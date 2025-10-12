Which months, dates have had the most temple dedications?

Have you ever wondered which month and which calendar date has had the most dedications of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?
The Church has 208 dedicated houses of the Lord worldwide — with the 209th, the Elko Nevada Temple, to be dedicated later today, Sunday, Oct. 12, and five other temples scheduled for dedication between now and March 1, 2026.
Dedication dates by month
Considering those 214 dedications and scheduled dedications, nearly two-thirds — or more precisely, 66.4% — have occurred in one of six months: May, June, August, September, October or November. Each month has had anywhere from 21 to 27 dedications or has scheduled dedications, with June having the most at 27.
Listed in calendar order, the months below have had or will have had the following total of dedications, past or scheduled:
- January — 13
- February — 5
- March — 16
- April — 18
- May — 24
- June — 27
- July — 6
- August — 24
- September — 22
- October — 24
- November — 21
- December — 14
Dates with multiple temple dedications
As for individual dates, a total of four temples have been dedicated on as many specific dates — May 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 17 and Nov. 20 — for a total of 16 temples across those dates. Three temples each have been dedicated on seven different dates, and another 40 dates have been shared by two temple dedications.
The dedication dates don’t include the dedications of the Kirtland and original Nauvoo temples, the two houses of the Lord in the Church’s early days in the 1830s and 1840s but were eventually left behind in the Latter-day Saints’ migration first to Missouri and later to the Salt Lake Valley. The dates do include upcoming announced dedications for six temples — Elko Nevada (Oct. 12), Grand Junction Colorado (Oct. 19), Bahía Blanca Argentina (Nov. 23), Burley Idaho (Jan. 11, 2026), Alabang Philippines (Jan. 18, 2026) and Harare Zimbabwe (March 1, 2026).
Of the four dates with four temple dedications each, Sept. 17 is one of note. Besides the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple dedication in 2000, the other three temples — Brasília Brazil, Bentonville Arkansas and Moses Lake Washington — were all dedicated on Sept. 17, 2023, the first and only time so far that three houses of the Lord were dedicated on the same day.
The four temples dedicated on a May 17 span more than 120 years — Logan Utah in 1884, Manti Utah in 1888, Campinas Brazil in 2002 and Córdoba Argentina in 2015.
The other two dates with four temple dedications each had the events within a quarter-century span:
- Aug. 21, with Spokane Washington (1999), Oquirrh Mountain Utah (2009), San Salvador El Salvador (2011) and Sapporo Japan (2016).
- Nov. 20, with Billings Montana (1999), Hartford Connecticut (2016), Belém Brazil (2022) and Quito Ecuador (2022).
Of the seven dates with three temple dedications each, three dates are of note:
- April 6 is both the date of the 1830 formal organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the dedication day of three key houses of the Lord: the St. George Utah Temple (1877), the Church’s oldest operating house of the Lord; the Salt Lake Temple (1893), the iconic temple at Church headquarters; and the Palmyra New York Temple (2000) at the location of the Church’s organization in upstate New York.
- June 15 and June 16, with the two consecutive dates having three temple dedications each — June 15 with the Adelaide Australia (2000), Brisbane Australia (2003) and Antofagasta Chile (2025) temples, and June 16 with the Melbourne Australia (2000), Salta Argentina (2024) and Layton Utah (2024) temples.
And looking at a week’s span of temple dedication dates, 16 temples have been dedicated on a date from May 17 through May 23, with 14 dedicated on a date from Nov. 14 through Nov. 20.
Temple dedications listed by date
Want to see what temple dedication dates align with a birthday, an anniversary or another special date? Below is a date-by-date look at all 214 past and scheduled temple dedications, as of Oct. 12, 2025. The temple names are followed by the year of dedication, with upcoming dedications noted by an asterisk (*) by the temple name.
January dedications
|Date
|Temple name
|Year dedicated
|Jan. 8
|Bountiful Utah
|1995
|Jan. 9 (2)
|Anchorage Alaska
|1999
|St. Paul Minnesota
|2000
|Jan. 10
|Lima Peru
|1986
|Jan. 11 (2)
|Accra Ghana
|2004
|Burley Idaho*
|2026
|Jan. 14
|Lima Peru Los Olivos
|2024
|Jan. 15
|San Juan Puerto Rico
|2023
|Jan. 17
|Buenos Aires Argentina
|1986
|Jan. 18 (2)
|Ogden Utah
|1972
|Alabang Philippines*
|2026
|Jan. 21
|Orem Utah
|2024
|Jan. 23
|Kona Hawaii
|2000
February dedications
|Date
|Temple name
|Year dedicated
|Feb. 9
|Provo Utah Rock Canyon
|1972
|Feb. 10
|Rexburg Idaho
|2008
|Feb. 16
|Durban South Africa
|2020
|Feb. 26
|Ciudad Juárez Mexico
|2000
|Feb. 27
|Hermosillo Sonora Mexico
|2000
March dedications
|Date
|Temple name
|Year dedicated
|March 1
|Harare Zimbabwe*
|2026
|March 2
|Gilbert Arizona
|2014
|March 3
|Snowflake Arizona
|2002
|March 5
|Albuquerque New Mexico
|2000
|March 6
|Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico
|1999
|March 10
|Rome Italy
|2019
|March 11 (2)
|Los Angeles California
|1956
|Oaxaca Mexico
|2000
|March 12
|Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico
|2000
|March 17
|Tegucigalpa Honduras
|2013
|March 18
|Montevideo Uruguay
|2001
|March 19 (2)
|Madrid Spain
|1999
|Louisville Kentucky
|2000
|March 20 (2)
|Draper Utah
|2009
|Provo City Center
|2016
|March 24
|Red Cliffs Utah
|2024
April dedications
|Date
|Temple name
|Year dedicated
|April 6 (3)
|St. George Utah
|1877
|Salt Lake
|1893
|Palmyra New York
|2000
|April 9
|Fresno California
|2000
|April 13
|Auckland New Zealand
|2025
|April 14
|Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo
|2019
|April 16
|Medford Oregon
|2000
|April 20
|Hamilton New Zealand
|1958
|April 21
|Lubbock Texas
|2002
|April 22
|Winter Quarters Nebraska
|2001
|April 23 (2)
|Memphis Tennessee
|2000
|Reno Nevada
|2000
|April 24
|Bogotá Colombia
|1999
|April 25
|San Diego California
|1993
|April 28 (2)
|Monterrey Mexico
|2002
|Urdaneta Philippines
|2024
|April 29
|Guadalajara Mexico
|2001
|April 30
|Cochabamba Bolivia
|2000
May dedications
|Date
|Temple name
|Year dedicated
|May 2
|Vancouver British Columbia
|2010
|May 4
|Fort Lauderdale Florida
|2014
|May 6
|Kansas City Missouri
|2012
|May 7
|Richmond Virginia
|2023
|May 8
|Rio de Janeiro Brazil
|2022
|May 17 (4)
|Logan Utah
|1884
|Manti Utah
|1888
|Campinas Brazil
|2002
|Córdoba Argentina
|2015
|May 18
|Nairobi Kenya
|2025
|May 19 (2)
|Asunción Paraguay
|2002
|Puebla Mexico
|2024
|May 20 (2)
|Tampico Mexico
|2000
|Perth Australia
|2001
|May 21 (3)
|Nashville Tennessee
|2000
|Villahermosa Mexico
|2000
|Paris France
|2017
|May 22 (2)
|San Antonio Texas
|2005
|Yigo Guam
|2022
|May 23 (2)
|Copenhagen Denmark
|2004
|The Gila Valley Arizona
|2010
|May 25 (2)
|Boise Idaho
|1984
|Abidjan Ivory Coast
|2025
|May 26
|Hong Kong
|1996
June dedications
|Date
|Temple name
|Year dedicated
|June 1 (3)
|Atlanta Georgia
|1983
|St. Louis Missouri
|1997
|Curitiba Brazil
|2008
|June 2 (2)
|Fortaleza Brazil
|2019
|Taylorsville Utah
|2024
|June 4 (2)
|Montreal Quebec
|2000
|San José Costa Rica
|2000
|June 7 (2)
|Preston England
|1998
|Payson Utah
|2015
|June 8
|Syracuse Utah
|2025
|June 9
|Cobán Guatemala
|2024
|June 10
|Manaus Brazil
|2012
|June 11
|Fukuoka Japan
|2000
|June 13 (2)
|Manhattan New York
|2004
|Cebu City Philippines
|2010
|June 15 (3)
|Adelaide Australia
|2000
|Brisbane Australia
|2003
|Antofagasta Chile
|2025
|June 16 (3)
|Melbourne Australia
|2000
|Salta Argentina
|2024
|Layton Utah
|2024
|June 18 (2)
|Suva Fiji
|2000
|Helena Montana
|2023
|June 19
|Praia Cape Verde
|2022
|June 21
|Trujillo Peru
|2015
|June 27
|Nauvoo Illinois
|2002
|June 29
|Freiberg Germany
|1985
July dedications
|Date
|Temple name
|Year dedicated
|July 2
|Stockholm Sweden
|1985
|July 8
|Mérida Mexico
|2000
|July 9
|Veracruz Mexico
|2000
|July 16
|Baton Rouge Louisiana
|2000
|July 26
|Monticello Utah
|1998
|July 30
|Oklahoma City Oklahoma
|2000
August dedications
|Date
|Temple name
|Year dedicated
|Aug. 1
|Guayaquil Ecuador
|1999
|Aug. 5
|Apia Samoa
|1983
|Aug. 7
|Aba Nigeria
|2005
|Aug. 9 (2)
|Nuku’alofa Tonga
|1983
|Chicago Illinois
|1985
|Aug. 10
|Panama City Panama
|2008
|Aug. 13 (2)
|Tucson Arizona
|2017
|Saratoga Springs Utah
|2023
|Aug. 17
|Farmington New Mexico
|2025
|Aug. 19
|Portland Oregon
|1989
|Aug. 20
|Caracas Venezuela
|2000
|Aug. 21 (4)
|Spokane Washington
|1999
|Oquirrh Mountain Utah
|2009
|San Salvador El Salvador
|2011
|Sapporo Japan
|2016
|Aug. 23
|Indianapolis Indiana
|2015
|Aug. 24 (2)
|Johannesburg South Africa
|1985
|Twin Falls Idaho
|2008
|Aug. 25
|Toronto Ontario
|1990
|Aug. 26 (2)
|Cardston Alberta
|1923
|Houston Texas
|2000
|Aug. 28 (2)
|Frankfurt Germany
|1987
|Newport Beach California
|2005
|Aug. 29
|Kyiv Ukraine
|2010
September dedications
|Date
|Temple name
|Year dedicated
|Sept. 1
|Port-au-Prince Haiti
|2019
|Sept. 3 (2)
|Birmingham Alabama
|2000
|Sacramento California
|2006
|Sept. 4
|Columbus Ohio
|1999
|Sept. 7
|London England
|1958
|Sept. 8
|The Hague Netherlands
|2002
|Sept. 11
|Bern Switzerland
|1955
|Sept. 14
|Redlands California
|2003
|Sept. 15 (3)
|Santiago Chile
|1983
|Lisbon Portugal
|2019
|Pittsburgh Pennsylvania
|2024
|Sept. 17 (4)
|Santo Domingo Dominican
|2000
|Brasília Brazil
|2023
|Bentonville Arkansas
|2023
|Moses Lake Washington
|2023
|Sept. 18
|Philadelphia Pennsylvania
|2016
|Sept. 19
|Bismarck North Dakota
|1999
|Sept. 20
|Sydney Australia
|1984
|Sept. 22
|Mendoza Argentina
|2024
|Sept. 23 (2)
|Idaho Falls Idaho
|1945
|Brigham City Utah
|2012
|Sept. 25
|Manila Philippines
|1984
October dedications
|Date
|Temple name
|Year dedicated
|Oct. 1
|Boston Massachusetts
|2000
|Oct. 8 (2)
|McAllen Texas
|2023
|Feather River California
|2023
|Oct. 9
|Orlando Florida
|1994
|Oct. 12
|Elko Nevada*
|2025
|Oct. 13 (2)
|Mount Timpanogos Utah
|1996
|San Pedro Sula Honduras
|2024
|Oct. 16 (2)
|Columbia South Carolina
|1999
|Fort Collins Colorado
|2016
|Oct. 19 (2)
|Dallas Texas
|1984
|Grand Junction Colorado*
|2025
|Oct. 20
|Salvador Brazil
|2024
|Oct. 22 (2)
|Helsinki Finland
|2006
|Bangkok Thailand
|2023
|Oct. 23 (2)
|Mesa Arizona
|1927
|Detroit Michigan
|1999
|Oct. 24
|Denver Colorado
|1986
|Oct. 27 (2)
|Tokyo Japan
|1980
|Papeete Tahiti
|1983
|Oct. 28 (2)
|Calgary Alberta
|2012
|Concepción Chile
|2018
|Oct. 30 (2)
|São Paulo Brazil
|1978
|Star Valley Wyoming
|2016
|Oct. 31
|Winnipeg Manitoba
|2021
November dedications
|Date
|Temple name
|Year dedicated
|Nov. 2
|Vernal Utah
|1997
|Nov. 7
|Pocatello Idaho
|2021
|Nov. 10
|Deseret Peak Utah
|2024
|Nov. 12
|Okinawa Japan
|2023
|Nov. 14 (2)
|Halifax Nova Scotia
|1999
|Regina Saskatchewan
|1999
|Nov. 16 (2)
|Jordan River Utah
|1991
|Phoenix Arizona
|2014
|Nov. 17 (3)
|Oakland California
|1964
|Seattle Washington
|1980
|Taipei Taiwan
|1984
|Nov. 18
|Columbia River Washington
|2001
|Nov. 19 (2)
|Washington D.C.
|1974
|Meridian Idaho
|2017
|Nov. 20 (4)
|Billings Montana
|1999
|Hartford Connecticut
|2016
|Belém Brazil
|2022
|Quito Ecuador
|2022
|Nov. 23
|Bahía Blanca Argentina*
|2025
|Nov. 24
|Casper Wyoming
|2024
|Nov. 27
|Laie Hawaii
|1919
December dedications
|Date
|Temple name
|Year dedicated
|Dec. 2
|Mexico City Mexico
|1983
|Dec. 8
|Tallahassee Florida
|2024
|Dec. 9
|Barranquilla Colombia
|2018
|Dec. 10
|Cedar City Utah
|2017
|Dec. 11 (2)
|Edmonton Alberta
|1999
|Quetzaltenango Guatemala
|2011
|Dec. 13
|Tijuana Mexico
|2015
|Dec. 14 (2)
|Guatemala City Guatemala
|1984
|Seoul Korea
|1985
|Dec. 15 (2)
|Recife Brazil
|2000
|Arequipa Peru
|2019
|Dec. 16
|Las Vegas Nevada
|1989
|Dec. 17
|Porto Alegre Brazil
|2000
|Dec. 18
|Raleigh North Carolina
|1999