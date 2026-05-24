In case you missed it: President Christofferson to dedicate Yorba Linda temple, plus 9 other stories

Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; Justin Enriquez, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: The Yorba Linda California Temple; Elder W. Mark Bassett’s casket is carried by pallbearers at his funeral in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees following a young adult devotional in Placentia, California, on Saturday, May 16, 2026; soon-to-be-baptized friends from the Mwene-Ditu Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake gather for a photo next to the Kasekeyi River on Dec. 20, 2025.

During the week of May 17 to 23, the Church announced that President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, will dedicate the Yorba Linda California Temple on June 7.

Also in temple news, dedication and open house dates were announced for the Cody Wyoming Temple and the Wichita Kansas Temple. A site map was released for the Rosario Argentina Temple, and preliminary site work began for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple.

Family, friends and Church leaders met to remember the life of Elder W. Mark Bassett at the funeral of the General Authority Seventy.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during a young adult devotional in Southern California about four ways to stay on the gospel path.

The Church News reported on the record growth of Church membership, according to the annual statistical report shared during the April 2026 general conference.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the Church’s Africa West Area presidency and discussed the growth of the Church, the impact of BYU–Pathway Worldwide and the strength of seminary in the lives of youth.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, met with and taught children and parents in Mexico.

The Church announced a $25 million donation to UNICEF in an effort to enhance nutrition to children and mothers around the world.

An update on the Salt Lake Temple renovation project was released by the Church, and the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center opened up to the public.

The Church produced a video offering future missionaries and their families an inside look into the Missionary Training Center and how missionaries are trained.

On this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, Kaden Bowler and Bronson Balholm, Banana Ball athletes, share how playing baseball, serving missions and studying the scriptures have helped them develop faith in Jesus Christ.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. President Christofferson to dedicate Yorba Linda California Temple; other temple news

The Yorba Linda California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Christofferson will dedicate the Yorba Linda California Temple on June 7. It will be the second house of the Lord in Orange County, California.

Dedication dates and open house dates were released for the Cody Wyoming Temple and the Wichita Kansas Temple.

A site map was released for the Rosario Argentina Temple. This is one of seven houses of the Lord in various stages in the country.

Preliminary site work began for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple. This marks the first temple in northern Idaho.

2. Elder W. Mark Bassett given ‘fitting tribute’ by Church leaders, family at funeral

Elder W. Mark Bassett’s casket is wheeled at his funeral in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Christofferson presided over the funeral of Elder Bassett. He recalled his first assignment with Elder Bassett and taught that “physical death is temporary.”

Elder Bassett, age 59, died after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Friends, family and Church leaders gathered to remember him on May 11.

3. Elder Andersen on President Oaks’ 4 guidelines for staying on the gospel path

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees following a young adult devotional in Placentia, California, on Saturday, May 16, 2026. | Justin Enriquez, for the Deseret News

During a May 16 young adult devotional in Placentia, California, Elder Andersen expounded on four principles of staying on the gospel path. The principles were outlined by President Dallin H. Oaks, during his first devotional address as Prophet of the Church.

Elder Andersen was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, and by Elder Paul H. Sinclair, who was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2026 general conference.

Related Stories Elder Andersen answers his son’s questions on faith and service

4. Church records historic increase in convert baptisms for 2025

Soon-to-be-baptized friends from the Mwene-Ditu Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake gather for a photo next to the Kasekeyi River on Dec. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church reported 385,490 convert baptisms for the year 2025, increasing the total Church membership to 17,887,212.

The last time the Church experienced such growth was in 1990, with 330,877 convert baptisms. The next closest year was 1996, when the Church recorded 321,385 convert baptisms.

Related Stories 2025 statistical report of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

5. Elder Gilbert speaks of ‘the majesty of this moment’ in Africa

The Africa West Area presidency — Elder Alfred Kyungu, center; Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, left; and Elder Isaac K. Morrison, right, all General Authority Seventies — speak with Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Salt Lake City in a video released Monday, May 18, 2026. | Screenshot from Elder Clark G. Gilbert's YouTube channel

Elder Gilbert and the Church’s Africa West Area presidency discussed the Church’s growth, the impact of BYU–Pathway Worldwide and the strength of seminary during a video posted on Elder Gilbert’s YouTube channel.

Elder Gilbert wrote that the meeting reaffirmed how grateful he is to witness “the majesty of this moment of growth in the Church.”

Related Stories Church reported historic increase in convert baptisms for 2025

6. In Mexico, President Porter and Sister Browning see children serving others

Children hug Primary General President Susan H. Porter during her ministry in Chenalhó, Chiapas, Mexico, on May 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During an assignment in Mexico, President Porter and Sister Browning participated in a devotional for parents and children, trained local leaders, took part in community service activities and met with local government officials.

7. Church makes $25 million donation to UNICEF fund supporting child nutrition

A mother cuddles her 6-month-old baby in Côte d’Ivoire. | UNICEF

In an effort to continue to care for children and women around the world, the Church is donating $25 million to a UNICEF effort that helps provide enhanced nutrition to millions of children and mothers around the world.

The Church’s donation is also matched with an additional $25 million through the CNF Match Challenge, bringing the total impact to $50 million, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Related Stories Church donates $10 million to UNICEF to help mothers and children

From left to right: Crews install a new copper roof on the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City; Luanne Broadhead takes a photo as the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | From left to right, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Updates to the Salt Lake Temple renovation project were released, including artwork inside the building and stone paving installed around the temple’s exterior.

The new Temple Square Visitors’ Center opened to the public on Monday, May 18. Visitors from around the world can experience a new interactive temple exhibit.

9. New Church video provides inside look at missionary training center experience

Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints study together in an outdoor setting during the filming of a new video at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, in November 2025. | Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' YouTube channel

In a 21-minute video titled “What It’s Like Inside the Missionary Training Center,” viewers gain an inside look at how missionaries are trained inside the Provo Missionary Training Center.

Related Stories Church announces plans for significant update to Provo Missionary Training Center

10. Church News podcast, Episode 295: Banana Ball players say the Lord helps them ‘keep coming up to the next at-bat’

Bronson Balholm, of the Party Animals, speaks on the Church News podcast while in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, May 1, 2026. The Party Animals are one of six teams in the Banana Ball Championship League. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

On this episode of the Church News podcast, two Banana Ball athletes, Kaden Bowler and Bronson Balholm, describe how they have developed faith through playing baseball, serving missions and studying the scriptures.