What’s the current status for each of the 168 temples announced by President Nelson?

Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News; Scott G Winterton, Deseset News; and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From left: The Mendoza Argentina Temple on the day of its dedication, Sept. 22, 2024; President Russell M. Nelson and Sister Wendy Nelson participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Oct. 8, 2022; and a detailed close-up from the site location map for the Vienna Austria Temple.

Since becoming President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, President Russell M. Nelson has announced locations for 168 temples, beginning with seven identified during the April 2018 general conference through the 15 locations announced in the concluding session of April 2024 general conference.

Of the 168 temples he has announced, the breakdown in current status — as of Oct. 1, 2024, — is:

19 temples dedicated.

5 temples scheduled for dedication.

45 temples under construction.

1 temple scheduled for groundbreaking.

21 temples with site locations identified and renderings published.

32 temples with site locations identified.

45 announced temples still in planning and design.

Below is a list of all 168 temples and each’s status as of Oct. 1 — from dedicated and operational to scheduled for dedication, from under construction to scheduled for groundbreaking, and from those with site locations announced and exterior renderings released to those still in planning and design. Also noted are temples that have been renamed from the original city locations as announced.

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, speaks in a prerecorded message shown during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference on April 7, 2024. He announced 15 new temple locations during the message. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For temples still under preliminary design and development, only the announced city is listed.

Temple dedications and groundbreakings where a member of the First Presidency or Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided are noted.

“Every effort is made to construct temples in an expeditious manner. At times, various reasons may delay a temple’s completion and dedication,” according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

April 2018 general conference

President Nelson announced seven temples on April 1, 2018, in the closing session of April 2018 general conference, the first temple locations he announced as President of the Church.

As of Oct. 1, 2024, three are operating and dedicated temples, three are under construction and the seventh is still in planning and design.

The sun rises on the Richmond Virginia Temple in Glen Allen, Virginia, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Members of the Church exit after the first dedicatory session after Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

October 2018 general conference

In the second general conference of his first year as President of the Church, President Nelson announced 12 new temple locations on Oct. 7, 2018, in the conference’s Sunday afternoon session. With those 12, he had announced 19 new temple locations in 2018.

The sun sets on the eve of the Yigo Guam Temple dedication in Yigo, Guam, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

As of Oct. 1, 2024, seven of the 12 temples have been dedicated and are operating, with one more scheduled for dedication. Three temples are under construction, with the remaining one having its site announced.

Beatriz Lima, who was the first Relief Society president in Cabo Verde, walks past the Praia Cape Verde Temple after she and other longtime Church members attended a meeting with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Praia, Cabo Verde, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

April 2019 general conference

On April 7, 2019, President Nelson closed general conference for the third straight time by announcing new temples — eight, giving him 27 total that he had personally announced to that point.

As of Oct. 1, 2024, two of the eight temples announced in April 2019 have been dedicated and are operating, with two scheduled for dedication. Three temples are under construction, and a site location and exterior rendering released for the eighth temple.

The Ashton family and the Moore family from the Moses Lake Washington Stake wander the grounds of the new Moses Lake Washington Temple after taking family photos in the late afternoon sunlight in Moses Lake, Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. | Brian Nicholson

The new Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele, Utah, is pictured on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

October 2019 general conference

For the second general conference held in 2019, President Nelson announced eight new temple locations — this time with the Oct. 5 Saturday evening women’s session of general conference being the setting. The eight new temples made for 35 total temples that he had announced up to then.

People leave the morning session of the Orem Utah Temple dedication in Orem, Utah, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

As of Oct. 1, 2024, five temples have been dedicated and are operating, with the remaining three in various stages of construction.

The McAllen Texas Temple. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

April 2020 general conference

For the third time in as many general conferences, President Nelson announced eight new temple locations, with the April 5, 2020, announcement returning to the Sunday afternoon closing session. Those eight increased President Nelson’s total of announced temples to 43.

Members of the Church arrive for the dedication of the Pittsburgh Temple in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

As of Oct. 1, 2024, one temple has been dedicated and is operating, and a second is scheduled for dedication. Three of the eight temples are under construction, one has a released site location, and the other two are in planning and development.

Construction progresses at the Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse, Utah, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

October 2020 general conference

In his sixth general conference since becoming President of the Church, President Nelson announced six new temple locations on Oct. 4, 2020, in the final session of that general conference, bringing the total of temples he had announced to 49.

Construction workers work on the Lindon Utah Temple in Lindon, Utah, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

As of Oct. 1, 2024, four of the six are under construction, with a fifth having its groundbreaking scheduled. The sixth has a site location announced.

A child holds the printed program for the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, April 8, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2021 general conference

The most new temple locations announced by the Church at one time — 20 — came from President Nelson on April 4, 2021, at the concluding session of general conference. He had now announced 69 new temples as President of the Church.

As of Oct. 1, 2024, one of the 20 temples has been dedicated, with a second scheduled for dedication and 10 more under construction. Four others have their sites and renderings released, with three more just with sites and the last one still in planning and development.

Latter-day Saints depart the Helena Montana Temple between dedication sessions on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Helena, Montana. | Colter Peterson

Construction continues on the Smithfield Temple, as seen on Sept. 19, 2024, in Smithfield, Utah. | Eli Lucero, Herald Journal

May 2021

President Nelson has announced only one new temple location outside of a general conference session, and that came on May 1, 2021, as he spoke about restoration efforts for the historic Manti Utah Temple and announced a new temple for nearby Ephraim, Utah. The announcement made for 70 temples announced by the President of the Church since the January 2018 start of his tenure.

President Russell M. Nelson turns the first soil at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ephraim Utah Temple in Ephraim on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. With President Nelson are his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, third from left; Gov. Spencer Cox, left, and his wife; Abby Cox, second from left. Second from right is Elder Walter F. González, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Zulma González. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

October 2021 general conference

New temple announcements returned to general conference, with President Nelson’s Oct. 2, 2021, announcement of 13 temples coming in the Sunday afternoon session of general conference. The announcement increased the total temples announced by President Nelson to 83.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Sister Wendy W. Nelson and Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, are joined by residents in turning over the soil at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

As of Oct. 1, 2024, six of the 13 temples are under construction, one has its site location and exterior rendering released, four have their site locations identified, and the remaining two are in planning and design.

April 2022 general conference

President Nelson reached 100 total temples he had announced with the 17 locations he released April 3 in the Sunday afternoon concluding session of general conference.

As of Oct. 1, 2024, seven are under construction, five have site locations and renderings released, three have sites identified, and the two others are in development.

Asher Lyman, left, and other Primary children participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Montpelier Idaho Temple on Saturday, June 17, 2023. | Eli Lucero, Herald Journal

Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Northeast Area presidency, is joined by his wife, Sister Keala Sikahema, and local youth in breaking ground for the Cleveland Ohio Temple on June 1, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

October 2022 general conference

In the conference’s final session on Oct. 2, President Nelson announced 18 new temple locations, including four for the metro Mexico City area. The 18 new temples increased the total he had announced to that date to 118.

Shovels to be used for the groundbreaking of the Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple are shown in front of a backdrop of event attendees and the city skyline in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil, on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As of Oct. 1, 2024, two of the 18 temples are under construction, with four having both an identified site and published exterior rendering, four have a site only, and the other eight are still in initial planning and design.

A graphic shows the temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in and around the extended metropolitan area of Mexico City, Mexico. | Church News graphic

April 2023 general conference

In the closing moments of the Sunday afternoon session of April 2023 general conference on April 2, President Nelson announced the locations of 15 new temples. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five years at 133.

Exterior rendering of the Lethbridge Alberta Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As of Oct. 1, 2024, four of the 15 temples have an identified site and published rendering, seven have only their site locations, and the other four are still in initial planning and design.

Site location map of the Jakarta Indonesia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

October 2023 general conference

At the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference, President Nelson announced the locations of the 20 newest temples, the second time he had announced a Church-high one-time total of 20 locations. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five and a half years at 153.

Exterior rendering of the Vancouver Washington Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As of Oct. 1, 2024, two of the 20 temples have an identified site and published rendering, four have only their site locations, and the remaining 14 are still in initial planning and design.

Exterior rendering of the João Pessoa Brazi Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2024 general conference

Most recently, President Nelson announced 15 locations for new temples at the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference. That put the total number of temples announced by President Nelson in five and a half years at 168.

The site location map of the West Jordan Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As of Oct. 1, 2024, four of the 15 temples have site locations.

The site location map for the Lehi Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints