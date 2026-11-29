Clockwise from top left: Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Brian Nicholson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: Visitors walk the newly reopened Temple Square grounds on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, following extensive renovations to the Salt Lake Temple and its surroundings; Church President Dallin H. Oaks invited individuals to give thanks in a social media post on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026; Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, left, poses with World Food Program USA CFO and COO Claudio Silva in the lobby of the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, during the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees after the Torreón Mexico Temple dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico.

During the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the rededication date for the Salt Lake Temple will be Sunday, Dec. 5, 2027. Church President Dallin H. Oaks, along with other Church leaders, gave messages of thanks in light of the Thanksgiving holiday. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke at the Utah State Capitol for the 16th annual Christmas Season Art Showcase of the Inspirational Art Association.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Modesto California Temple, calling it “a place of thanksgiving.” Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered in the Dominican Republic and Cayman Islands, speaking at multiple devotionals and gatherings. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Torreón Mexico Temple, the second temple dedication in Mexico this month. Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave a devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, expressing gratitude for their work on Thanksgiving Day.

In temple news, ground was broken for the La Paz Bolivia Temple, and the dedication date was announced for the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple. The Church News podcast covered this year’s Light the World Giving Machine kiosks. Finally, the entire Temple Square is open for the holiday season for the first time since 2019.

Attendees make their way toward the Interfaith G20 Opening Ceremony at the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the Salt Lake Temple will be rededicated on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2027. Before the rededication, the Salt Lake Temple Celebration will include an extended open house from April 5, 2027, through Oct. 1, 2027.

Related Story More tickets available for Salt Lake Temple open house

2. President Oaks and other leaders give messages of thanks

Church President Dallin H. Oaks invited individuals to give thanks in a social media post on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One day before the United States’ holiday of Thanksgiving, President Oaks invited individuals to follow the counsel given by King Mosiah in the Book of Mormon to “give thanks in all things” (Mosiah 26:39).

3. Art can help people feel the Spirit as they visit the temple, President Uchtdorf says

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second from left, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, stand with Joseph Brickey, left, and Cindy Latimore, right, at the Inspirational Art Association’s Christmas Season Art Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

Speaking at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City at the 16th annual Christmas Season Art Showcase of the Inspirational Art Association, President Uchtdorf said all of God’s children have the ability to create different things in different ways and invite the Spirit through those creations.

4. Elder Cook dedicates Modesto California Temple

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, pause in gratitude as members begin singing the hymn “God Be With You Till We Meet Again” as they exit the Modesto California Temple following the dedication on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

At the beginning of Thanksgiving week, when many express gratitude for their blessings, Elder Cook dedicated the Modesto California Temple on Sunday, Nov. 22 — a place “with numerous blessings” for God’s children, he said.

5. Elder Rasband invites Caribbean members to ‘stand in holy places’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional with members and friends of the Church in George Town, Grand Cayman, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During Elder Rasband’s ministry in the Dominican Republic and the Cayman Islands, he told Church members that standing in holy places can help Latter-day Saints find comfort and strength in the Savior during difficult times.

6. Elder Stevenson dedicates Torreón Mexico Temple

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees after the Torreón Mexico Temple dedication in Gómez Palacio, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The Torreón Mexico Temple, the second temple dedicated in Mexico this November, has been dedicated during the month locals commemorate Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Elder Stevenson said members of the Church have divinely appointed responsibility to unite families for eternity — which couples well with Mexico’s culture.

7. Feel and express gratitude for missionary work, Elder Gilbert tells missionaries on Thanksgiving Day

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, greet missionaries during a Thanksgiving Day devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Elder Gilbert shared his feelings about gratitude, missionary work and the Savior during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26 — Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

8. Ground broken for La Paz Bolivia Temple, dedication scheduled for Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple

Church leaders, members, dignitaries and government officials participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the La Paz Bolivia Temple in La Paz, Bolivia, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ground was broken for the La Paz Bolivia Temple on Saturday, Nov. 21. Dates for the open house and dedication of the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple, the first temple in that island nation in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, have been announced.

9. Episode 324: Sharing peace and providing relief through Giving Machine kiosks

Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, center left, poses with World Food Program USA CFO and COO Claudio Silva in the lobby of the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, during the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative. | Brian Nicholson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the global launch at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City, leaders of the Church spoke on the Church News podcast about how the Light the World initiative seeks to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ.

10. Temple Square Christmas lights, events for 2026 holiday season

Christmas lights and decorations displayed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For the first time since the Salt Lake Temple closed for renovation after Christmas in 2019, the entire Temple Square is open for the holiday season.