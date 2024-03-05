Open-house reservations available for the Taylorsville Utah Temple

Reservations are now available online to tour the Taylorsville Utah Temple during the public open house, via reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The public open house will run from Saturday, April 13, through Saturday, May 18, excluding Sundays. Reservations, which are recommended, are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The free tour includes a walking tour through the temple. Comfortable shoes and modest dress are recommended. The walking tour will last approximately one hour.

Parking is at 2780 W. 4700 South, Taylorsville, and attendees will ride a shuttle to the temple. Please plan to arrive at the shuttle lot about 30 minutes prior to the reservation time. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes.

In advance of attending the open house, attendees are invited to watch an introductory video about temples, available online.

Exterior rendering of the Taylorsville Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is built or has undergone an extensive renovation, it is opened for public tours prior to being dedicated or rededicated. After the dedication or rededication, Church members with temple recommends can enter to perform sacred ordinances.

The Taylorsville Utah Temple will be dedicated by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, June 2, in two sessions scheduled at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. MDT. The sessions will be broadcast to all units within the temple district.

About the Taylorsville Utah Temple

The Taylorsville temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the women’s session of the October 2019 general conference. Less than 10 weeks later, the First Presidency identified the site location, centrally located within the Salt Lake Valley just west of Interstate 215 and southwest of the Belt Route’s 4700 South interchange.

The house of the Lord is a three-story, 70,000-square-foot building with a center spire, on a 7.5-acre site at 2603 W. 4700 South. Elder Gong presided over the temple’s groundbreaking services on Oct. 31, 2020.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, a member of the of Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is interviewed at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Taylorsville Utah Temple in Taylorsville on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Temples in Utah

The Taylorsville temple is one of 28 total temples in operation, under construction or under renovation in Utah, home to more than 2.1 million Latter-day Saints spread throughout some 5,400 congregations.

Houses of the Lord in Utah that are operating are the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Jordan River, Logan, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo, Provo City Center, Saratoga Springs, St. George and Vernal temples.

Two dedicated temples are under renovation — the Manti and Salt Lake temples; the Provo Utah Temple closed for reconstruction in late February.

In addition to the Taylorsville Utah Temple, two more houses of the Lord in Utah have dedication dates: The Red Cliffs Utah Temple in St. George is scheduled to be dedicated on March 24, and the Layton Utah Temple on June 16. (See below for open house information.)

Other houses of the Lord under construction are the Deseret Peak, Ephraim, Heber Valley, Lindon, Smithfield and Syracuse temples.

Recent and upcoming temple open houses

Other recently concluded, ongoing and announced temple open houses include:

Information about tour reservations will be available later on reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.