During the week of March 8 to 14, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited all to participate in the April 2026 general conference, which will include a solemn assembly. The First Presidency also invited all to participate in a fast of gratitude for religious liberty.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and members of the Relief Society general presidency spoke about becoming more like the Savior and accessing His relief during a Relief Society worldwide devotional.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson testified of the Savior’s love while ministering in the Church’s Mexico Area, and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center about establishing divine patterns for a lifetime of discipleship.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expended $1.58 billion in 196 countries and territories in efforts to care for those in need in 2025, according to the Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2025 Summary. Also, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson ministered to Latter-day Saints in three Eurasian countries.
The Lindon Utah Temple has opened its doors to the public for tours during its open house. Additionally, a dedication date has been announced by the First Presidency for the Cleveland Ohio Temple, and ground has been broken for the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple.
Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy, was named the new commissioner of Church education. Plus, in this week’s episode of the Church News Podcast, Parker Van Dyke shares how he sees his identity as a disciple of Christ first and basketball player second.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. First Presidency invites all to participate in April 2026 general conference and religious liberty gratitude fast
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited all to participate in the April 2026 general conference. This general conference will include a solemn assembly to sustain a new Prophet and First Presidency following the death of President Russell M. Nelson in September 2025.
The First Presidency also invited all to participate in a July 5 fast of gratitude for religious liberty and to pray that it be strengthened throughout the world in honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Read more about the First Presidency’s invitation to general conference here.
See the schedule for April 2026 general conference here.
Read more about the fast of gratitude for religious liberty here.
2. Relief Society worldwide devotional emphasizes covenantal relationship with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ
As part of celebrating the 184th anniversary this month of the organization of the Relief Society, women are invited to gather with their wards and stakes to view a worldwide devotional with remarks from Elder Cook and members of the Relief Society general presidency: President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee.
“By providing and receiving relief, both temporal and spiritual, we draw closer to Jesus Christ and become more like Him,” President Johnson testified in her opening remarks.
Read more about the worldwide devotional here.
3. Elder Gary E. Stevenson ministers to Latter-day Saints, missionaries in Mexico
Elder Stevenson offered several messages reflecting the Savior’s love as he met with local leaders, members and missionaries during a ministry visit in the Church’s Mexico Area Feb. 15-22. The visit included a meeting with the State of Mexico’s governor and devotionals for women and youth.
Read more about Elder Stevenson’s ministry here.
4. Establish ‘divine patterns’ for a lifetime of discipleship, Elder Soares teaches missionaries
In a devotional at the Provo MTC on March 10, Elder Soares encouraged missionaries to learn and adopt divine patterns by studying the life and ministry of Jesus Christ.
“When we align our service with the patterns the Savior Himself lived, our service gains spiritual consistency, our efforts are magnified, and our hearts are changed,” he said.
Read more about Elder Soares’ devotional here.
5. Church spent $1.58 billion — exceeding previous year’s record — in caring for those in need in 2025
The Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2025 Summary was released March 10, detailing the Church’s efforts to care for those in need both as an organization and through efforts of individual members. The Church expended $1.58 billion in 196 countries and saw 7.4 million hours of volunteer work.
Following the release of the 2025 summary, Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell said the Church and members of the Church are doing “what the Savior did and what He would do if He were here.”
See an overview of the Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2025 Summary here.
Read Church leaders’ thoughts on the summary here.
Watch Church leaders and charitable organizations discuss the summary here.
6. President Johnson sees ‘tenacious faithfulness’ of Latter-day Saints in Eurasia
In an eight-day ministry in Eurasia, President Johnson met with new and pioneer members of the Church. She witnessed the impact of Church humanitarian efforts in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Georgia.
Read more about President Johnson’s ministry in Eurasia here.
7. Lindon Utah Temple open house begins; Cleveland Ohio Temple dedication date announced; ground broken for the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple
The Church invites the public to tour the Lindon Utah Temple during its open house. The open house will run from Thursday, March 12, through Saturday, April 11.
The dedication date for the Cleveland Ohio Temple is set for Aug. 16. The Cleveland temple will be the second operating temple in Ohio.
Ground was broken for the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple. This marks the fifth house of the Lord in Guatemala.
Read more about the Lindon Utah Temple open house here.
Read more about the Cleveland Ohio Temple here.
Read more about the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple here.
8. Elder James R. Rasband named new commissioner of Church education
Elder Rasband, a General Authority Seventy, has replaced Elder Clark G. Gilbert as the commissioner of Church education. Elder Gilbert was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in February, and Elder Rasband will step into the role April 1.
Read more about the new commissioner of Church Education here.
9. Podcast Episode 284: Parker Van Dyke on why being a disciple of Jesus Christ comes before basketball
This week’s episode of the Church News podcast features former University of Utah player and current NBA G Leaguer Parker Van Dyke as he shares how his identity as a disciple of Christ comes before basketball and encourages listeners to “be builders.”