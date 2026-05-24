In case you missed it: President Christofferson to dedicate Yorba Linda temple, plus 9 other stories

During the week of May 17 to 23, the Church announced that President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, will dedicate the Yorba Linda California Temple on June 7.
Also in temple news, dedication and open house dates were announced for the Cody Wyoming Temple and the Wichita Kansas Temple. A site map was released for the Rosario Argentina Temple, and preliminary site work began for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple.
Family, friends and Church leaders met to remember the life of Elder W. Mark Bassett at the funeral of the General Authority Seventy.
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during a young adult devotional in Southern California about four ways to stay on the gospel path.
The Church News reported on the record growth of Church membership, according to the annual statistical report shared during the April 2026 general conference.
Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the Church’s Africa West Area presidency and discussed the growth of the Church, the impact of BYU–Pathway Worldwide and the strength of seminary in the lives of youth.
Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, met with and taught children and parents in Mexico.
The Church announced a $25 million donation to UNICEF in an effort to enhance nutrition to children and mothers around the world.
An update on the Salt Lake Temple renovation project was released by the Church, and the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center opened up to the public.
The Church produced a video offering future missionaries and their families an inside look into the Missionary Training Center and how missionaries are trained.
On this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, Kaden Bowler and Bronson Balholm, Banana Ball athletes, share how playing baseball, serving missions and studying the scriptures have helped them develop faith in Jesus Christ.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. President Christofferson to dedicate Yorba Linda California Temple; other temple news
President Christofferson will dedicate the Yorba Linda California Temple on June 7. It will be the second house of the Lord in Orange County, California.
Dedication dates and open house dates were released for the Cody Wyoming Temple and the Wichita Kansas Temple.
A site map was released for the Rosario Argentina Temple. This is one of seven houses of the Lord in various stages in the country.
Preliminary site work began for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple. This marks the first temple in northern Idaho.
Read more about the Yorba Linda California Temple dedication here.
Read more about the Wyoming and Kansas temple dedication and open house dates here.
See the Rosario Argentina Temple site map here.
Read more about the preliminary site work for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple here.
2. Elder W. Mark Bassett given ‘fitting tribute’ by Church leaders, family at funeral
President Christofferson presided over the funeral of Elder Bassett. He recalled his first assignment with Elder Bassett and taught that “physical death is temporary.”
Elder Bassett, age 59, died after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Friends, family and Church leaders gathered to remember him on May 11.
Read more about Elder Bassett’s funeral here.
3. Elder Andersen on President Oaks’ 4 guidelines for staying on the gospel path
During a May 16 young adult devotional in Placentia, California, Elder Andersen expounded on four principles of staying on the gospel path. The principles were outlined by President Dallin H. Oaks, during his first devotional address as Prophet of the Church.
Elder Andersen was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, and by Elder Paul H. Sinclair, who was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2026 general conference.
Read more about Elder Andersen’s devotional here.
4. Church records historic increase in convert baptisms for 2025
The Church reported 385,490 convert baptisms for the year 2025, increasing the total Church membership to 17,887,212.
The last time the Church experienced such growth was in 1990, with 330,877 convert baptisms. The next closest year was 1996, when the Church recorded 321,385 convert baptisms.
Read more about the Church’s membership growth here.
5. Elder Gilbert speaks of ‘the majesty of this moment’ in Africa
Elder Gilbert and the Church’s Africa West Area presidency discussed the Church’s growth, the impact of BYU–Pathway Worldwide and the strength of seminary during a video posted on Elder Gilbert’s YouTube channel.
Elder Gilbert wrote that the meeting reaffirmed how grateful he is to witness “the majesty of this moment of growth in the Church.”
Read more about Elder Gilbert on the Church’s growth here.
6. In Mexico, President Porter and Sister Browning see children serving others
During an assignment in Mexico, President Porter and Sister Browning participated in a devotional for parents and children, trained local leaders, took part in community service activities and met with local government officials.
Read about their ministry in Mexico here.
7. Church makes $25 million donation to UNICEF fund supporting child nutrition
In an effort to continue to care for children and women around the world, the Church is donating $25 million to a UNICEF effort that helps provide enhanced nutrition to millions of children and mothers around the world.
The Church’s donation is also matched with an additional $25 million through the CNF Match Challenge, bringing the total impact to $50 million, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Read more about the UNICEF donation here.
8. Salt Lake Temple renovation updates and New Temple Square Visitors’ Center exhibit opens to the public
Updates to the Salt Lake Temple renovation project were released, including artwork inside the building and stone paving installed around the temple’s exterior.
The new Temple Square Visitors’ Center opened to the public on Monday, May 18. Visitors from around the world can experience a new interactive temple exhibit.
Read more about the Salt Lake Temple updates here.
Read more about the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center here.
9. New Church video provides inside look at missionary training center experience
In a 21-minute video titled “What It’s Like Inside the Missionary Training Center,” viewers gain an inside look at how missionaries are trained inside the Provo Missionary Training Center.
Read more about the Provo Missionary Training Center experience here.
10. Church News podcast, Episode 295: Banana Ball players say the Lord helps them ‘keep coming up to the next at-bat’
On this episode of the Church News podcast, two Banana Ball athletes, Kaden Bowler and Bronson Balholm, describe how they have developed faith through playing baseball, serving missions and studying the scriptures.