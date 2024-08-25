Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News; Church News archives; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints needed a little more than a century to dedicate its first 20 of its operating temples — from 1877 and the St. George Utah Temple to 1981 and the Jordan River Utah Temple — the Church’s next 20 came in a little more than three years.

Of particular note were the Church’s first house of the Lord in a Communist country and behind the old Iron Curtain (the Freiberg Germany Temple) and the first on the African continent (Johannesburg South Africa Temple).

All but two of the 20 operating temples numbered from No. 21 to No. 40 were the first houses of the Lord in their U.S. state or their nation. The two outliers were the Boise Idaho Temple and the Chicago Illinois Temple, after the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple and the original Nauvoo Temple, which had been abandoned and destroyed after persecuted Saints left for the Salt Lake Valley.

By the end of 2024, the total operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will go from that first 20 temples dedicated between 1877 and 1981 to more than 200 — with Nos. 181 to 200 being dedicated in a span of just 12 months. With The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to dedicate its 200th operating temple later this year, here’s the second of a weekly look — 20 at a time — of the houses of the Lord worldwide.

The Atlanta Georgia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: June 1, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The house of the Lord was the Church’s first in the southeastern United States and second east of the Mississippi River. … It was the first temple dedicated or rededicated by President Hinckley.

Announced: April 2, 1980, by the First Presidency — Presidents Spencer W. Kimball, N. Eldon Tanner and Marion G. Romney — at a news conference in the Temple Square North Visitors’ Center in Salt Lake City.

Groundbreaking: March 7, 1981, presided over by President Kimball.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Father, we pray that Thou wilt bless all who serve in this, Thy sacred house, whatever the ordinance may be. Watch over them, guide them, increase their faith, strengthen their testimonies and bless them to work with unselfishness in behalf of those who have gone beyond the veil of death.”

Rededicated: The renovated and enlarged baptistry on Nov. 14, 1997, by President Hinckley, then Church president; the entire renovated temple on May 1, 2011, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Three more notes: At the time of its 1983 dedication, the temple served Latter-day Saints residing in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. By its 2011 rededication, the Church had 11 additional temples in those states, and by mid-2024, a total of 15 temples operating, under construction or announced. … At the time of its 2011 rededication, an estimated 2.5 million people had attended the Atlanta temple since its dedication in 1983. … The temple’s renovations after a quarter-century of use included the raising by six feet of the ceiling in the celestial room to add windows and introduce natural light as well as additional windows being cut into external walls for the same purpose.

The Apia Samoa Temple. | Jason Swensen, Deseret News

Dedicated: Aug. 5, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first temple in Samoa and the third in the Pacific, following the Laie Hawaii and Hamilton New Zealand temples. … On July 9, 2003, a fire consumed the temple while it was closed for renovations; a reconstructed and relocated temple was completed two years later.

Announced: Oct. 15, 1977, by the First Presidency — Presidents Spencer W. Kimball, N. Eldon Tanner and Marion G. Romney; revised plans and a relocation were announced by the First Presidency in an April 2, 1980, news conference.

Groundbreaking: Feb. 19, 1981, presided over by President Kimball.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are grateful for these beautiful islands of Samoa, and for Thy faithful Saints who dwell here. Jacob, son of Lehi, declared anciently: ‘Great are the promises of the Lord unto them who are upon the isles of the sea.’ We have witnessed the fulfillment of Thy covenant, for Thou hast not forgotten them.”

Rededicated: Sept. 4, 2005, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Three more notes: In 1977, a temple was originally announced for Pago Pago, American Samoa, a central location to serve Latter-day Saints in the South Pacific islands; however, the First Presidency’s April 2, 1980, announcement to build seven temples in as many nations included temples in Tahiti and Tonga and a move of the temple from a site in Pago Pago on the U.S. territory island to Apia, Samoa. … With no tall cranes on the islands, workers had to use ropes and pulleys to lift the Angel Moroni statue into place during the temple’s construction, with men carrying the 600-pound statue to the pulley. The statue survived undamaged by the 2003 fire that destroyed the under-renovation temple and, after being stored, was later placed atop the reconstructed temple. … President Hinckley both dedicated and rededicated the Apia Samoa Temple — first as a counselor in the First Presidency and later as Church president.

The Nuku‘alofa Tonga Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dedicated: Aug. 9, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Tonga. … During an open-house tour of the temple, Halaevalu Mataʻaho ʻAhomeʻe, queen of Tonga, told her tour guide, “I want you to know that I have a feeling of peace here.”

Announced: April 2, 1980, by the First Presidency — Presidents Spencer W. Kimball, N. Eldon Tanner and Marion G. Romney — at a news conference in the Temple Square North Visitors’ Center in Salt Lake City.

Groundbreaking: Feb. 18, 1981, presided over by President Kimball.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are thankful that Thou hast touched the hearts of many by the power of Thy Spirit, that they have accepted the truth and have walked in faithfulness. We thank Thee for all of Thy faithful Saints in these beautiful islands and invoke Thy blessings upon them, that they may be blessed with love and peace in their homes, that their lands shall be productive, that they shall be prospered in their righteous undertakings, that they shall be protected from the storms of nature and from the conflicts of men if they will walk in obedience to Thy commandments.”

Rededicated: Nov. 4, 2007, by Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Three more notes: President Kimball presided at the groundbreakings for the Nuku’alofa temple as well as the Papeete Tahiti and Apia Samoa temples all in the same week; the three temples had been announced on the same day less than a year before. … George Tupou V, Tonga’s king, addressed a gathering of 200 dignitaries before the open house, where he said, “We are gathered here today to celebrate the completion of this magnificent temple which is a tribute to the glory of God.” … Some Church members who attended the temple dedication traveled upward of two days from the 150 islands of the Kingdom of Tonga to reach the temple on Tongatapu, the country’s main island. Many of these attendees stayed on Tongatapu throughout the seven dedicatory sessions until Aug. 11, when they could begin performing sacred ordinances in their country’s first house of the Lord.

The Santiago Chile Temple. | Jason Swensen, Church News

Dedicated: Sept. 15, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The Church’s first temple in Chile and the second in South America. … It became the first house of the Lord in a Spanish-speaking country.

Announced: April 2, 1980, by the First Presidency — Presidents Spencer W. Kimball, N. Eldon Tanner and Marion G. Romney — at a news conference in the Temple Square North Visitors’ Center in Salt Lake City.

Groundbreaking: May 30, 1981, presided over by President Kimball.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We dedicate unto Thee, our Father and our God, and unto Thy Beloved Son, our Savior and Redeemer, this the Santiago Chile Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We dedicate the ground on which it stands, the vegetation that beautifies it, the building in every part and all of its facilities and equipment, as a temple of God, a house of holiness to which Thee and Thy Son may come as to Thine own abode. May Thy Spirit abide here always, and may all who enter feel of that Spirit.”

Rededicated: March 12, 2006, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Three more notes: Despite the prevailing poverty at the time, the Chilean Saints not only donated the amount of money they were expected but exceeded their donations. Members sold everything they could — from gold rings to gold fillings in teeth — to show their gratitude for a house of the Lord being built in the country. … The 6,000 members who attended the groundbreaking waited for three hours in a cold rain, not one of whom accepted the offer of cutting the remarks short, for they didn’t want to miss any time with the Prophet. … From the announcement of the temple to the dedication, members in the temple district prepared 85,000 names to be taken to the temple from four-generation pedigree charts and 125,000 names from Chilean records. And the number of Melchizedek Priesthood holders in Chile tripled — from 3,000 to nearly 9,000 — in the two years before the temple’s open house and dedication.

The Papeete Tahiti Temple. | Sarah Jane Weaver, Church News

Dedicated: Oct. 27, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in French Polynesia. … The 2006 rededication of the renovated and expanded temple was broadcast to the BYU–Hawaii campus in Laie, Hawaii, as well as to New Caledonia and Salt Lake City.

Announced: April 2, 1980, by the First Presidency — Presidents Spencer W. Kimball, N. Eldon Tanner and Marion G. Romney — at a news conference in the Temple Square North Visitors’ Center in Salt Lake City.

Groundbreaking: Feb. 13, 1981, presided over by President Kimball.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Thy servants have labored among the Tahitian people and found those who have been touched by the Spirit and who have come into the fold of the Church. There is now strength and maturity among the many thousands of the Saints of French Polynesia, for which we express gratitude unto Thee. As a capstone to all of this effort, we now have this beautiful and sacred house to present unto Thee.”

Rededicated: Nov. 12, 2006, by Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Three more notes: Before the Papeete Tahiti Temple was constructed, Church members in Tahiti would travel annually to New Zealand to perform sacred ordinances in a house of the Lord, costing a family of two parents and three children around $5,000 at the time. Even though the average monthly wage in Tahiti then was around $600 a month, 40 to 80 Tahitian Latter-day Saints would make the trip each year. … During the temple rededication open house, government opposition leaders in Tahiti declared a strike and established roadblocks that prevented traffic from entering and leaving Papeete, worrying temple open house volunteers that visitors would find it hard to attend the event. However, the road closures instead brought many to visit the temple who otherwise would not have, bringing more than 4,000 visitors in the first three days of the open house. … The renovation of the Papeete temple included a 2,000-square-foot expansion.

The Mexico City Mexico Temple. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Dedicated: Dec. 2, 1983, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: First house of the Lord in Mexico. … By the time it was renovated and rededicated a second time in 2015, 11 other temples had been dedicated in Mexico. Today, Mexico is home to 25 temples, including 14 operating and 11 under construction or in planning.

Announced: April 3, 1976, by President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 25, 1979, by Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this temple be holy to all who enter it. May they do so with cleanliness and with purity of heart. May none ever defile it, and may all who look upon it see it as a place of holiness and as the expression of a thankful people to their Creator and to their Redeemer.”

Rededicated: Nov. 16, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president; and Sept. 13, 2015, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Three more notes: Before the dedication, Latter-day Saints had to travel to the Mesa Arizona Temple, around 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers) from Mexico City. … At the temple’s 1983 dedication, President Hinckley testified that souls from the other side of the veil were present, including the Book of Mormon prophet Lehi. … With its Mayan-inspired exterior, the Mexico City temple is located near the city’s Bosque de Aragón park, with the temple grounds — called by locals as “Manzana del Templo” (Temple Square) — also featuring an adjacent, large visitors’ center, stake center, distribution center and Mexico Area administrative offices. The Mexico Missionary Training Center — once located adjacent to the temple — was relocated to the Church’s former Benemérito de las Americas school property, with a future temple now announced for that expansive site.

The Boise Idaho Temple. | Sarah Jane Weaver, Church News

Dedicated: May 25, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Idaho. … The temple was rededicated just three years later, with remodeling and renovations to the baptistry, a large sealing room, a chapel, additional offices and a nursery.

Announced: March 31, 1982, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, a counselor in the First Presidency, representing the First Presidency in a news conference.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 18, 1982, presided over by Elder Mark E. Petersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May it be a place of holiness to all who come here. May no profane act occur herein. May no unhallowed word be spoken. May Thy faithful Saints of this and future generations look to this beautiful structure as a house to which they will be made welcome for their washings and anointings, for endowments and sealings, for instruction, for meditation, for worship, for the making of eternal covenants with Thee, for inspiration and sanctification, as they serve unselfishly in assisting Thee in bringing to pass Thine eternal purposes for the salvation and exaltation of Thy sons and daughters.”

Rededicated: Feb. 14, 1987, by President James E. Faust of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Nov. 18, 2012, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Three more notes: Many visitors to the Boise community attended the open-house tours in 1984, including state and religious leaders. A total of 264 ministers of other faiths and their spouses attended the temple open house. … President Ezra Taft Benson — then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and who had lived earlier in the Boise area — spoke of his experience at the dedication of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. President Heber J. Grant, who had announced the Idaho Falls temple as president of the Church — had said that as Latter-day Saints brought others to the gospel, a temple would be built in the Boise Valley. … In the temple’s 2012 renovation, windows were replaced, and the old windows were crushed and transformed into art glass found throughout the temple.

The Sydney Australia Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dedicated: Sept. 20, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Australia. … It was one of seven temples announced on April 2, 1980 (along with the Buenos Aires, Santiago Chile, Apia Samoa, Papeete Tahiti, Nuku’alofa Tonga and Atlanta Georgia temples), which was at that time the most announced in one setting.

Announced: April 2, 1980, by the First Presidency — Presidents Spencer W. Kimball, N. Eldon Tanner and Marion G. Romney — at a news conference in the Temple Square North Visitors’ Center in Salt Lake City.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 13, 1982, presided over by Elder Bruce R. McConkie of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Father, wilt Thou accept this temple as the gift of Thy thankful sons and daughters. Wilt Thou and Thy Son be pleased to visit it, and may Thy Holy Spirit be found here always. May it be used with reverence and love by Thy covenant children in accomplishing the sacred work for which it has been constructed. May it be as a beacon to Thy Saints throughout the land. May it be as an anchor when the storms of life beat about them. May it be a place of holiness to which they may come, a house of sanctification, a house of prayer, a house of covenants.”

Three more notes: The Sept. 6, 1984, start date for the Sydney temple open house fell on the same week as open houses for two other temples — the Manila Philippines Temple on Sept. 4 and the Dallas Texas Temple on Sept. 8. It marked the first time in Church history that three temples opened for public viewing in the same week. … The Sydney Australia Temple was dedicated within a week of the Manila Philippines Temple, which was the second time two temples had been dedicated within a week of each other. The first time was a year earlier, when the Apia Samoa Temple and the Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple were dedicated on Aug. 5 and Aug. 9, respectively, of 1983. … The temple grounds — 3.06 acres in the Sydney suburb of Carlingford — was once the site of a boys home.

The Manila Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Sept. 25, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in the Philippines. … The Manila temple was dedicated just five days after the Sydney Australia Temple.

Announced: April 1, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 25, 1982, by President Hinckley, a counselor in the First Presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We thank Thee for this beautiful edifice and for all who have worked to make it possible. May it stand as a pillar of truth and as an invitation to all who look upon it to learn of the purposes for which it has been created.”

Three more notes: In 1989, rebel forces attempting to overthrow the government occupied the temple grounds and exchanged gunfire with loyal government troops. Church leaders learned government forces planned a massive attack on the rebels at 11 p.m. on Dec. 3, with great damage to temple facilities expected. … The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gathered in Salt Lake City to plead with the Lord to protect His house, with the prayer continuing into what would have been 11 p.m. in the Philippines. No attack occurred, with the military commander deciding against a night assault and the rebels slowly leaving the temple grounds during the night. … During the two-week open house, more than 4,000 visitors bought copies of the Book of Mormon.

The Dallas Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Oct. 19, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Texas. … A prominent minister who toured the Dallas temple’s open house later delivered a sermon correcting popular misinformation about the Church.

Announced: April 1, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Jan. 22, 1983, presided over by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this beautiful temple, standing in this community, become a declaration to all who shall look upon it, of the faith of Thy Saints in the revealed things of eternity, and may they be led to respect that which is sacred unto us, Thy people.”

Rededicated: March 5, 1989, by President Hinckley, then first counselor in the First Presidency.

Three more notes: As with other temples built and dedicated in the 1980s, the Dallas temple needed an expansion only several years after its dedication. The renovations included relocating and enlarging the baptistry and adding a new instruction room, sealing room and other facilities. The temple went from 17,850 square feet to 44,207 square feet. … In an April 1, 1981, news conference, President Kimball announced Dallas and eight other cities as locations for new houses of the Lord, making the announcement the largest number of temples announced at once up to that date. … After the Dallas temple was dedicated, its district included Texas and Oklahoma, as well as parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri.

The Taipei Taiwan Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Nov. 17, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Taiwan. … The temple site was once home to a prison and in 1960 was selected as the location for a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse — with then-Elder Hinckley, an assistant to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Announced: March 31, 1982, by President Hinckley, a counselor in the First Presidency, representing the First Presidency in a news conference.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 26, 1982, presided over by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “There have been many ... who have served faithfully and diligently as messengers of Thine eternal truth, speaking to their own people in their own tongue. Thousands have responded to their teachings. We thank Thee for the firm foundation on which Thy Church is now established in this part of the earth. We thank Thee for this day when those who will use this temple may turn their hearts to their fathers, participating in this, Thy holy house in those ordinances which will make it possible for their deceased forebears to move forward on the way that leads to eternal life.”

Three more notes: The temple location was announced with three others — Guayaquil, Ecuador; Denver, Colorado; and Boise, Idaho. … The 9,945-square-foot house of the Lord sits on 0.48 acres of land in Taipei. … The temple was the third Latter-day Saint house of the Lord in Asia; the earlier were in Tokyo, Japan; and Manila, Philippines.

The Guatemala City Guatemala Temple. | Tom Smart, Deseret News

Dedicated: Dec. 14, 1984, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Guatemala. … Some 20 years before the temple’s 1981 announcement and 1982 groundbreaking, the land where the Guatemala City temple now stands was purchased by a mission president as a possible future temple site.

Announced: April 1, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 12, 1982, presided over by Elder Richard G. Scott, then a General Authority Seventy.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Please accept this house as the gift of Thy children. We have built it according to Thy will, that Thou, our Father, and Thy Son, our resurrected Lord, might have a place to manifest Thyself to Thy people. We consecrate it with love. Let Thy mighty blessings rest upon it and Thy Holy Spirit sanctify it.”

Three more notes: In an April 1, 1981, news conference, President Kimball announced new houses of the Lord for Guatemala City and eight other cities as locations; at the time, it was the most new temples announced at one time. … Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was originally assigned to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony of the temple, but his flight to Guatemala was delayed due to a mechanical malfunction with the plane. … Among the 9,100 Latter-day Saints attending the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple dedication were 75 members of the Kekchi indigenous people, natives of Guatemala. The Church members traveled by foot, paddle boat and bus for two days to reach the temple dedication.

The Freiberg Germany Temple. | Jason Swensen, Deseret News

Dedicated: June 29, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord to be dedicated in a Communist-ruled country, the German Democratic Republic — just four years before the fall of the Berlin Wall. … The dedication preceded the Frankfurt Germany Temple by two years.

Announced: Oct. 9, 1982, by the First Presidency — Presidents Spencer W. Kimball, N. Eldon Tanner and Marion G. Romney.

Groundbreaking: April 23, 1983, presided over by Elder Thomas S. Monson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, with East Germany government officials invited to attend the ceremony.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Thou knowest we have long prayed that we might have a temple in our midst. Thou knowest that we love Thee and that we love the ordinances and blessings of Thy house. We thank Thee that we are able to worship Thee in spirit and in truth. We thank Thee that we may now come to this sanctuary and feel of the hallowed influence here to be found.”

Rededicated: Sept. 7, 2002, by President Hinckley, Church president; and Sept. 4, 2016, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Three more notes: East German leaders would not allow citizens of East Germany to travel outside the country, including Latter-day Saints to attend temples in Switzerland or England; as a result, the government suggested to Church leaders that a temple be built. … Renovations nearly doubled the temple’s size to 13,500 square feet prior to a 2002 rededication, since the temple was originally built without traditional features for a house of the Lord — a nonpatrons’ waiting room, a bride’s room and a baptismal font base of 12 oxen statues. … President Uchtdorf, who rededicated the Freiberg temple the second time in 2016, had lived in the area the temple was built in from age 4 until 11 and had also been baptized not far from the eventual temple site.

The Stockholm Sweden Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: July 2, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Sweden and all of Scandinavia. … Its original temple district included Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

Announced: April 1, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: March 17, 1984, presided over by Elder Thomas S. Monson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May the dedication of this temple usher in a new era for Thy work in all of Scandinavia and Finland. Bless the missionaries and lead them to those whose hearts are inclined unto the truth.”

Three more notes: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia visited the Stockholm temple grounds on Aug. 25, 1995, during their “Eriksgata” tradition, where the king and queen travel through the country and meet its citizens. President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency, accompanied the royal pair alongside other Church leaders. … Some 47,000 visitors toured the Stockholm temple during its open house, more than doubling expectations. The Church received more than 1,200 referral cards from people interested in learning more about the house of the Lord and temple work, and the Swedish postal service even issued a special commemorative stamp cancellation featuring the Angel Moroni statue. … The Stockholm temple is currently under renovation, closed since March 2023.

The Chicago Illinois Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Aug. 9, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in the state of Illinois since the Nauvoo Temple, which was burned after the Saints were forced to flee the city in the late 1840s. … The Chicago temple is about 210 miles northeast of Nauvoo.

Announced: April 1, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 13, 1983, presided over by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Almighty God, wilt Thou hallow it and sanctify it. May Thy presence be felt here, and may Thy Holy Spirit abide constantly within its walls. May all who enter feel of that Spirit and know that they are in holy precincts. May it be a place of refuge from the cares of the world, a house of peace and love. May its rooms and halls be hallowed to those who shall walk here. May faith increase in the hearts of all who come, and may knowledge of Thine eternal plan grow in the minds of those who here serve, be they workers or patrons.”

Addition dedication: Oct. 8, 1989, by President Hinckley, then first counselor in the First Presidency.

Three more notes: The temple was closed for expansions only a little over three years after the dedication due to the unexpectedly high number of patrons. The expansion included adding a fifth instruction room, a significantly larger sealing room, a maintenance facility and increased office space and laundry facilities. … The renovations added 17,000 square feet, making the house of the Lord 34,000 square feet. However, the majority of the original temple was untouched by construction and was not rededicated, with a second dedication done for the new and enlarged areas. … About 600 people — including some 40 presidents of the stakes within the temple district, mission presidents and regional representatives — attended the dedication of the temple expansion.

The Johannesburg South Africa Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Aug. 24, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in South Africa and on the entire African continent. … At the time of its dedication, the Johannesburg temple was the farthest house of the Lord not only from Church headquarters in Salt Lake City but also from any other operating temple.

Announced: April 1, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 27, 1982, presided over by Elder Marvin J. Ashton of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Wilt Thou whisper peace to Thy people by the power of Thy Spirit when they come here with burdened hearts to seek direction in their perplexities. Wilt Thou comfort and sustain them when they come in times of sorrow. Wilt Thou give them courage, direction and faith when they gather, as to a refuge, from the turmoil of the world.”

Three more notes: Thanks to the General Temple Patron Assistance Fund, many of the 130,000 members living in more than a dozen nations in 1985 then served by the house of the Lord in South Africa would make the journey to make sacred covenants and be sealed as families. … At the 1982 groundbreaking ceremony, Elder Ashton reminded that President Kimball had prophesied of a temple being in built in South Africa when he offered a prayer on the country while visiting in 1973. … At the time of dedicatory events, the southern Africa nation was embroiled in civil strife, but in the Johannesburg temple, there was peace and unity. The first on the continent of Africa, it came just seven years after the 1978 revelation allowing all worthy male Latter-day Saints, regardless of race, to exercise the priesthood. For many South Africans, the revelation opened doors to long-awaited temple covenants and sealings.

The Seoul Korea Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Dec. 14, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in South Korea. … When the temple was announced in 1981, only 100 of the 20,000 Latter-day Saints in Korea had received their endowments, and only 20 couples had been sealed.

Announced: April 1, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: May 9, 1983, presided over by Elder Marvin J. Ashton of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Our hearts are filled with gratitude for this long-awaited day. This is the first such house of the Lord ever constructed on the mainland of Asia, this vast continent where dwell more than a billion of Thy sons and daughters, and where through the generations of the past have lived unnumbered hosts whose lives have not been touched by the saving principles of the gospel.”

Three more notes: The Seoul temple was the first house of the Lord to be built on Asia’s mainland; the three preceding Asia temples — in Tokyo, Japan; Taipei, Taiwan; and Manila, Philippines — were built in island nations. … At the temple dedication, President Hinckley reminded those in attendance of a promise by late President Kimball — who died the month before the dedication — made to them during an area conference in Seoul on Oct. 21, 1980: “‘If you will live the gospel, if you will be obedient to the commandments of God, if you will pay your tithes and offerings with honesty, you will be blessed of the Lord,’” President Hinckley quoted. … When the Seoul temple was built, it garnered more attention and interest than usual from area residents. And during the open house in early December 1985, the temple drew a steady flow of visitors despite the month’s freezing temperatures.

The Lima Peru Temple. | Deseret News archives

Dedicated: Jan. 10, 1986, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Peru and the third in South America. … When dedicated, the temple district included 119,000 Saints in Peru and 45,000 in Bolivia.

Announced: April 1, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 1982, presided over by Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are particularly mindful this day of the sons and daughters of Lehi. ... Surely father Lehi has wept with sorrow over his posterity. Surely he weeps today with gladness, for in this holy house there will be exercised the fullness of the priesthood to the blessing, not only of those of this and future generations, but also to the blessing of those of previous generations.”

Three more notes: When Peruvian Latter-day Saints received news in 1981 that a house of the Lord would be built in their country, they gladly sacrificed whatever it took to contribute. Some gave personal possessions, and others sold their furniture or appliances. Some members gave their gold wedding bands, and others even had gold fillings pried from their teeth and replaced with a less-costly substance. … Attendance at the temple tripled in its first two years of operation; the number of endowment sessions on weekdays increased from three to 11. … With the January 2024 dedication of the Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple, Lima is the first city outside of the United States to have two dedicated and operating houses of the Lord.

The Buenos Aires Argentina Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Jan. 17, 1986, by President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Argentina. … When the Buenos Aires temple was dedicated, its temple district comprised 40 stakes in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, where 162,500 Latter-day Saints resided.

Announced: April 2, 1980, by the First Presidency — Presidents Spencer W. Kimball, N. Eldon Tanner and Marion G. Romney — at a news conference in the Temple Square North Visitors’ Center in Salt Lake City.

Groundbreaking: April 20, 1983, presided over by Elder Bruce R. McConkie of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are grateful for this long-awaited time when Thy house has been completed. The sacrifice of the Saints through the years of patient waiting and constant striving has helped bring to fulfillment this glorious day of dedication. Let peace prevail as we lift our voices in songs of praise and words of prayer for Thy beneficent blessings unto us.”

Rededicated: Sept. 9, 2012, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Three more notes: The Buenos Aires temple was the first house of the Lord dedicated by President Monson, then a First Presidency counselor; the dedication came just a week after President Gordon B. Hinckley, the other First Presidency counselor, had dedicated the Lima Peru Temple. … Elder Angel Abrea, called as the first president of the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple, had been the first stake president in Argentina and, with his call a General Authority Seventy in 1981, the Church’s first general authority from Latin America. … The temple was rededicated in 2012 after extensive renovations included an expansion of area from 17,687 square feet to 28,299 square feet.

The Denver Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Oct. 24, 1986, by President Ezra Taft Benson, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Colorado. … For the first time in nearly five years and more than 20 temple dedications, the entire First Presidency attended and participated in the Denver temple dedication.

Announced: March 31, 1982, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, a counselor in the First Presidency, representing the First Presidency in a news conference.

Groundbreaking: May 19, 1984, presided over by President Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Touch the hearts of Thy people that they may look to this temple as a refuge from the evil and turmoil of the world. May they ever live worthy of the blessings here to be found. May they be prompted to seek the records of their forebears and to serve here in their behalf, under the plan which Thou hast revealed for the salvation and exaltation of Thy children of all generations.”

Three more notes: On Oct. 19, 1986 — five days before the first dedicatory session — a heavy frost killed thousands of flowers on the temple grounds that were set to bloom at their peak for the dedication. The grounds crew worked with the temple’s housekeeping, engineering, missionary and office staffs, as well as dozens of local Saints, to replace them in time for the dedication with new flowers purchased from nurseries throughout the Denver area. … The Denver temple was dedicated in 19 sessions over five days, with the total attendance of about 28,300 Latter-day Saints being nearly a third of the temple district’s 85,000 members. … The temple district initially included Colorado and parts of South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, North Dakota and Wyoming.

