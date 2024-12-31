Scenes from temple groundbreakings in 2024. Clockwise from top left: Shovels for the Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple groundbreaking, with a backdrop of event attendees and the city skyline; tickets and event program for the Grand Rapids Michigan Temple groundbreaking; shovels stand ready at the Tarawa Kiribati Temple groundbreaking; Elder Vaiangina Sikahema is joined by Sister Keala Sikahema and local youth in breaking ground for the Cleveland Ohio Temple; exterior rendering of the new Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple; and local Church members break ground for the Wichita Kansas Temple.

In 2024, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke ground for 14 new temples worldwide and started renovations or reconstructions for four other houses of the Lord.

The groundbreakings — conducted in seven states in the United States and six other countries, including two in Brazil — marked the start of construction for the 14, with the Church of Jesus Christ having 49 temples in the construction phase at the end of the year.

Multiple groundbreakings held on the same day occurred twice in 2024, including three on Aug. 17 — for the Austin Texas, Londrina Brazil and Santiago West Chile temples. Two months earlier, on June 1, groundbreaking ceremonies were conducted for the Cleveland Ohio and Teton River Idaho temples.

Two groundbreakings are already scheduled for 2025 — the Tacloban City Philippines Temple on Jan. 18 and the Cali Colombia Temple on March 1.

Renovations and reconstructions started

In related milestones for 2024, renovations and reconstructions began for four previously dedicated and operating houses of the Lord.

Two temples closed this year for renovations of existing structures — the Manhattan New York Temple, which closed March 2, and the Orlando Florida Temple, which closed June 29.

An artist’s rendering of the renovated Manhattan New York Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The other two temples — the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple and the Anchorage Alaska Temple — began reconstructions in 2024, in different ways.

Closed Feb. 24, the original Provo Utah Temple was razed to make way for the renamed house of the Lord’s reconstruction on the same site.

Exterior rendering of the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Meanwhile, the Anchorage temple continues to operate while a new temple is being constructed nearby on the temple grounds.

Following is a brief listing and recap of the Church’s groundbreakings in 2024 for new houses of the Lord.

Knoxville Tennessee Temple

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Knoxville Tennessee Temple was Jan. 27, with Elder Shayne M. Bowen — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency — presiding.

Attendees at the Knoxville Tennessee Temple groundbreaking ceremony walk to the site in the rain on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his remarks to those in attendance, Elder Bowen said: “God is bringing His work to His people so that we can enter in and worship in the holy temple, receive the saving ordinances that will allow us to return home and live in His presence as families forever. There’s nothing better than that.”

San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

Elder Sean Douglas — a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Mexico Area presidency — presided over the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony March 9.

Elder Sean Douglas of the Mexico Area presidency addresses participants in the groundbreaking for the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple on Saturday, March 9, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his remarks to those in attendance, Elder Douglas cited Alma 26:37 from the Book of Mormon: “God is mindful of every people.” He pleaded in his prayer dedicating the temple site, “Help us to increase our commitment to keep our covenants.”

Cleveland Ohio Temple

The groundbreaking of the Cleveland Ohio Temple was presided over by Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s North America Northeast Area presidency, on June 1. The temple site sits about 20 miles from the Kirtland Temple, the Church’s first temple, dedicated in 1836. Kirtland, Ohio, was the first official gathering place for early Latter-day Saints before being abandoned in 1838 due to various conflicts.

Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Northeast Area presidency, is joined by his wife, Sister Keala Sikahema, and local youth in breaking ground for the Cleveland Ohio Temple on June 1, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In dedicating the site, Elder Sikahema prayed to acknowledged Ohio’s “special place in the history of Thy restored gospel” and to ask that Latter-day Saints in the Cleveland area be “endowed with power from on high.”

Teton River Idaho Temple

The groundbreaking of the Teton River Idaho Temple was presided over by Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Central Area presidency, on June 1. Elder Giménez testified that the infinite sacrifice of the Savior, Jesus Christ, is the reason for the strength acquired through keeping covenants made in holy temples.

Members of the Hegsted family, who previously owned the land that will house the Teton River Idaho Temple, stand together after the groundbreaking ceremony in north Rexburg, Idaho, on June 1, 2024. | Heather Carey

“Help us, O Father, to secure our foundation upon Jesus Christ, to be able to stand strong and secure because our spiritual foundation is solid and immovable,” Elder Giménez said as part of his prayer dedicating the site. “Because of this, we ask Thee, Father, for Thy help in our efforts to build ourselves and be prepared to partake of the eternal blessings available in Thy holy houses.”

Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple

The groundbreaking of the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple was presided over by Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, a General Authority Seventy who was president of the Church’s South America Northwest Area, on June 8.

Jhonny Fernández, the mayor of Santa Cruz, center left, joins Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, president of the Church's South America Northwest Area, center right, in speaking to the media after the June 8, 2024, groundbreaking ceremony of the Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple.

In his prayer dedicating the site, Elder Zeballos prayed: “We ask that Thy hand be present in all processes related to planning, permitting and construction so that the completion of the temple is achieved according to Thy will and Thy time. ... We also understand it is necessary for each of us to reinforce our dedication and devotion to Thee and to Thy Son, Jesus Christ, especially through our fidelity and obedience to the covenants we have made with Thee.”

Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple

Ground was broken for the Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple on June 22, with Elder Joni L. Koch — General Authority Seventy and president of the Brazil Area — presiding. He spoke of serving as a full-time missionary in Ribeirão Preto 44 years earlier and being welcomed by many local Latter-day Saints. He also paid tribute to the early and longtime Saints in the Ribeirão Preto area in the southeast region of Brazil.

Shovels to be used for the groundbreaking of the Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple are shown in front of a backdrop of event attendees and the city skyline in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil, on Saturday, June 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his prayer dedicating the site, Elder Koch said: “We remember with appreciation those who were the first members of the Church in this region. The example of these pioneers has been a moral and spiritual support for Thy kingdom to flourish from these few who stood firm so that thousands of Latter-day Saints could on this day — here in this part of the earth — enjoy this sublime moment.”

Austin Texas Temple

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Austin Texas Temple, presided over by Elder Michael A. Dunn, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southwest Area presidency, was Saturday, Aug. 17. The Austin temple was one of three sites beginning construction on the same day, including Londrina, Brazil; and Santiago, Chile.

Allie LaFeber of the Round Rock Texas Stake speaks at the Austin Texas Temple groundbreaking in Cedar Park, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his prayer dedicating the site, Elder Dunn said, “Help us, as a people, to continue to stand firmly on holy ground, to reach for heaven even as heaven reaches us in the form of this magnificent Austin Texas Temple.”

Londrina Brazil Temple

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Londrina Brazil Temple was presided over by Elder Ciro Schmeil, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, on Aug. 17. With this commencement, it joined Brazil’s two other temples under construction, the Belo Horizonte and Ribeirão Preto temples. The Londrina temple will be the second house of the Lord in the Brazilian state of Paraná.

Local faith leaders arrive at the groundbreaking for the Londrina Brazil Temple on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Londrina, Brazil. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“May all members and nonmembers who reside in this temple district feel Thy love and mercy, and thus have the desire to draw closer to Thee through the sacred covenants made in the temples,” said Elder Schmeil in his prayer dedicating the temple site.

Santiago West Chile Temple

Ground was broken for the Santiago West Chile Temple as Elder Alan R. Walker, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the South America South Area presidency, presided on Aug. 17. The first house of the Lord in Chile was dedicated in Santiago in 1983 and rededicated in 2006. With the groundbreaking of the Santiago West temple, there are now two temple sites in this capital city — home to nearly 7 million residents.

Elder Alan F. Walker, a General Authority Seventy and the first counselor in the Church's South America South Area presidency, and others shovel dirt to signal the groundbreaking of the Chile Santiago West Temple on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This temple will stand as a beacon of light, a place of peace and a refuge from the world, inviting all to come to Christ and receive His saving ordinances,” said Elder Walker in his prayer dedicating the site.

Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple

The construction phase for the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple started as Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., General Authority Seventy and president of the Philippines Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 31.

Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., Philippines Area president, speaks to local media representatives after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.

Elder Revillo offered the dedicatory prayer on the site in the local Cebuano language: “We have waited for this special day to come, and we thank Thee for answering our prayers,” he said.

Wichita Kansas Temple

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Wichita Kansas Temple, presided over by Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Central Area presidency, was Sept. 7.

Local Church members break ground for the Wichita Kansas Temple during a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Please bless us this day, as we turn this dirt as a symbol of a new beginning, that we may feel Thy Holy Spirit within our hearts as a manifestation of the divine mission of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, that we may each feel a new beginning with renewed commitment to live our lives according to His teachings and filled with His love,” said Elder Bangerter in the prayer dedicating the site.

Cody Wyoming Temple

Elder Bangerter presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cody Wyoming Temple on Friday, Sept. 27. While Wyoming is the least-populated state in the country, members of the Church make up more than 10% of the state’s population.

With Heart Mountain as a backdrop, Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Cody Wyoming Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the site-dedication prayer, Elder Bangerter pleaded for blessings upon the temple and all those who enter its walls: “We ask that they may feel a spirit of peace wash over them, granting them comfort and assurance that the presence of the temple will bring added joy, prosperity, beauty and unity to their lives and their community.”

Tarawa Kiribati Temple

The groundbreaking of the Tarawa Kiribati Temple was presided over by Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi — a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Pacific Area presidency — on Nov. 2. Those in attendance included Taneti Maamau, president of Kiribati.

Shovels stand ready to be used at the Tarawa Kiribati Temple groundbreaking services on Nov. 2, 2024, in Tarawa, Kiribati. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his remarks at the event, Elder Jaggi said: “Today’s breaking of the ground is symbolic of planting a giant coconut or breadfruit seed. It will produce the greatest harvest we have seen or can conceive for generations to come.”

Grand Rapids Michigan Temple

Ground was broken for the Grand Rapids Michigan Temple on Dec. 7, with Elder Mathias Held — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Northeast Area presidency — presiding. In his prayer dedicating the site, Elder Held asked that the future temple and grounds be a beacon of holiness, “a place of great spiritual strength and power.”

The tickets and event program for the groundbreaking of the Grand Rapids Michigan Temple, which was Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In other remarks at the event, Elder Held said, “We can witness before our eyes how the work is rolling forward, how the Lord is hastening His work at this very special time.”