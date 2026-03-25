Open-house reservations are available for the Yorba Linda California Temple

Reservations are now available online to tour the Yorba Linda California Temple during the public open house, via reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or yorbalindacaliforniatemple.org

The public open house is Thursday, April 30, through Saturday, May 23, excluding Sundays. Reservations, which are recommended due to limited parking, are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, May 2, after 2 p.m.

Specific language tours are also available: Spanish on May 1, 2, 8, 9 and 20; Mandarin Chinese on May 14 and May 16; American Sign Language on May 16; and Korean on May 21.

The free tour includes a guided walking tour through the temple, which will last about 25 to 30 minutes. Comfortable shoes and modest dress are recommended. The house of the Lord is wheelchair accessible.

Limited parking is available at the temple at 17130 Bastanchury Road, Yorba Linda, California. A remote parking lot is available at 4130 Prospect Ave., Yorba Linda.

Elder Mark A. Bragg, his wife Sister Yvonne Bragg, and invited guests ceremonially turn the dirt at the Yorba Linda California Temple groundbreaking ceremony in Yorba Linda, California, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is built or has undergone an extensive renovation, it is opened for public tours prior to being dedicated or rededicated. After the dedication or rededication, Church members with temple recommends can enter to perform sacred ordinances.

The Yorba Linda California Temple will be dedicated on Sunday, June 7. A presiding leader has not yet been announced.

There are several other temple public open houses that are either ongoing or will begin in coming weeks where reservations are not needed, including at the Lindon Utah Temple, the Davao Philippines Temple, Bacolod Philippines Temple and the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple. (See below for more about those open houses.)

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About the Yorba Linda California Temple

The late President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Yorba Linda on April 4, 2021. It was one of 20 temple locations he identified in April 2021 general conference, the most temples he announced in a conference. President Nelson would later announce 20 temples in October 2023 as well.

The Yorba Linda temple will be the ninth of 12 houses of the Lord in the state of California. And it’s second Latter-day Saint temple in Orange County, California — joining the Newport Beach California Temple, which is located about 20 miles south.

A children’s choir, made up of members from local congregations, performs “I Love to See the Temple” at the Yorba Linda California Temple groundbreaking ceremony in Yorba Linda, California, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Yorba Linda temple is a single-story structure of about 30,000 square feet, stands on a 5.4-acre site at the intersection of Bastanchury Road and Osmond Street in Yorba Linda, California.

To start the construction phase of the Yorba Linda temple, a groundbreaking ceremony was June 18, 2022. Elder Mark A. Bragg — a General Authority Seventy and then president of the North America West Area — presided over the ceremony and offered the dedicatory prayer on the site.

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Temples in California

California, which is in the western U.S. along the Pacific coast, currently has 12 houses of the Lord operating, under construction or renovation, and announced.

The eight that are built are Los Angeles (dedicated in 1956), Oakland (1964), San Diego (1993), Fresno (2000), Redlands (2003), Newport Beach (2005), Sacramento (2006) and Feather River (2023). The San Diego temple was closed in July 2023 for extensive renovations and will be rededicated Aug. 23 with a public open house from June 18 to July 11, excluding Sundays.

In addition to the Yorba Linda temple, the Modesto California Temple is currently under construction, since its October 2023 groundbreaking. Two houses of the Lord are in planning stages: the Sunnyvale and Bakersfield temples, both announced in April 2023.

Recent and upcoming temple open houses

Other recently concluded, ongoing and announced temple open houses include:

The Lindon Utah Temple open house began Thursday, March 12, and continues through Saturday, April 11, excluding Sundays and Saturday, April 5, for general conference. Reservations are not required; for more about the open house, see reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. A presiding authority has not yet been announced for the Sunday, May 3, dedication.

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The Davao Philippines Temple public open house begins Thursday, March 26, and goes through Friday, April 10, excluding Sundays and Saturday, April 5, for general conference. Reservations are not needed; see reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org for more on the open house. Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Davao temple on May 3.

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The Bacolod Philippines Temple public open house is Thursday, April 16, to Saturday, May 22, excluding Sundays. Reservations are not required; for more about the open house, see reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the house of the Lord on May 31.

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The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple public open house will be Thursday, April 23, to Saturday, May 9, excluding Sundays. Reservations are not required; for more about the open house, see reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will preside at the Sunday, June 7, dedication.

The public open house for the Cleveland Ohio Temple will be June 18-July 3, excluding Sundays. More about the open house will be available at reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the house of the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 16.

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The San Diego California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The public open house in advance of the San Diego California Temple rededication is Thursday, June 18, to Saturday, July 11. More about the open house will be available at reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. A presiding authority has not been announced for the Sunday, Aug. 23, dedication.

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The Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple public open house will be Saturday, Aug. 15, through Saturday, Aug. 22. More about the open house will be available at reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the house of the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 30.

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