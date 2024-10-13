Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Screenshot from YouTube; Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Kristin Murphy, Deseret News.

The sun sets behind the Salt Lake Temple on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024; President Russell M. Nelson and other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke at the 194th Semiannual General Conference of the Church on October 5-6, 2024; Screenshot from YouTube, President Russell M. Nelson greets Dr. Alwi Shihab during October 2024 general conference weekend; Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shakes hands with attendees at a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

During the week of Oct. 6-12, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced locations for 17 new temples; Saints share their joy and excitement. The new conference edition of the Church News podcast features excerpts from various conference address from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, other Church leaders that emphasize love, joy, hope and preparation for the future. Also during the October 2024 general conference weekend, Dr. Alwi Shihab visited with President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

On Oct. 8, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Sheri Dew, executive vice president and chief content officer at Deseret Management Corp spoke to more than 500 Latter-day Saint chaplains and spouses during the 2024 Chaplain Training Seminar.

On Oct. 9, the Church News reported on Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, ministering in South America. On Oct. 8, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared principles of God’s power and authority during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Church reiterated its position on political neutrality. On Thursday, Oct. 10, BYU announced the dean of its newly announced medical school.

In response to Hurricane Helene, over 6,000 volunteers and missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, offered aid and service in relief efforts in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. ‘A sweet, sweet gift’: President Nelson announces 17 new temple locations plus Latter-day Saints’ reactions

The sun sets behind the Salt Lake Temple on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his concluding address of the October 2024 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced 17 new temple locations. The new locations bring The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ total number of houses of the Lord — dedicated, under construction or announced and in planning — to 367. Church members worldwide expressed feelings joy and gratitude following the new temple announcements.

Read more about this story here.

Read more about the Saints’ reactions here.

Related Stories See 6 maps showing the worldwide locations of the Church’s 350 temples

2. Episode 209: October 2024 general conference — peacemaking, finding joy and preparing for the Second Coming

President Russell M. Nelson and other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke at the 194th Semiannual General Conference of the Church on October 5-6, 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

Millions of listeners participated in the October 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sharing messages of love, joy, hope and preparation for the future, this special edition of the Church News podcast features messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, other Church leaders and President Russell M. Nelson.

Read more about this story here.

See Church News’ coverage of October 2024 general conference here.

3. President Nelson meets with Indonesia’s Dr. Alwi Shihab over conference weekend

President Russell M. Nelson greets Dr. Alwi Shihab during October 2024 general conference weekend. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Just after becoming President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Nelson met with Dr. Shihab in Indonesia as a part of his 2019 ministry. During the October 2024 general conference weekend, Dr. Shihab along with his wife, Ashraf Shahab, and their daughter, Samira Shihab, was able to visit with President Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

Read more about this story here

Related Stories President Nelson says the Church will grow in Indonesia — one faithful family at a time

4. ‘Fear not,’ have courage and press on, Elder Kearon and other Church leaders share messages with Latter-day Saint chaplains

Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shakes hands with attendees at a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

During the 2024 Chaplain Training Seminar, Church leaders shared stories of hope, healing and continuing in Christ to Latter-day Saint chaplains. President Freeman shared that ‘Christ will walk with us’; President Lund urged those in attendance to “Continue thou in Christ” and Sheri Dew shared the freedom found through Jesus Christ.

Elder Kearon also spoke: “We plead with you to represent the Lord’s Church in a way that will resound upon those who are in your sphere, that they will know there is something higher and holier about you because of how and who you are and because you are reaching.”

Read more about Elder Kearon’s address here.

Read more about other Church leaders’ address here.

Related Stories Latter-day Saint woman promoted to chaplain in Air Force Reserve

5. Sister Spannaus and Sister Wright’s hearts ‘filled with hope and love’ during ministry in South America

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, center, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, right, visit the Rehabilitation Center of the Corporation for Aid to Burned Children, or Coaniquem, in Santiago, Chile, on Sept. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During their 10-day ministry in Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina, both Sister Wright and Sister Spannaus were able to share words of love and encouragement with children, youth and other Saints. As part of their ministry, they were able to present a significant donation from the Church to the Pérez Scremini Foundation, and organization for the treatment of childhood cancer.

“If you want to know the character of a community, look and see how they treat their weakest members. These children are not necessarily weak, but they are vulnerable and in need of tender and inspired care. It was clear to me, the work they do is not simply a job but a sacred calling,” shared Sister Wright.

Read more about this story here.

6. Learn about God’s power and authority, Sister Yee invites missionaries

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, takes photos with missionaries following her devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

In a devotional to young missionaries, Sister Yee taught from “Preach My Gospel” sharing that power comes from God to His missionaries and disciples as they work to strengthen their testimony of Jesus Christ and His gospel. “You are set apart to represent Him,” Sister Yee said, “His power is used to do His will and bless His children as He intends to bless them.”

Read more about this story here.

7. Church reiterates positions on political neutrality, civil discourse, abortion

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Church Administration Building is pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

In response to recent inquiries, the Church posted excerpts from and links to past statements of institutional neutrality regarding political parties and candidates, as well as its positions on civil discourse and abortion.

Read more about this story here.

8. BYU appoints 1st dean of future medical school

Dr. Mark J. Ott has been appointed the inaugural dean of the BYU medical school, BYU announced on Oct. 10, 2024. | Melissa Majchrzak

Roughly two and a half months after the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared that a new medical school would be created at its flagship university, Brigham Young University, BYU News released an announcement of the appointment of Dr. Mark J. Ott as the inaugural dean.

Read more about this story here.

Related Stories First Presidency announces new medical school for Brigham Young University

9. How missionaries and over 6,000 Latter-day Saint volunteers aid relief efforts after Hurricane Helene

Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near Asheville, North Carolina, help clean up after flooding caused by rain from Hurricane Helene on Saturday, October 5, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As reported by ChurchofJesusChrist.org, more then 6,000 volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, rallied their forces together to send water, food, hygiene kits and other essential supplies to those areas in need.

Saiid Rabiipour and his wife, Ursa, who were affected by the hurricane shared: “What’s so overwhelming is the love of the community and the people. They are being guided by God to be here,” said Saiid, who is a man of faith. “Without the community, I would be helpless. I wouldn’t know where to start.”

Read more about this story here.