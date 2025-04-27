Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints poses in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 13, 2022; President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President M. Russell Ballard, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, March 9, 2019; Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves goodbye to the missionaries after speaking at an Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025; In the Church News video “Peace Through Religious Freedom,” Elder Ulisses Soares says that religious freedom is about preserving “dignity, compassion and respect.”

President Russell M. Nelson testified of Christ on Easter morning through an online video, and the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed its condolences following the death of Pope Francis.

Elder Dale G. Renlund taught missionaries throughout the world on Easter Sunday. A new Church News video shows “Peace Through Religious Freedom,” Elder Ulisses Soares says that religious freedom is about preserving “dignity, compassion and respect.”

Latter-day Saints in North and South America created Easter traditions through community art projects, interfaith service, musical performances and sharing testimonies of the Savior. Listen to each of the 16 newly sustained General Authority Seventies’ testimonies of Jesus Christ in this week’s podcast.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert tells BYU graduates to be involved in their communities and live their beliefs courageously, and BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III speaks to students about the truths of obedience to God’s standards.

In temple news, the future site for a temple in Nigeria and rendering for a house of the Lord in Alabama have been announced. Artists from more than 2 dozen countries portray works of faith at the Church’s 13th International Art Competition. Leang and Saroeun Eav’s grandchildren are bringing hope to a land their grandparents escaped.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. President Nelson reaffirms his testimony of the Savior’s Resurrection in Easter morning video

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is photographed in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson shared his testimony of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday morning, celebrating the Resurrection of the Savior through a montage of messages he shared at general conferences over the past four decades.

Related Stories First Presidency witnesses of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection in Easter social media messages

2. First Presidency expresses condolences following death of Pope Francis

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President M. Russell Ballard, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Photos from President Russell M. Nelson's meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. | The Vatican

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed its condolences on Monday, April 21, following the death of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church.

“We feel deep gratitude for the goodness of a life well lived,” the First Presidency said.

Related Stories Pope Francis’ funeral gives time to reflect on a life of Christian service

3. ‘Why celebrate Easter?’ Elder Renlund offers three reasons in Provo MTC devotional

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves goodbye to the missionaries after speaking at an Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, spoke to missionaries in training centers throughout the world on Sunday, April 20. Delivered in-person at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, their messages were broadcast globally to the Church’s 10 other MTCs.

Elder Renlund taught missionaries three reasons to celebrate Easter.

4. Video: Religious freedom is more than worship, says Elder Soares

In the Church News video “Peace Through Religious Freedom,” Elder Ulisses Soares says that religious freedom is about preserving “dignity, compassion and respect.” | Screenshot from YouTube

Watch the Church News video to find out what Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said at the February 2025 International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C.

5. Through city carpets, service, an art show, concerts and testimonies of Jesus Christ, Latter-day Saints celebrate Easter

Clockwise from top left: Latter-day Saints volunteer to help make the traditional city carpet out of colored sawdust for Easter celebrations in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on April 18, 2025; A family attends the “Jesus Christ: A Celebration Through Art” event held in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Over 400 people came to the art show and nearly 300 were present for a concert in the evening; Latter-day Saint youth in Chile share Easter messages with passerby during the Easter 2025 season; BYU athletes, coaches and teams shared Christ-centered messages and wished others "happy Easter" on social media on Sunday, April 20, 2025. | Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Screenshot from byucougars.com

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped create “city carpet” artwork in Guatemala City. In Costa Rica, Latter-day Saints participated in interfaith service. Full-time missionaries in Honduras sang in a Holy Week concert. A stake in Alberta, Canada hosted an art show — including more than 100 submissions from local artists — followed by a concert celebrating Jesus Christ.

Youth in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay shared inspiring messages, testifying of the Savior. BYU athletes, coaches and teams shared Christ-centered Easter messages on social media.

6. Episode 237: Get to know the newest General Authority Seventies through their testimonies

Sixteen new General Authorities Seventies sustained during April 2025 general conference join the Church News podcast to help Latter-day Saints get to know them a little better. | Screenshot from YouTube

In Episode 237 of the Church News podcast, the 16 newly sustained General Authority Seventies shared their love of and trust in the Lord and their testimonies of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Related Stories Find out more about the Church’s 16 new General Authority Seventies

7. Elder Gilbert encourages more than 7,100 BYU graduates to ‘be a light’ while fully engaging in communities

Cameron Banks, graduating with a master’s degree in accounting, poses for a photo with his wife, Mikayla, and their children, Paisley, 11 months, and Emmett, 2, as Banks’ mother, Nicole, takes a photo by the welcome sign after Brigham Young University’s commencement ceremony in Provo on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Thursday, April 24, Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy and Church commissioner of education, spoke at the Winter 2025 Brigham Young University commencement in Provo, Utah. He encouraged graduates to live with faith-filled courage and be actively engaged in their communities.

Related Stories Using Primary song lyrics, President Porter shares 3 lifelines that can help individuals on the journey of becoming

8. Like a kite string, ‘we need the steady connection of commandments,’ says President Meredith

BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III speaks in the I–Center in Rexburg, Idaho, during the opening devotional of spring semester on April 22, 2025. | Madeline Jex, BYU–Idaho

During the April 22 campus devotional, BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III invited students “with all the love and compassion that I can offer” to fully commit to being obedient to the commandments and renew their commitment to observe the Honor Code, including the temporary aspects found in the dress and grooming expectations.

Related Stories Leaders update Honor Code and dress and grooming standards for Church schools

9. Temple news for Eket, Nigeria and Huntsville, Alabama

From left to right: The site location map for the Eket Nigeria Temple; An exterior rendering of the Huntsville Alabama Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the future site of what will be Nigeria’s fourth house of the Lord, the Eket Nigeria Temple.

The First Presidency also released the exterior rendering of the Huntsville Alabama Temple, which will be the second temple in that state.

Related Stories A by-the-numbers look at the 200 temples announced by President Nelson

10. Latter-day Saint artists ‘Lift Up the Hands Which Hang Down’ in new exhibit

People look at art at “Lift Up the Hands Which Hang Down,” the theme of the 13th International Art Competition of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

On Thursday, April 24, the Church History Museum unveiled an exhibit with 150 works of art. The art, created by artists from all over the world, portrays the call to “succor the weak, lift up the hands which hang down, and strengthen the feeble knees” (Doctrine and Covenants 81:5).

Entrance to view the exhibit is free to the public during museum hours.

11. A Cambodian family comes full circle with missionary cousins

Clockwise from upper left: The extended family of Saroeun and Leang Eav are photographed in Cambodia in 2023; Saroeun and Leang Eav; four grandsons of the Eavs are serving as missionaries in Cambodia; granddaughter Arleigh Eav will serve a mission in Cambodia later this year. | Photos provided by the Eav family

Forty-six years after escaping the horrors of the Khmer Rouge genocide, five of Leang and Saroeun Eav’s grandchildren have been called to return to Cambodia with a message of hope. Read about the full-circle journey of overcoming fear through faith, as grandchildren serve in the land their grandparents fled.