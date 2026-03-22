In case you missed it: First Presidency extends twofold Easter invitation, updates to the General Handbook, plus 8 more stories

Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Mengshin Lin, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: Actors portray the resurrected Jesus Christ appears to Mary Magdalene at the tomb in this scene from the Bible Videos; a group of adults discusses the scriptures during a Gospel Doctrine class in Sunday School; President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks to missionaries outside the Laie Hawaii Temple in Laie, Hawaii, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026; guests donate using the new Giving Machine kiosks located in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025

During the week of March 15-21, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a video inviting Church members to bring friends and family members to a one-hour Palm Sunday worship service and to watch the April 2026 general conference.

The Church’s General Handbook was updated to include revised language and clear explanations of ordinances and covenants; more information about Valiant superactivities, Aaronic Priesthood camps and Young Women camps; accessing patriarchal blessings; and calling men or women to ward Sunday School presidencies.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, took part in a five-day ministry on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

The Church announced that millions of items were donated to those in need around the world during the 2025 Christmas season through the Giving Machine kiosks.

In a Church News video, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testifies of the power of the temple while ministering in France.

The south tower crane and scaffolding have come down at the Salt Lake Temple and the temple open house dates and times have been announced in the latest renovation update.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman was the keynote speaker at the 2026 Utah Coalition Against Pornography Conference.

New resources released by the Church aim to help women in their efforts to serve and become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, encouraged students to be “everyday disciples” during a devotional at Brigham Young University.

On the week’s episode of the Church News podcast, Brother Chad H Webb, administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion and the first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, and Yaw Danso, an associate administrator for seminaries and institutes, discuss the record growth of the Institutes of Religion program.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. First Presidency extends twofold Easter invitation, testifies of Christ’s love in new video

Actors portray the resurrected Jesus Christ appears to Mary Magdalene at the tomb in this scene from the Bible Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency of the Church extended a twofold Easter invitation. Church members are invited to bring friends and family members to a one-hour Palm Sunday worship, and to also watch the April 2026 General Conference.

Each member of the First Presidency shared a brief testimony of Jesus Christ and His love.

Also, the First Presidency welcomed the ambassador of Thailand to the United States to Temple Square.

Related Stories First Presidency announces 1-hour sacrament meeting to commemorate Palm Sunday in 2026

A group of adults discusses the scriptures during a Gospel Doctrine class in Sunday School. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An update to the Church’s General Handbook was released with revised language and clear expectations of ordinances and covenants. It also includes more information on Valiant superactivities and youth camps, accessing patriarchal blessings, and calling men or women to ward Sunday School presidencies. Sunday School presidencies in wards can now be composed entirely of women or of men.

Significant content updates can be found listed in the Summary of Recent Updates at the beginning of the handbook when they are fully released.

Related Stories December 2025 update to General Handbook includes guidance on use of artificial intelligence

3. Live lives of courage and faith, President Uchtdorf says in Hawaii

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks to missionaries outside the Laie Hawaii Temple in Laie, Hawaii, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | Mengshin Lin, for the Deseret News

In his first ministry as acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, President Uchtdorf, spent five days on the island of Oahu testifying of Jesus Christ, listening to students on the campus of BYU-Hawaii and speaking with missionaries on the grounds of the Laie Hawaii Temple.

Each day, he shared messages of hope found in the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Related Stories President Uchtdorf invites dedication to the cause of Christ

4. Millions of items donated at Giving Machine kiosks during 2025 Christmas season

Guests donate using the new Giving Machines located in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a news release, the Church announced 4.7 million items were donated to those in need from visitors at the Giving Machine kiosks around the world. Light the World Giving Machine kiosks were in more cities than ever before.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and chair of the Missionary Executive Council said: “I can think of no better gift we can give the Savior than to love one another as He did. The Giving Machine initiative is a beautiful way to do just that.”

5. Video: Elder Caussé testifies of the strength of temples in communities

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, walk in Versailles, France, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. They raised their family in Versailles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Caussé speaks about the power of the temple, while ministering in his native country — France — in a Church News video.

In February, Elder Caussé and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, spent several days in the greater Paris area during a multiday ministry.

Related Stories Elder Gérald Caussé returns to France to minister as an Apostle

6. Temple Square renovation: South tower crane and scaffolding down, art-glass windows up

A crew member meticulously places panels of art glass in the north entrance buildings on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The south tower crane and scaffolding at the Salt Lake Temple have been removed. Art-glass windows depicting scenes from the life and ministry of Jesus Christ are now on display.

The public is invited to view Easter displays across the temple grounds. Dates and times have also been announced for the Salt Lake Temple open house.

Related Stories Conference Center to close from late March 2026 to March 2027, except for major scheduled events

7. Create personalized ‘armor of God’ in fight against pornography, President Freeman teaches

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman talks with attendees prior to speaking at the Utah Coalition Against Pornography Conference in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere

President Freeman invited audience members of the Utah Coalition Against Pornography Conference to create personalized armor of God to fight against pornography. As the closing keynote speaker of the conference, she testified of Jesus Christ’s grace, healing power and ability to strengthen individuals in their struggles.

8. New resources support Relief Society in efforts to serve

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, speaks with the Relief Society general advisory council with her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, during the filming of the Relief Society worldwide devotional and additional videos made available Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This month, in conjunction with the Relief Society worldwide devotional and the 184th anniversary of the organization of the Relief Society, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released several brief discussion videos for women. Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said the videos each last two to four minutes and cover important topics designed to assist local Relief Society leaders in supporting and uplifting sisters they serve.

Additionally, a new section in the Gospel Library outlines “Experiences Supported by Relief Society.” These experiences, such as preparing to make covenants and ministering like the Savior, aim to help women become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ, President Johnson explained.

Related Stories Relief Society worldwide devotional emphasizes covenantal relationship with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ

9. Brother Dixon invites BYU students to be ‘everyday disciples’ of Jesus Christ in ‘simple, daily decisions’

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, speaks during a BYU campus devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Abby Shelton, BYU

Brother Dixon invited BYU students to be “everyday disciples” of Jesus Christ in ‘simple, daily decisions’

In a devotional at BYU on March 17, Brother Dixon spoke about becoming an “everyday disciple” through daily decisions.

“Discipleship is not an activity to be crammed into a busy schedule; it is who we are at the core,” said the second counselor in the Young Men general presidency.

10. Church News podcast, episode 285: Young adults ‘part of something historic’ as institute celebrates 100 years

Brother Chad H Webb, administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion and the first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, center, and Yaw Danso, an associate administrator for seminaries and institutes, left, join Church News reporter Mary Richards on the Church News podcast, released Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Burgess Coffield, Deseret News

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Institutes of Religion. On this week’s podcast episode, Brother Chad H Webb, administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion and the first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, and Yaw Danso, an associate administrator for seminaries and institutes, discuss the record growth the program has seen in recent years.