Temples

Which months, dates have had the most temple dedications?

More than 20 temple dedications have occurred in each of six months, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all dedications

Tree temples — the St. George Utah, Salt Lake and Palmyra New York temples were all dedicated on the same calendar date — April 6.
From left, the St. George Utah Temple, the Salt Lake Temple and the Palmyra New York Temple were all dedicated on the same calendar date — April 6 — in 1877, 1893 and 2000, respectively. Nick Adams, for the Deseret News; Ravell Call, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Scott Taylor
By Scott Taylor

Have you ever wondered which month and which calendar date has had the most dedications of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?

The Church has 208 dedicated houses of the Lord worldwide — with the 209th, the Elko Nevada Temple, to be dedicated later today, Sunday, Oct. 12, and five other temples scheduled for dedication between now and March 1, 2026.

Dedication dates by month

Considering those 214 dedications and scheduled dedications, nearly two-thirds — or more precisely, 66.4% — have occurred in one of six months: May, June, August, September, October or November. Each month has had anywhere from 21 to 27 dedications or has scheduled dedications, with June having the most at 27.

Listed in calendar order, the months below have had or will have had the following total of dedications, past or scheduled:

  • January — 13
  • February — 5
  • March — 16
  • April — 18
  • May — 24
  • June — 27
  • July — 6
  • August — 24
  • September — 22
  • October — 24
  • November — 21
  • December — 14
Four temples were dedicated on the same Sept. 17 date, including three in 2023.
Four temples were dedicated on the same Sept 17 date, including three in 2023. From top left, going clockwise — the Bentonville Arkansas Temple (2023), the Brasília Brazil Temple (2023), the Moses Lake Washington Temple (2023) and the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple (2000). | Jeff Allred, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dates with multiple temple dedications

As for individual dates, a total of four temples have been dedicated on as many specific dates — May 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 17 and Nov. 20 — for a total of 16 temples across those dates. Three temples each have been dedicated on seven different dates, and another 40 dates have been shared by two temple dedications.

The dedication dates don’t include the dedications of the Kirtland and original Nauvoo temples, the two houses of the Lord in the Church’s early days in the 1830s and 1840s but were eventually left behind in the Latter-day Saints’ migration first to Missouri and later to the Salt Lake Valley. The dates do include upcoming announced dedications for six temples — Elko Nevada (Oct. 12), Grand Junction Colorado (Oct. 19), Bahía Blanca Argentina (Nov. 23), Burley Idaho (Jan. 11, 2026), Alabang Philippines (Jan. 18, 2026) and Harare Zimbabwe (March 1, 2026).

Of the four dates with four temple dedications each, Sept. 17 is one of note. Besides the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple dedication in 2000, the other three temples — Brasília Brazil, Bentonville Arkansas and Moses Lake Washington — were all dedicated on Sept. 17, 2023, the first and only time so far that three houses of the Lord were dedicated on the same day.

The four temples dedicated on a May 17 span more than 120 years — Logan Utah in 1884, Manti Utah in 1888, Campinas Brazil in 2002 and Córdoba Argentina in 2015.

Four temples that were dedicated on the same date — May 17 — but in different years
Four temples were dedicated on May 17 — from clockwise top left, the Logan Utah Temple (1884), the Manti Utah Temple (1888), the Campinas Brazil Temple (2002) and the Córdoba Argentina Temple (2015). | Jeff Allred, Deseret News (top 2); The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (bottom 2)

The other two dates with four temple dedications each had the events within a quarter-century span:

Of the seven dates with three temple dedications each, three dates are of note:

And looking at a week’s span of temple dedication dates, 16 temples have been dedicated on a date from May 17 through May 23, with 14 dedicated on a date from Nov. 14 through Nov. 20.

Temple dedications listed by date

Want to see what temple dedication dates align with a birthday, an anniversary or another special date? Below is a date-by-date look at all 214 past and scheduled temple dedications, as of Oct. 12, 2025. The temple names are followed by the year of dedication, with upcoming dedications noted by an asterisk (*) by the temple name.

The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple.
The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

January dedications

DateTemple nameYear dedicated
Jan. 8Bountiful Utah1995
Jan. 9 (2)Anchorage Alaska1999
St. Paul Minnesota2000
Jan. 10Lima Peru1986
Jan. 11 (2)Accra Ghana2004
Burley Idaho*2026
Jan. 14Lima Peru Los Olivos2024
Jan. 15San Juan Puerto Rico2023
Jan. 17Buenos Aires Argentina1986
Jan. 18 (2)Ogden Utah1972
Alabang Philippines*2026
Jan. 21Orem Utah2024
Jan. 23Kona Hawaii2000
The Durban South Africa Temple.
The Durban South Africa Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

February dedications

DateTemple nameYear dedicated
Feb. 9Provo Utah Rock Canyon1972
Feb. 10Rexburg Idaho2008
Feb. 16Durban South Africa2020
Feb. 26Ciudad Juárez Mexico2000
Feb. 27Hermosillo Sonora Mexico2000
The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sit before the Rome Italy Temple.
Every member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posed for an iconic photograph in Rome, Italy on Monday, March 11, 2019. Front center are President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. Also included are members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Ulisses Soares. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

March dedications

DateTemple nameYear dedicated
March 1Harare Zimbabwe*2026
March 2Gilbert Arizona2014
March 3 Snowflake Arizona2002
March 5Albuquerque New Mexico2000
March 6Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico1999
March 10Rome Italy2019
March 11 (2)Los Angeles California1956
Oaxaca Mexico2000
March 12Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico2000
March 17Tegucigalpa Honduras2013
March 18Montevideo Uruguay2001
March 19 (2)Madrid Spain1999
Louisville Kentucky2000
March 20 (2)Draper Utah2009
Provo City Center2016
March 24Red Cliffs Utah2024
The sun sets on the Auckland New Zealand Temple in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, the day before the temple was dedicated. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

April dedications

DateTemple nameYear dedicated
April 6 (3)St. George Utah1877
Salt Lake1893
Palmyra New York2000
April 9Fresno California2000
April 13Auckland New Zealand2025
April 14Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo2019
April 16Medford Oregon2000
April 20Hamilton New Zealand1958
April 21Lubbock Texas2002
April 22Winter Quarters Nebraska2001
April 23 (2)Memphis Tennessee2000
Reno Nevada2000
April 24Bogotá Colombia1999
April 25San Diego California1993
April 28 (2)Monterrey Mexico2002
Urdaneta Philippines2024
April 29Guadalajara Mexico2001
April 30Cochabamba Bolivia2000
The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday, May 5, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

May dedications

DateTemple nameYear dedicated
May 2Vancouver British Columbia2010
May 4Fort Lauderdale Florida2014
May 6Kansas City Missouri2012
May 7Richmond Virginia2023
May 8Rio de Janeiro Brazil2022
May 17 (4)Logan Utah1884
Manti Utah1888
Campinas Brazil2002
Córdoba Argentina2015
May 18 Nairobi Kenya2025
May 19 (2) Asunción Paraguay2002
Puebla Mexico2024
May 20 (2)Tampico Mexico2000
Perth Australia2001
May 21 (3)Nashville Tennessee2000
Villahermosa Mexico2000
Paris France2017
May 22 (2)San Antonio Texas2005
Yigo Guam2022
May 23 (2)Copenhagen Denmark2004
The Gila Valley Arizona2010
May 25 (2)Boise Idaho1984
Abidjan Ivory Coast2025
May 26Hong Kong1996
The Nauvoo Illinois Temple in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
The Nauvoo Illinois Temple in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, May 29, 2021. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

June dedications

DateTemple nameYear dedicated
June 1 (3)Atlanta Georgia1983
St. Louis Missouri1997
Curitiba Brazil2008
June 2 (2)Fortaleza Brazil2019
Taylorsville Utah2024
June 4 (2)Montreal Quebec2000
San José Costa Rica2000
June 7 (2)Preston England1998
Payson Utah2015
June 8Syracuse Utah2025
June 9Cobán Guatemala2024
June 10Manaus Brazil2012
June 11Fukuoka Japan2000
June 13 (2)Manhattan New York2004
Cebu City Philippines2010
June 15 (3)Adelaide Australia2000
Brisbane Australia2003
Antofagasta Chile2025
June 16  (3)Melbourne Australia2000
Salta Argentina2024
Layton Utah2024
June 18 (2)Suva Fiji2000
Helena Montana2023
June 19Praia Cape Verde2022
June 21Trujillo Peru2015
June 27Nauvoo Illinois2002
June 29Freiberg Germany1985
The Stockholm Sweden Temple during the daytime.
The Stockholm Sweden Temple during the daytime. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

July dedications

DateTemple nameYear dedicated
July 2Stockholm Sweden1985
July 8Mérida Mexico2000
July 9Veracruz Mexico2000
July 16Baton Rouge Louisiana2000
July 26Monticello Utah1998
July 30Oklahoma City Oklahoma2000
The Kyiv Ukraine Temple on the day of its dedication, Aug. 29, 2010. | Scott Taylor, Church News

August dedications

DateTemple nameYear dedicated
Aug. 1Guayaquil Ecuador1999
Aug. 5Apia Samoa1983
Aug. 7Aba Nigeria2005
Aug. 9 (2)Nuku’alofa Tonga1983
Chicago Illinois1985
Aug. 10Panama City Panama2008
Aug. 13 (2)Tucson Arizona2017
Saratoga Springs Utah2023
Aug. 17Farmington New Mexico2025
Aug. 19Portland Oregon1989
Aug. 20Caracas Venezuela2000
Aug. 21 (4)Spokane Washington1999
Oquirrh Mountain Utah2009
San Salvador El Salvador2011
Sapporo Japan2016
Aug. 23Indianapolis Indiana2015
Aug. 24 (2)Johannesburg South Africa1985
Twin Falls Idaho2008
Aug. 25Toronto Ontario1990
Aug. 26 (2)Cardston Alberta1923
Houston Texas2000
Aug. 28 (2)Frankfurt Germany1987
Newport Beach California2005
Aug. 29Kyiv Ukraine2010
Members and volunteers arrive and prepare for the dedication of the Mendoza Argentina Temple in Mendoza, Argentina Sunday, September 22, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

September dedications

DateTemple nameYear dedicated
Sept. 1Port-au-Prince Haiti2019
Sept. 3 (2)Birmingham Alabama2000
Sacramento California2006
Sept. 4Columbus Ohio1999
Sept. 7London England1958
Sept. 8The Hague Netherlands2002
Sept. 11Bern Switzerland1955
Sept. 14Redlands California2003
Sept. 15 (3)Santiago Chile1983
Lisbon Portugal2019
Pittsburgh Pennsylvania2024
Sept. 17 (4)Santo Domingo Dominican2000
Brasília Brazil2023
Bentonville Arkansas2023
Moses Lake Washington2023
Sept. 18Philadelphia Pennsylvania2016
Sept. 19Bismarck North Dakota1999
Sept. 20Sydney Australia1984
Sept. 22Mendoza Argentina2024
Sept. 23 (2)Idaho Falls Idaho1945
Brigham City Utah2012
Sept. 25Manila Philippines1984
The Bangkok Thailand Temple.
The Bangkok Thailand Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

October dedications

DateTemple nameYear dedicated
Oct. 1Boston Massachusetts2000
Oct. 8 (2)McAllen Texas2023
Feather River California2023
Oct. 9Orlando Florida1994
Oct. 12Elko Nevada*2025
Oct. 13 (2)Mount Timpanogos Utah1996
San Pedro Sula Honduras2024
Oct. 16 (2)Columbia South Carolina1999
Fort Collins Colorado2016
Oct. 19 (2)Dallas Texas1984
Grand Junction Colorado*2025
Oct. 20Salvador Brazil2024
Oct. 22 (2)Helsinki Finland2006
Bangkok Thailand2023
Oct. 23 (2)Mesa Arizona1927
Detroit Michigan1999
Oct. 24Denver Colorado1986
Oct. 27 (2)Tokyo Japan1980
Papeete Tahiti1983
Oct. 28 (2)Calgary Alberta2012
Concepción Chile2018
Oct. 30 (2)São Paulo Brazil1978
Star Valley Wyoming2016
Oct. 31Winnipeg Manitoba2021
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Church's 200th temple, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

November dedications

DateTemple nameYear dedicated
Nov. 2Vernal Utah1997
Nov. 7Pocatello Idaho2021
Nov. 10Deseret Peak Utah2024
Nov. 12Okinawa Japan2023
Nov. 14 (2)Halifax Nova Scotia1999
Regina Saskatchewan1999
Nov. 16 (2)Jordan River Utah1991
Phoenix Arizona2014
Nov. 17 (3)Oakland California1964
Seattle Washington1980
Taipei Taiwan1984
Nov. 18Columbia River Washington2001
Nov. 19 (2)Washington D.C.1974
Meridian Idaho2017
Nov. 20 (4)Billings Montana1999
Hartford Connecticut2016
Belém Brazil2022
Quito Ecuador2022
Nov. 23Bahía Blanca Argentina*2025
Nov. 24Casper Wyoming2024
Nov. 27Laie Hawaii1919
As security workers lower the flag at the end of the day, the Mexico City Mexico Temple shines in the early evening light in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret

December dedications

DateTemple nameYear dedicated
Dec. 2Mexico City Mexico1983
Dec. 8Tallahassee Florida2024
Dec. 9Barranquilla Colombia2018
Dec. 10Cedar City Utah2017
Dec. 11 (2)Edmonton Alberta1999
Quetzaltenango Guatemala2011
Dec. 13Tijuana Mexico2015
Dec. 14 (2)Guatemala City Guatemala1984
Seoul Korea1985
Dec. 15 (2)Recife Brazil2000
Arequipa Peru2019
Dec. 16Las Vegas Nevada1989
Dec. 17Porto Alegre Brazil2000
Dec. 18Raleigh North Carolina1999
