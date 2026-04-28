President Eyring to dedicate the Lindon Utah Temple this Sunday

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, answers a question during an interview in the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, will dedicate Utah’s 25th house of the Lord — the Lindon Utah Temple — this Sunday, May 3, the Church announced in a notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Tuesday, April 28.

A single dedicatory session will be held at 11 a.m. and broadcast to meetinghouses within the temple district.

Other leaders attending Sunday’s ceremony will be Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy and the executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Susan Bangerter; and Elder Jorge T. Becerra of the Utah Area presidency and his wife, Sister Debbie Becerra.

The three-story, more-than-80,000-square-foot edifice will be the Church’s 216th operating house of the Lord when it’s dedicated and the seventh for Utah County.

The Lindon Utah Temple during a media briefing and tour on Monday, March 9, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

The Lindon Utah Temple was announced on Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson, and ground was broken roughly a year and a half later by Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy who was then the Utah Area president.

“As we break ground today for the Lindon Utah Temple, we need a groundbreaking effort to prepare for the dedication of this temple by searching out and preparing our family names to submit to and nourish this new temple as it’s constructed,” said Elder Pearson.

The Lindon temple welcomed roughly 300,000 visitors during its open house March 12 through April 11.

“We call [God] our Father in Heaven. This is a Father reaching out to His children and inviting them to come to Him,” Elder Becerra said while welcoming media representatives for the first official tour of the newly completed structure on Monday, March 9.

Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy also at the media tour, noted the Lindon temple will be the second temple dedicated with two baptistries, following the Syracuse Utah Temple.

The Beehive State currently has 32 houses of the Lord operating, under construction, announced or undergoing renovation.

The following 24 temples have been dedicated in Utah: Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Jordan River, Layton, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo Rock Canyon, Red Cliffs, Salt Lake, Saratoga Springs, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Vernal.

Of those temples, two are undergoing extensive renovations and reconstruction: the Salt Lake Temple, closed Dec. 29, 2019, and the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple, closed Feb. 24, 2024.

Three other houses of the Lord are under construction in Utah: the Smithfield temple (since June 2022), Ephraim temple (August 2022) and Heber Valley temple (October 2022).

Four temples are in planning and design stages — in West Jordan (announced 2024), Lehi (2024), Price (2024) and Spanish Fork (2025).