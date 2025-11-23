Clockwise from left: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, walk onto the rostrum prior to the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025; Two missionaries in the Chile Viña del Mar Mission talk to someone on Thursday, June 12, 2025; Joseph sits next to Mary while he holds baby Jesus after His birth; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets city leaders from around the country during the National League of Cities Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

During the week of Nov. 16 to 23, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that in an effort to emphasize the morning and afternoon sessions of general conference, Saturday evening sessions will be discontinued.

The First Presidency also announced that effective immediately, young women may begin to serve full-time missions at the same age as young men. Plus, the 2025 First Presidency Christmas Message was published.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and members of the Relief Society general presidency highlighted JustServe at a meeting of city leaders from across the United States gathered in Salt Lake City. The Church News reported on the ministry of Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to members in four South American countries as part of a 10-day ministry.

On Nov. 16, the Alabang Philippines Temple open-house phase began and interior and exterior images were released.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, addressed students at a Nov. 18 Ensign College devotional on the gift of the Savior’s living water. Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Africa West Area, met with the Prime Minister and other government leaders in Chad on Oct. 28.

In this week’s Church News podcast episode, the Brigham Young University president and advancement vice president discuss the university’s 150th anniversary and its sesquicentennial theme of “Celebrating Gifts of Light”.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. First Presidency announces renewed focus on general conference, discontinues Saturday evening sessions

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, walk onto the rostrum prior to the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On Nov. 19, the First Presidency announced the discontinuation of the Saturday evening session to emphasize the morning and afternoon sessions of general conference. This adjustment to the conference schedule will begin in April 2026.

Related Stories General conference by the numbers: 12 facts you might not know

2. Church lowers missionary age for women to 18

Two missionaries in the Chile Viña del Mar Mission talk to someone on Thursday, June 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young women who want to serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can now serve at age 18, the Church announced on Friday, Nov. 21. Church leaders expressed joy and confidence in the young women of the Church after the announcement.

3. Read the First Presidency’s 2025 Christmas message

Joseph sits next to Mary while he holds baby Jesus after His birth. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency published their 2025 Christmas message in the December 2025 issue of the Liahona magazine. It has also been published across social media profiles.

Related Stories Read the First Presidency’s 2024 Christmas message

4. Elder Stevenson, Relief Society general presidency promote service at National League of Cities summit

Left, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets city leaders from around the country during the National League of Cities Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. Right, members of the Relief Society general advisory council join the Relief Society general presidency to pose for a photo at a JustServe project at the National League of Cities summit in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | From left, Zachary Konecki, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Aimee Cobabe, Church News

Elder Stevenson gave a devotional during the National League of Cities summit — a gathering of city leaders from across the United States — hosted in Salt Lake City. He invited the leaders to become ‘architects of peace’ through service.

The Relief Society general presidency members participated in a JustServe service project. The group packed hygiene kits for a food bank in Salt Lake City.

Related Stories Children learn value of service with JustServe projects

5. Become ‘second-century pioneers’: Elder Renlund ministers to members in South America South Area

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets young adults after a devotional in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Renlund spoke in various devotionals and visited hospitals around in Chile, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay during a 10-day ministry around South America. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund; and Elder Edward Dube of the presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Naume Dube.

6. Open house underway for second temple in metro Manila, Philippines

The exterior of the Alabang Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Alabang Philippines Temple has begun its open-house phase, with the public invited to visit this house of the Lord. Interior and exterior photos have been released. The temple will be dedicated in January 2026.

Related Stories Burley Idaho Temple opens for public tours

7. Drink deeply of the Savior’s living water, Sister Browning encourages

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center, talks with students after speaking at an Ensign College devotional in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sister Browning spoke to students at Ensign College on Nov. 18. She spoke on the gift of Jesus Christ’s living water.

“His offering has sustaining power. It fills our empty vessels to the satisfaction of our souls, not just our bodies,” Sister Browning said.

8. Elder Kyungu makes first official Church visit to Chad in Africa

Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa West Area, presents Allamaye Halina, Prime Minister of Chad, with a gift highlighting common ground between the Church and Islam on Oct. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kyungu had a three-day official visit in N’Djamena, Chad, Oct. 28-30, in response to a formal invitation from Chad’s government.

The Church currently does not have an official presence in Chad, but during Elder Kyungu’s conversation with officials, both sides expressed a desire to continue working together to serve Chad’s most vulnerable populations.

9. Church News podcast, episode 267: BYU celebrates 150 years with ‘gifts of light,’ featuring President C. Shane Reese and Vice President Keith Vorkink

BYU President C. Shane Reese and BYU Advancement Vice President Keith Vorkink speak in a studio on the Provo, Utah, campus during a taping of the Church News podcast, airing Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. | Rex Warner, Church News

BYU President C. Shane Reese and Advancement Vice President Keith Vorkink join the podcast to discuss the 150th anniversary of the University. They underscored the university’s commitment in maintaining its faith-based mission, providing an excellent education and experiences to its students, and preparing its graduates for a lifetime of commitment to “go forth to serve.”