latter-day Saints in the area. We are grateful to the city of Lehi for their ongoing support and collaboration.”

A map of the Lehi Utah Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About this temple and the Church in Utah

On April 7, 2024, President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Lehi, Utah. It was one of 15 temples announced in that general conference, alongside a house of the Lord for West Jordan, Utah. The Lehi temple will be the eighth in Utah County.

Plans for this house of the Lord call for a multistory building of approximately 85,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 22.48-acre site northwest of the intersection of 3950 North and North Center Street in Lehi. A meetinghouse will be built on the site as well.

Utah has 24 dedicated temples, with two temporarily closed — the Salt Lake Temple for ongoing renovations and the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple for reconstruction. These operating houses of the Lord include the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Jordan River, Layton, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Red Cliffs, Saratoga Springs, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Vernal temples.

Four houses of the Lord are under construction in Utah: Ephraim, Heber Valley, Lindon and Smithfield. In addition to the Lehi temple, three other houses of the Lord are in planning stages: West Jordan, Price and Spanish Fork.

The first wagons of Latter-day Saint pioneers arrived in Utah Territory on July 24, 1847. Today, almost 180 years later, Utah is home to more than 2.2 million Church members across nearly 5,400 congregations.