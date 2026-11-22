Wikimedia Commons; Lukas Katilius, Deseret News; screenshot from the Church's Caribbean YouTube channel; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: "The Adoration of the Shepherds" by Gerard van Honthorst, 1622; President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during a Volkstrauertag ceremony at Fort Douglas Post Cemetery in Salt Lake City; a video screenshot shows Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, meeting with Elder Peyton Love, the missionary son of the late U.S. Rep. Mia Love, and his missionary companion in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak to young adults Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, during a devotional broadcast to Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

During the week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared a message for the 2026 Christmas season. The acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, shared messages of hope at Fort Douglas Post Cemetery in Salt Lake City and the Utah Valley Institute of Religion at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited the Dominican Republic, reuniting with Elder Peyton Love, the missionary son of the late Utah Rep. Mia Love. While ministering in South America, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to both young adults and married couples on centering their lives on Jesus Christ. Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles emphasized the importance of prophetic counsel to hundreds of young adults in the Ogden Tabernacle on Sunday, Nov. 15.

That same day, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke to young adults at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion while Sister J. Annette Dennis, first counselor of the Relief Society general presidency, also spoke to young adults at the Logan Institute of Religion. Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, reflects on her first international ministry experiences to countries and territories in the Pacific.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched the 10th year of the Light the World initiative with the most Giving Machine kiosk locations yet. In temple news, construction has started on the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple and Piura Peru Temple, and a location was announced for the Rivera Uruguay Temple. There are three new exhibits at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City. This week on the Church News podcast, assistant BYU professor of psychology Jenae Nelson discussed practicing gratitude.

1. 2026 First Presidency Christmas message

via Wikimedia Commons

In the 2026 First Presidency Christmas message, Church President Dallin H. Oaks, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, testified of the Savior, Jesus Christ, as the Prince of Peace. They invited, “As we give thanks for Him, let this be a season of kindness and goodwill.”

2. President Uchtdorf speaks at Fort Douglas Post Cemetery and to young adults

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during a Volkstrauertag ceremony held at Fort Douglas Post Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

President Uchtdorf marked Germany’s annual day of mourning, Volkstrauertag, at Fort Douglas Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15. Later that day, President Uchtdorf told young adults gathered at Utah Valley University to “be not afraid nor dismayed.”

3. Elder Rasband ministers to Mia Love’s missionary son

A video screenshot shows Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, meeting with Elder Peyton Love, the missionary son of the late U.S. Rep. Mia Love, and his missionary companion in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in November 2026. | Screenshot from YouTube, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During a recent visit to the Dominican Republic, Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, shared a tender reunion with Elder Love, discussing his late mother’s conversion and missionary work across generations.

4. Center life on Jesus Christ, Elder Soares tells married couples and young adults in South America

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak to young adults on Nov. 13, 2026, during a devotional broadcast to Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While ministering recently in South America, Elder Soares spoke to young adults in one meeting and to married couples in another. But the heart of his messages was the same: “Center your life on Jesus Christ.”

5. When a prophet pleads or repeats a message, ‘pay attention,’ Elder Gilbert teaches

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, wave to an audience of hundreds of young adults following a devotional at the Ogden Tabernacle in Ogden, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Speaking to hundreds of young adults in the Ogden Tabernacle on Sunday, Nov. 15, in Ogden, Utah, Elder Gilbert emphasized the importance of following prophetic counsel, learning to recognize the Holy Ghost’s influence and drawing closer to Jesus Christ.

6. Relief Society presidency members speak to young adults about caring for those in need

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during a devotional at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion east of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Johnson spoke Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion, highlighting and encouraging young adults to participate in the Church’s humanitarian and service efforts. The same day at the Logan Institute of Religion in Logan, Utah, Sister Dennis told young adults of the power of their caring for those in need.

7. Sister Collins ministers in 3 Pacific nations, territories

Sister Theresa A. Collins of the Primary general presidency receives a hug from a child in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Nov. 6, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During Sister Collins’ first international ministry, she met Church members and friends — from Primary-age children to adults — in Bora Bora, Raiatea, and Tahiti, French Polynesia; to Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia; and Port Moresby and Lae in Papua New Guinea.

8. 10th year of Light the World initiative launches, with most Giving Machine locations ever

From left, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, General Authority Seventy, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, and Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, lead the global launch of the 2026 Light The World Giving Machine initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Church of Jesus Christ launched the 10th year of its Light the World initiative on Tuesday, Nov. 17, with an invitation for all to “light the world” during the 2026 Christmas season through kindness, service and charitable giving.

9. Temple milestones in Mexico, Peru and Uruguay

Elder Moisés Villanueva — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area, fifth from right — joins local government leaders, Latter-day Saints and community members to break ground for the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Cuernavaca, Mexico. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Construction has officially started on two temples after the groundbreaking ceremonies on Nov. 14 — the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple and the Piura Peru Temple.

Also this week, the First Presidency has released the location for the Rivera Uruguay Temple.

10. Church History Museum opens 3 exhibits

The “One by One: Gathered unto Christ” exhibit is currently open at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Church History Museum is inviting visitors to come experience three new exhibits — “Fitly Framed Together: Stories of the Salt Lake Temple,” “One by One: Gathered unto Christ” and “All Nations Shall Flow unto It” — that feature stories and artifacts from the people who built and worshipped in the Salt Lake Temple as well as the individual stories of faith in Jesus Christ that connect international members of the Church.

Related Story Watch animated videos that bring scripture stories to life

11. Church News podcast, Episode 323: The transformative power of gratitude

Jenae Nelson, assistant professor of psychology at Brigham Young University, joins the Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Rachel Aston, Deseret News

At this time of year, many turn their thoughts to giving thanks. Cultivating the practice of gratitude every day can be life-changing, explained Jenae Nelson, an assistant professor of psychology at BYU.