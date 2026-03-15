Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, stands with her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. The Relief Society worldwide devotional is available Sunday, March 8, 2026; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reaches down to shake the hand of a sister in a wheelchair and greet other attendees after a stake conference meeting in the Mexico City Arbolillo Stake in February 2026; Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles smiles during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026; The exterior of the Lindon Utah Temple.

During the week of March 8 to 14, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited all to participate in the April 2026 general conference, which will include a solemn assembly. The First Presidency also invited all to participate in a fast of gratitude for religious liberty.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and members of the Relief Society general presidency spoke about becoming more like the Savior and accessing His relief during a Relief Society worldwide devotional.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson testified of the Savior’s love while ministering in the Church’s Mexico Area, and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center about establishing divine patterns for a lifetime of discipleship.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expended $1.58 billion in 196 countries and territories in efforts to care for those in need in 2025, according to the Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2025 Summary. Also, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson ministered to Latter-day Saints in three Eurasian countries.

The Lindon Utah Temple has opened its doors to the public for tours during its open house. Additionally, a dedication date has been announced by the First Presidency for the Cleveland Ohio Temple, and ground has been broken for the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple.

Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy, was named the new commissioner of Church education. Plus, in this week’s episode of the Church News Podcast, Parker Van Dyke shares how he sees his identity as a disciple of Christ first and basketball player second.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. First Presidency invites all to participate in April 2026 general conference and religious liberty gratitude fast

Conference goers exit after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited all to participate in the April 2026 general conference. This general conference will include a solemn assembly to sustain a new Prophet and First Presidency following the death of President Russell M. Nelson in September 2025.

The First Presidency also invited all to participate in a July 5 fast of gratitude for religious liberty and to pray that it be strengthened throughout the world in honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Related Stories A talk a day: Preparing for April 2026 general conference

2. Relief Society worldwide devotional emphasizes covenantal relationship with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, stands with her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. The Relief Society worldwide devotional is available Sunday, March 8, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As part of celebrating the 184th anniversary this month of the organization of the Relief Society, women are invited to gather with their wards and stakes to view a worldwide devotional with remarks from Elder Cook and members of the Relief Society general presidency: President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee.

“By providing and receiving relief, both temporal and spiritual, we draw closer to Jesus Christ and become more like Him,” President Johnson testified in her opening remarks.

Related Stories From 2025: Global sisterhood and covenant community celebrated at Relief Society worldwide devotional

3. Elder Gary E. Stevenson ministers to Latter-day Saints, missionaries in Mexico

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reaches down to shake the hand of a sister in a wheelchair and greet other attendees after a stake conference meeting in the Mexico City Arbolillo Stake in February 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson offered several messages reflecting the Savior’s love as he met with local leaders, members and missionaries during a ministry visit in the Church’s Mexico Area Feb. 15-22. The visit included a meeting with the State of Mexico’s governor and devotionals for women and youth.

Related Stories Mexico Area presidency invites members to fast and pray for peace and harmony

4. Establish ‘divine patterns’ for a lifetime of discipleship, Elder Soares teaches missionaries

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles smiles during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

In a devotional at the Provo MTC on March 10, Elder Soares encouraged missionaries to learn and adopt divine patterns by studying the life and ministry of Jesus Christ.

“When we align our service with the patterns the Savior Himself lived, our service gains spiritual consistency, our efforts are magnified, and our hearts are changed,” he said.

Related Stories Elder Soares meets with vice president of Brazil

5. Church spent $1.58 billion — exceeding previous year’s record — in caring for those in need in 2025

Primary General President Susan H. Porter visits the St. Louis Primary School near Maseru, Lesotho, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 300 pairs of shoes to three schools in the area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2025 Summary was released March 10, detailing the Church’s efforts to care for those in need both as an organization and through efforts of individual members. The Church expended $1.58 billion in 196 countries and saw 7.4 million hours of volunteer work.

Following the release of the 2025 summary, Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell said the Church and members of the Church are doing “what the Savior did and what He would do if He were here.”

Related Stories A year of caring for those in need around the world

6. President Johnson sees ‘tenacious faithfulness’ of Latter-day Saints in Eurasia

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, ministers to the Grigalashvili family during her visit to Tbilisi, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. She is with the grandparents and two of their granddaughters. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In an eight-day ministry in Eurasia, President Johnson met with new and pioneer members of the Church. She witnessed the impact of Church humanitarian efforts in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Georgia.

The exterior of the Lindon Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church invites the public to tour the Lindon Utah Temple during its open house. The open house will run from Thursday, March 12, through Saturday, April 11.

The dedication date for the Cleveland Ohio Temple is set for Aug. 16. The Cleveland temple will be the second operating temple in Ohio.

Ground was broken for the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple. This marks the fifth house of the Lord in Guatemala.

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8. Elder James R. Rasband named new commissioner of Church education

Elder James R. Rasband, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, speaks during the Lindon Utah Temple media briefing and tour in Lindon on Monday, March 9, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

Elder Rasband, a General Authority Seventy, has replaced Elder Clark G. Gilbert as the commissioner of Church education. Elder Gilbert was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in February, and Elder Rasband will step into the role April 1.

Related Stories See what Elder Rasband taught in April 2025 general conference

9. Podcast Episode 284: Parker Van Dyke on why being a disciple of Jesus Christ comes before basketball

Collegiate and pro basketball player Parker Van Dyke is interviewed in his childhood meetinghouse gym in Salt Lake City for the Church News podcast, airing Tuesday, March 10, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

This week’s episode of the Church News podcast features former University of Utah player and current NBA G Leaguer Parker Van Dyke as he shares how his identity as a disciple of Christ comes before basketball and encourages listeners to “be builders.”