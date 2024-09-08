The path to 200 houses of the Lord: Nos. 61-80

Editor’s note: The Church News is highlighting the first 200 operating houses of the Lord of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a weekly compilation of 20 temples in chronological order over a 10-week period.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated 20 temples in a span of 218 days — from the Sept. 19, 1999, dedication of the Bismarck North Dakota Temple to the April 23, 2000, dedication of the Memphis Tennessee Temple.

Actually, it would be 21 temples in that 218-day stretch, since the Reno Nevada Temple was also dedicated late on April 23, 2000. However, this weekly Church News series looks at 20 dedicated temples at a time — Nos. 61 to 80 this week, with the Memphis temple being the Church’s 80th dedicated house of the Lord in operation.

These 20 temples are all located in North America — in 13 different states in the United States, with three in Canada and four in Mexico.

And April 23 — a double-dedication day for the Bismarck and Memphis temples — wasn’t the first time two houses of the Lord were dedicated on the same day. It occurred on Nov. 14, 1999. Church President Gordon B. Hinckley was supposed to dedicate the Halifax Nova Scotia and Regina Saskatchewan temples on successive days, but airplane problems resulted in him arriving a day late in Halifax. The dedications for that temple were delayed a day to Nov. 14, with President Boyd K. Packer, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — already in Regina — asked to dedicate the house of the Lord there.

The four temples in Mexico were dedicated in pairs on back-to-back days — Ciudad Juárez and Hermosillo on Feb. 26-27, 2000, and Oaxaca and Tuxtla Gutiérrez on March 11-12, with the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple dedication sandwiched in between on March 5.

By the end of 2024, the total operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will go from the first 20 temples dedicated between 1877 and 1981 to more than 200 — with Nos. 181 to 200 being dedicated in a span of just 14 months. With The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to dedicate its 200th operating temple later this year, here’s the fourth of a weekly look — 20 at a time — at the houses of the Lord worldwide.

The Bismarck North Dakota Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Sept. 19, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in North Dakota. … The Bismarck temple initially served 9,000 members across western Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska.

Announced: July 29, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — via letters to priesthood leaders in what would become the Bismarck temple district.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 17, 1998, presided over by Elder Kenneth Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Central Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We thank Thee for the faith of Thy sons and daughters in the vast area of this temple district, men and women who love Thee and love their Redeemer, and have stood steadfast as Thy people. They have felt much alone. They are out on the frontier of the Church. Their numbers are still not large. But they are entitled to every blessing which the Church has to offer, including the ordinances here administered.”

Three more notes: A two-day public open house — held Sept. 10-11, 1999 — resulted in 10,267 visitors touring the Bismarck temple. … The dedication marked President Hinckley’s first visit to North Dakota. … Some Latter-day Saints in North Dakota had needed to drive upward of 16 hours in order to attend the Chicago Illinois Temple, the closest temple at the time.

The Columbia South Carolina Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Oct. 16, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in South Carolina. … The Columbia temple was dedicated 401 days after it was announced.

Announced: Sept. 11, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 1998, presided over by Elder Gordon T. Watts, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Dear Father, we pray for Thy work in all the earth. We thank Thee for the faithful Saints wherever they may be whose tithes have made possible the construction of this temple. Shower down blessings upon them. Bless them with the good things of heaven and earth, with security and peace and love in their homes, with vitality and strength to do their work, and with great joy in their service in Thy Church and kingdom, whatever that service might be.”

Three more notes: Columbia was one of five locations of new houses of the Lord announced on the same day, along with Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Mérida, Mexico. … The groundbreaking for the Columbia South Carolina Temple was accompanied by 80-degree weather, not unheard of in South Carolina, except that the groundbreaking was in December. More than 3,500 attended the groundbreaking ceremony. … Hurricane Irene, which was assaulting the Florida coast, had threatened to dampen the two days of dedicatory sessions, with early forecasts for rain. Yet clear and sunny weather prevailed on the first day, with warm showers during the morning of the second letting up in time to allow President Hinckley and the other Church leaders to depart safely by early afternoon, immediately after the last session.

The Detroit Michigan Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Oct. 23, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Michigan. … The marble for the Detroit temple came from a quarry near the Prophet Joseph Smith’s birthplace in Sharon, Vermont.

Announced: Aug. 10, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 10, 1998, presided over by Elder Jay E. Jensen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Northeast Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this structure shine as a bright and welcome light, a refuge from the storms and stresses of the world. May it be a house of peace and love and faith, where Thy children may find respite from the toil of their daily lives.”

Three more notes: The groundbreaking of the Detroit temple was held the same day as the groundbreaking of the Spokane Washington Temple — the first time in Church history that two groundbreakings for a house of the Lord in two different cities were held in one 12-hour period. … After the last dedicatory session of the Detroit Michigan Temple on Oct. 24, 1999, President Gordon B. Hinckley went to break ground on the Nauvoo Illinois Temple on the same day. … A major roadway passes directly by the Detroit temple — a road that originally was built by the uncle of Joseph Smith, Stephen Mack, who was a significant person in the early history of Detroit in becoming a trustee of the then-village of Detroit in 1812.

The Halifax Nova Scotia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Nov. 14, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in the Nova Scotia province and third in Canada. … The Halifax and Regina Saskatchewan temples were the first two for the Church to be dedicated on the same day.

Announced: May 7, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 12, 1998, presided over by Elder Jay E. Jensen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Northeast Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We pray for those who may not be qualified at this time to come into this house, that they may resolve to make themselves worthy of the ordinances here to be had as a part of Thy restored gospel.”

Three more notes: Halifax was one of five locations announced on May 7, 1998, for new houses of the Lord, along with Ciudad Juárez, Mexico; Fukuoka, Japan; Kona, Hawaii; and Suva, Fiji. … Latter-day Saints from across the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador drove and ferried to the dedication ceremony on the island province of Nova Scotia. … Initially, President Hinckley was supposed to arrive in Nova Scotia on Friday, Nov. 12, 1999, and dedicate the Halifax temple on Saturday, and then leave to dedicate the Regina Saskatchewan Temple the following day. These plans changed when President Hinckley’s flight was delayed, causing him to arrive a day later than planned. Consequently, Elder Boyd K. Packer, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, was assigned to dedicate the Regina temple while President Hinckley dedicated the Halifax temple.

The Regina Saskatchewan Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Nov. 14, 1999, by President Boyd K. Packer, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in the province of Saskatchewan and the fourth in Canada. … For the first time in Church history, two temples were dedicated on the same day — in Regina and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Announced: Aug. 3, 1998, by President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 1998, presided over by Elder Hugh W. Pinnock, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Central Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Pour out Thy blessings upon Thy people in the great expanse of this temple district. Prosper them as they serve Thee in righteousness. Temper the elements. Bring rain upon the land in “seedtime and harvest” (Genesis 8:22). Remember Thine ancient covenant concerning those who are honest with Thee in the payment of tithes and offerings that they may have cause to rejoice before Thee. Shower down blessings upon the faithful. Rebuke the devourer and cause that the vine shall not cast her fruit before the time in the field.”

Three more notes: President Hinckley announced plans to construct a new house of the Lord in the province of Saskatchewan, in the city of Regina, as he spoke to Latter-day Saints in a nine-day ministry across Canada. … Some 8,450 people toured the temple during its two-day open house. A truckers’ strike delayed delivery of the larger sections of granite facing for the concrete structure until just days before the open house, thus causing delays in finishing the exterior of the temple. Construction workers were setting granite around the clock as the open house proceeded, but it did not detract from the enthusiasm of the visitors. … Initially, President Hinckley was scheduled to dedicate the Regina temple on Saturday, Nov. 13, 1999, and the Halifax temple in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Sunday, Nov. 14. Due to difficulties with his flight, President Hinckley could not depart for Halifax on Nov. 12, causing him to arrive in Halifax a day later. Instead, President Packer was assigned to dedicate the Regina temple while President Hinckley dedicated the Halifax temple. Both temples were dedicated on Sunday, Nov. 14, marking the first time in Church history that two houses of the Lord were dedicated on the same day.

The Billings Montana Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Nov. 20, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Montana. … A skylight in the Billings temple’s foyer allows patrons a direct view of the spire and Angel Moroni statue.

Announced: Aug. 16, 1996, by President Hinckley.

Groundbreaking: March 28, 1998, presided over by Elder Hugh W. Pinnock, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Central Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We pray for all who will use this beautiful edifice in the accomplishment of Thine eternal purposes. May they not weary in their sacred service. May they know that they are the means of opening the prison doors beyond the veil, all of which is made possible through the great atoning sacrifice of Thy Beloved Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Three more notes: The groundbreaking — held on the March 28 anniversary of the birthday of both President Harold B. Lee and President Spencer W. Kimball, the 11th and 12th presidents of the Church, respectively — was accompanied by a spring snowstorm that blanketed the grounds in fresh snow. Still, more than 4,800 people from the United States and Canada attended. … The house of the Lord is nestled at the base on the prominent, 300-foot-high Rimrock cliffs on the outskirts west of Billings, with retaining walls and fence foundations built of manufactured stones painted to match the Rimrock cliffs. … For many in Montana and Wyoming, a drive to the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple — previously the closest house of the Lord to Billings — took from up to six hours in the summer when they could cut through Yellowstone National Park, or eight or more hours in the winter when they had to take a roundabout route.

The Edmonton Alberta Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sants

Dedication: Dec. 11, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The fifth house of the Lord in Canada. … With the Edmonton temple dedication, Alberta became the first Canada province to have more than one temple.

Announced: Aug. 11, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Feb. 27, 1999, presided over by Elder Yoshihiko Kikuchi, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Central Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Following this dedication, may only those who are worthy in Thy sight cross the portals of this, Thy house. When they enter herein, may they do so knowing that they come as Thy guests, here to feel the presence of Thy Holy Spirit. Enlighten their minds with an understanding of the sacred ordinances in which they will participate.”

Three more notes: The Edmonton temple was announced shortly after President Hinckley’s nine-day ministry across Canada, during which he announced two other Canadian temples — the Montreal Quebec and Regina Saskatchewan temples. … Before the 1998 announcement of a temple to be built in Edmonton, Latter-day Saints there would drive five hours south to the closest temple, in Cardston, Alberta. Many of these Latter-day Saints would move to Cardston after their retirement in search of warmer weather and to be closer to the temple. With a temple in Edmonton, more members were opting to stay in the Edmonton area. … The Edmonton temple was dedicated in seven sessions from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 1999. Although attendees at the dedication huddled in vinyl tents for warmth amid the cold temperatures — around 32 degrees Fahrenheit — some 6,900 Saints attended one of the seven sessions.

The Raleigh North Carolina Temple. | Jason Swensen, Church News

Dedication: Dec. 18, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in North Carolina. … The Raleigh temple was rededicated on Oct. 13, 2019, by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Announced: Sept. 3, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Feb. 6, 1999, presided over by Elder Loren C. Dunn, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America East Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are partakers of those wondrous blessings promised in words of revelation. Thou hast said: ‘For I deign to reveal unto my church things which have been kept hid from before the foundation of the world, things that pertain to the dispensation of the fulness of times, ... even the fulness of the priesthood’ (Doctrine and Covenants 124:41, 28). In the authority of this priesthood and in the name of Jesus Christ we dedicate unto Thee and to Thy Beloved Son this, the Raleigh North Carolina Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Rededicated: Oct. 13, 2019, by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Three more notes: Prior to the Raleigh temple, members would travel to Arizona or Salt Lake City to attend the temple until the Washington D.C. Temple was dedicated in 1974. For North Carolina members, having a temple operating inside the borders of their own state marked a miracle — an eternal “game changer” — that was realized after decades of prayer and faithful temple service. … The Raleigh temple is located in Apex, a community just 12 miles southwest of Raleigh. The name of the town seemed to have significance to local members who believed that the dedication of this new house of the Lord was at the “apex” of Church history in North Carolina. … North Carolina’s Church history stretches back to the early days of the Restoration. Elder Jedediah M. Grant — the father of President Heber J. Grant — was the first known missionary to North Carolina.

The St. Paul Minnesota Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Jan. 9, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Minnesota. … The St. Paul temple was the first of 34 temples dedicated in the year 2000.

Announced: July 29, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — via letters to priesthood leaders in what would be the temple district.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 26, 1998, presided over Elder Hugh W. Pinnock, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Central Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We pray for all who shall come as patrons, that they may ever look upon this service as a labor of love performed in the spirit of the Redeemer, who gave His life for all mankind. May the wonder and the majesty of that great act of atonement enter the minds and hearts of all who serve here in behalf of those beyond the veil of death.”

Three more notes: A site selected in 1960 for Minnesota’s second stake center would 40 years later be the site for the first house of the Lord in the state. … Community support for the temple open house included coat racks donated by a local high school and bleachers for the choir donated by the city. … A site selected in 1960 for Minnesota’s second stake center would 40 years later be the site for the first house of the Lord in the state. … In preparation for the temple open house, Latter-day Saints in St. Paul coordinated with a local newspaper to include an insert in the paper that explained the teachings of the Church and its history in Minnesota. Half a million copies were distributed to homes and businesses in Minnesota.

A rendering of the remodeled Kona Hawaii Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Jan. 23, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Hawaii. … Closed since October 2023 for expansion and extensive renovations.

Announced: May 7, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: March 13, 1999, presided over by Elder John B. Dickson, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America West Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “For many years now, a sacred house of the Lord has stood in Laie on the island of Oahu. Saints from all over Hawaii have traveled to that house to receive those blessings which are granted only in temples of the Lord. Now we have this second temple, here on the Big Island. May the work increase. May there come into the hearts of the people a growing desire to come to the house of the Lord, here to taste the sweet refreshment of the Holy Spirit. May the influence of this, Thy house be felt among Thy people, and may it find expression in their lives and in their homes.”

Three more notes: Ground was broken for the Kona Hawaii Temple on the same day as the groundbreakings for both the Oaxaca Mexico and Nashville Tennessee temples. … When the Kona temple was dedicated, it served members living not only on the Big Island of Hawaii but Maui, Lanai and Molokai as well. … The Kona temple dedication was part of a yearlong celebration commemorating the sesquicentennial of the Church being established in Hawaii.

The Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Feb. 26, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The third house of the Lord in Mexico. … The Ciudad Juárez temple is located less than 2 miles south of the border between Mexico and the United States.

Announced: May 7, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Jan. 9, 1999, presided over by Elder Eran A. Call, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May all who serve here love and reverence this holy house and do whatever they can to keep it clean and beautiful at all times. May Thy people feel constrained in their hearts to come here frequently and engage in the service which will be performed here. May they leave with gratitude and appreciation for the wonderful opportunity that is theirs.”

Three more notes: The Ciudad Juárez temple stands on the site of former Benito Juarez Primary School, which was owned by the Church. An edifice of learning was exchanged for what some members call a “spiritual university.” … The temple district includes not only the host city of Ciudad Juárez but also the adjacent El Paso, Texas, across the Mexico-U.S. border. At the temple’s groundbreaking and dedication, local Church leaders and members spoke of the unifying and joining of both cities and a “community of Latter-day Saints. … The Ciudad Juárez groundbreaking was held on the the same day as the groundbreaking of the Villahermosa Mexico Temple, and its dedication was the day before the Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple was dedicated, with President Hinckley dedicating both temples.

The Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Feb. 27, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The fourth house of the Lord in Mexico. … The Hermosillo temple was dedicated the day after the Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple was dedicated by President Hinckley.

Announced: July 20, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 1998, presided over by Elder Eran A. Call, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Mexico South Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May Thy divine presence be felt here. May Thy Holy Spirit touch the hearts of all who serve here. May it be a place of refuge from the noise and tumult of the world. May it be a place of quiet peace to all who come within its portals.”

Three more notes: Just a few miles outside of Hermosillo, the first five converts in Mexico were baptized in 1877 by a group of missionaries sent by President Brigham Young. Those converts were baptized in 1877. A little more than 120 years later, a house of the Lord would stand in that same region. … Many Latter-day Saints in the Hermosillo area had been unable to go to the temple because they didn’t have the time or funds to travel the full-day’s drive of some 1,200 miles to Mexico City or the 350 miles across the U.S. border to Mesa, Arizona. … The Hermosillo temple was the 50th temple that President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated or rededicated.

The Albuquerque New Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: March 5, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in New Mexico. … The Albuquerque temple opened for ordinance work the day after its dedication.

Announced: April 4, 1997, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust. President Hinckley repeated the news the next day in the Saturday morning session of April 1997 general conference.

Groundbreaking: June 20, 1998, presided over by Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Let it be a sanctuary of peace, a refuge from the noise of the world. May it be a house of quiet contemplation concerning the eternal nature of life and of Thy divine plan for Thy sons and daughters as they walk the road of immortality and eternal life. ... May the light of the gospel that emanates from this holy temple be felt throughout the community.”

Three more notes: The Albuquerque temple is located near the Sandia Mountain Range to the east. At the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, a choir of 600 youth sang “Holy Temples on Mount Zion” and “High on the Mountain Top.” … Once dedicated, the Albuquerque temple served 51,300 Latter-day Saints in 15 stakes and one district in the majority of New Mexico and part of Colorado. … The Farmington New Mexico Temple — to be the second house of the Lord in the state — was announced exactly 24 years after the Albuquerque temple was announced.

The Oaxaca Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: March 11, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The fifth house of the Lord in Mexico. … The Oaxaca temple groundbreaking was done the same day as that of two other temples — in Kona, Hawaii, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Announced: Feb. 23, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President Faust — in a letter to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: March 13, 1999, presided over by Elder Carl B. Pratt, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico South Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “When they leave here, having served Thee according to Thy pattern, may they return to their homes with an added sense of their great responsibilities as husbands and wives, and as parents who have a binding responsibility to bring up their children in light and truth.”

Three more notes: The Oaxaca temple was announced the same day as the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple and then later dedicated the day before that house of the Lord. … As the temple was mostly erected, on Sept. 30, 1999, a three-minute long, 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Oaxaca. Said the project manager, who was on-site at the time: “I saw the building shake. The tower was whipping back and forth about a yard, and I watched the windows going in and out of plumb.” The miracle of the earthquake was that, while many buildings in the area were damaged and later condemned, the temple was undamaged, and construction was able to continue. … The new house of the Lord in Oaxaca made regular temple access for the Latter-day Saints feasible. Before the new temple, Saints had to save and sacrifice immensely in order to attend the temple on an infrequent basis — such as one young woman who, in order to have money to attend the temple, sold matches, oil and boxes.

The Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: March 12, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The sixth house of the Lord in Mexico. … The Tuxtla Gutiérrez temple was dedicated the day after the Oaxaca Mexico Temple was dedicated, also by President Faust.

Announced: Feb. 25, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President Faust — in a letter to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999, presided over by Elder Richard E. Turley Sr., a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Mexico South Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “It stands as a place of great beauty in this city. Wilt Thou accept of it and bestow the presence of Thy Holy Spirit for the blessing of all who shall enter this holy structure. ... We pray that the faithful Saints of this temple district may look to this hallowed structure, may come here frequently and may taste of the sweet things which are here offered.”

Three more notes: The Tuxtla Gutiérrez temple was the fourth of four Mexico temples dedicated in a two-week period. The other three houses of the Lord included the Ciudad Juárez Mexico, Hermosillo Sonora Mexico and Oaxaca Mexico temples. In this two-week period, the four temples tripled the number of temples in the country, from two to six. … Before the Tuxtla Gutiérrez temple was dedicated, some Latter-day Saints in the region would travel by bus for as long as 18 hours to attend a temple. … The Tuxtla Gutiérrez temple was dedicated less than a year after construction started.

The Louisville Kentucky Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: March 19, 2000, by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Kentucky. … The Louisville temple’s groundbreaking was one of three on the same day, along with the Adelaide Australia and Veracruz Mexico temples.

Announced: March 17, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President James E. Faust — in a letter to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: May 29, 1999, presided over by Elder John K. Carmack, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America East Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this house stand as an expression of Thy love for Thy children. May the peace of the Lord be here. May there be quiet and reverence. May this be a house of worship wherein Thy holy name and that of Thy Son is spoken in praise unto Thee and unto Him.”

Three more notes: At the time of its dedication, the Louisville Kentucky Temple would serve Saints in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. … The Louisville Kentucky Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on the same day that ground was broken for the Adelaide Australia Temple and the Veracruz Mexico Temple. … While the Louisville temple was being built, there was an unusual winter drought that made it ideal for workers to continue building the structure until it was enclosed.

The Palmyra New York Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: April 6, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in the state of New York. … The Palmyra temple was dedicated exactly 170 years — to the day — after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in Fayette, New York. The Whitmer Farm, where the Church was organized, is about 20 miles southeast of the Palmyra temple.

Announced: Feb. 9, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — in a letter to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: May 25, 1999, presided over by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Dear Father, we acknowledge that it all began here. We marvel, and we gather today in these precincts, which were sanctified by Thy presence and the presence of Thy Son, to dedicate unto Thee and unto Him this, the Palmyra New York Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Three more notes: The announcement of the Palmyra temple brought the total number of houses of the Lord in operation, under construction or in planning stages to 100. There were 54 operating temples and 45 under construction or announced. … The Church broadcast the first dedicatory session to Latter-day Saints gathering across six time zones and in seven languages. At the time, it was the largest broadcast for a temple dedication in Church history. … Overlooking the Smith Family Farm, the Palmyra New York Temple sits on a gently sloping hilltop of 5 acres. Below the hill, toward the north, is a replica of the Smiths’ first log home. Toward the south is a white frame home — the Smiths’ second home, begun by Alvin Smith. To the west is the Sacred Grove, and 3 miles south of the temple is the Hill Cumorah.

The Fresno California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: April 9, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The fourth house of the Lord in California. … The Fresno temple was the 99th announced by the Church and the 78th temple dedicated.

Announced: Jan. 8, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — in a letter to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999, presided over by Elder John B. Dickson, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America West Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May its doors be open to all who gather here with clean hands and pure hearts to assist in bringing to pass Thy great work in behalf of the living and the dead. May the work in this house unlock the prison doors beyond the veil, that those who there receive the gospel may rejoice in the vicarious work performed here in their behalf.”

Three more notes: To prevent traffic congestion in surrounding neighborhoods from those attending the groundbreaking ceremonies, local Church leaders limited the number of attendees to 3,000. The services were moved to a stake center to avoid rain, then those in attendance walked to the temple site to break ground. … The Fresno temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on the same day as the groundbreakings of the Fukuoka Japan, Melbourne Australia and Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico temples. These happened a week after another three groundbreakings took place on the same day for the Oaxaca Mexico, Nashville Tennessee and Kona Hawaii temples. … A total of 10,294 Saints were inside the house of the Lord for the four dedicatory sessions combined. A closed-circuit broadcast was also transmitted to the nearby Fresno California West Stake Center.

The Medford Oregon Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: April 16, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Oregon. … The temple’s weeklong open house brought in 46,000 attendees, 50% more than what was expected.

Announced: March 15, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President Faust.

Groundbreaking: May 20, 1999, presided over by Elder D. Lee Tobler, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Northwest Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We present it to Thee as our offering, given in love and with deep gratitude for Thy manifold blessings upon us. ... Wilt Thou touch the hearts of Thy people in this temple district that they may ever regard it with gratitude and appreciation, that they may qualify themselves to come here as Thy servants and carry forward the great work for which it is designed.”

Three more notes: More than 10,000 attended the Medford temple’s groundbreaking ceremony. … Church member Gordon H. Smith, a former United States senator, was asked to speak impromptu during the first dedicatory session. … Two weeks before the temple’s open house held March 24-31, 2000, local Church leaders released more than 250,000 copies of a 16-page insert announcing the open house of the temple.

The Memphis Tennessee Temple in the evening. | Aubrey Eyre, Church News

Dedication: April 23, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Tennessee. … A second in the state — the Nashville Tennessee Temple — was dedicated less than a month later.

Announced: Sept. 17, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President Faust.

Groundbreaking: Jan. 16, 1999, presided over by Elder Gordon T. Watts, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “This house is sacred unto us. It has come of our love for Thee and of our love for Thy Son. Wilt Thou accept it and bless it. We pray that Thou wilt be pleased with it. We ask that it may ever be a sanctuary loved by Thy Saints. May they be grateful for Thy beneficent, prospering hand upon them, which has made possible the construction of this and many other temples in this season of Thy work.”

Rededicated: May 5, 2019, by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Three more notes: President Wilford Woodruff — fourth president of the Church — had preached the gospel in Tennessee roughly 165 years before the Memphis temple was dedicated. … The Memphis temple was dedicated the same day that the Reno Nevada Temple was dedicated by President Monson. … Continued work on the extensive renovations and severe weather threatened both the open house — which at one point had been canceled but later reinstated — and the May 5, 2019, rededication. Two districtwide fasts and plentiful volunteer work by local Latter-day Saints resulted in the rededication happening on schedule.

