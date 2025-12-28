During the week of Dec. 21 to 27, President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died from complications associated with kidney disease.
Members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted Christmas messages on their social media accounts, and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his memories of his first Christmas away from home as he spoke in a Christmas Day devotional at the missionary training center in Provo, Utah.
A new acting president of BYU–Hawaii has been appointed while President John S.K. Kauwe III takes temporary leave to focus on his health amid cancer treatment, and on this week’s Church News podcast, Richard Elliot — the Church’s principal organist for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square — discusses sacred music and his own conversion.
Individuals can listen to the guests from various Christmas concerts of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square read Luke 2. Also, in the Church’s Africa West, Central and South areas, Latter-day Saints and their friends gathered in worshipful music and charitable donations to “Light the World.”
Learn how Lorin F. Wheelwright, writer of the hymn “Star Bright,” was inspired by the account of Samuel the Lamanite and how his song can help believers reflect on the Savior’s birth.
Members are finding that using different translations of the Bible is helping their understanding of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and Elder Emmett Oakley, a service missionary, reflects on his journey of enduring life’s hardships through faith in the Lord and support of others.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. President Jeffrey R. Holland dies at age 85
President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died Saturday, Dec. 27, at 3:15 a.m. MST, at age 85, from complications associated with kidney disease.
Read more about Elder Holland’s life here.
Listen to a memorial Church News podcast about President Holland here.
Watch a video of President Holland’s testimony here.
2. See an updated list of Christmas social posts from members of First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted Christmas messages on their social media accounts.
Church News has compiled and updated a list of the posts, which highlight the biblical account of the Savior’s birth, Nativity sets, having faith in Jesus Christ and seeing Him as one’s Friend.
See Church leaders’ posts here.
3. Elder Cook shares 5 examples from the Savior at MTC Christmas devotional
Elder Cook spoke to missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center in a Christmas Day devotional about his own mission and invited the missionaries to ponder five different examples from the Savior’s life to better understand the Lord.
Read more about Elder Cook’s devotional here.
4. Acting president appointed at BYU–Hawaii as President Kauwe takes temporary leave to focus on his health
President Kauwe has been granted temporary leave of absence to focus on his health as he continues treatment for cancer, he announced on the university’s social media accounts on Monday, Dec. 22.
Brother R. Kelly Haws, assistant to the commissioner of the Church Educational System who also serves as secretary to the BYU–Hawaii Board of Trustees, will serve as acting president of BYU–Hawaii until President Kauwe’s health allows him to return to full service.
Read more about this story here.
5. Episode 272: Tabernacle organist Richard Elliott on sacred music and his conversion
Richard Elliott — principal organist for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square — joined this week’s Church News podcast to discuss the power of sacred music and conversion to Christ.
Listen to the podcast here.
6. Hear Luke 2 as read by Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert guest artists
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s annual Christmas concert celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ with music and stories. One tradition of the concert is the reading of the Christmas story in Luke 2. Individuals can listen to guests from various concerts read Luke 2.
Hear Luke 2 by the Tabernacle Choir guests here.
7. Concerts and giving mark ‘Light the World’ efforts in Africa
Members of the Church and their friends gathered to celebrate the birth of the Savior and kick off the “Light the World” campaign through concerts and charitable giving throughout Africa.
Read more about “Light the World” efforts in Africa here.
8. ‘Star Bright’: A hymn of hope and looking to the Savior
Lorin F. Wheelwright was inspired while writing the new song “Star Bright” by the Book of Mormon account of Samuel the Lamanite, who prophesied Christ’s birth and foretold a new star as a sign.
The song invites people to consider not only the star that marked Christ’s birth but also the promise of His return.
Read more about the ‘Star Bright’ hymn here.
9. Learning from different versions of the Bible
With the recent update to the General Handbook that allows for more flexibility in Bible usage, members are finding a deeper understanding of the gospel of Jesus Christ in using different translations of the Bible.
Read more about the different translations here.
10. Iowa service missionary finds joy in serving the Lord and community after losing both legs
Elder Emmett Oakley, a service missionary from Cedar Falls, Iowa, has found renewed hope and joy through his missionary efforts after both of his legs were amputated.