The path to 200 houses of the Lord: Nos. 161-180

The 20 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated in less than five years from December 2018 to September 2023 provided examples of diversity noteworthiness on several different levels.

The first of the 20 — the Barranquilla Colombia Temple — was the second house of the Lord dedicated in the first year of President Russell M. Nelson’s tenure as president of the Church, and the last of the 20 — the Brasília Brazil Temple — was dedicated on Sept. 17, 2023, a historic moment for the Church when three houses of the Lord were dedicated on the same day.

Also, the 20 included the Rome Italy Temple — noteworthy not only for its location in a key New Testament city but also the fact that all 15 members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gathered at one site for the dedication.

A total of 13 of the 15 senior Brethren dedicated at least one of the 20 temples, including all three members of the First Presidency and 10 members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The 20 temples included four in the United States, four in Brazil, and 12 in other nations and territories — four on island locations in Haiti, Guam, Cabo Verde and Puerto Rico. Seven of the 20 are found in North America and another seven in South America, with three on or just off the African continent and another two in Europe.

By the end of 2024, the total operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will go from the first 20 temples dedicated between 1877 and 1981 to more than 200 — with Nos. 181 to 200 being dedicated in a span of just 14 months.

With The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to dedicate its 200th operating temple next month, here’s the ninth of a weekly look — 20 at a time — at the houses of the Lord worldwide.

The Barranquilla Colombia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Dec. 9, 2018, by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Colombia. … The Barranquilla temple was dedicated just a month and a half after President Russell M. Nelson dedicated the Concepción Chile Temple.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2011, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Feb. 20, 2016, presided over by Elder Juan A. Uceda, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Our Father in Heaven: We come to Thee in prayer on this great occasion when we will dedicate this Barranquilla Colombia Temple unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son, for Thy work and Thy glory. We thank Thee for Thy many blessings. We thank Thee for the plan Thou hast established for the eternal life of Thy children. We thank Thee for Thy Only Begotten Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. We thank Thee for His Atonement for our repented sins, His Resurrection for our immortality, and His experiencing our pains and infirmities that He may succor us in those infirmities. We thank Thee for the Holy Ghost, who testifies of Thee and Thy Son and who leads us into truth.”

Three more notes: The Barranquilla temple was dedicated almost 20 years after the 1999 dedication of the country’s first temple, the Bogotá Colombia Temple. … The Barranquilla temple is the northernmost Latter-day Saint temple in South America and is located about two miles south of the Caribbean Sea. … About 35,000 people attended the open house held Nov. 3 to Nov. 24, 2018.

The Rome Italy Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dedication: March 10, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Italy and 12th in Europe, located in one of the most influential cities in the history of the world and in the history of Christianity. … The dedication marked the first time in Church history when all members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gathered outside of the United States.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 23, 2010, presided over by President Monson.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “In this ancient and great city that has stood since biblical times — in this historic nation of Italy — we acknowledge the ministry of two of Thy Son’s early apostles, Peter and Paul, who once blessed this land with their labors. May the influence of their abiding testimony of Jesus Christ continue to be felt among the vital values of this great country.”

Three more notes: From March 10 to March 12, 2019, President Nelson dedicated the Rome temple in seven sessions. … The original sculptures of Jesus Christ and twelve apostles from the New Testament — created by Bertel Thorvaldsen in the 1800s and now residing in Copenhagen, Denmark — were digitally mapped to replicate the statues found in the Rome Italy Temple Visitors’ Center. … The 15-acre temple site used to be a farm, from which many olive trees were preserved. The property included a villa for full-time missionaries to reside at, and a gathering place for members and their activities. The olive trees in the piazza, both preserved from the site’s farm and ancient ones from Northern Italy, range in age from 400 to 500 years old.

The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: April 14, 2019, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Notable: The first house of the Lord in the DR Congo and the fourth in Africa. … The temple’s first district included not only the DR Congo but also Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Gabon, Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2011, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Feb. 12, 2016, presided over by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are grateful that Thou hast heard the prayers of Thy devoted children who have prayed in faith for decades for this great blessing. We thank Thee for directing Thy prophet to build a holy temple in this city, in this country, at this time. We thank Thee for this beautiful building and for all who have labored to build it and for the miracles that occurred during its construction. We are grateful for faithful Saints around the world who have contributed the resources to make this joyous day possible. We pray that Thou wouldest bless them all.”

Three more notes: Before the dedication of the temple, members in the DR Congo and central Africa had to make trips to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple. The distance from Kinshasa to the Johannesburg temple is around 1,720 miles — a flight of four hours or 50 hours by car. … Once dedicated, the Kinshasa temple serviced Latter-day Saints in six additional countries — Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Gabon, Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. … The dedicatory prayer of the Kinshasa temple — given in French — was the second time that a dedicatory prayer has been offered in another language other than English. The first was with the rededication of the Freiberg Germany Temple in 2016, given by then-President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency.

The Fortaleza Brazil Temple. | Scott Taylor, Church News

Dedication: June 2, 2019, by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The seventh house of the Lord in Brazil. … With this dedication, Elder Ulisses Soares became the first Apostle from outside the United States to dedicate a temple in his home country.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2009, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 15, 2011, presided over by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We also express our gratitude for all the pioneer Saints who helped establish The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints here in the region of Fortaleza, from its beginnings. We are grateful for their sacrifices and for all those members and leaders who followed in their footsteps to strengthen Thy kingdom, culminating in the establishment of Thy work here with such a solid foundation. Oh Lord, how grateful we are for the many blessings poured out upon our people, our country and especially upon this city of Fortaleza.”

Three more notes: Until the Fortaleza temple was dedicated in 2019, the city of Fortaleza and the rest of the state of Ceará shared a temple district that included more than 80 stakes and districts in northern and central Brazil. … The dedication for this house of the Lord marked the third time that a temple’s dedicatory prayer was given in a language other than English and wasn’t translated for the predominant population of local Latter-day Saints. It was also the first time the entirety of a temple dedication — the hymns, talks and Hosanna Shout — was held in a language other than English. … The public was invited to visit the Fortaleza Brazil Temple during its open house from April 27 through May 18, 2019, which drew in 60,000 visitors.

The Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Sept. 1, 2019, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Haiti. … Despite its proximity to a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on Aug. 14, 2021, the Port-au-Prince temple remained undamaged by the tremor.

Announced: April 5, 2015, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 28, 2017, presided over by Elder Walter F. González, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Caribbean Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Heavenly Father, we pray that this holy temple will be a beacon of light and truth to the nation of Haiti. Please bless the people of this land with peace, with an appreciation for their legacy of liberty, with stability, and with a curiosity about and an interest in the restored gospel of Thy Beloved Son. May the lives of these good men, women and children always be under Thine infinite protection.”

Three more notes: For decades, Latter-day Saints in Haiti had had no choice but to travel to the neighboring Dominican Republic or other areas to claim temple blessings. Many people there endure economic challenges — and paying for passports, transportation and other costs had been almost impossible for many. … When a local Latter-day Saint choir sang “The Morning Breaks” as Elder David A. Bednar exited the temple for the Sunday cornerstone session, the Apostle encouraged them to sing the hymn again but to modify the hymn’s traditional ending, singing, “The dawning of a brighter day / Majestic rises on Haiti” instead of “The dawning of a brighter day / Majestic rises on the world.” … A temple for Haiti was announced in April 2015 general conference, along with two other temples: the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple and the Bangkok Thailand Temple.

The Lisbon Portugal Temple. | Scott Taylor, Church News

Dedication: Sept. 15, 2019, by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Portugal. … The president of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, was among the more than 18,000 who toured the temple during its Aug. 17-31, 2019, public open house.

Announced: Oct. 20, 2010, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 2015, presided over by Elder Patrick Kearon, a General Authority Seventy and Europe Area president.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Please, Father, wilt Thou bless Thy worthy Saints who come to worship here, that their faith in Thee and in Thy Beloved Son might grow and flourish. May they receive a spiritual witness of the eternal purpose of their lives and of the ordinances they receive, and may they be faithful to the covenants and promises made before Thee and Thine angels.”

Three more notes: After offering a blessing on Portugal and missionary work in the country as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1975, President Monson — as president of the Church — announced a house of the Lord for the capital city of Lisbon 35 years later. … During devotionals held in honor of the temple on Sept. 14, 2019, Elder Andersen invited the missionaries and youth in Lisbon to return to the area for another devotional in the year 2069, the temple’s 50th anniversary, “if the Lord hasn’t come” by then. He added, “If you are sitting in this chapel 50 years from now, it will most likely mean that you have been true and faithful for all of your life. This is a wonderful goal to anticipate.” … Accompanying Elder Andersen at the temple dedication was Elder José A. Teixeira — a Portugal native, a member of the Presidency of the Seventy and one of the country’s first Latter-day Saints. Elder Teixeira spoke of his father, Fernando Teixeira, who spoke at the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony but passed away before the dedication. Elder Teixeira’s parents had traveled more than 600 kilometers (373 miles) each way to attend the Madrid Spain Temple, where Fernando Teixeira was a sealer.

The Arequipa Peru Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Dec. 15, 2019, by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The third house of the Lord in Peru. … The temple was dedicated the same year that ground was broken for the Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple, six months earlier, on June 8, 2019.

Announced: Oct. 6, 2012, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: March 4, 2017, presided over by Elder Carlos A. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We thank Thee that this temple will allow sacred ordinances and covenants to be performed in this important part of the world. Those ordinances and covenants are of eternal significance. … Please bless and protect those who enter these precincts. May they feel Thy peace and love here. May their thoughts and feelings be lifted unto Thee and to Thy Son with holy reverence for Thy eternal purposes.”

Three more notes: Before the Arequipa temple was built, Latter-day Saints in the city would travel approximately 14 hours by vehicle to visit the Lima Peru Temple. … When it was dedicated, the Arequipa temple served 70,000 members in southern Peru. … Ground was broken for the Arequipa Peru Temple the same day as the groundbreaking for the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple. The two South American countries share a border.

The Durban South Africa Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Feb. 16, 2020, by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in South Africa. … The Durban temple was the last temple dedicated before a 20-month absence of temple dedications or rededications, due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2011, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: April 9, 2016, presided over by Elder Carl B. Cook, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Southeast Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May the influence of the Holy Ghost be unrestrained within these walls, and may the temple serve as a beacon of everlasting light to all who see it and a sanctuary to all who enter in. We pray for those who attend the temple of any age. May they feel strengthened to live their covenants with determination, patience and discipline. Wilt Thou bless them with insight, steadfastness and forgiving hearts.”

Three more notes: The day before the edifice was dedicated, Elder Ronald A. Rasband conducted a tour through the temple for the contingent of the Zulu nation’s royal family, headed by His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini; Her Majesty, Queen Mchiza; Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the king’s uncle; and other members of the royal family. … The temple’s instruction sessions and ordinances are offered in English, Portuguese, Zulu and Xhosa. … People representing 20 different countries visited the temple during its open house from Jan. 22 through Feb. 1, 2020.

The Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. | Daniel Crump, for the Deseret News

Dedication: Oct. 31, 2021, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The ninth house of the Lord in Canada and the first in the province of Manitoba. … It was the first temple to be dedicated in nearly 20 months due to dedication postponements in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.

Announced: April 2, 2011, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 3, 2016, presided over by Elder Larry Y. Wilson, a General Authority and executive director of the Church’s Temple Department.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Dear Father, please smile on those who come to this house of the Lord. We gratefully acknowledge the pioneer spirit, consecrated sacrifice and heritage of gospel living and service of generations past and present offered in hearts, homes and communities here. We recognize this place in Thy vineyard includes Thy precious children from many nations, kindreds and tongues.”

Three more notes: The exterior of this temple was constructed from Park Rose red brick, making it the first temple featuring red brick that was not a remodel or renovation. … In 1998, President Gordon B. Hinckley — 15th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — promised 1,500 Canadian Saints from Manitoba and Ontario that a temple would one day be built in their area. … The effects and precautions of the COVID-19 pandemic lingered through the dedication, as attendees wore face masks at the sessions.

The Pocatello Idaho Temple. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dedication: Nov. 7, 2021, by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The sixth house of the Lord in Idaho. … In preparation for the Pocatello temple’s open house, youth helped plant 25,000 flowers around the temple grounds.

Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: March 16, 2019, presided over by Elder Wilford W. Andersen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Idaho Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are so very grateful for this temple. For many years, even decades, Thou hast warmly welcomed us in Thy temple in Idaho Falls as we have sought Thy eternal blessings. How grateful we are to be here today to dedicate this holy temple in Pocatello, Idaho, allowing Thy power and presence to be in ever greater abundance in southeastern Idaho.”

Three more notes: The Pocatello Idaho Temple open house was the first time in 590 days that the public was invited to see the inside of a temple. Three temples — the Rio de Janeiro Brazil, Winnipeg Manitoba and Washington D.C. temples — had all been scheduled for dedications or rededications in 2020, but those were postponed due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. … This was one of the last five temples announced by President Thomas S. Monson — at April 2017 general conference — before he passed away in January 2018. … An open house was held from Sept. 18 to Oct. 23, 2021, where 250,000 visitors attended.

The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: May 8, 2022, by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The eighth house of the Lord in Brazil. … With Rio de Janeiro home to the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, Elder Stevenson said that the new temple is the Church’s witness that Jesus Christ is indeed the Redeemer of the world.

Announced: April 6, 2013, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: March 4, 2017, presided over by Elder Claudio R.M. Costa, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Brazil Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “As we consider the lives of early Church pioneers in this beautiful country of Brazil, our hearts are filled to overflowing with gratitude and emotion. May we always remember their faith and devotion and their broad shoulders of sacrifice upon which we stand. May their names be remembered, and their good works honored for generations to come.”

Three more notes: Elder Gary E. Stevenson’s dedication of the Rio de Janeiro temple marked the first time in Church History that all 15 members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles had dedicated or rededicated a temple. … After the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple was dedicated, Brazil had eight temples dedicated, with eight more in the planning or construction phases. … From the Oct. 2, 1958, birth of Brazilian native Elder Ulisses Soares — the youngest Apostle at the time of the Rio de Janeiro temple dedication — to the dedication date, the Church in Brazil grew from 22,000 members to more than 1.4 million in a little more than six decades. When Elder Soares served as a young missionary, there had been only one temple in Brazil.

The Yigo Guam Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dedication: May 22, 2022, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Guam. … Prior to the temple’s dedication, Latter-day Saints on Guam were in the Manila Philippines Temple district, a temple that is about 1,600 miles away.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: May 4, 2019, presided over by Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, General Authority Seventy and president of the Asia North Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Heavenly Father, we pray that this holy temple will be a source of light and truth to all people from every nation, kindred and tongue. Please bless the people who visit this holy site with a curiosity about and an interest in the restored gospel of Thy Beloved Son. May the lives of all good men, women and children always be under Thine infinite protection.”

Three more notes: Ground for the Yigo temple was broken on the same day as the groundbreakings for two other island temples: the Praia Cabo Verde Temple and the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. … The temple was built on a site that was already considered sacred by the local indigenous Chamorro culture before the temple was to be built there. Their ancestors had used the site as a hunting ground and accessed a nearby well for water during storms for generations. … Some members from the temple district weren’t able to attend the open house for the Yigo temple due to COVID-19 restrictions that inhibited members from neighboring islands to travel to Guam. In order to help these members learn about the temple, the Church hosted an “island open house,” sending informational panels about the temple to those islands, containing samples of the materials used in the temple’s construction and photos of the interior and exterior of the house of the Lord.

The Praia Cape Verde Temple. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dedication: June 19, 2022, by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Cape Verde. … The Praia temple was dedicated four weeks after the Yigo Guam Temple, which is situated on an island on the other side of the world from Praia.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: May 4, 2019, presided over by Elder Paul V. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are grateful for this choice land of Cabo Verde, for the freedom to worship Thee, for the goodness of the people, and for the blood of Israel that flows in abundance in the hearts of many. We thank Thee, Father, that in the past three decades thousands have embraced Thy gospel, and that the prayers of these faithful Saints have been heard as we dedicate today Thy holy house. We love the pioneers and missionaries of Cabo Verde who courageously helped establish the kingdom of God upon this island nation.”

Three more notes: Missionaries first came to Cape Verde just over 30 years before the Praia temple was dedicated. … The Praia Cape Verde Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on the same day as the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple and Yigo Guam Temple groundbreaking ceremonies. … Cabo Verde had been experiencing a drought since 2017, causing food insecurities in the area. In the dedicatory prayer for the Praia Cape Verde Temple, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles blessed the area that “the clouds may produce rain.” Later that day, after the final dedication of the temple, rain came. Not only did it rain that day, it continued to rain the rest of the week in a steady downpour that allowed the ground to absorb the water rather than create floods. It created hope for locals who were preparing for the upcoming harvest. It was considered a miracle by the Latter-day Saints in Praia, and the news of the “miracle of the rain” would travel around the world.

The Belém Brazil Temple. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dedication: Nov. 20, 2022, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The ninth house of the Lord in Brazil. … Two hours after the Belém temple dedication, the Quito Ecuador Temple was dedicated — the first time since 2000 that two temples were dedicated on the same day.

Announced: April 3, 2016, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 17, 2019, presided over by Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Brazil Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We recognize that there is rejoicing on both sides of the veil for those who have been waiting for the construction of this temple. We feel highly favored to see the heavenly priesthood unite with the earthly priesthood and to sense Thy Spirit shower down from above and dwell with us.”

Three more notes: Two hours after the Belém Brazil Temple was dedicated, the Quito Ecuador Temple was dedicated. This was the first time since the year 2000 that two Latter-day Saint temples were dedicated on the same day. … Elder Renlund offered the dedicatory prayer and his remarks in Portuguese in the three sessions and joined with other participating General Authority Seventies in greeting and welcoming attendees at the temple’s entrance. … At the time of the temple’s dedication, its district served members in 11 stakes and two districts in northern Brazil.

The Quito Ecuador Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dedication: Nov. 20, 2022, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Ecuador and the 25th in South America. … Prior to the Quito temple’s dedication, members in Quito would travel 270 miles to the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple.

Announced: April 3, 2016, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: May 11, 2019, presided over by Elder Enrique R. Falabella, a General Authority Seventy and the president of the South America Northwest Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Dear Father, please touch the hearts of the people here in Ecuador and the temple district that the spirit of Elijah may turn their hearts to their ancestors, that they may be motivated to search for their forebears and do vicarious work in their behalf. May they experience the profound joy that emanates from unselfish service and emulates the great vicarious sacrifice of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Three more notes: The Quito temple’s announcement and dedication were held on the same days as the Belem Brazil Temple’s announcement and dedication. … More than 50,000 people attended the open house, held from Oct. 14 through Oct. 29, 2022. … Ecuadorian flower patterns are featured throughout the temple, including carved into the stone on the outside of the temple.

The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Dedication: Jan. 15, 2023, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in the United States territory of Puerto Rico. … The San Juan temple was one of 12 temples announced during October 2018 general conference.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: May 4, 2019, presided over by Elder Walter F. González, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Caribbean Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Dear Father, we pray that the presence of Thy temple on this island may draw down Thy blessings upon Puerto Rico, its people and its leaders. In recent years, they have endured storms and natural disasters that have caused destruction, hardship and suffering. Bless them now with a period of calm and respite and with the time and means to recover and rebuild and to prepare for a brighter future.”

Three more notes: President Nelson visited Puerto Rico in September 2018 and promised, “As you individually grow to become more of the person God wants you to be, you can know for yourself that better days are ahead for the people of Puerto Rico.” The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple was announced one month later. … The San Juan temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on the same day as the Praia Cape Verde Temple and Yigo Guam Temple groundbreaking ceremonies. … The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple serves members on the island and surrounding areas, saving them the expense of traveling 250 miles to the neighboring island’s Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple.

The Richmond Virginia Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dedication: May 7, 2023, by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Virginia. … The first branch in Richmond, Virginia, was organized in 1919 and had fewer than 100 Saints.

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: April 11, 2020, presided over by Elder Randall K. Bennett, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Northeast Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Please bless all who worthily serve in Thy holy temples that they may participate with joy and understanding that Thy work will go forward in power to fulfill Thy purposes for all Thy children. We pray that Thy Spirit will always be present in these holy spaces to enlighten and guide and bless all who are here and all that is said and done here.”

Three more notes: The groundbreaking ceremony was kept to a small handful of leaders to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. … The Virginia Stake was the 245th stake in the Church of Jesus Christ but only the sixth stake on the Atlantic coast. … At the time of the Richmond temple’s dedication, more than 34,000 members lived in the Richmond area, totaling more than a third of the state’s Latter-day Saint population.

The Helena Montana Temple. | Colter Peterson, for the Deseret News

Dedication: June 18, 2023, by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Montana. … It was the first house of the Lord built with modular construction methods, meaning parts of the temple were built off-site then assembled on-site.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: June 26, 2021, presided over by Elder Vern P. Stanfill, a General Authority Seventy and native of Townsend, Montana, about 25 miles southeast of Helena.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We pray that the close proximity of this temple will be a blessing to those who reside in the stakes of this temple district, and that Thou wilt bless these individuals and families, including the rising generation, as they worship here often. We pray that they will be led down the covenant path to this, Thy holy house. We pray that as they participate in Thy ordinances, the power of godliness will be manifest unto them (see Doctrine and Covenants 84:21).”

Three more notes: Ground was broken for the Helena temple less than three months after it was announced. … A temple for Helena was announced in April 2021 general conference as part of a record-breaking 20 temples announced in one day. The Helena Montana Temple was the first of these 20 to be dedicated. … To show appreciation for a second temple in their state, Latter-day Saint children in the Helena Montana Stake sent thank-you letters and temple coloring pages to construction workers. About 500 envelopes were sent, each containing a colored drawing, a thank-you note and a small packet of jerky donated by a company in Lincoln, Montana. The colorings and thank-you notes were posted in both the break room of the Blox facility in Bessemer, Alabama — where temple walls were prefabricated — and in the on-site construction trailer in Helena.

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dedication: Aug. 13, 2023, by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The 18th house of the Lord in Utah and the fifth in Utah County. … A total of 587,749 visitors toured the temple during its public open house from April 15 to July 8, 2023.

Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 19, 2019, presided over by Elder Craig C. Christensen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Utah Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We ask Thee to protect this holy house against any force that would harm or defile it. May it be a physical and spiritual refuge for all who are blessed to come to it. Bless all who even step onto the ground upon which it stands. Bless them to feel Thy presence and to leave with a sense of hope and a desire to draw closer to Thee and to Thy Son.”

Three more notes: Explosives were used to break through the bedrock when excavating for the foundation of the temple. … Some stakes in the temple district have held a pioneer trek event for youth near the house of the Lord. And on Aug. 12, 2023 — the evening before the temple’s dedication — the Utah Area held a 5K sunset fun run near the Saratoga Springs temple. The event, organized as part of the 2023 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, symbolized carrying the Light of Christ in a fallen world and focusing on the Savior to walk on the covenant path. … In May 2021, seniors at a local seminary graduation were invited to sign their name on an anchor bolt that would be set into the Saratoga Springs temple foundation, a symbolic reminder that they would be cemented in Christ as they focused on keeping their covenants.

The Brasília Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Sept. 17, 2023, by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The 10th house of the Lord in Brazil. … The Brasília dedication marked the first time in Church history that three temples were dedicated on the same day; the other two were the Bentonville Arkansas and Moses Lake Washington temples.

Announced: April 2, 2017, President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 26, 2020, presided over by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Brazil Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “How grateful we are that this magnificent and hallowed structure will stand as a testament to Thee and Thy Beloved Son in this city of Brazil where the leaders of the nation meet and where laws influencing the freedom and prosperity of the people are established. … Because Thy house is here, let there be an added goodness, honesty, peacemaking and prayer in the functioning of the government of this land.”

Three more notes: This was one of the last five temples announced by President Thomas S. Monson before he passed away in January 2018. … Each speaker at the Brasília temple’s dedication offered remarks in Portuguese. The dedicatory prayer was also spoken in Portuguese. …. The temple is located in Brasília, Brazil’s new capital city that was created in 1960. The multiple arches around the temple’s exterior and overall architecture match the mid-20th-century Brazilian modernism style predominant throughout Brasília.

