Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Provided by Elder Ronald A. Rasband

Clockwise from top left: Youth participate in a Sunday School class; Stained-glass image of the Savior, Jesus Christ, in the Paris France Temple; Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a special stake conference of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Kimbanseke Stake on Sunday, March 15, 2026; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, front center left, and Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Pilar Valenzuela, front center right, join other leaders and missionaries for a group photo at the Brazil Missionary Training Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in São Paulo, Brazil.

During the week of March 29 to April 4, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a change to the Sunday class meeting schedule for the second hour. Additionally, with this change, youth will begin using the updated “For the Strength of Youth” guide in class each Sunday.

The Church News compiled an article highlighting testimonies of the Savior from living apostles and prophets.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the president of Rwanda during his 10-day ministry in the Church’s Africa Central Area. Also, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Church leaders, missionaries and members during his 10-day ministry in Brazil.

Read what it means to be a lifelong witness of Christ from Elder Gérald Caussé and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, who were sustained as new Apostles during the April 2026 general conference.

In this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, the Sunday School general presidency — President Paul V. Johnson and his counselors, Brother Chad H Webb and Brother Gabriel W. Reid — share insights to the Old Testament and how members can study it more fully this year. Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell led a roundtable discussion on caring for those in need in London, England.

In the leadership meeting of the April 2026 general conference, 91 new Area Seventies were sustained.

Seminaries and Institutes of Religion worldwide hit a combined enrollment of more than 1 million students. The Church provided a variety of resources to help individuals and families draw closer to the Savior during the Easter season.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

From left, youth participate in a Sunday School class; the updated "For the Strength of Youth" guide from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes 12 chapters. Aaronic Priesthood quorums and Young Women classes will begin using the guide during Sunday meetings on Sept. 6, 2026. | Images by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency announced changes to the Sunday class meeting schedule.

The new schedule has one hour for sacrament meeting, 25 minutes for adult and youth Sunday School and 25 minutes for Relief Society, elders quorum, Young Women and Aaronic Priesthood quorum meetings each Sunday. A five-minute transition period will be held in between each block.

With the new change in meeting schedules, the Church also announced that youth will begin studying the updated “For the Strength of Youth” guide each Sunday. The updated edition contains 12 chapters, with one chapter designated for study each month.

These changes will take effect the first week of September.

Related Story What to know about the Sunday second hour changes

2. Living apostles and prophets testify of Jesus Christ

Stained-glass image of the Savior, Jesus Christ, in the Paris France Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Twelve Apostles are called to be “special witnesses of the name of Christ in all the world” (Doctrine and Covenants 107:23).

Quotes from living prophets and apostles testify of Jesus Christ’s divine ministry, Atonement and Resurrection.

Related Stories What Church leaders have taught about temples and temple covenants

3. Elder Bednar meets president of Rwanda, ministers in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a special stake conference of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Kimbanseke Stake on Sunday, March 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During his 10-day ministry in the Church’s Africa Central Area, Elder Bednar reflected on the growth of the Church throughout Africa. He visited with members in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya. He also met with the president of Rwanda and other government and interfaith leaders in that country.

Elder Bednar was accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, and Elder Carl B. Cook of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Lynette Cook.

Related Stories Member missionary work results in 184 baptized in 2 stakes in Democratic Republic of the Congo across 2 weekends

4. Elder Rasband takes leaders to temple as part of Brazil Area training instruction

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, front center left, and Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Pilar Valenzuela, front center right, join other leaders and missionaries for a group photo at the Brazil Missionary Training Center on Thursday, March 19, in São Paulo, Brazil. | Provided by Elder Ronald A. Rasband

During his 10-day ministry in Brazil, Elder Rasband fully engaged in missionary activities by participating in devotionals, training sessions, a multistake conference and ordinance work in the temple.

He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, along with Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Pilar Valenzuela.

5. Becoming lifelong witnesses of Christ: Getting to know Elder Caussé and Elder Gilbert

Left, Elder Gérald Caussé speaks from the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Nov. 6, 2025; right, Elder Clark G. Gilbert speaks at a BYU–Idaho devotional in Rexburg, Idaho, on Sept. 23, 2025. | Left, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Right, BYU–Idaho

As the April 2026 general conference began, Latter-day Saints gathered to sustain Elder Caussé and Elder Gilbert as new Apostles of the Church. Members can get to know their individual journeys to lifelong discipleship.

Related Stories Elder Gérald Caussé testifies of the Savior in first interview as an Apostle

6. Church News podcast, episode 287: Sunday School general presidency helps individuals find the Savior and major themes in the Old Testament

The Sunday School general presidency — President Paul V. Johnson, center, and his counselors, Brother Chad H Webb, left, and Brother Gabriel W. Reid — are interviewed in a Salt Lake City meetinghouse for an episode of the Church News podcast that aired Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

In the week’s Church News podcast episode, the Sunday School general presidency discuss how Church members can study the Old Testament more fully this year in life’s different scenarios. They shared ways individuals can find the Savior and major themes throughout the Old Testament.

Related Stories See all Church News podcast episodes

7. Presiding bishop joins humanitarian leaders in Europe to discuss caring for those in need

Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, left, leads a roundtable discussion on caring for those in need around the world with the leaders of humanitarian organizations in London, England, on Monday, March 23, 2026. | Hannah Gasinski Anderson

Bishop Waddell reflected on the Church’s commitment to caring for those in need as an expression of discipleship during a roundtable discussion with several leaders of global humanitarian organizations.

The discussion took place in London, England, and highlighted the Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2025 report.

8. 91 new Area Seventies sustained in leadership meeting of April 2026 general conference

The Church Administration Building, foreground, and the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City are shown on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. | Tad Walch, Deseret News

During the leadership meeting of the April 2026 general conference, 91 new Area Seventies were sustained. Additionally, 73 Area Seventies will be released on or before Aug. 1 of this year.

9. Seminary and institute enrollment hits 1 million in time for institute’s 100th anniversary

Young adults visit after attending an institute of religion class from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nairobi, Kenya. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For the first time in history, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion reached their largest enrollment, with more than 1 million students attending classes at over 2,700 locations worldwide.

Related Stories How Church education is part of preparing the world for the Savior’s Second Coming

10. 5 resources for study and worship during Easter season

Jesus Christ is depicted emerging from the Garden Tomb after His Resurrection, in this image provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to accompany Easter 2026 messages. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As Easter approached, the Church provided multiple resources for individuals and families to prepare for and worship during the Easter season.