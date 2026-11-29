During the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the rededication date for the Salt Lake Temple will be Sunday, Dec. 5, 2027. Church President Dallin H. Oaks, along with other Church leaders, gave messages of thanks in light of the Thanksgiving holiday. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke at the Utah State Capitol for the 16th annual Christmas Season Art Showcase of the Inspirational Art Association.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Modesto California Temple, calling it “a place of thanksgiving.” Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered in the Dominican Republic and Cayman Islands, speaking at multiple devotionals and gatherings. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Torreón Mexico Temple, the second temple dedication in Mexico this month. Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave a devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, expressing gratitude for their work on Thanksgiving Day.
In temple news, ground was broken for the La Paz Bolivia Temple, and the dedication date was announced for the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple. The Church News podcast covered this year’s Light the World Giving Machine kiosks. Finally, the entire Temple Square is open for the holiday season for the first time since 2019.
1. Salt Lake Temple rededication date announced
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the Salt Lake Temple will be rededicated on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2027. Before the rededication, the Salt Lake Temple Celebration will include an extended open house from April 5, 2027, through Oct. 1, 2027.
Take a look at the latest news on the Salt Lake Temple.
Read about the Salt Lake Temple Celebration and related events.
2. President Oaks and other leaders give messages of thanks
One day before the United States’ holiday of Thanksgiving, President Oaks invited individuals to follow the counsel given by King Mosiah in the Book of Mormon to “give thanks in all things” (Mosiah 26:39).
Check out Thanksgiving messages from Church leaders.
3. Art can help people feel the Spirit as they visit the temple, President Uchtdorf says
Speaking at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City at the 16th annual Christmas Season Art Showcase of the Inspirational Art Association, President Uchtdorf said all of God’s children have the ability to create different things in different ways and invite the Spirit through those creations.
See some of the artwork here.
4. Elder Cook dedicates Modesto California Temple
At the beginning of Thanksgiving week, when many express gratitude for their blessings, Elder Cook dedicated the Modesto California Temple on Sunday, Nov. 22 — a place “with numerous blessings” for God’s children, he said.
Learn more about the Modesto California Temple dedication.
Read the Modesto California Temple dedicatory prayer.
5. Elder Rasband invites Caribbean members to ‘stand in holy places’
During Elder Rasband’s ministry in the Dominican Republic and the Cayman Islands, he told Church members that standing in holy places can help Latter-day Saints find comfort and strength in the Savior during difficult times.
Read about Elder Rasband’s ministry here.
6. Elder Stevenson dedicates Torreón Mexico Temple
The Torreón Mexico Temple, the second temple dedicated in Mexico this November, has been dedicated during the month locals commemorate Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Elder Stevenson said members of the Church have divinely appointed responsibility to unite families for eternity — which couples well with Mexico’s culture.
Learn more about the Torreón Mexico Temple dedication.
Read the Torreón Mexico Temple dedicatory prayer.
7. Feel and express gratitude for missionary work, Elder Gilbert tells missionaries on Thanksgiving Day
Elder Gilbert shared his feelings about gratitude, missionary work and the Savior during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 26 — Thanksgiving Day in the United States.
Click here to read about Elder Gilbert’s message.
8. Ground broken for La Paz Bolivia Temple, dedication scheduled for Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple
Ground was broken for the La Paz Bolivia Temple on Saturday, Nov. 21. Dates for the open house and dedication of the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple, the first temple in that island nation in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, have been announced.
Read about the La Paz Bolivia Temple groundbreaking.
See upcoming Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple dates.
9. Episode 324: Sharing peace and providing relief through Giving Machine kiosks
At the global launch at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City, leaders of the Church spoke on the Church News podcast about how the Light the World initiative seeks to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ.
Watch or listen to the podcast episode here.
10. Temple Square Christmas lights, events for 2026 holiday season
For the first time since the Salt Lake Temple closed for renovation after Christmas in 2019, the entire Temple Square is open for the holiday season.