The path to 200 houses of the Lord: Nos. 121-140

The 121st through the 140th temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — dedicated in a seven-year stretch, from August 2005 through October 2012 — provided plenty of newslines and noteworthiness individually and collectively.

The 20 houses of the Lord started in West Africa and ended in Canada, from the Aba Nigeria Temple to the Calgary Alberta Temple. The 20 includes nine in five states of the United States and 11 others in nine additional nations across North and South America, Europe and Africa.

Multiple temples were dedicated in several states and nations — two each in California, Idaho, Brazil and Canada and three in Utah.

Key locations included:

The Rexburg Idaho Temple, dedicated in 2008, with its proximity to the Brigham Young University–Idaho campus similar to two other Church colleges — the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple next to Brigham Young University and the Laie Hawaii Temple adjacent to Brigham Young University–Hawaii.

The Church’s first temple in the former Soviet Union, the Kyiv Ukraine Temple, dedicated in 2010.

And the Manaus Brazil Temple, dedicated in June 2012, which alleviated Latter-day Saints living deep in the Amazon Basin having to travel for seven days each way by boat and bus to reach the São Paulo Brazil Temple on the opposite end of the massive South American nation.

By the end of 2024, the total operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will go from the first 20 temples dedicated between 1877 and 1981 to more than 200 — with Nos. 181 to 200 being dedicated in a span of just 14 months.

With The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to dedicate its 200th operating temple later this year, here’s the seventh of a weekly look — 20 at a time — at the houses of the Lord worldwide.

The Aba Nigeria Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Aug. 7, 2005, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Nigeria and the third in Africa. … More than 2,000 attended the Aba temple’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Announced: April 2, 2000, by President Hinckley in the Sunday afternoon session of April 2000 general conference, one of six temple locations identified at the time.

Groundbreaking: Feb. 23, 2002, presided over by Elder H. Bruce Stucki, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa West Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Almighty Father, to whom we bow with reverence and love, hear our prayer of dedication on this historic day. We are gathered together in a solemn assembly. Our hearts are filled with thanksgiving for this day when Thy holy house is completed.”

Three more notes: Prior to the June 18 to July 2, 2005, public open house, roughly 100 media representatives and 800 government, business, education, religious and tribal leaders were given tours through the new temple. By the conclusion of the open house, roughly 25,095 people had participated in a tour. … Hundreds of attendees waited up to four hours for President Hinckley to arrive at the dedication, and members were seen waving handkerchiefs as he drove past them to the temple. A total of 7,415 people attended one of four dedicatory sessions. … In June 2009, the Aba Nigeria Temple was closed indefinitely due to a sudden increase in violence and crimes in the area. The closure was to allow greater safety to Latter-day Saints who travel to and serve in the temple. It was reopened in 2011.

The Newport Beach California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Aug. 28, 2005, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The sixth house of the Lord in California. … It was announced the same day two other temples for the state were announced: the Sacramento California and Redlands California temples.

Announced: April 21, 2001, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 15, 2003, presided over by Elder Duane B. Gerrard, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America West Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “And now, in the name of Thy Beloved Son, and in the authority of the priesthood Thou hast bestowed upon us, we dedicate unto Thee and to Him this, the Newport Beach California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wilt Thou accept it, dear Father, and let Thy divine presence be felt here. May Thy Holy Spirit abide in these premises at all times. Sanctify and hallow it as the house of the Lord.”

Three more notes: An open house was held from July 23 to Aug. 20, 2005. A total of 175,165 people attended the open house, with 10,076 arriving on the final Saturday. … A Newport Beach local, who had been among protesters against the temple construction, said after its completion: “Seeing the beauty of the temple and what it adds to the neighborhood, I’m sorry I ever opposed it.” … At the time of its dedication, the Newport Beach temple served Latter-day Saints in the Orange County, California, area. This included representing Korean, Samoan, Tongan, Vietnamese, Mexican and other Latino populations of the Orange County area.

The Sacramento California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Sept. 3, 2006, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The seventh house of the Lord in the state. … It was dedicated six days after the Newport Beach California Temple — the first time in four years two temples were dedicated in less than a week’s time.

Announced: April 21, 2001, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: April 22, 2004, presided over by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “This is a time of great significance to us, Thy sons and daughters, when we dedicate this, the Sacramento California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. … We dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and unto Thy Son this sacred structure as the house of the Lord, a house of holy ordinances, where Thine eternal work may be carried forward.”

Three more notes: The Sacramento temple was announced the same day as two other temples in the state were announced: the Newport Beach California and Redlands California temples. … An open house was held from July 29 to Aug. 26, 2006. Nearly 6,000 visitors toured on the first day, and a total of 168,367 attended through the duration of the open house. For the first day of the open house, 350 volunteer Latter-day Saints were prepared with 8,400 cookies and over 100 gallons of punch to give to visitors. … A new California record of 11 straight days of over-100-degree weather led up to the open house of the Sacramento temple. The temperatures were so unbearable that over 100 residents of California died. Yet, an open house volunteer noted that on the first day of open house, the weather “wasn’t just bearable; it was actually quite pleasant.”

The Helsinki Finland Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Oct. 22, 2006, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Finland. … The Helsinki temple was the last house of the Lord dedicated by President Hinckley.

Announced: April 2, 2000, by President Hinckley, at the close of April 2000 general conference, one of six temples announced.

Groundbreaking: March 29, 2003, presided over by Elder D. Lee Tobler, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe Central Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We dedicate and consecrate this, the Helsinki Finland Temple, to Thee and Thy Beloved Son as Thy holy house, Thy sacred abode. Wilt Thou accept it as our offering unto Thee. Let Thy watchful care be over it. … We pray for this great nation of Finland. May it ever be respected and honored among the nations of the earth. Bless its neighbor nations of Russia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, from which Saints will come to serve in this temple. May they have no difficulty in crossing the borders into this land when they come to work in this, Thy holy house.”

Three more notes: At the time of its dedication, the Helsinki temple had the largest temple district of the 124 temples that were operating at the time, encompassing 12 time zones. Once dedicated, the temple served Saints in Finland, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Languages for ordinance work in the temple include Estonian, Finnish, Latvian, Lithuanian and Russian. Swedish and English are also occasionally used. … Before the Stockholm Sweden Temple was dedicated in 1985, Finnish Saints had to travel to the Bern Switzerland Temple, more than 1,150 miles from Helsinki. … The temple was dedicated in four sessions; roughly 10,750 attended the dedication ceremony, several hundred being from Russia.

The Rexburg Idaho Temple. | Julie Dockstader Heaps, Church News

Dedication: Feb. 10, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Notable: The third house of the Lord in Idaho. … A second temple for Rexburg — the Teton River Idaho Temple — was announced in 2021 and is under construction.

Announced: Dec. 12, 2003, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President James E. Faust — in a letter to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: July 30, 2005, presided over by Elder John H. Groberg of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Many not of our faith have previously visited this building. May they reflect on their experience with reverence and appreciation. May they be led, as Thou hast promised, to acknowledge that this is indeed Thy house. … May Thy faithful Saints of this and future generations look to this temple as a sanctuary and a place of service to Thee and to Thy children.”

Three more notes: An estimated 8,000 residents and students from nearby Brigham Young University–Idaho attended the groundbreaking ceremony. … The temple open house, originally expected to see 150,000 visitors, saw more than 200,000 attendees. Tour times were extended each day, and group sizes were increased to allow for more visitors. … The Rexburg temple was originally planned to be dedicated Feb. 3, 2008. However, this date was postponed seven days due to the death of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on Jan. 27 and President Thomas S. Monson’s subsequent ordination to Church president on Feb. 3.

The Curitiba Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: June 1, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Notable: The fifth house of the Lord in Brazil. … President Russell M. Nelson, who as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided over the groundbreaking, studied Portuguese to be able to offer a prayer dedicating the site and construction process.

Announced: Aug. 23, 2002, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President James E. Faust — in a letter to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: March 10, 2005, presided over by Elder Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this house provide a spirit of peace to all who observe its majesty, and especially to those who enter for their own sacred ordinances and to perform the work for their loved ones beyond the veil. Let them feel of Thy divine love and mercy. May they be privileged to say, as did the Psalmist of old, ‘We took sweet counsel together, and walked unto the house of God in company’ (Psalm 55:14).”

Three more notes: The Curitiba temple was announced the same day as the Panama City Panama Temple, which was dedicated two months after the dedication of the house of the Lord in Curitiba. … The secretary of the mayor of Curitiba visited the temple during its open house and, impressed with the beauty of the building, called the mayor immediately after the tour and said that he should come and see the temple for himself. … Of the 40,000 who visited the temple during the two-week open house, about 4,000 left comment cards, with some 2,000 requesting follow-up visits from full-time missionaries.

The Panama City Panama Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Aug. 10, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Panama. … Prior to the Panama City temple, Latter-day Saints in Panama traveled to Costa Rica to attend the house of the Lord.

Announced: Aug. 23, 2002, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President James E. Faust — in a letter to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 20, 2005, presided over by Elder Spencer V. Jones, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Central America Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We express our gratitude for all who have participated in the preparations for this glorious day of dedication, as well as for those who made possible the successful open house event. We ask Thy blessings to attend that vast throng who walked within these sacred walls and felt stirring thoughts course through their minds and hearts. May the spirit of the temple continue with them. … We now dedicate this temple as an abode for Thee and Thy Son. Let Thy glorious light ever shine upon it.”

Three more notes: On Dec. 18, 2000, Church President Gordon B. Hinckley visited a group of 5,000 Panamanian Latter-day Saints at a convention center in downtown Panama City, Panama, and said, “If you will pay your tithing and keep the other commandments, we will find a way to build a temple in Panama.” One and a half years later, the Panama City Panama Temple was announced. … A cultural celebration was held Aug. 9, 2008, with approximately 1,000 youth performing folk and cultural dances, like cumbias, salsas and the conga. One group of youth from the faraway San Blas Islands spent three days traveling to take part in the event. … The temple is situated next to the Panama Canal, close to the Port of Balboa, where the canal pours into the North Pacific Ocean.

Photo of the Twin Falls Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Aug. 24, 2008, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Notable: The fourth house of the Lord in Idaho. … The Twin Falls temple was the second dedicated in the state in 2008, the first being the Rexburg Idaho Temple.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2004, by President Gordon B. Hinckley in the opening session of October 2004 general conference.

Groundbreaking: April 15, 2006, presided over by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this house provide a spirit of peace to all who observe its majesty, and especially to those who enter for their own sacred ordinances and to perform the work for their loved ones beyond the veil. Let them feel of Thy divine love and mercy.”

Three more notes: Prior to the dedication of the Twin Falls temple, Latter-day Saints in the area were having to travel to temples in Boise, Idaho Falls or neighboring states — the nearest temple being at least two hours away by car. … News of a possible temple in Twin Falls, Idaho, came to light when people found out that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had purchased the property of a failing golf course in the area. Two weeks later, President Hinckley officially announced in October 2004 general conference that Twin Falls would in fact be getting a temple. … An open house for the temple was held from July 11 to Aug. 16, 2008. Almost 160,000 attendees came to the event, with 40% being nonmembers.

The Draper Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: March 20, 2009, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Notable: The 12th house of the Lord in Utah and the third in the Salt Lake Valley. … It was the first Utah temple dedicated in the 21st century.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2004, as a third temple for the Salt Lake Valley — but with no specified city — by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president, during October 2004 general conference.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 5, 2006, presided over by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this house provide a spirit of peace to all who observe its majesty, and especially to those who enter for their own sacred ordinances and to perform the work for those beyond the veil. Let them feel of Thy divine love and mercy. May they be privileged to say, as did the Psalmist of old, ‘We took sweet counsel together, and walked unto the house of God in company’ (Psalm 55:14).”

Three more notes: President Hinckley announced a third temple for the Salt Lake Valley on Oct. 2, 2004, during October 2004 general conference. However, the site was not specified to be in Draper, Utah, until Nov. 21, 2004, via a letter from the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President James E. Faust — to wards in south Salt Lake Valley. … The Church held an open house for the Draper temple from Jan. 15 to March 14, 2009. The two-month event brought in 684,721 visitors to tour this house of the Lord. … In announcing a third temple for the Salt Lake Valley, President Hinckley said: “It may appear that we are unduly favoring this area. But temple attendance is such that we must accommodate those who wish to come. And if the present growth trends continue, we shall probably need yet another.” The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple was announced one year after the Draper temple and dedicated just five months after the dedication of the first.

The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dedication: Aug. 21, 2009, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Notable: The 13th house of the Lord in Utah and the fourth in the Salt Lake Valley. … The Oquirrh Mountain temple joined the Jordan River Utah Temple to make South Jordan, Utah, the first city in the world to be home to more than one house of the Lord.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2005, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president, in October 2005 general conference.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 16, 2006, presided over by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We humbly pray, Father, that Thou wilt accept this holy edifice. Pour out Thy blessings upon it and let Thy Spirit attend and guide all who officiate herein, that holiness will prevail in every room. May all who enter have clean hands and pure hearts, and may they participate with faith in the ordinances to be given herein and depart with a feeling of peace, praising Thy holy name.”

Three more notes: The Oquirrh Mountain temple draws its name from the nearby Oquirrh Mountain range. The word “oquirrh” is from the Gosiute dialect of the Shoshoni language — spoken by the Goshute tribe, which has lived in Utah and Nevada for generations — and means “wooded mountain” or “shining mountains.” … The temple was initially named the South Jordan Utah Temple but was later changed to the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple to distinguish it from the Jordan River Utah Temple, which is also located in South Jordan. … President Thomas S. Monson dedicated this house of the Lord on his 82nd birthday.

The Vancouver British Columbia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: May 2, 2010, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Notable: The seventh house of the Lord in Canada and the first in British Columbia. … It was the first temple announced for Canada in the 21st century.

Announced: May 25, 2006, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President James E. Faust — in letters to local Church leaders.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 4, 2007, presided over by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Presidency of the Seventy, who had been released as president of the North America Northwest Area earlier in the month.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We dedicate this temple as an abode for Thee and Thy Son. Let Thy glorious light ever shine upon it. Wilt Thou place Thy ratifying seal of approval upon this dedicatory service and upon all we have done and will do in this, Thy holy house, which we now present to Thee. O Holy Father, accept of our love. Let Thy blessings distill upon us as the dews from heaven. May we walk with faith, never faltering, in the testimonies which we carry in our hearts concerning Thee and Thy precious Son, our Redeemer.”

Three more notes: At the time of its dedication, the Vancouver temple served around 22,000 Saints in 91 congregations in British Columbia and northern Washington state. … On the day of the Vancouver temple’s dedication, President Monson said that house of the Lord held a special place in his heart because he had helped pick the temple’s site with his predecessor, President Hinckley. … The temple stands in a residential area home to multiple schools and parks.

The Gila Valley Arizona Temple. | Gerry Avant, Church News

Dedication: May 23, 2010, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Notable: The third house of the Lord in Arizona. … The first temple that President Monson both announced and dedicated after becoming Church president in February 2008.

Announced: April 26, 2008, by the First Presidency — President Monson and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf — in a press release.

Groundbreaking: Feb. 14, 2009, presided over by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We ask Thee to bless all who seek to do Thy will, who walk in righteousness and faith and obedience to the commandments Thou hast given. Wilt Thou comfort them when they face adversity. Wilt Thou strengthen them when the winds of opposition blow against them. Wilt Thou bring joy and peace into their hearts and the assurance that Thou dost love them.”

Three more notes: The Gila Valley temple was announced with another temple for the state: the Gilbert Arizona Temple. The Phoenix Arizona Temple was announced the following month on May 24, 2008, more than doubling Arizona’s total temple count in under a month. … Although most temples don’t include “the” in their official name, The Gila Valley Arizona Temple does. President Spencer W. Kimball, Gila Valley native and the Church’s 12th president, always emphasized “the” in the name of the valley. … Apostle John W. Taylor visited Latter-day Saints in The Gila Valley, Arizona, during the St. Joseph Stake conference on Jan. 30, 1898, and prophesied that “One of the most beautiful temples that was ever built among the Saints in the Rocky Mountains will be built in this valley.”

The Cebu City Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: June 13, 2010, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in the Philippines. … At the time of the dedication, some members in the Cebu City temple district were still roughly 12 hours away by boat.

Announced: April 18, 2006, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 2007, presided over by Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are in a nation of many islands, whose people love truth and whose hearts are responsive to the message of the eternal gospel. We thank Thee for their faith. We thank Thee for their spirit of sacrifice. Bless them that neither they nor the generations which follow them will go hungry or be without shelter from the storms that beat about them. We are grateful for the completion of this holy house. Wilt Thou bless those faithful members here and throughout the world who have contributed their tithes which have made possible this magnificent edifice for Thy name’s honor and glory and for the blessing of all who enter herein.”

Three more notes: Latter-day Saints in the Cebu area previously would travel up to 30 hours by boat to get to the Manila temple. … The ground the Cebu City temple was built on was previously used as a stronghold for Japanese soldiers during World War II. When the site was excavated for the temple’s foundation, the construction crew found 20-foot-deep tunnels filled with old equipment and unexploded bombs. The war items were removed, and the tunnels were filled with 28 truckloads of concrete. … Once dedicated, the Cebu City temple served members living in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, in the southern part of the Philippines.

The Kyiv Ukraine Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Aug. 29, 2010, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Ukraine, in Eastern Europe and in the former Soviet Union. … The Kyiv temple is the first in Church history outside of the United States to be dedicated within 20 years of the Church being introduced into that country.

Announced: July 20, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: June 23, 2007, presided over by Elder Paul B. Pieper, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe East Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this house provide a spirit of peace to all who observe its majesty, and especially to those who enter for their own sacred ordinances and to perform the work for their loved ones beyond the veil. Let them feel of Thy divine love and mercy.”

Three more notes: Before the Kyiv Ukraine Temple was built, members in the area had to travel around 18 hours to the Freiberg Germany Temple. … Plans for a temple in Ukraine were first announced in 1998, almost eight years after the first Latter-day Saint missionaries arrived in the country but 12 years before it would be officially built and dedicated. The Church faced issues with finding proper ground and receiving government approvals. … The Kyiv Ukraine Temple services members of the Church in Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Romania, Russia and Ukraine.

The San Salvador El Salvador Temple. | Jason Swensen, Church News

Dedication: Aug. 21, 2011, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in El Salvador and the fourth in Central America. … The San Salvador temple was dedicated in the same year as the Quetzaltenango temple in neighboring Guatemala.

Announced: Nov. 18, 2007, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President Eyring — in a letter read in sacrament meetings throughout El Salvador.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 20, 2008, presided over by Elder Don R. Clarke, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Central America Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Now, with grateful hearts, we dedicate and consecrate this hallowed structure and its surroundings to the accomplishment of Thy will and the fulfillment of Thine eternal work. We pray that its influence may be felt throughout the land as a light upon a hill. We ask it all in the name of Him whose redemption has blessed the human family and opened the way for Thy sons and daughters to go forward in eternity.”

Three more notes: In the nearly 30 years prior to the dedication of the San Salvador temple, Latter-day Saints in El Salvador would travel up to eight hours by vehicle to attend the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple. … The San Salvador volcano serves as a backdrop for the temple grounds and sacred edifice, which is located in the Antiguo Cuscaltán district southwest of the capital city. … The San Salvador temple is roughly a 15-minute drive from the Monument to the Divine Savior of the World historical landmark, built in El Salvador in 1942.

The Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Dec. 11, 2011, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Guatemala. … The Quetzaltenango temple was announced 22 years and three days after the dedication of the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple, dedicated in 1984.

Announced: Dec. 16, 2006, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Groundbreaking: March 14, 2009, presided over by Elder Don R. Clarke, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Central America Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We thank Thee for the progress of Thy work in this great nation of Guatemala. We give thanks for all who have helped to make this beautiful temple possible; we pray for their well-being. Wilt Thou continue to bless the leaders and the people of this nation for their friendliness to Thy Church. … Thou kind and gracious Father, our hearts are filled with gratitude for Thy remembrance of the sons and daughters of Lehi. Thou hast heard their cries and seen their tears. Thou hast accepted their righteous sacrifices.”

Three more notes: At the groundbreaking ceremony of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple, President Hinckley said a temple would be built in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, a country also known as “the land of the Mayans.” … An open house was held from Nov. 11 to Nov. 26, 2011. Over 126,000 people attended the open house, and approximately 16,500 visited on the final day. Guatemalan President Álvaro Colom attended with four of his cabinet ministers, and Jorge Barrientos, mayor of Quetzaltenango, was also among those who toured the temple. … The Quetzaltenango temple was the fifth house of the Lord in Central America — and the second in the area in less than four months, following the dedication of the San Salvador El Salvador Temple.

The Kansas City Missouri Temple. | Gerry Avant, Church News

Dedication: May 6, 2012, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Missouri. … An April 21-28, 2012, public open house was extended, with the start date moved to April 7 after some 80,000 tickets were requested in advance.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2008, by President Monson during October 2008 general conference.

Groundbreaking: May 8, 2010, presided over by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are assembled to dedicate this, Thy holy house. It is a special occasion, for this temple stands on ground hallowed by the sacrifice and suffering of stalwart Saints who walked here long years ago. Today, Thy Church shines forth in the sunlight of goodwill. During the weeks preceding this dedication, thousands of visitors came to see this sacred edifice. They departed with feelings of respect and a sense of appreciation. May Thy blessings attend all who felt the spirit of this holy house. May that spirit continue with them.”

Three more notes: The Kansas City temple is roughly five miles southwest of Liberty Jail, where the Prophet Joseph Smith and Hyrum Smith were incarcerated in 1838, and less than 10 miles away from Jackson County and Independence, Missouri, areas where early Latter-day Saint pioneers resided in the 1830s. … According to Missouri’s Gov. Jay Nixon, who attended the open house, the dedication of the Kansas City temple was “a time of healing.” The healing reflects an overcoming of adversity and the product of sacrifices from early Latter-day Saints. The historical reminders make the dedication of the Kansas City Missouri Temple akin to the importance of the dedication of 21st century temples in Nauvoo, Illinois; and Winter Quarters, Nebraska.

The Manaus Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: June 10, 2012, by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The sixth house of the Lord in Brazil. … At the time of its dedication, the Manaus temple served Latter-day Saints in 14 stakes, districts and branches in the Amazon River Basin.

Announced: May 23, 2007, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — in a letter to local Church leaders.

Groundbreaking: June 20, 2008, presided over by Elder Charles Didier, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Brazil Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Wilt Thou accept this temple as the gift of our hearts and hands. May Thy Holy Spirit dwell here at all times and be felt by all who come within its portals. May a mantle of holiness come upon this sacred edifice. May it stand as a beacon of everlasting truth and light in this beautiful and unique part of Thy creation. Wilt Thou protect it from any who may be disposed to harm or defile it in any way.”

Three more notes: Once the hub of the world’s rubber industry, Manaus is a large city isolated by large rivers and dense forests. Travelers must go by boat or plane to other areas of Brazil. … Prior to the Caracas Venezuela Temple dedication in 2000 and the Manaus Brazil Temple dedication in 2012, members of the Church in Manaus would embark on 15-day round-trip journeys by bus and boat to attend the São Paulo Brazil Temple. The journey often included buses that broke down, as well as occasional robberies and attacks, making it not just long but dangerous for Manaus Latter-day Saints to travel. … The temple is located around 15 miles north of the Amazon River and around 250 feet from the Rio Negro.

The Brigham City Utah Temple. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

Dedication: Sept. 23, 2012, by President Boyd K. Packer, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The 14th house of the Lord in Utah. … The Brigham City temple is a 30-minute drive from two other temples — Logan to the north and Ogden to the south.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2009, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president, during the October 2009 general conference.

Groundbreaking: July 31, 2010, presided over by President Packer.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We seek Thy favor, Father, in pouring out Thy blessings upon all those who reside in the Brigham City Utah Temple District and in the surrounding communities. Prosper them as they honor this, Thy house. Strengthen their resolve to stand firm in their knowledge of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Shower down Thy blessings upon those who are faithful. Forbid the adversary from having power and influence over them. Rebuke the devourer and he who seeks to disrupt and destroy.”

Three more notes: More than 400,000 attended the temple’s open house in Brigham City. This number was 10 times the number of Latter-day Saints residing in the temple district. … President Packer, who presided over both the temple’s groundbreaking and dedication, grew up in Brigham City. He had attended the Central School that had once stood on the temple site. … In his dedicatory prayer on the temple, President Packer said, “We sense the presence today of Presidents Brigham Young and Lorenzo Snow and Elder Rudger Clawson, each of whom would be very interested in the dedication of this temple.”

The Calgary Alberta Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Oct. 28, 2012, by President Thomas S. Monson, Church president.

Notable: The third house of the Lord in the province of Alberta and the eighth in Canada. … More than 100,000 visitors toured the Calgary temple during its three-week open house.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2008, by President Monson during October 2008 general conference.

Groundbreaking: May 15, 2010, presided over by Elder Donald L. Hallstrom of the Presidency of the Seventy.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this house provide a spirit of peace to all who observe its majesty, and especially to those who enter for their own sacred ordinances and to perform the work for those beyond the veil. Let them feel of Thy divine love and mercy.”

Three more notes: The Calgary temple was dedicated 89 years after the dedication of the Cardston Alberta Temple and 13 years after that of the Edmonton Alberta Temple. … Stephen Harper — Canada’s prime minister at the time of the Calgary’s temple’s groundbreaking and whose home residence is within a couple of miles from the temple site — sent a personal letter that was delivered at the groundbreaking, describing the Calgary temple as “an inspiring landmark and a fitting tribute to the Mormon community’s long and proud history in the province and in Canada.” … Snow covered the ground, and temperatures were below freezing for most of the day of the temple’s dedication. As such, a canvas tent was placed outside the temple, and several heaters warmed the area around the cornerstone so that the mortar wouldn’t freeze during the cornerstone ceremony.

