See new exterior renderings for 2 temples in Brazil

Renderings have been released for two temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, both to be located in the South American nation of Brazil.

The Monday, Oct. 12, rendering releases — first published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org — for the Goiânia Brazil and Campo Grande Brazil temples were the second shared milestone announcement for the two. Both had their site locations announced on the same day earlier this year, on July 13.

Exterior rendering of the Goiânia Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The two temples were both announced by the late Church President Russell M. Nelson — the announcement for Goiânia came in October 2023 general conference, and that for Campo Grande followed in the April 2025 general conference.

Groundbreaking dates, which signal the start of construction, have yet to be finalized and announced for both temples.

A site map of the Goiânia Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Goiânia Brazil Temple

Planned as an 18,850-square-foot temple of a single story, the Goiânia temple will be built on a 5.54-acre site. It will stand at the intersection of Rio Verde Avenue, Captain Breno Street and Professor Hélio França Boulevard in Loteamento Faicalville, Goiânia, the capital city in Brazil’s Central-West state of Goiás.

Exterior rendering of the Campo Grande Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Campo Grande Brazil Temple

The temple will be a single-story structure of 11,300 square feet. Planned for a 5.6-acre site, it will be constructed at the intersection of Nelly Martins Avenue, Cigana Street and Rio Negro Street in Carandá Bosque, Campo Grande. The city is the capital of the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, also in Brazil’s Central-West region.

A site map of the Campo Grande Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church and its temples in Brazil

Brazil is home to more than 1.57 million Latter-day Saints, meeting in over 2,000 wards and branches.

Latter-day Saint missionaries began preaching in southern Brazil in 1928. By the time the São Paulo Brazil Temple — the first in South America — was dedicated in 1978, membership in the country had reached 54,000.

Of Brazil’s 24 temples in various stages, 12 have been dedicated: the Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo temples. The Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple was the most recently dedicated, done by Church President Dallin H. Oaks earlier this year on Aug. 16.

Seven houses of the Lord are currently under construction in Brazil: the João Pessoa, Londrina, Maceió, Natal, Ribeirão Preto, Santos and Teresina temples. The groundbreaking for the temple in Maceió was on Oct. 10.

That leaves five in planning stages, for Campo Grande, Florianópolis, Goiânia, São Paulo East and Vitória.