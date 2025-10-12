Which months, dates have had the most temple dedications?

Nick Adams, for the Deseret News; Ravell Call, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From left, the St. George Utah Temple, the Salt Lake Temple and the Palmyra New York Temple were all dedicated on the same calendar date — April 6 — in 1877, 1893 and 2000, respectively.

Have you ever wondered which month and which calendar date has had the most dedications of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?

The Church has 208 dedicated houses of the Lord worldwide — with the 209th, the Elko Nevada Temple, to be dedicated later today, Sunday, Oct. 12, and five other temples scheduled for dedication between now and March 1, 2026.

Considering those 214 dedications and scheduled dedications, nearly two-thirds — or more precisely, 66.4% — have occurred in one of six months: May, June, August, September, October or November. Each month has had anywhere from 21 to 27 dedications or has scheduled dedications, with June having the most at 27.

Listed in calendar order, the months below have had or will have had the following total of dedications, past or scheduled:

January — 13

February — 5

March — 16

April — 18

May — 24

June — 27

July — 6

August — 24

September — 22

October — 24

November — 21

December — 14

Four temples were dedicated on the same Sept 17 date, including three in 2023. From top left, going clockwise — the Bentonville Arkansas Temple (2023), the Brasília Brazil Temple (2023), the Moses Lake Washington Temple (2023) and the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple (2000). | Jeff Allred, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As for individual dates, a total of four temples have been dedicated on as many specific dates — May 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 17 and Nov. 20 — for a total of 16 temples across those dates. Three temples each have been dedicated on seven different dates, and another 40 dates have been shared by two temple dedications.

The dedication dates don’t include the dedications of the Kirtland and original Nauvoo temples, the two houses of the Lord in the Church’s early days in the 1830s and 1840s but were eventually left behind in the Latter-day Saints’ migration first to Missouri and later to the Salt Lake Valley. The dates do include upcoming announced dedications for six temples — Elko Nevada (Oct. 12), Grand Junction Colorado (Oct. 19), Bahía Blanca Argentina (Nov. 23), Burley Idaho (Jan. 11, 2026), Alabang Philippines (Jan. 18, 2026) and Harare Zimbabwe (March 1, 2026).

Of the four dates with four temple dedications each, Sept. 17 is one of note. Besides the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple dedication in 2000, the other three temples — Brasília Brazil, Bentonville Arkansas and Moses Lake Washington — were all dedicated on Sept. 17, 2023, the first and only time so far that three houses of the Lord were dedicated on the same day.

The four temples dedicated on a May 17 span more than 120 years — Logan Utah in 1884, Manti Utah in 1888, Campinas Brazil in 2002 and Córdoba Argentina in 2015.

Four temples were dedicated on May 17 — from clockwise top left, the Logan Utah Temple (1884), the Manti Utah Temple (1888), the Campinas Brazil Temple (2002) and the Córdoba Argentina Temple (2015). | Jeff Allred, Deseret News (top 2); The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (bottom 2)

The other two dates with four temple dedications each had the events within a quarter-century span:

Of the seven dates with three temple dedications each, three dates are of note:

And looking at a week’s span of temple dedication dates, 16 temples have been dedicated on a date from May 17 through May 23, with 14 dedicated on a date from Nov. 14 through Nov. 20.

Want to see what temple dedication dates align with a birthday, an anniversary or another special date? Below is a date-by-date look at all 214 past and scheduled temple dedications, as of Oct. 12, 2025. The temple names are followed by the year of dedication, with upcoming dedications noted by an asterisk (*) by the temple name.

The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

January dedications

The Durban South Africa Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

February dedications

Every member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posed for an iconic photograph in Rome, Italy on Monday, March 11, 2019. Front center are President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. Also included are members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Ulisses Soares. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

March dedications

The sun sets on the Auckland New Zealand Temple in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, the day before the temple was dedicated. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

April dedications

The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday, May 5, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

May dedications

The Nauvoo Illinois Temple in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, May 29, 2021. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

June dedications

The Stockholm Sweden Temple during the daytime. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

July dedications

The Kyiv Ukraine Temple on the day of its dedication, Aug. 29, 2010. | Scott Taylor, Church News

August dedications

Members and volunteers arrive and prepare for the dedication of the Mendoza Argentina Temple in Mendoza, Argentina Sunday, September 22, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

September dedications

The Bangkok Thailand Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

October dedications

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Church's 200th temple, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

November dedications

As security workers lower the flag at the end of the day, the Mexico City Mexico Temple shines in the early evening light in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret

December dedications