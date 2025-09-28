Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th President of the Church, died on Sept. 27, 2025; The 30th anniversary of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” was on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025; David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, pose for a photo at the Hill Cumorah Historic Site while visiting Church history sites in Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025; and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives a BYU devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025

President Russell M. Nelson, President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died on Saturday, Sept. 27. He was a 101.

Also during the week of Sept. 21 to 27, the Church News podcast episode commemorated the 30th anniversary of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” by sharing teachings on the family from Church leaders, plus additional articles honored the anniversary.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles rededicated the Hill Cumorah Historic Site and spoke to missionaries and local Church leaders while in upstate New York. Several Church leaders spoke at college devotionals, including Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who taught about “The Family Proclamation” at BYU’s campus devotional. Also, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to global faith leaders in Kazakhstan about the Salt Lake Temple renovations.

Ground was broken for a second temple in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 25, and a second temple in Alaska on Sept. 27. Photos of the Salt Lake Temple renovation progress were released.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared messages of faith and hope while ministering to members in the Church’s Pacific Area. Also, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, testified of the divine potential of the rising generation in six European countries.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, ministered to members of the Church in the South America Northwest Area of the Church.

The Church News reported on thousands of Latter-day Saints around the United States and Canada who participated in various service projects to commemorate the 9/11 anniversary.

1. President Russell M. Nelson dies at 101

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at age 101 on Sept. 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After a most extraordinary life of service, leadership, consecration, innovation and love, President Nelson — President and Prophet and a world-renowned heart surgeon — died Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Salt Lake City. He was the 17th President of the Church and became Prophet in 2018.

“I have learned that the most crucial question we each must answer is this: To whom or to what will I give my life?”said President Nelson, speaking during October 2024 general conference just weeks after his 100th birthday. “My decision to follow Jesus Christ is the most important decision I have ever made.”

2. Church leaders, others commemorate 30th anniversary of ‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World’

President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is quoted in the Church News Podcast on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, on the 30th anniversary of "The Family: A Proclamation to the World." | Screenshot from YouTube

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” this week’s Church News podcast episode compiles teachings on the family from prophets, apostles and other Church leaders, including President Nelson.

Sister Wright taught four foundational truths of the proclamation at a BYU conference commemorating the anniversary.

Plus, read about 20-plus times “The Family Proclamation” was shared with civic leaders and community members around the world.

Also, BYU Professor Jenet Erickson talked about how “The Family Proclamation” challenges modern narratives on happiness.

3. Elder David A. Bednar rededicates the Hill Cumorah Historic Site

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, pose for a photo at the Hill Cumorah Historic Site while visiting Church history sites in Palmyra, New York, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On Sunday, Sept. 21, Elder Bednar rededicated the renovated Hill Cumorah Historic Site, calling it the “cradle of the restoration.” His testimony is captured in a new Church News video.

While in New York, Elder Bednar and other Church leaders spoke at three devotionals, including one with missionaries in the Sacred Grove.

4. 3 Church leaders speak at school devotionals

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gives a BYU devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

On the 30th anniversary of “The Family Proclamation,” Elder Rasband taught in a BYU devotional that “the family is central to the Creator’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children.”

That same day, Elder Gilbert and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, taught students at BYU–Idaho three ways to find Christ in “The Family Proclamation.”

Elder Wu spoke to BYU–Hawaii students about becoming lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.

5. Elder Kearon sees Salt Lake Temple restoration as a blueprint for building relationships

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem during the Eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Speaking to global faith leaders on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at the Eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Elder Kearon called the Salt Lake Temple renovation a powerful metaphor for building relationships with others.

From left, Members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints join Elder Michael A. Dunn — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s United States Southwest Area presidency, sixth from left — at the groundbreaking of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple on Sept. 25, 2025, in northwestern Las Vegas, Nevada; finish work is in progress in one of the endowment rooms of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Sept. 25, ground was broken for the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple — the second temple in Las Vegas, Nevada — nearly 40 years after ground was broken for the first. The Lone Mountain Nevada Temple will be Nevada’s fourth house of the Lord.

On Sept. 27, work began on the Fairbanks Alaska Temple — the second in the state and what will become the Church’s northernmost house of the Lord.

Photos and additional information about the Salt Lake Temple renovation project were published in a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

7. President Johnson and Sister Runia see Latter-day Saints in Pacific who are ‘known, loved and necessary’

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center left, and Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, center right, are joined by their husbands, Brother Douglas R. Johnson and Brother Scott Runia, during a ministry assignment in Australia from Sept. 12-14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Johnson and Sister Runia shared devotionals and ministered to members in several nations in the Church’s Pacific Area. President Johnson was able to meet with mothers who are being blessed through the Church’s member-focused child nutrition program.

8. President Freeman and Sister Wright teach the divine potential of rising generation in Europe Central Area

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, left; and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, right, smile for a photo with a Church member after a leadership instruction meeting in Lyon, France, Sept. 4, 2025. | Provided by Sister Amy A. Wright

President Freeman and Sister Wright taught members and missionaries in six countries in the Europe Central Area — Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Belgium and Netherlands — from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6 about their divine potential and the joy of living the gospel of Jesus Christ.

9. Sister Browning and Sister Spannaus see faith, love and unity in South America

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, hold a Face to Face devotional with youth in Medellin, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Browning and Sister Spannaus saw the faith, love and unity of Church members in Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia during a 10-day ministry in the Church’s South America Northwest Area.

10. ‘This is part of being a disciple of Christ’: 9/11 service benefits communities and individuals across the country

Volunteers pack meals in Arlington, Texas, as part of 9/11 Day's United in Goodness service project on Sept. 11, 2025. | Julianne Winzenz

Thousands of Latter-day Saints around the United States and Canada participated in the National Day of Service and Remembrance in honor of the 9/11 anniversary. One service project involved 27,000 volunteers in 24 cities packing meals for those in need.