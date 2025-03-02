Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News; Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, stands in his office in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015. He was set apart as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018; President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks to hundreds of people — many who lost their homes in the recent Southern California wildfires — gathered inside the San Fernando California Stake Center on Feb. 22, 2025, in Van Nuys, California; Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, president of the Europe Central Area of the Church, engage with a missionary at an Istanbul district conference, held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025; Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, greets His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, king of the Ga people in Ghana, in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 20, 2025.

Church News articles from the week of Feb. 23 to March 2 included teachings of President Russell M. Nelson to celebrate the 183rd anniversary of the Articles of Faith first being published and the counsel and consoling given by President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, to Latter-day Saints affected by the California wildfires.

Also, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered in Europe and the Middle East, and. Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with king of the Ga people in Ghana.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles returned to Church’s Africa South Area, and Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to young adults at Utah State University.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified during The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square took the stage during the “Songs of Hope” concert in Lima, Peru. The past week’s Church News podcast episode featured the Relief Society general presidency.

Read about recent ministry in the Asia North Area by Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency. Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke during a BYU–Hawaii devotional.

Read the Church’s statement following recent court ruling on the use of tithes and donations. The Temple Square southwest quadrant has now reopened to public. The exterior rendering for the Lehi Utah Temple has been released, and doors have been opened to the new Auckland New Zealand Temple, for media day and public tours.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Here’s how President Nelson has testified of the Articles of Faith as Prophet

President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, stands in his office in Salt Lake City Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News, Deseret News

Saturday marked 183 years since these simple yet profound statements were first published.

Here’s what President Nelson has said as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to add his witness to Joseph Smith’s 1842 declarations.

2. President Holland’s message to Southern California Saints after wildfires

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks to hundreds of people — many of them who lost their homes in the recent Southern California wildfires — gathered inside the San Fernando California Stake Center on Feb. 22, 2025, in Van Nuys, California. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

President Holland brought a message of God’s love, empathy and understanding when he visited members of two stakes affected by devastating wildfires in Southern California.

Though he cannot restore their homes or take away their challenges, he said, “I can come to cry with you and tell you that I love you.”

3. Elder Bednar teaches about covenants, grace in Europe and Middle East

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, president of the Europe Central Area of the Church, engage with a missionary at an Istanbul district conference, held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During his ministry in European and Middle Eastern countries, Elder Bednar taught Saints about covenants.

He taught, “The power of godliness provides us with strength, capacity and grace beyond our own — and we are enabled to do things we could never otherwise do."

4. Elder Christofferson meets with king of the Ga people in Ghana; in return to Zambia, Elder Renlund shares 5 foundational principles for life

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, greets His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, king of the Ga people in Ghana, in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 20, 2025; Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a stake center in Lusaka, Zambia, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When meeting The Ga Mantse — king of the Ga people, Elder Christofferson presented the king with a framed painting of the Savior holding a lamp.

“We hope you think of us when you look at this,” Elder Christofferson said, and added that perhaps the king could hang the painting in the children’s hospital after its completion.

During his ministry in the Africa South Area, Elder Renlund taught about five foundational principles to help overcome challenges in life.

“If we stand by the first four — knowing our identity, our faith in Jesus Christ, our firm belief in the Restoration of the gospel, and developing Christlike love and unity — the natural outcome is a deep desire to join the Savior in His work, to assist Him in His glorious mission,” Elder Renlund said.

5. Elder Andersen bears and shares ‘witnesses’ of the Prophet Joseph Smith

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles holds up a Book of Mormon that belonged to Hyrum Smith during a devotional at Utah State University on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. | Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

While speaking to several thousand young adults during the Utah State devotional, Elder Andersen said that witnesses can be observers or eyewitnesses who see, hear or know by personal experience.

“Witnesses establish the truth, helping others to strengthen their belief,” Elder Andersen said.

6. Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra concert in Peru’s National Stadium celebrates hope, Latin America culture

Audience members hold up their phones with the flashlight on as The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform a “Songs of Hope” world tour concert at the National Stadium of Peru in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elder Soares testified at the beginning of the concert that Jesus Christ is the source of hope and light.

He said: “Lasting hope and peace is possible because of the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, which He carried out in love for us all. His example and teachings illuminate the path on which we must walk in our lives.”

7. Episode 229: Celebrate ‘covenant community’ at the Relief Society worldwide devotional with President Camille N. Johnson and Sister Kristin M. Yee

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor join the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

Members of Relief Society general presidency discuss filming in Nauvoo, Illinois, and the origins and purpose of the organization.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor, also preview the worldwide devotional and testimony meeting that emphasizes the importance of covenant community, serving God and others with love, and drawing spiritual power from covenants and divine authority.

8. Discipleship is an ‘amazing adventure’: Young Women and Primary leaders minister in Asia

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman is greeted on the tiny island of Tonoas in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Across the Asia North Area, President Freeman and Sister Browning testified of Jesus Christ and the joy of discipleship.

Sharing thoughts on the Saints they met during their ministry, Sister Browning said, “They are blessed with deep faith in Jesus Christ and a sincere desire to keep their covenants.”

President Freeman added that she loves “how they strengthen each other and how they find joy within the gospel.”

9. Quell evil through faith in Jesus Christ, ‘power of our testimonies,’ Sister Spannaus teaches

Sister Andrea M. Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, greets students following a BYU–Hawaii devotional in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Douglas Ferreira, BYU–Hawaii

Sister Spannaus began her devotional inviting listeners to picture themselves in Egypt atop a tall mountain thousands of years ago — sharing the story of Moses and how he turned to the Lord in faith.

“It was by putting our faith in Jesus Christ, the Lamb, and by the power of our testimonies that we won,” said Sister Spannaus, adding: “My dear friends, we had that faith before we came to earth. And we can do the same now.”

10. Church releases statement following recent court ruling on the use of tithes and donations

Nations flags are raised in the new plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A statement released by the Church following a recent court ruling on the use of tithes and donations reads:

“How the Church of Jesus Christ, or any faith, administers its tithes and offerings is an important part of the freedoms afforded to religions as part of their sacred responsibilities.”

11. Temple News: Temple Square southwest quadrant reopens to public; Lehi Utah Temple exterior rendering released plus Auckland New Zealand Temple begins public tours and media day

Seagull Monument has been reinstalled on the southwest corner of Temple Square in Salt Lake City, as shown on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

With the reopening of the southwest quadrant, the public can visit the Salt Lake Tabernacle and Assembly Hall as well as the FamilySearch Library and Church History Museum across the street. Landscaping in the area is still underway.

After being announced in the April 2024 general conference, the Lehi Utah Temple now has its exterior rendering published.

Media day for the Auckland New Zealand Temple had visitors welcomed by the Pacific Area presidency of Elder Peter F. Meurs, Elder Taniela B. Wakolo and Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, as well as Elder Steven R. Bangerter and Elder K. Brett Nattress, both assistant executive directors in the Temple Department.