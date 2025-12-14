During the week of Dec. 7-13, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomed the Christmas season with the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 7, and a new, official photograph of the current Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was released.
The Church released a rendering for Indonesia’s first house of the Lord and set a groundbreaking date for the João Pessoa Brazil Temple.
The week’s episode of the Church News podcast features a discussion with the new Presiding Bishopric of the Church to understand the spiritual purpose of overseeing temporal affairs of the Church. Plus, 14 new members were called to the Young Men general advisory council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and began their service Dec. 1.
BYU–Hawaii recognized more than 200 graduates during the fall 2025 commencement ceremony held in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii.
During a BYU devotional, Elder John A. McCune, a General Authority Seventy, testified that revelation brings joy and peace
Broadway couple Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus joined the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and Bells at Temple Square and Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble as featured guests of the 2025 Christmas concert, and community members in Las Vega, Nevada, gathered for “A Light for All: Special Needs Nativity Play,” an inclusive Christmas performance celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.
1. First Presidency’s Christmas devotional 2025
During the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, bore witness of both the Savior’s love and hope and encouraged listeners to share that love and hope with loved ones this Christmas season through simple acts of kindness.
Other speakers in the Dec. 7 broadcast were President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Primary General President Susan H. Porter; and Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes.
2. See the new official photo of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
The Church released a new, official photograph of the current Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, which now includes Elder Gérald Caussé.
3. Rendering released for Indonesia’s first house of the Lord; groundbreaking date set for João Pessoa Brazil Temple
A rendering was released for the Jakarta Indonesia Temple, the country’s first house of the Lord. Latter-day Saints in Jakarta are currently assigned to the Bangkok Thailand Temple, approximately 1,400 miles away.
The Church announced ground will be broken for the João Pessoa Brazil Temple in January 2026. There are currently 11 Latter-day Saint temples operating in Brazil.
4. Podcast Episode 270: New Presiding Bishopric on overseeing temporal affairs with a spiritual purpose
The new Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined the Church News podcast to discuss the spiritual purpose of overseeing the temporal affairs of the Church. This includes managing tithing and fast offerings, humanitarian aid, welfare and self-reliance programs, building and maintaining meetinghouses and temples, and producing and distributing gospel resources.
5. Meet the 14 new members of the Young Men general advisory council
Fourteen men have been called to the Young Men general advisory council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These individuals will assist the Young Men general presidency as they counsel with other general and local Church leaders to teach, serve and watch over the young men around the world.
6. Elder Martinez at BYU–Hawaii commencement
As Brigham Young University–Hawaii graduates prepare for the next step on their life journeys, Elder Hugo E. Martínez, a General Authority Seventy, invited them to continue on the path of lifelong learners and disciples of Jesus Christ.
“I invite you to follow our Savior, Jesus Christ, and His restored gospel throughout your mortal lives and in the eternities. Walk with Him along your path of discipleship,” Elder Martinez encouraged.
7. Elder McCune shares 10 principles about recognizing, understanding revelation
Speaking to thousands of students and faculty gathered in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, for BYU’s Tuesday devotional, Elder John A. McCune shared 10 principles he has learned about understanding and recognizing revelation.
8. Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s 2025 Christmas concert features Broadway couple — and a story of seeking peace
With both festive and worshipful music and a story about a unique Christmas Eve in space, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s 2025 Christmas concert celebrated the season of Jesus Christ’s birth and the invitation to seek peace.
9. ‘A Light for All: Special Needs Nativity Play’ unites Las Vegas community in joyful Christmas celebration
Community members in Las Vegas, Nevada, gathered for “A Light for All: Special Needs Nativity Play” on Dec. 4. The evening featured a tender and sacred Nativity performed by individuals with special needs, creating a meaningful Christmas tribute.