Living Faith

In case you missed it: President Nelson testifies of the Savior’s Resurrection in Easter morning video, the First Presidency offers condolences for Pope Francis, and 9 other stories

Here are 11 stories from the Church News the week of April 20-26

Clockwise from left: Photo of President Russell M. Nelson standing behind a chair at his desk; Photo of Pope Francis and President Russell M. Nelson shaking hands at the Vatican in 2019; Photo of Elder Dale G. Renlund waving goodbye to missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center after he spoke at an Easter devotional 2025; Photo of Elder Ulisses Soares speaking at the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C. in February 2025.
Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints poses in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 13, 2022; President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President M. Russell Ballard, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, March 9, 2019; Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves goodbye to the missionaries after speaking at an Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025; In the Church News video “Peace Through Religious Freedom,” Elder Ulisses Soares says that religious freedom is about preserving “dignity, compassion and respect.” Clockwise from top left: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News; The Vatican; Tess Crowley, Deseret News; Screenshot of Church News video
Lynnette McConkie
By Lynnette McConkie

President Russell M. Nelson testified of Christ on Easter morning through an online video, and the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed its condolences following the death of Pope Francis.

Elder Dale G. Renlund taught missionaries throughout the world on Easter Sunday. A new Church News video shows “Peace Through Religious Freedom,” Elder Ulisses Soares says that religious freedom is about preserving “dignity, compassion and respect.”

Latter-day Saints in North and South America created Easter traditions through community art projects, interfaith service, musical performances and sharing testimonies of the Savior. Listen to each of the 16 newly sustained General Authority Seventies’ testimonies of Jesus Christ in this week’s podcast.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert tells BYU graduates to be involved in their communities and live their beliefs courageously, and BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III speaks to students about the truths of obedience to God’s standards.

In temple news, the future site for a temple in Nigeria and rendering for a house of the Lord in Alabama have been announced. Artists from more than 2 dozen countries portray works of faith at the Church’s 13th International Art Competition. Leang and Saroeun Eav’s grandchildren are bringing hope to a land their grandparents escaped.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. President Nelson reaffirms his testimony of the Savior’s Resurrection in Easter morning video

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is photographed in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson shared his testimony of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday morning, celebrating the Resurrection of the Savior through a montage of messages he shared at general conferences over the past four decades.

Watch President Nelson’s message here.
2. First Presidency expresses condolences following death of Pope Francis

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President M. Russell Ballard, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Photos from President Russell M. Nelson's meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. | The Vatican

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed its condolences on Monday, April 21, following the death of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church.

“We feel deep gratitude for the goodness of a life well lived,” the First Presidency said.

Read the message from the First Presidency here.
3. ‘Why celebrate Easter?’ Elder Renlund offers three reasons in Provo MTC devotional

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves goodbye to the missionaries after speaking at an Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves goodbye to the missionaries after speaking at an Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, spoke to missionaries in training centers throughout the world on Sunday, April 20. Delivered in-person at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, their messages were broadcast globally to the Church’s 10 other MTCs.

Elder Renlund taught missionaries three reasons to celebrate Easter.

Read more about this story here.
4. Video: Religious freedom is more than worship, says Elder Soares

Elder Ulisses Soares speaking from a podium at an international religious freedom summit.
In the Church News video “Peace Through Religious Freedom,” Elder Ulisses Soares says that religious freedom is about preserving “dignity, compassion and respect.” | Screenshot from YouTube

Watch the Church News video to find out what Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said at the February 2025 International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C.

Click here to watch the video.
5. Through city carpets, service, an art show, concerts and testimonies of Jesus Christ, Latter-day Saints celebrate Easter

People creating a painted "city carpet" on the ground; A family looking at a life-size mural of Jesus Christ; Youth smiling and holding up pass-along Easter cards; Several portrait photos of BYU athletes looking into the camera.
Clockwise from top left: Latter-day Saints volunteer to help make the traditional city carpet out of colored sawdust for Easter celebrations in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on April 18, 2025; A family attends the “Jesus Christ: A Celebration Through Art” event held in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Over 400 people came to the art show and nearly 300 were present for a concert in the evening; Latter-day Saint youth in Chile share Easter messages with passerby during the Easter 2025 season; BYU athletes, coaches and teams shared Christ-centered messages and wished others "happy Easter" on social media on Sunday, April 20, 2025. | Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Screenshot from byucougars.com

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped create “city carpet” artwork in Guatemala City. In Costa Rica, Latter-day Saints participated in interfaith service. Full-time missionaries in Honduras sang in a Holy Week concert. A stake in Alberta, Canada hosted an art show — including more than 100 submissions from local artists — followed by a concert celebrating Jesus Christ.

Youth in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay shared inspiring messages, testifying of the Savior. BYU athletes, coaches and teams shared Christ-centered Easter messages on social media.

Read about new Easter traditions in northern South America here.
Read about the celebration of Jesus Christ in Canada.
Learn more about member Easter celebrations in southern South America here.
See what BYU athletes posted about Jesus Christ here.
6. Episode 237: Get to know the newest General Authority Seventies through their testimonies

Sixteen new General Authorities Seventies sustained during April 2025 general conference join the Church News podcast to help Latter-day Saints get to know them a little better. | Screenshot from YouTube

In Episode 237 of the Church News podcast, the 16 newly sustained General Authority Seventies shared their love of and trust in the Lord and their testimonies of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Listen to their testimonies here.
7. Elder Gilbert encourages more than 7,100 BYU graduates to ‘be a light’ while fully engaging in communities

Cameron Banks, graduating with a master’s degree in accounting, poses for a photo with his wife, Mikayla, and their children, Paisley, 11 months, and Emmett, 2, as Banks’ mother, Nicole, takes a photo by the welcome sign after Brigham Young University’s commencement ceremony in Provo on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Thursday, April 24, Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy and Church commissioner of education, spoke at the Winter 2025 Brigham Young University commencement in Provo, Utah. He encouraged graduates to live with faith-filled courage and be actively engaged in their communities.

Read more about this story here.
8. Like a kite string, ‘we need the steady connection of commandments,’ says President Meredith

BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III speaks in the I–Center in Rexburg, Idaho, during the opening devotional of spring semester on April 22, 2025.
BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III speaks in the I–Center in Rexburg, Idaho, during the opening devotional of spring semester on April 22, 2025. | Madeline Jex, BYU–Idaho

During the April 22 campus devotional, BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III invited students “with all the love and compassion that I can offer” to fully commit to being obedient to the commandments and renew their commitment to observe the Honor Code, including the temporary aspects found in the dress and grooming expectations.

Read more about this story here.
9. Temple news for Eket, Nigeria and Huntsville, Alabama

The site location map for the Eket Nigeria Temple and An exterior rendering of the Huntsville Alabama Temple.
From left to right: The site location map for the Eket Nigeria Temple; An exterior rendering of the Huntsville Alabama Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the future site of what will be Nigeria’s fourth house of the Lord, the Eket Nigeria Temple.

The First Presidency also released the exterior rendering of the Huntsville Alabama Temple, which will be the second temple in that state.

Find out where the Eket Nigeria Temple will be built here.
See the rendering of the Huntsville Alabama Temple here.
10. Latter-day Saint artists ‘Lift Up the Hands Which Hang Down’ in new exhibit

People look at art at “Lift Up the Hands Which Hang Down,” the theme of the 13th International Art Competition of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

On Thursday, April 24, the Church History Museum unveiled an exhibit with 150 works of art. The art, created by artists from all over the world, portrays the call to “succor the weak, lift up the hands which hang down, and strengthen the feeble knees” (Doctrine and Covenants 81:5).

Entrance to view the exhibit is free to the public during museum hours.

Find out more and how to see the exhibit here.
11. A Cambodian family comes full circle with missionary cousins

Photos of a family, a couple, four missionaries and a young woman.
Clockwise from upper left: The extended family of Saroeun and Leang Eav are photographed in Cambodia in 2023; Saroeun and Leang Eav; four grandsons of the Eavs are serving as missionaries in Cambodia; granddaughter Arleigh Eav will serve a mission in Cambodia later this year. | Photos provided by the Eav family

Forty-six years after escaping the horrors of the Khmer Rouge genocide, five of Leang and Saroeun Eav’s grandchildren have been called to return to Cambodia with a message of hope. Read about the full-circle journey of overcoming fear through faith, as grandchildren serve in the land their grandparents fled.

Read more about this story here.
