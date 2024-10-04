What’s the current status for each of the 168 temples announced by President Nelson?

Since becoming President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, President Russell M. Nelson has announced locations for 168 temples, beginning with seven identified during the April 2018 general conference through the 15 locations announced in the concluding session of April 2024 general conference.
Of the 168 temples he has announced, the breakdown in current status — as of Oct. 1, 2024, — is:
- 19 temples dedicated.
- 5 temples scheduled for dedication.
- 45 temples under construction.
- 1 temple scheduled for groundbreaking.
- 21 temples with site locations identified and renderings published.
- 32 temples with site locations identified.
- 45 announced temples still in planning and design.
Below is a list of all 168 temples and each’s status as of Oct. 1 — from dedicated and operational to scheduled for dedication, from under construction to scheduled for groundbreaking, and from those with site locations announced and exterior renderings released to those still in planning and design. Also noted are temples that have been renamed from the original city locations as announced.
For temples still under preliminary design and development, only the announced city is listed.
Temple dedications and groundbreakings where a member of the First Presidency or Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided are noted.
“Every effort is made to construct temples in an expeditious manner. At times, various reasons may delay a temple’s completion and dedication,” according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
April 2018 general conference
President Nelson announced seven temples on April 1, 2018, in the closing session of April 2018 general conference, the first temple locations he announced as President of the Church.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, three are operating and dedicated temples, three are under construction and the seventh is still in planning and design.
- Richmond Virginia Temple — Operating since its May 7, 2023, dedication by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.
- Layton Utah Temple — Operating since its June 16, 2024, dedication by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Salta Argentina Temple — Operating since its June 16, 2024, dedication by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Bengaluru India Temple — Under construction since its Dec. 2, 2020, groundbreaking.
- Managua Nicaragua Temple — Under construction since its Nov. 26, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 31, 2024, groundbreaking.
- A major city yet to be determined in Russia
October 2018 general conference
In the second general conference of his first year as President of the Church, President Nelson announced 12 new temple locations on Oct. 7, 2018, in the conference’s Sunday afternoon session. With those 12, he had announced 19 new temple locations in 2018.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, seven of the 12 temples have been dedicated and are operating, with one more scheduled for dedication. Three temples are under construction, with the remaining one having its site announced.
- Yigo Guam Temple — Operating since its May 22, 2022, dedication by Elder Bednar.
- Praia Cape Verde Temple — Operating since its June 19, 2022, dedication by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- San Juan Puerto Rico Temple — Operating since its Jan. 15, 2023, dedication by Elder Christofferson.
- Auckland New Zealand Temple — Under construction since its June 13, 2020, groundbreaking.
- Feather River California Temple — The temple initially announced for Yuba City, California, has been operating since its Oct. 8, 2023, dedication by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Red Cliffs Utah Temple — The temple announced for Washington County, Utah, and later given the Red Cliffs name has been operating since its March 24, 2024, dedication by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency.
- Davao Philippines Temple — Under construction since its Nov. 14, 2020, groundbreaking.
- Mendoza Argentina Temple — Operating since its Sept. 22, 2024, dedication by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Salvador Brazil Temple — Scheduled for an Oct. 20, 2024, dedication, with Elder Andersen to preside.
- Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple — Site location and exterior rendering were released by President Nelson on Nov. 19, 2019, in Phnom Penh as part of his Southeast Asia ministry. Under construction since its Sept. 18, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Puebla Mexico Temple — Operating since its May 19, 2024, dedication by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Lagos Nigeria Temple – Site location released Sept. 11, 2023.
April 2019 general conference
On April 7, 2019, President Nelson closed general conference for the third straight time by announcing new temples — eight, giving him 27 total that he had personally announced to that point.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, two of the eight temples announced in April 2019 have been dedicated and are operating, with two scheduled for dedication. Three temples are under construction, and a site location and exterior rendering released for the eighth temple.
- San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple — Scheduled for dedication on Oct. 13, 2024, with Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to preside.
- Moses Lake Washington Temple — Operating since its Sept. 17, 2023, dedication by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Antofagasta Chile Temple — Under construction since its Nov. 27, 2020, groundbreaking.
- Okinawa Japan Temple — Temple name simplified after location was announced for Okinawa City, Okinawa. Operating since its Nov. 12, 2023, dedication by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Deseret Peak Utah Temple — Temple renamed after its originally announced Tooele Valley location was changed. Scheduled for a Nov. 10, 2024, dedication, with a presiding Church leader still to be announced.
- Neiafu Tonga Temple — Under construction since its Sept. 11, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Pago Pago American Samoa Temple — Under construction since its Oct. 30, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Budapest Hungary Temple — Site location released on Oct. 9, 2023, with the temple’s exterior rendering released on March 4, 2024.
October 2019 general conference
For the second general conference held in 2019, President Nelson announced eight new temple locations — this time with the Oct. 5 Saturday evening women’s session of general conference being the setting. The eight new temples made for 35 total temples that he had announced up to then.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, five temples have been dedicated and are operating, with the remaining three in various stages of construction.
- Orem Utah Temple — Operating since its Jan. 21, 2024, dedication by Elder Christofferson.
- Taylorsville Utah Temple — Operating since its June 2, 2024, dedication by Elder Gong.
- Bentonville Arkansas Temple — Operating since its Sept. 17, 2023, dedication by Elder Bednar.
- Cobán Guatemala Temple — Operating since its June 9, 2024, dedication by Elder Renlund.
- McAllen Texas Temple — Operating since its Oct. 8, 2023, dedication by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Bacolod Philippines Temple — Under construction since its Dec. 11, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Freetown Sierra Leone Temple — Under construction since its March 19, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple — Under construction since its April 22, 2023, groundbreaking.
April 2020 general conference
For the third time in as many general conferences, President Nelson announced eight new temple locations, with the April 5, 2020, announcement returning to the Sunday afternoon closing session. Those eight increased President Nelson’s total of announced temples to 43.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, one temple has been dedicated and is operating, and a second is scheduled for dedication. Three of the eight temples are under construction, one has a released site location, and the other two are in planning and development.
- Tallahassee Florida Temple — Scheduled for dedication on Dec. 8, 2024, with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to preside.
- Syracuse Utah Temple — Under construction since its June 12, 2021, groundbreaking.
- Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple — Operating since its Sept. 15, 2024, dedication by Elder Uchtdorf.
- Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple — Under construction since its April 9, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 20, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Benin City Nigeria Temple – Site location released Sept. 11, 2023.
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
October 2020 general conference
In his sixth general conference since becoming President of the Church, President Nelson announced six new temple locations on Oct. 4, 2020, in the final session of that general conference, bringing the total of temples he had announced to 49.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, four of the six are under construction, with a fifth having its groundbreaking scheduled. The sixth has a site location announced.
- Lindon Utah Temple — Under construction since its April 23, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Originally announced as a temple for Greater Guatemala City and renamed in July 2022, it has been under construction since its Dec. 3, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Tarawa Kiribati Temple — Scheduled for a Nov. 2, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Port Vila Vanuatu Temple — Under construction since its April 8, 2023, groundbreaking.
- São Paulo East Brazil Temple — Site location was announced Oct. 31, 2022.
- Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple — Under construction since its June 8, 2024, groundbreaking.
April 2021 general conference
The most new temple locations announced by the Church at one time — 20 — came from President Nelson on April 4, 2021, at the concluding session of general conference. He had now announced 69 new temples as President of the Church.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, one of the 20 temples has been dedicated, with a second scheduled for dedication and 10 more under construction. Four others have their sites and renderings released, with three more just with sites and the last one still in planning and development.
- Helena Montana Temple — Operating since its June 18, 2023, dedication by Elder Stevenson.
- Casper Wyoming Temple — Scheduled to be dedicated on Nov. 24, 2024, with Elder Cook to preside.
- Grand Junction Colorado Temple — Under construction since its April 16, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Farmington New Mexico Temple — Under construction since its April 30, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Elko Nevada Temple — Under construction since its May 7, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Burley Idaho Temple — Under construction since its June 4, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Smithfield Utah Temple — Under construction since its June 18, 2022, groundbreaking, with Elder Cook presiding and Elder Stevenson participating.
- Yorba Linda California Temple — Under construction since its June 18, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Willamette Valley Oregon Temple — The temple — announced for Eugene, Oregon, but given a new name — has been under construction since its Oct. 29, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Torreón Mexico Temple — Under construction since its Dec. 10, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Querétaro Mexico Temple – Under construction since its Jan. 7, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple — Under construction since its June 17, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Cali Colombia Temple — Site location and exterior rendering were released Sept. 23, 2021.
- Cape Town South Africa Temple – Site location and exterior rendering were released Dec. 7, 2021.
- Singapore Temple – For the temple announced for Singapore, Republic of Singapore, the site location and a simplified name for the temple were announced Oct. 10, 2022, followed by an exterior rendering released Dec. 19, 2022.
- Oslo Norway Temple — Site location and exterior rendering were released May 1, 2023.
- Brussels, Belgium — Site location released June 17, 2024.
- Vienna Austria Temple — Site location was released Oct. 30, 2023.
- Kumasi Ghana Temple — Site location was released May 1, 2023.
- Beira, Mozambique
May 2021
President Nelson has announced only one new temple location outside of a general conference session, and that came on May 1, 2021, as he spoke about restoration efforts for the historic Manti Utah Temple and announced a new temple for nearby Ephraim, Utah. The announcement made for 70 temples announced by the President of the Church since the January 2018 start of his tenure.
- Ephraim Utah Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 27, 2022, groundbreaking with President Nelson presiding.
October 2021 general conference
New temple announcements returned to general conference, with President Nelson’s Oct. 2, 2021, announcement of 13 temples coming in the Sunday afternoon session of general conference. The announcement increased the total temples announced by President Nelson to 83.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, six of the 13 temples are under construction, one has its site location and exterior rendering released, four have their site locations identified, and the remaining two are in planning and design.
- Heber Valley Utah Temple — In its construction phase since President Nelson presided at its Oct. 8, 2022, groundbreaking.
- Teton River Idaho Temple — The Teton River name was given to the temple announced for Rexburg North. Under construction since its June 1, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Fort Worth Texas Temple — Under construction since its Oct. 28, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Cody Wyoming Temple — Has entered its construction phase after its Sept. 27, 2024, groundbeaking.
- Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple — Under construction since its Nov. 25, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Tacloban City, Philippines — Site location released March 25, 2024.
- Monrovia, Liberia
- Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Templ — Site location was released April 15, 2024.
- Antananarivo Madagascar Temple — Site location was released Dec. 11, 2023.
- Culiacán, México
- Vitória Brazil Temple — Site location was announced Feb. 27, 2023.
- La Paz Bolivia Temple — Site location was released Aug. 28, 2023, with the temple’s exterior rendering following on Jan. 22, 2024.
- Santiago West Chile Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 18, 2024, groundbreaking.
April 2022 general conference
President Nelson reached 100 total temples he had announced with the 17 locations he released April 3 in the Sunday afternoon concluding session of general conference.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, seven are under construction, five have site locations and renderings released, three have sites identified, and the two others are in development.
- Montpelier Idaho Temple – Under construction since its June 17, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Modesto California Temple – Under construction since its Oct. 7, 2023, groundbreaking.
- Birmingham England Temple —The First Presidency amended the name for the temple announced for Birmingham, United Kingdom, to align with the London England and Preston England temples. The site location was released Dec. 18, 2023, with its exterior rendering published Feb. 26, 2024.
- San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple — Under construction since its March 9, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple — Site location was announced Oct. 31, 2022.
- Wellington New Zealand Temple — Site location was released Nov. 28, 2022, and the exterior rendering on June 17, 2024.
- Brazzaville, Republic of Congo
- Barcelona Spain Temple — Site location was announced Jan. 9, 2023, with the temple’s exterior rendering released Nov. 20, 2023.
- Cusco Peru Temple — Site location was released Jan. 29, 2024.
- Maceió Brazil Temple — Site location was released March 2, 2023, and the exterior rendering on May 13, 2024.
- Santos Brazil Temple — Site location was released Nov. 28, 2022.
- Tampa Florida Temple — An initial site location was announced Oct. 31, 2022, and then updated on April 22, 2024; the temple’s exterior rendering released March 20, 2023.
- Knoxville Tennessee Temple — Under construction since its Jan. 27, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Cleveland Ohio Temple — Under construction since its June 1, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Wichita Kansas Temple — Under construction since its Sept. 7, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Austin Texas Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 17, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Missoula, Montana
October 2022 general conference
In the conference’s final session on Oct. 2, President Nelson announced 18 new temple locations, including four for the metro Mexico City area. The 18 new temples increased the total he had announced to that date to 118.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, two of the 18 temples are under construction, with four having both an identified site and published exterior rendering, four have a site only, and the other eight are still in initial planning and design.
- Busan, Korea
- Naga, Philippines
- Santiago, Philippines
- Eket, Nigeria
- Chiclayo, Peru
- Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina
- Londrina Brazil Temple — Under construction since its Aug. 17, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple — Under construction since its June 22, 2024, groundbreaking.
- Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple — Site location was released March 20, 2023, and the exterior rendering on May 13, 2024.
- Jacksonville Florida Temple — Site location was released Feb. 20, 2024.
- Grand Rapids Michigan Temple — Site location was released Nov. 7, 2022, with an exterior rendering published Nov. 6, 2023.
- McKinney Texas Temple — While Prosper, Texas, was the location announced, the temple in north Dallas was renamed the McKinney Texas Temple when its site location was released Dec. 4, 2023. Its exterior rendering was published on Feb. 26, 2024.
- Lone Mountain Nevada Temple — Site location was released Dec. 12, 2022, with an exterior rendering published on Feb. 26, 2024.
- Tacoma Washington Temple — Site location was released Sept. 16, 2024.
- Cuernavaca Mexico Temple — Site location was released Jan. 16, 2024.
- Pachuca, Mexico
- Toluca Mexico Temple — Site location was released Nov. 20, 2023.
- Tula, Mexico
April 2023 general conference
In the closing moments of the Sunday afternoon session of April 2023 general conference on April 2, President Nelson announced the locations of 15 new temples. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five years at 133.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, four of the 15 temples have an identified site and published rendering, seven have only their site locations, and the other four are still in initial planning and design.
- Retalhuleu, Guatemala
- Iquitos Peru Temple — Site location was released Jan. 29, 2024.
- Teresina Brazil Temple – Site location was released Aug. 28, 2023, with an exterior rendering published Feb. 12, 2024.
- Natal Brazil Temple – Site location was released Aug. 28, 2023, with an exterior rendering published Feb. 12, 2024.
- Tuguegarao City, Philippines
- Iloilo, Philippines
- Jakarta Indonesia Temple — Site location was released March 4, 2023.
- Hamburg, Germany
- Lethbridge Alberta Temple — Site location was released Sept. 5, 2023, with an exterior rendering published on April 29, 2024.
- San Jose California Temple — Site location was released Aug. 28, 2023.
- Bakersfield California Temple — Site location was released July 25, 2023, with an exterior rendering published on Jan. 8, 2024.
- Springfield Missouri Temple — Site location was released June 24, 2024.
- Winchester Virginia Temple — Site location was released Oct. 30, 2023.
- Charlotte North Carolina Temple — Site location was released May 30, 2023.
- Harrisburg Pennsylvania Temple — Site location was released Oct. 30, 2023.
October 2023 general conference
At the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference, President Nelson announced the locations of the 20 newest temples, the second time he had announced a Church-high one-time total of 20 locations. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five and a half years at 153.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, two of the 20 temples have an identified site and published rendering, four have only their site locations, and the remaining 14 are still in initial planning and design.
- Savai’i Samoa Temple — Site location was released March 11, 2024.
- Cancún, Mexico
- Piura, Peru
- Huancayo, Peru
- Viña del Mar Chile Temple — Site location was released Nov. 6, 2023.
- Goiãnia, Brazil
- João Pessoa Brazil Temple — Site location was released Nov. 20, 2023, and an exterior rendering released July 8, 2024.
- Calabar, Nigeria
- Cape Coast, Ghana
- Luanda, Angola
- Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Laoag, Philippines
- Osaka Japan Temple — Site location was released March 4, 2024.
- Kahului, Maui, Hawaii
- Fairbanks, Alaska
- Vancouver Washington Temple — Site location was released Feb. 26, 2024; and an exterior rendering released on Sept. 3, 2024.
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Tulsa Oklahoma Temple — Site location was released Aug. 12, 2024.
- Roanoke, Virginia
- Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
April 2024 general conference
Most recently, President Nelson announced 15 locations for new temples at the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five and a half years at 168.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, four of the 15 temples have site locations.
- Uturoa, French Polynesia
- Chihuahua, Mexico
- Florianópolis, Brazil
- Rosario, Argentina
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Brisbane, Australia, South Area
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Yuma, Arizona
- Houston, Texas, South Area
- Des Moines, Iowa — Site location released April 29, 2024.
- Cincinnati, Ohio — Site location released April 29, 2024.
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- West Jordan, Utah — Site location released April 22, 2022.
- Lehi, Utah — Site location released April 22, 2022.
- Maracaibo, Venezuela