Stories shared in the April 2025 general conference

A conferencegoer listens as Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks while displayed on a screen during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke in the opening session of the April 2025 general conference about the virtues of children. To illustrate the virtues of “life’s junior varsity,” he told the story of Easton Darrin Jolley’s first experience passing the sacrament.

Because Easton has Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy, this sacred opportunity was accompanied by the stomach-wrenching fear that he would fail, fall and be teased or embarrass himself and his family, President Holland said. But Easton was able to pass the sacrament unaided.

Easton’s story is among dozens of stories, personal anecdotes and experiences told by speakers in the April 2025 general conference. Below is a collection of some of the stories told, in the order the talks were given.

‘As a Little Child’

Said President Holland: “The Sunday after his ordination, Easton would pass the sacrament for the first time. And his privately held motivation was that he could present himself and these sacred emblems to his father, who was the bishop of the ward. In anticipating that task, he had begged and pled and wept and begged, extracting a guarantee that no one, no one, would try to help him. For many reasons, private to himself, he needed to do this alone and unaided.

“After the priest had broken the bread and blessed it — an emblem representing the broken body of Christ — Easton, with his broken body, limped up to receive his tray. However, there were three sizable steps from the meetinghouse floor to the elevated stand. So, after receiving his tray, he stretched up as high as he could and placed his tray on the surface above the handrail. Then, sitting down on one of the higher steps, with both hands he pulled his right leg up onto the first step. Then he pulled his left leg onto the same step, and so on up until, arduously, he was at the summit of his personal three-step Mount Everest.

Easton Darrin Jolley poses for a photo in front of a paining of Jesus Christ. President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared a story in April 2025 general conference about Easton's first experience passing the sacrament. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“He then maneuvered himself to a structural post by which he could climb to a standing position. He made his way back to the tray. A few more steps and he stood in front of the bishop, his father, who, with tears drenching his eyes and flooding down his face, had to restrain himself from embracing this perfectly courageous and faithful son. And Easton, with relief and a broad smile consuming his face, might well have said, ‘I have glorified [my father and] have finished the work [he gave] me to do.’”

‘Right Before Our Eyes’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared the story of Apostles Brigham Young and Heber C. Kimball, who in 1839 set off as missionaries to the British Isles. They were ill and left destitute families behind, but still climbed into a wagon, rose to their feet and shouted, “Hurrah, hurrah for Israel.”

Then, during a visit to Lima, Peru, Elder Rasband witnessed missionaries giving a similar shout.

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are gathered together for a meeting in Lima, Peru. In the April 2025 general conference, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told how the missionaries rose up and cheered, "Hurrah for Israel." | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He said: “At the end of our meeting, the missionaries had a special surprise for me. They rose up and cheered, ‘Hurrah for Israel.’ I will never forget that moment; I wish all of you could have been there. Right before my eyes were missionaries who had set aside ‘the things of this world’ to serve the Lord and help hasten His coming.”

‘The Atonement of Jesus Christ Provides the Ultimate Rescue’

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about the rescue provided through Jesus Christ’s Atonement with the stories of early Latter-day Saint pioneer rescues, like that of the Willie and Martin handcart companies.

Said Elder Cook: “Most of these travelers sailed from Liverpool, England, in May of 1856 aboard two ships. They arrived at the handcart outfitting site in Iowa City in June and July. Despite warnings, both companies departed for the Salt Lake Valley too late in the season.

“President Brigham Young first became aware of the perilous situation of these companies on Oct. 4, 1856. The next day he stood before the Saints in Salt Lake City and said, ‘Many of our brethren and sisters are on the plains with handcarts, … and they must be brought here; we must send assistance to them … before the winter sets in.’

“He asked the bishops to provide 60 mule teams, 12 or more wagons, and 12 tons (10,886 kg) of flour and proclaimed, ‘Go and bring in those people now on the plains.’

“The combined number of pioneers in the Willie and Martin handcart companies was approximately 1,100. Some 200 of these precious Saints died along the trail. Without the timely rescue, many more would have perished.

“The winter storms began nearly two weeks after the first rescuers left Salt Lake City. The accounts of members of the Willie and Martin companies describe devastating challenges after the storms began. These accounts also depict the great joy when the rescuers arrived.

“Describing the arrival scene, Mary Hurren said: ‘Tears streamed down the cheeks of the men, and the children danced for joy. As soon as the people could control their feelings, they all knelt down in the snow and gave thanks to God.’

“Two days later, the Willie company had to travel the most difficult part of the trail, going over Rocky Ridge, in a freezing storm. The last of them didn’t reach camp until 5:00 the next morning. Thirteen people died and were buried in a common grave.

“On Nov. 7, the Willie company was nearing the Salt Lake Valley, but that morning there were still three deaths. Two days later, the Willie company finally reached Salt Lake, where they had a marvelous greeting and were welcomed into the homes of the Saints.

“That same day, the Martin company was still 325 miles (523 km) back on the trail, continuing to suffer from cold and inadequate food. A few days earlier, they had crossed the Sweetwater River to reach what is now called Martin’s Cove, where they hoped to find protection from the elements. One of the pioneers said, ‘It was the worst river crossing of the expedition.’ Some of the rescuers — like my great-grandfather David Patten Kimball, who was just 17 years old, along with his young friends ‘George W. Grant, Allen Huntington, Stephen Taylor and Ira Nebeker — spent hours in the frigid water,’ heroically helping the company make the Sweetwater crossing.

“While this event has received much attention, as I learned more about the rescuers, I realized that all of them were following the prophet and played critical roles in saving the stranded Saints. All the rescuers were heroic, as were the emigrants.”

‘Cherishing Life’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared several stories in his talk about cherishing and preserving life.

One story he shared was about a family he met while interviewing a man on behalf of the First Presidency for the restoration of the man’s priesthood and temple blessings.

Said Elder Andersen: “After his marriage in the holy temple, and after having three wonderful children, the man was unfaithful to his wife and his sacred covenants. A single woman became pregnant and wanted an abortion.

“The husband’s saintly wife pleaded with the woman to have the baby and promised that she would raise the child, once he was born, with her own children.

“The single woman thoughtfully agreed not to end the pregnancy.

“It had now been 10 years. The humble sister sitting in front of me loved the boy as her own and told me of her husband’s efforts to make amends and to love and care for her and the family. The father wept as she spoke.

“How could this noble woman of God take a child as her own who could be a daily reminder of the unfaithfulness of her husband? How? Because she found strength through Jesus Christ and she believed in the sacredness of life, the holiness of life. She knew the unborn child was a child of God, innocent and pure.”

‘Divine Authority, Sublime Young Men’

President Steven J. Lund, Young Men general president, told the story of a group of young men who started visiting elderly ward members to see what they needed and then do that.

Said President Lund: “Among those they served was Alan, a rough, often profane and sometimes hostile neighbor. Alan’s wife, Wanda, became a member of the Church, but Alan was, as we say, something of a piece of work.

“Still, the deacons went to work, comically ignoring his insults, while they shoveled snow and took out trash. Deacons can be hard to hate, and Alan eventually began to love them. At some point they invited him to church.

“‘I don’t like church,’ he responded.

“‘Well, you like us,’ they said. ‘So come with us. You can just come to our quorum meeting if you want.’

“And with the bishop’s approval, he came — and he kept coming.

“The deacons became teachers, and as they continued to serve him, he taught them to work on cars and to build things. By the time these deacons-turned-teachers became priests, Alan was calling them ‘my boys.’

“They were earnestly preparing for missions and asked him if they could practice missionary lessons with him. He swore that he would never listen and never believe, but, yeah, they could practice at his house.

“And then Alan got sick. And he softened.

“And one day in quorum meeting, he tenderly asked them to pray for him to quit smoking, and so they did. But then they followed him home and confiscated all of his tobacco stash.

“As his failing health put Alan into hospitals and rehab centers, ‘his boys’ served him, quietly exuding powers of priesthood and of love unfeigned.

“The miracle continued when Alan asked to be baptized — but then he passed away before it could happen. At his request, his deacons-turned-priests were the pallbearers and the speakers at his funeral, where they — fittingly — warned, expounded, exhorted, taught and invited all to Christ.

“And later, in the temple, it was one of ‘Alan’s boys’ who baptized that erstwhile deacons quorum president in proxy for Alan.”

‘Return Unto Me … That I May Heal You’

Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy shared the story of saving a willow tree that came crashing down in a storm.

“I was ready to rev up the chainsaw and cut the tree up for firewood when our neighbor came running out to stop me. He chastised me for giving up on the tree, and he emphatically urged us not to get rid of it. He then pointed to one root still in the ground and said that if we propped the tree up, cut off its branches and nourished it, the roots would take hold once again.

Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy told a story about saving a fallen willow tree during the April 2025 general conference. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I was skeptical and doubted how a tree so obviously fallen and in trouble could possibly survive and come back to life. I reasoned that even if it did begin growing again, it would surely not survive the next storm. But knowing our neighbor believed the tree still had a future, we went along with the plan.

“And the result? After some time, we saw signs of life as the tree began to take root. Now, 12 years later, the tree is vibrant and full of life, with strong roots, and once again contributing to the beauty of the landscape.”

‘Faith: A Bond of Trust and Loyalty’

Elder Sandino Roman, a General Authority Seventy, told of how when he was 17, he agreed to teach a friend how to swim. But after their lesson, he heard his friend shouting in the pool for help.

“I threw myself into the water and swam toward him while praying for help. As I grabbed his hand to pull him to the surface, my desperate friend climbed onto my back and put me in a choke hold. Now we were both drowning. Trying my best to reach the surface, I prayed with all my might for a miracle from God. Then, slowly but steadily, the power of God was manifest as I felt a hand propelling me toward the shallow end of the pool, bringing us to safety.”

‘True to the Faith That Our Parents Have Cherished’

Elder Hans T. Boom, a General Authority Seventy, told several stories to illustrate how having a perfect hope in Christ allows one to “just carry on”

He told the story behind the painting of a young pioneer that hangs in the Nashville Tennessee Temple.

He quoted the story: “In Missouri in 1862, the 14-year-old Mary Wanlass promised her dying stepmother that she would see to it that her disabled father [and her four much younger siblings would all make] it to the Valley of the Great Salt Lake. … Mary drove the oxen and milk cows that pulled the wagon, in which her father [was bedridden, and] she cared for her … siblings. After each day’s journey, she fed the family by foraging edible plants, flowers and berries. Her only compass was the instruction she had received to keep traveling west ‘until the clouds become mountains.’

“They reached [the] Utah Valley in September, having traveled all spring and summer. Her father died not long after the family settled in Utah County, where Mary later married and raised her [own] family.”

‘By This All Will Know That You Are My Disciples’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told how he and his wife took a friend to church with them.

“Many years ago Sister Uchtdorf and I were traveling through southern Germany. It was just before Easter, and we invited a good friend, who was not a member of the Church, to join us in our Sunday worship service. We loved this dear friend, so it was normal and natural to share with her how we felt about the Savior and His Church and to invite her to come and see. She accepted the invitation and joined us at the meetings of a nearby branch.

“If you have ever brought a friend to church for the first time, you can probably relate to the way I felt that Sunday morning. I wanted everything to go perfectly. Our friend was a highly educated, spiritual person. I earnestly hoped the meetings of this branch would make a good impression on her and represent the Church well.

“The branch met in some rented rooms on the second floor of a grocery store. To get there, we had to take the stairs at the back of the building, passing the strong aromas from goods stored there.

“As the sacrament meeting began, I thought about my friend experiencing this for the first time, and I couldn’t help but notice things that made me cringe a little. The singing, for example, didn’t exactly sound like the Tabernacle Choir. Restless, noisy children could be heard during the sacrament. The speakers did their best, but they were not skilled at public speaking. I sat uncomfortably through the meeting, hoping that maybe Sunday School would be better.

“It wasn’t.

“All morning I worried about what our friend must think of this church we had taken her to.

“Afterward, as we drove home, I turned to talk to our friend. I wanted to explain that this was just one small branch and it didn’t really represent the Church as a whole. But before I could say a word, she spoke up.

“‘That was beautiful,’ she said.

“I was speechless.

“She continued, ‘I’m so impressed with how people treat each other in your Church. They all seem to come from different backgrounds, and yet it’s clear that they genuinely love each other. This is what I imagine Christ wanted His Church to be like.’

“Well, I quickly repented of my judgmental attitude. I had wanted picture-perfect meetings to impress my friend. But what the members of this branch had achieved was a heart-perfect spirit of love, kindness, patience and compassion.”

‘And We Talk of Christ’

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about the symbolism of the Church’s symbol and shared stories of how his family is celebrating Easter with an Easter Day play.

He also shared how a grandmother rehearsed the Easter story with her 4-year-old grandson by using simple replicas of the tomb, the stone that covered the sepulcher, Jesus, Mary, the disciples and the angel.

A young boy demonstrates the Easter story with simple replicas of the key characters. During the April 2025 general conference, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said the little boy was able to repeat the story with the block figures. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The little boy watched and listened intently as his grandma shared the burial, closing and opening of the tomb, and the garden scene of the Resurrection. He later carefully repeated the story in surprising detail to his parents as he moved the figures about himself. Following this sweet moment, he was asked if he knew why we have Easter. The boy looked up and with childlike reasoning answered, ‘Cuz Him’s alive.’”

‘Thou Art the Christ’

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared how her son Eli was asked 10 questions during an interview for one of his top choices for law school.

She quoted him in sharing the story: “The final question was, ‘Where do you derive your moral compass?’ I stated that throughout history humankind has derived systems of morality by patterning their lives from archetypes. The archetype of morality I strive to pattern my life from is that of Jesus Christ. I stated if all of humanity abided by the teachings of Jesus Christ in the Sermon on the Mount, the world would be a better, more peaceful place.”

After the interview, Eli thought to himself, “There go my childhood dreams. No one in secular academia wants to hear about Jesus Christ.”

Sister Wright continued in her talk that two weeks later, Eli was admitted with a scholarship. And when the family visited campus, they found on banners and carved in stone attributes from the Sermon on the Mount.

‘Our Heavenly Guidance System’

Elder Sergio R. Vargas, a General Authority Seventy, told of how when he was a new convert to the Church, there was a Sunday when an unsettling conversation arose as he taught a priesthood class.

Said Elder Alvarado: “I struggled to finish my lesson. I took offense and felt that I was the victim. Without saying a word, I headed for the exit with the idea that I would not return to church for a while.

“At that very moment, a concerned priesthood holder stood in front of me. He lovingly invited me to focus on Christ and not on the situation we had experienced in class. As I looked back on the experience with him, he shared with me that he heard a voice tell him, ‘Go after him; he is important to me.’”

Elder Sergio R. Vargas, a General Authority Seventy, right, spoke during April 2025 general conference about a man in his ward who went after him when he was about to leave church. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Participate To Prepare for Christ’s Return’

In a lighthearted moment, Elder Steven D. Shumway, a General Authority Seventy, told how Elder Andersen teased him one day while they walked passed each other in a hall.

“I had just been called as a new general authority. Likely sensing my feelings of inadequacy, he smiled and said, ‘Well, there looks like a man who has no idea what he is doing.’

“And I thought, ‘There is a true prophet and seer.’

“Elder Andersen then whispered, ‘Don’t worry, Elder Shumway. It gets better — in five or six years.’”

Elder Shumway continued, “Callings, ministering, temple worship, following promptings and other ways we embark in God’s work uniquely prepare us to meet the Savior.”

‘Your Repentance Doesn’t Burden Jesus Christ; It Brightens His Joy’

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke about a time when she was reading a book at the airport with an interesting title.

She said: “Its title suggested that we can still make it to heaven, even though we’re not perfect now. A woman walking by asked, ‘Do you think it’s possible?’

“I looked up, confused, and then realized she was talking about the book I was reading. I said something ridiculous like, ‘Well, I’m not that far into it, but I’ll let you know how it ends.’

“Oh, how I wish I could travel back in time. I’d tell her, ‘Yes, it’s possible. Because heaven isn’t for people who’ve been perfect; it’s for people who’ve been forgiven, who choose Christ again and again.’”

‘Compensating Blessings’

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé said he learned through a personal experience that the Lord will compensate in ways that allow one to receive His promised blessings.

Said Bishop Caussé: “At the age of 22, while serving in the French Air Force in Paris, I was thrilled to learn that Elder Neal A. Maxwell, an Apostle of the Lord, would be speaking at a conference on the Champs-Élysées. However, just before the event, I received orders to drive a senior officer to the airport at the exact time the conference was set to take place.

“I was disappointed. But determined to attend, I dropped the officer off and rushed to the conference. After finding a parking spot, I sprinted down the Champs-Élysées to the meeting place and arrived breathless with only five minutes left before the meeting ended. Just as I entered, I heard Elder Maxwell say, ‘I will now give you an apostolic blessing.’ In that instant, I had a beautiful, unforgettable spiritual experience. I was overcome by the Spirit, and the words of the blessing seemed to penetrate every fiber of my soul as though they were meant just for me.”

‘Eternity’s Great Gifts: Jesus Christ’s Atonement, Resurrection, Restoration’

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told several stories about how Jesus Christ answers the “longings of our hearts and the questions of our souls.”

Said Elder Gong: “When our tears flow, we sometimes apologize, embarrassed. But knowing that Jesus Christ understands life’s pains and joys can give us strength beyond our own as we navigate bitter and sweet.

“In South America, a father sobs. A sparkle in his life, his young daughter, has died. ‘I would give anything to see her again,’ he cries in my arms. I cry too.

“At the Puebla Mexico Temple dedication, tears of happiness wet the face of a dear sister. Her features radiate faith and sacrifice. She says, ‘Todos mis hijos están aquí en el templo hoy’ — ‘All my children are here in the temple today.’ Generations gathered in the house of the Lord bring tears of joy and gratitude.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands and greets people after the Puebla Mexico Temple dedication. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“In cruel civil war, families and neighbors did unspeakable things to each other. Bitter tears are slowly giving way to hope. Her voice trembling, a woman in a small village says, ‘Neighbor, before I go to my grave, I want you to know where to find your missing family members.’

“A radiant bride and handsome groom are being sealed in the house of the Lord. She is 70 years old, as is he. A beautiful bride, she has worthily waited for this day. She shyly swishes her bridal dress this way, then that way. We shed joyful tears. God’s promises are fulfilled. His covenants bring blessings.”

‘Joy Through Covenant Discipleship’

Elder John A. McCune, a General Authority Seventy, shared stories of how people are able to experience joy through discipleship. One story involved a meeting with President Russell M. Nelson.

“In January of 2019, my wife, Debbie, and I were invited into the office of President Nelson. He had positioned a chair close to us, and we sat almost knee to knee. After extending to us our current calling, President Nelson turned to Debbie and focused on her. He was kind, loving, gentle and full of joy, like the perfect father or grandfather. He held Debbie’s hand and patted it, reassuring her that it would be OK and that our family would be blessed. It seemed to us at that moment that we were the most important people to him and that he had all the time in the world for us. We left his office that Friday afternoon feeling reassured, loved and joyful.

“On Monday we saw the news. During that same day that President Nelson had spent with us, one of his daughters had passed away from cancer. We were stunned. Our hearts were full as we mourned for him and his family. Our hearts were also full of gratitude for his Christlike attention to us while mourning for his daughter who was suffering.

“As we pondered this experience, we asked ourselves, ‘How could he be so kind, loving and even joyful at such a difficult time?’ The answer is because he knows. He knows that Christ has been victorious. He knows he will be with his daughter again and will spend an eternity with her. Joy and eternal perspective come through being bound to the Savior by making and keeping covenants and through Christlike discipleship.”

‘Reverence for Sacred Things’

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about reverence transforming discipleship and shared how he and his wife have personally experienced some sacred mountain moments that have caused a meaningful transformation.

Said Elder Soares: “I remember like it was yesterday walking through the cemetery before burying our second child, who was born prematurely and did not survive, while my wife was still recovering in the hospital. I recall praying to God with great fervency and reverence, asking for help to cope with that challenging trial.

“In that instant, I received a clear and powerful spiritual assurance in my heart: Everything will be fine in our lives if my wife and I endure, holding on to the joy that comes from living the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“What seemed like an overwhelming, sorrowful challenge at the time turned into a sacred, reverent experience, a capstone that has helped sustain our faith and has given us confidence in the covenants we have made with the Lord and in His promises for me and my family.”

‘Charity — a Sign of True Discipleship’

Elder Michael B. Strong, a General Authority Seventy, told several stories to illustrate the pattern of charity disciples of Jesus Christ follow. One story he shared was a personal story from his time as a missionary.

“While serving as a young missionary in South America, I likewise benefited from the compassion of a dear friend. One evening while I was driving with my companion to the home of our mission president, a young man on a bicycle turned suddenly in front of the vehicle. It happened so quickly that I could not avoid the collision. Tragically, this young man was killed by the impact. I was devastated over the loss of his life. Terrified and in shock as the awful reality of what had just occurred crashed down upon me, I was taken to jail and locked up. I have never felt more frightened and alone. I was filled with despair and fear that I would be imprisoned for the rest of my life.

“A fellow missionary, Elder Brian Kochevar, learned of the accident and was moved by compassion. He came to the jail and pled with the officers to be allowed to stay with me in the cell so that I would not be alone. Miraculously, they agreed. To this day, I feel profound gratitude for this disciple’s act of Christlike love, which calmed, comforted and consoled me during the greatest moment of distress in my life. His charitable compassion was a telling sign of his discipleship. As President Nelson observed, ‘One of the easiest ways to identify a true follower of Jesus Christ is how compassionately that person treats other people.’”

‘Beware the Second Temptation’

Elder Scott D. Whiting, a General Authority Seventy, spoke about the temptation some feel to hide from God and implored those who may be hiding to come back. He shared how a prank turned into a painful experience for him.

“A couple of years ago, when I turned 12, I was invited to attend my first Aaronic Priesthood quorum overnight camp. This was a long-awaited invitation, as my father was a quorum leader and often went camping with the boys in the ward, while I was left at home.

“When the day came, I was excited. And I must admit that I desperately wanted to fit in with the older boys. I was determined to prove myself. In that effort it wasn’t long before I was tested to see if I would play along and be part of the group.

“My assigned task was to get my father’s car keys so a prank could be pulled on the leaders. I don’t remember exactly what I said to convince my dad, but I soon ran to the group of boys with keys in hand, proud of my accomplishment.

“Then came the next assignment. I was to unlock the car door and wedge a stick between the driver’s seat-back and the car horn. And I was to lock the door so the horn would blare into the evening without any way for the leaders to access the car to remove the crude device.

“Now, this is where the story turns painfully embarrassing for me. Once I secured the stick in place, I locked the door and ran as fast as I could to hide in a nearby patch of bushes. As I crouched down to the ground, I felt a searing pain. In the darkness and in my haste, I had sat upon a prickly pear cactus.

A prickly pear cactus. Elder Scott D. Whiting, a General Authority Seventy, told of a time when he accidentally sat on a prickly pear cactus, during the April 2025 general conference. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“My screams of pain were drowned out by the blaring horn, and I had no recourse other than gingerly hobbling back to the car, confessing my ‘sins’ and seeking rudimentary and embarrassing medical attention.

“The remainder of that night, I lay on my stomach in a tent while my father, using pliers, removed the cactus spines from my — well, let me just say that I did not sit comfortably for several days afterward.”

‘Harden Not Your Heart’

Elder Christopher H. Kim, General Authority Seventy, told of a couple who learned the importance of having humility.

He said: “My wife, Sue, and I have known a wonderful couple for the last four years. When we initially met them, the husband was a new member of the Church, and his wife was meeting with the missionaries to study the gospel. Many missionaries met with her to help her come unto Christ. We felt that she had a vibrant testimony of the gospel and knew that the Church was true. She felt the Spirit often during our visits and actively participated in all the meetings. She loved to interact with the wonderful members of the ward. However, she found it difficult to commit herself to enter the waters of baptism.

“One day she was reading Moroni 7:43-44, which reads: ‘And again, behold I say unto you that he cannot have faith and hope, save he shall be meek, and lowly of heart. If so, [your] faith and hope is vain, for none is acceptable before God, save the meek and lowly in heart.’

“After reading these verses, she realized what she needed to do. She thought that she had understood the meaning of being meek and humble. However, her understanding was not sufficient enough to have faith and hope to obey the commandments of God. She had to let go of her stubbornness and her own wisdom. She started to humble herself through sincere repentance. She began to understand humility in the perspective of God’s eyes. She relied on Heavenly Father and prayed to soften her own heart. Through these prayers, she felt the Spirit witness to her that Heavenly Father wanted her to be baptized.

“Both husband and wife shared that the more they became humble, the more they could understand the words of God, and their hearts were softened to follow the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

‘Receive His Gift’

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles began his message by talking about how gift giving is a social custom that spans all cultures, civilizations and millennia. He shared a story of a time when his father gave him a special gift.

“When I was about 7 years old, living with my parents in Arabia, a children’s film called ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ was released. The film is about a magical car that can drive itself, float on water and even fly. I knew that back home in England they made a miniature toy car just like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and oh, how I wanted one. You could pull a lever, and the toy car’s wings would pop out. My father went on a business trip to England and asked if I wanted him to bring anything back for me, and I told him how very much I would like to have one of those Chitty Chitty Bang Bang cars.

“He came back from his trip, and no car appeared. I was very sad and thought he must have forgotten. But about 10 days later was my birthday, and a little package, beautifully wrapped, was waiting for me. With great anticipation, and hardly daring to hope too much, I opened the gift and found my car. I was so happy that I cried. I pulled the lever, and the wings popped out, just like the car in the film. How I thanked my father for this most treasured gift. I played with that car for years and kept it for many more. I think my dad loved giving me that car at least as much as I loved receiving it.”

‘The Love of God’

Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, General Authority Seventy, shared several stories of how one can feel God’s love while doing things that “draw us closer to Him.”

He said: “I have a friend who was blessed with a beautiful family and a promising career. This changed when an illness left him unable to work, which was followed by a divorce. The years since have been difficult, but his love for his children and the covenants he has made with God have sustained him. One day he learned that his former spouse had remarried and had requested a cancellation of their temple sealing. He was troubled and confused. He sought peace and understanding in the house of the Lord.

“The day after his visit, I received the following message from him: ‘I had an amazing experience in the temple last night. I think it was obvious that I still held quite a bit of resentment. … I knew that I must change, and I have been praying all week to do so. … Last night in the temple I literally felt the Spirit remove the resentment from my heart. … It was such a relief to be freed from it. … An ominous physical burden bearing down on me has been lifted.’

“While he still has his challenges, my friend treasures that experience in the house of the Lord, where the liberating power of the love of God has helped him to feel closer to God, more optimistic about life and less anxious about his future.”