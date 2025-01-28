Dedication, open house dates announced for Syracuse Utah Temple

Construction progresses at the Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse, Utah, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has set dedication and open house dates for the Syracuse Utah Temple, one of 31 total houses of the Lord in Utah.

The Syracuse Utah Temple will be dedicated in a single session on Sunday, June 8. The dedicatory session will be broadcast to all units within the temple district.

Prior to the dedication of the house of the Lord, a media day will be held Wednesday, May 7, followed by tours for invited guests on May 8 and 9. The public open house of the Syracuse temple begins Saturday, May 10, and runs through Saturday, May 31, excluding Sundays.

The three-story temple of approximately 89,000 square feet sits on a 12-acre site at the intersection of 2500 West and 1025 South in Syracuse.

A rendering of the Syracuse Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The dedication and open house dates were first published Tuesday, Jan. 28, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Syracuse, Utah, on April 5, 2020. It was one of eight new locations for future houses of the Lord identified in the concluding session of the April 2020 general conference.

The temple’s site was released on Aug. 28, 2020, and an exterior rendering on Feb. 16, 2021.

Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, presided at the Syracuse temple’s June 12, 2021, groundbreaking, speaking and offering a prayer dedicating the site and construction process. His great-grandfather was the first bishop of the Syracuse Ward, and Elder Duncan grew up less than a mile and half north of the temple site.

Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy, speaks during groundbreaking for the Syracuse Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Syracuse on Saturday, June 12, 2021. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

When it began construction, the Syracuse Utah Temple became the Church’s 38th house of the Lord under construction, with 168 dedicated temples worldwide. Today, the Church has 202 dedicated temples, with the Syracuse temple one of four additional houses of the Lord with announced upcoming dedications.

Of the Church’s total 367 temples dedicated, under construction or announced and in planning, 48 are under construction.

Nearly 2.2 million Latter-day Saints reside in Utah, accounting for just under two-thirds of the state’s population of over 3.4 million residents. The state is home to more than 630 stakes, more than 5,400 congregations and 10 missions.

The location of the Syracuse Utah Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Utah has 23 dedicated temples, with 21 operating and two closed — the Salt Lake Temple for ongoing renovations and the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple for reconstruction. The Syracuse temple will be the Church’s 24th dedicated temple in the state, joining the operating Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Jordan River, Layton, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Red Cliffs, Saratoga Springs, St. George, Taylorsville and Vernal temples.

Four houses of the Lord in Utah — Ephraim, Heber Valley, Lindon and Smithfield — are under construction, with three more — Lehi, West Jordan and Price — in various stages of planning and design.