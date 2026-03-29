In case you missed it: Elder Andersen invites social media followers on his recent ministry, Elder Kearon ministers in four Asian countries

Clockwise from top left: Screenshot from Elder Neil L. Andersen's Instagram account; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: Selected video posts from Elder Neil L. Andersen's Instagram account show events and efforts from his March 11-22, 2026, ministry in the Pacific Area; Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jennifer Kearon, center back, pose for a photo in Laos with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dressed in traditional Hmong clothing during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area; Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles chats prior to speaking at Harvard Faculty Club in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 26, 2026; The “Jesus Christ Carrying the Cross” statue, created by Michael Hall, debuts just south of the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, March 24, 2026

During the week of March 22 to 28, Elder Neil A. Anderson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles concluded a 12-day ministry to the Pacific Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and posted about it across his social media accounts.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, ministered in four Asian countries and territories — Taiwan, Laos, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at a Harvard campus event about how to support faith at universities.

Two new statues were installed on Temple Square depicting Jesus Christ suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane and carrying His cross before the Crucifixion.

The Davao Philippines Temple has opened to the public for guided tours.

A new site has been announced for the Charlotte North Carolina temple. Additionally, renderings have been released for the Vienna Austria Temple and the Culiacán Mexico Temple. Also, the Yorba Linda Temple will open its doors to the public and reservations are now available.

Elder K. Brett Nattress, General Authority Seventy, spoke at a devotional at Ensign College about trusting in Jesus Christ.

Elder Nathan A. Craig, an Area Seventy, met with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to discuss faith and service.

On this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, BYU professor Matthew Grey spoke on the lessons that can be remembered during the Easter season.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Elder Andersen invites social media followers on his recent ministry in the Pacific Area

Selected video posts from Elder Neil L. Andersen's Instragram account show events and efforts from his March 11-22, 2026, ministry in the Pacific Area. | Screenshot from Elder Neil L. Andersen's Instagram account

Elder Anderson took his social media followers along with him in his 12-day ministry to the Pacific Area. The Apostle posted multiple interviews, interactions and highlights from his March 11-22 ministry.

He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, and joined by Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Naume Dube.

2. ‘Turn to your Savior, Jesus Christ,’ Elder Kearon invites during ministry in Asia

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jennifer Kearon pose for a photo in Laos with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dress in traditional Hmong clothing during his March 12-21, 2026, ministry in the Church's Asia Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kearon and Sister Kearon met with members, missionaries, leaders and friends during a 10-day ministry in four Asian countries and territories — Taiwan, Laos, Hong Kong and Thailand. While in Asia, Elder Kearon emphasized the importance of having faith in the Savior, especially during difficult times, and embracing repentance as a joyful, hope‑filled opportunity.

His ministry marks the first time in 20 years that an Apostle of the Church has ministered in Laos.

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3. Elder Clark G. Gilbert invites Harvard students and faculty to stand up for faith in the public square

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles chats prior to speaking at Harvard Faculty Club in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Gilbert spoke with students and faculty at Harvard University about the role of faith in the public space. Elder Gilbert shared that faith-based and faith-inclusive colleges and universities must deepen young adults’ sense of purpose and provide belonging.

This address was a return to Harvard, where he earned his doctorate and taught in the business school.

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4. 2 new statues on Temple Square depict Christ’s ‘greater love’

The “Jesus Christ Carrying the Cross” statue, created by Michael Hall, debuts just south of the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Just ahead of the Easter holiday, two new statues were placed on Temple Square that depict the Savior in two key moments from the first Holy Week. The statues depict Christ suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane and carrying His cross before the Crucifixion.

They stand just south of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, near the Temple Square Visitors’ Center plaza.

5. Public invited to tour house of the Lord in Davao, Philippines

The exterior of the Davao Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Davao Philippines Temple has opened its doors to the public. Tours for the house of the Lord in Davao began on March 26 and will continue through April 10, excluding Sundays.

This will be the fifth temple dedicated in the Philippines.

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6. Charlotte North Carolina Temple new site announced, Austria and Mexico temple renderings released, Yorba Linda open house reservations available

From left, An updated site map for the Charlotte North Carolina Temple; An artistic rendering of the Yorba Linda California Temple; Renderings of the Vienna Austria Temple, left, and Culiacán Mexico Temple, right | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A new site location has been announced for the Charlotte North Carolina Temple. This will be the second temple in the state of North Carolina.

Exterior renderings have been released for the Vienna Austria Temple and the Culiacán Mexico Temple. The Vienna temple will be the first in the country. The Culiacán temple is one of 27 temples in various stages in Mexico.

Reservations are now available online to tour the Yorba Linda California Temple during the public open house. The open house will run from April 30 to May 23, excluding Sundays.

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7. Trust in Jesus Christ — ‘That’s where we will find our strength,’ Elder Nattress teaches

Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy, gives a devotional at Ensign College on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Ensign College

At the Tuesday, March 24, devotional at Ensign College, Elder Nattress reflected on the importance of trusting in Jesus Christ. He shared that in a world of complex problems, the answer is always Jesus Christ.

“He truly is the way, the truth and the light,” Elder Nattress said.

8. Area Seventy meets with Kentucky governor ahead of mission leadership in Ghana

Elder Nathan A. Craig, an Area Seventy who will begin serving as a mission leader in July 2026, right, meets with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, left, on March 10, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Craig met with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to discuss faith and service. Beshear expressed gratitude for the Church’s humanitarian and volunteer efforts in Kentucky, particularly the way members mobilize to assist communities during natural disasters.

Elder Craig and his wife, Sister Amy K. Craig, were recently called to preside over the new Ghana Accra South Mission.

9. Church News Podcast Episode 286: How Passover, Easter and the sacrament bring hope and increase faith

Matthew Grey, a professor of ancient scripture and coordinator of Ancient Near Eastern studies at Brigham Young University, left, speaks with Church News editor Ryan Jensen during the filming of a Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Screenshot from Church News YouTube

This week’s episode of the Church News podcast features Matthew Grey, BYU professor of ancient scripture and coordinator of Ancient Near Eastern studies. He shares lessons that can be remembered during the Easter season from the Passover and the institution of the sacrament.

Grey testifies how the sacrament demonstrates hope in the past, present and future, thanks to the Atonement of Jesus Christ.