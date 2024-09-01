Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Scott Taylor, Church News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Editor’s note: The Church News is highlighting the first 200 operating houses of the Lord of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a weekly compilation of 20 temples in chronological order over a 10-week period.

In June 1997, during a three-and-a-half-hour car trip to the El Paso International Airport in Texas, President Gordon B. Hinckley considered the sacrifices of members in northern Mexico. He was returning from a centennial observance for Church-owned Juarez Academy in Colonia Juárez, Mexico, with the closest temple being an eight-hour drive to Mesa, Arizona.

“As we were riding to El Paso, I reflected on what we could do to help these people in the Church colonies of Mexico,” said the 15th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He added, “They’ve been the very epitome of faithfulness.”

The Prophet put these ideas onto paper during the subsequent plane ride, sketching a floor plan with only the essentials of a house of the Lord. The laundry facility, the cafeteria and other areas of the temple not necessary for temple ordinances were omitted from the plan, allowing the option for temples to be smaller with faster construction.

A smaller temple floor plan sketched by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in June 1997 would allow a faster construction of houses of the Lord around the world. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first three announced, built and dedicated were the Monticello Utah, Anchorage Alaska and Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico temples. They were among the 20 houses of the Lord — the Church’s Nos. 41 through 60 dedicated and operating temples — dedicated in a 12-year span from August 1987 to September 1999.

The 20 include the tail end of the 26 temples dedicated in the 1980s and the start of President Hinckley’s push for 100 temples by the end of the 20th century (the end of 2000). Among the 20 were four temples in Utah, eight in as many states in the United States and another eight temples in as many other countries across four continents.

By the end of 2024, the total operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will go from that first 20 temples dedicated between 1877 and 1981 to more than 200 — with Nos. 181 to 200 being dedicated in a span of just 12 months. With The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to dedicate its 200th operating temple later this year, here’s the third of a weekly look — 20 at a time — of the houses of the Lord worldwide.

The Frankfurt Germany Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Aug. 28, 1987, by President Ezra Taft Benson, Church president.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in the Federal Republic of Germany after the 1990 unification of Germany brought in the Freiberg Germany Temple, dedicated in 1985.

Announced: April 1, 1981, by President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: July 1, 1985, presided over by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Thy restored word was first taught in this nation 146 years ago. Since then, tens of thousands of missionaries, at untold sacrifice, have borne testimony to the people of Europe. Hundreds of thousands have responded to their message. How grateful we are to be counted among that number. This city, where stands this holy house, has for centuries shown tolerance for those seeking freedom to worship according to the dictates of conscience. We thank Thee for the hospitality of those of this community who have welcomed Thy people and Thy temple.”

Rededicated: Oct. 20, 2019, by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Three more notes: During a VIP dinner with Church leaders before the temple open house, Friedrichsdorf Mayor Gerd Schmidt said the Latter-day Saints reminded him of the Huguenots, a group that came to Friedrichsdorf 300 years earlier seeking religious freedom. He said that the community’s willingness to accept the temple “is a modern version of religious tolerance that should prevail among mankind.” … Elder Uchtdorf, who rededicated the Frankfurt Germany Temple, also chaired the committee that organized the temple’s original open house and dedication in 1984, when he was the Frankfurt Germany Stake president. … Four presidents or eventual presidents of the Church participated in the events of the Frankfurt Germany Temple — President Kimball announced the temple, President Hinckley presided over the groundbreaking ceremony, and Presidents Benson and Thomas S. Monson, then a First Presidency counselor, presided over the dedicatory sessions of the temple.

The Portland Oregon Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Aug. 19, 1989, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, with President Ezra Taft Benson, Church president, attending the first three sessions and offering remarks.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Oregon. … The temple grounds were originally purchased with plans to use the property as a Church junior college.

Announced: April 7, 1984, by President Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency, under the direction of President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 20, 1986, done by President Hinckley, with President Benson attending and presiding.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Bless all who shall preside and serve in this house, now and in the years to come. Give them strength according to their need. Give them faith to accomplish Thy work. Give them that love which is the essence of the gospel of Christ.”

Three more notes: A total of 314,232 people — the fifth highest in Church history to that point — toured the Portland Oregon Temple during its 22-day open house. Some 21,000 people visited on the final day, Saturday, July 8. … To help announce the temple open house, 80 radio spots and 60 television spots were played by area stations. Also, approximately 900,000 introductory inserts were distributed to raise awareness. … A visitors’ center, built adjacent to the Portland temple, opened to the public on Feb. 25, 2012, to help visitors understand more about the house of the Lord and the Church of Jesus Christ.

The Las Vegas Nevada Temple. | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

Dedicated: Dec. 16, 1989, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Nevada. … Church President Ezra Taft Benson attended and presided at the dedication, and all members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attended the dedication.

Announced: April 7, 1984, by President Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency, under the direction of President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 30, 1985, by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “O Father, look with favor upon Thy sons and daughters wherever they may be. When they err, and come unto Thee in repentance, wilt Thou forgive and remember their sins no more. Give them grateful hearts for the blessings which Thou hast showered upon them. Grant unto them strength to walk the straight and narrow way that leads to life eternal.”

Three more notes: Las Vegas was one of five locations for new temples announced on April 7, 1984, along with Bogotá, Colombia; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; and Toronto, Ontario. … Latter-day Saints in the Las Vegas temple district were asked to contribute to the funding of the temple; the members not only met the requested contribution but donated 428% of the request, for a contribution of $11 million. … During the four-week open house prior to the temple’s dedication, a total of 297,480 people attended, shattering expectations of having around 200,000 people attend.

The Toronto Ontario Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Aug. 25, 1990, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Canada. … Currently closed for renovations, the Toronto temple will reopen in December 2024, with no rededication needed.

Announced: April 7, 1984, by President Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency, under the direction of President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 10, 1987, presided over by President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “In this, Thy house will be administered those ordinances which are eternal, even as Thou, our God, art eternal. These ordinances bear witness of the immortality of the human soul. Through them we are made certain that life continues beyond the veil of death. Within this sacred house a great and marvelous work of vicarious service will be performed in behalf of the dead.”

Three more notes: Because of multiple nationalities of members in the temple district, the Toronto temple’s dedicatory sessions were translated into six languages — French, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Cantonese and Korean. … Some general authorities in attendance had served as mission presidents in Canada: President Monson in Toronto from 1959 to 1962; Elder Boyd K. Packer of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the New England Mission, which included the Maritime provinces of Canada, from 1965 to 1968; and Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Toronto from 1974 to 1976. … A month and a half after its dedication, the Toronto temple was honored with an award of excellence from the Development Design Awards program, conducted every two years.

The San Diego California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: April 25, 1993, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The third house of the Lord in California. … The San Diego temple has been closed since late July 2023 while undergoing extensive renovations.

Announced: April 7, 1984, by President Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency, under the direction of President Spencer W. Kimball, Church president.

Groundbreaking: Feb. 27, 1988, presided over by Church President Ezra Taft Benson, with President Thomas S. Monson, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicating the site.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May Thy watchcare be over this, Thy holy house. Preserve it from storm and tempest, from the tremblings of the earth, and most importantly from any defiling hand of man. To the millions who will see it as they move swiftly over the adjacent highway, may it be a thing of singular beauty from which shall emanate a spiritual glow that speaks of peace and goodness.”

Three more notes: The Church received honors for its pre-dedication public open house, which drew some 720,000 visitors, and the house of the Lord was named Headliner of the Year for 1993, in the landmark category, by the San Diego Press Club. … The San Diego temple is highly visible for motorists traveling on Southern California’s Interstate 5, with the temple sitting on a 7.2-acre site in northern San Diego near the upscale suburb of La Jolla. … The temple — which reaches 169 feet in height and 72,000 square feet in size — features twin central spires surrounded by four smaller ones.

The Orlando Florida Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Oct. 9, 1994, by President Howard W. Hunter, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Florida. … The Orlando temple has been closed since July 2024 for extensive renovations.

Announced: Feb. 17, 1990, by the First Presidency — then consisting of Presidents Ezra Taft Benson, Gordon B. Hinckley and Thomas S. Monson.

Groundbreaking: June 20, 1992, presided over by Elder James E. Faust of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We pray that Thy watchcare will be over this, Thy sacred house. Preserve it by Thy strong arm from storm and tempest, and above all from the defiling hand of man. To all who look upon it, including those who reside in this area, may it ever present a picture of peace and beauty, a structure partaking of Thy divine nature.”

Three more notes: When the Orlando temple was dedicated, the temple district covered 23 stakes in Florida, seven stakes in the Caribbean and one stake in Georgia. … It was the first temple dedicated by a Church president since President Ezra Taft Benson dedicated the Frankfurt Germany Temple in 1987 — a difference of over seven years. … In announcing the first house of the Lord in Florida, the First Presidency said, “We have selected Orlando because it is a central location with good highways from all parts of the state.”

The Bountiful Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Jan. 8, 1995, by President Howard W. Hunter, Church president.

Notable: The eighth house of the Lord dedicated in Utah. … The second of the two temples dedicated by President Hunter during his nine-month tenure as Church president.

Announced: Feb. 2, 1990, the First Presidency — President Ezra Taft Benson and his counselors, President Gordon B. Hinckley and President Thomas S. Monson — sent a letter to regional representatives and stake presidents in Davis County to announce a temple for Bountiful, Utah. The letter was then read in local stake conferences and at other meetings on Feb. 18.

Groundbreaking: May 2, 1992, presided over by President Benson.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We humbly pray that Thou wilt accept this edifice and let Thy blessings be upon it. Let Thy Spirit attend and guide all who officiate herein, that holiness will prevail in every room. May all who enter have clean hands and pure hearts. May they be built up in their faith and depart with a feeling of peace, praising Thy holy name.”

Three more notes: About 7,500 attended the groundbreaking in person, with many watching from a nearby hillside. When President Hinckley saw them, he said, “We don’t anticipate those on the mountain can hear us.” The group then started waving, and President Hinckley said, “I guess they can — it is as it was in the days of King Benjamin.” … A total of 870,361 visitors toured the Bountiful temple during its open house (Nov. 5 to Dec. 17, 1994), including some from as far away as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Russia. … During the 28 dedicatory sessions held over seven days, 49 general authorities spoke in at least one dedicatory session, including all members in the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Presiding Bishopric. A total of 201,655 Latter-day Saints participated in the dedication of this house of the Lord.

The Hong Kong Temple. | Scott Taylor, Church News

Dedicated: May 26, 1996, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first temple dedicated by President Hinckley as president of the Church. … After extensive renovations that started in July 2019, the Hong Kong Temple was rededicated on June 19, 2022, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Announced: Oct. 3, 1992, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, on Oct. 3, 1992, during October 1992 general conference.

Groundbreaking: Jan. 22, 1994, presided over by Elder John K. Carmack, a General Authority Seventy and Asia Area president.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May it be a sanctuary of peace amid the rush and roar of this great city. May those who enter to serve here leave the world behind and reflect on the things of eternity.”

Rededicated: June 19, 2022, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Three more notes: In July 1992, President Gordon B. Hinckley and others spent a day touring a half-dozen possible sites for a temple, but every location was too small and overpriced. That night, President Hinckley awoke with an inspired idea to demolish the Hong Kong mission home and office and a nearby chapel to construct a multipurpose building. He then drew rough sketches for a building with a temple on the upper floors and other functions on lower floors. … The multipurpose design of this house of the Lord was later used in the Manhattan New York Temple, dedicated eight years later. … The Hong Kong Temple — located in the Kowloon Tong suburb on the Kowloon Peninsula — was opened a little more than a year before Hong Kong’s sovereignty transfer from British rule to China in 1997.

The Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

Dedicated: Oct. 13, 1996, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The ninth house of the Lord dedicated in Utah. … The temple’s 27 temple dedicatory sessions were spread over a week.

Announced: Oct. 3, 1992, by President Hinckley, first counselor in the First Presidency, during October 1992 general conference.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 9, 1993, presided over by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May its beauty never be marred by evil hands. May it stand strong against the winds and storms that will beat upon it. May it be a beacon of peace and a refuge to the troubled. May it be an holy sanctuary to those whose burdens are heavy and who seek Thy consoling comfort.”

Three more notes: Over 800 children’s choirs from the new temple’s district sang near the front entrance to the temple at least once during the open house. … In a six-day period, 27 dedicatory sessions were held, a total of 11,617 people participated in the first dedicatory session, and around 38,000 attended the first three sessions on the temple’s first dedication day. Only 2,900 were able to meet inside the house of the Lord for the dedication, so the rest met in meetinghouses around American Fork, Utah. … At the Mount Timpanogos temple’s groundbreaking, President Hinckley — noting that of the Church’s then 45 operating temples, more than half had been constructed in the previous 12 years — called the groundbreaking an important step within “the greatest era in the history of the world in the building of temples.”

The St. Louis Missouri Temple. | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: June 1, 1997, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord dedicated in Missouri. … Temple sites in Independence, Missouri, and Far West, Missouri, had been dedicated by Joseph Smith in the 1830s.

Announced: Dec. 29, 1990, by the First Presidency — Presidents Ezra Taft Benson, Gordon B. Hinckley and Thomas S. Monson — in a letter to local Church leaders in the midwestern United States.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 30, 1993, presided over by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are reminded that this temple stands on the soil of the state of Missouri, where the Prophet and his associates suffered so much and were finally banished by a cruel and illegal order of extermination. Terrible were their losses, terrible their suffering. We are grateful that the extermination order has been revoked and the persecution is long since gone. Today Thy Church basks in the sunlight of goodwill. Hundreds of thousands of visitors have come to view this, Thy holy house. They have left with respect and appreciation.”

Three more notes: On March 20, 1839, the Prophet Joseph Smith wrote a letter to the Church saying, “As well might man stretch forth his puny arm to stop the Missouri river in its decreed course, or to turn it up stream, as to hinder the Almighty from pouring down knowledge from heaven upon the heads of the Latter-day Saints” (Doctrine and Covenants 121:33). The St. Louis Missouri Temple — located in the city just south of where the Missouri and Mississippi rivers meet — is considered a symbol of the fulfillment of Joseph Smith’s prophecy. … In 1844, after and during much of the persecution members of the Church faced in Missouri, some fled to St. Louis, where they found tolerance and compassion from the residents of the city. St. Louis was considered a “city of refuge” for early Saints already living in Missouri and for those coming from across seas. After Joseph Smith’s martyrdom, St. Louis condemned the murder. … Approximately 260,000 people visited the temple during its open house from April 26 to May 24, 1997.

The Vernal Utah Temple. | Scott Taylor, Church News

Dedicated: Nov. 2, 1997, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The 10th house of the Lord in Utah. … The Vernal temple was built from the existing Uintah Tabernacle, finished 90 years earlier.

Announced: On Feb. 13, 1994, the First Presidency — Presidents Ezra Taft Benson, Gordon B. Hinckley and Thomas S. Monson.

Groundbreaking: May 13, 1995, presided over by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are grateful for this beautiful new structure which utilizes the historic tabernacle built by Thy people nearly a century ago. The original tabernacle came of a great spirit of faith and sacrifice on the part of those Saints who settled in this area. It was built as an offering unto Thee, and was held in the affections of the people long after it was used as a house of worship.”

Three more notes: When President Joseph F. Smith — sixth president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — dedicated the Uintah Tabernacle in August 1907, he said he “would not be surprised if a temple were built here someday.” Almost 100 years later, the tabernacle was converted into a temple and marked the fulfillment of that prophecy. … A century-old home, donated by a local non-Latter-day Saint, was made of bricks similar in color to those on the temple and were used to replace some 1,500 bricks on the outer wall that had fallen into disrepair as well as construct the west gates of the grounds. … The entire interior of the Uintah Tabernacle was removed in order to make room for temple characteristics and features. The existing structure was so small that architects had to create an addition to the east side of the tabernacle in order to fit all the areas needed to perform ordinances and make covenants.

The Preston England Temple. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Dedicated: June 7, 1998, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in both England and the United Kingdom. … The temple is located in Chorley, just a few miles south of Preston, where missionary work for the Church in the British Isles began in 1837.

Announced: Oct. 19, 1992, by President Hinckley, then first counselor in the First Presidency, during the rededication of the London England Temple.

Groundbreaking: June 12, 1994, presided over by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “This magnificent temple has been reared in this beautiful area where Thy chosen servants, in the days of their deep poverty and great sacrifice, first preached the restored gospel. Through 161 years of history this land of England, together with Scotland, Wales and Ireland, has yielded a harvest of converts who have blessed and strengthened Thy Church. … We pray that Thou wilt accept [this temple] as the sacred offering of Thy thankful people. This is Thy house, and we ask that Thou wilt sanctify it with Thy presence. From this day forth, may Thy Holy Spirit dwell within these walls and touch the hearts of all who enter herein.”

Three more notes: President Hinckley — who announced the new temple, presided at the groundbreaking and then dedicated the house of the Lord — had served in Preston and the area of Lancashire 65 years before the dedication. … An open house was held from May 16 to May 30, 1998. Before the start of the tours, the Church had set up a hotline for people to call and reserve tickets. Prior to May 19, around 102,000 people had called to book a tour. … At the time of its dedication, the Preston temple served Latter-day Saints in Northern England, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The Monticello Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: July 26, 1998, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The 11th dedicated house of the Lord in Utah. … This was the first Utah temple rededicated in the 21st century.

Announced: Oct. 4, 1997, by President Hinckley, during October 1997 general conference.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 17, 1997, presided over by Elder Ben B. Banks, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Utah South Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “A great work in behalf of the dead has been carried forward. Vicarious baptisms have been performed in behalf of many thousands. Initiatory ordinances have been enacted. The endowment has been given. Covenants with Thee have been made. And again, in behalf of those beyond the veil of death, families have been bound together for all eternity. What a glorious work has been accomplished in this, Thy house.”

Rededicated: Nov. 17, 2002, by President Hinckley.

Three more notes: President Hinckley announced a house of the Lord for Monticello during October 1997 general conference, part of an announcement that the Church would build some smaller temples in remote areas of the Church, the first ones being in Monticello; Anchorage, Alaska; and northern Mexico (the Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple). The first was built in Utah so Church leaders could supervise its construction. … The temple’s groundbreaking was held just a month after its announcement. The Monticello temple was constructed faster than any other temple before it had been built, taking just over eight months from groundbreaking to dedication. … Four years after its dedication, the house of the Lord was rededicated by President Hinckley after remodeling expanded the building from approximately 7,000 square feet to 11,225.

Exterior rendering of the reconstructed and enlarged Anchorage Alaska Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Jan. 9, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord dedicated in Alaska. … Beginning earlier this year, the temple is being reconstructed and relocated to where the adjacent meetinghouse sits. Completion is expected in summer 2026.

Announced: Oct. 4, 1997, by President Hinckley, during October 1997 general conference.

Groundbreaking: April 17, 1998, by Elder F. Melvin Hammond, a General Authority Seventy.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are grateful for the inspiration which has come to build it, and pray that Thy faithful people in this part of Thy vineyard may treasure it and use it for the purposes for which it is designed. Increase their faith, deepen their understanding of things divine, acquaint them with Thy holy and everlasting purposes. Bless them as they walk in righteousness before Thee, contributing their tithes and offerings, working with faith to build Thy cause and kingdom. Open the windows of heaven and shower down blessings upon them.”

Rededicated: Feb. 8, 2004, by President Hinckley.

Three more notes: The original layout of this temple was one of the first that featured a smaller square footage, based on a plan announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in 1997. … Nearly 15,000 people attended the two-and-a-half-day original open house of the Anchorage temple from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 1998. … The temple was rededicated by President Hinckley in 2004 after the building was enlarged from 6,800 square feet to 11,937.

The Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: March 6, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Mexico. … President Hinckley came up with a floor plan for smaller temples after visiting Colonia Juárez, which was an eight-hour drive from the closest temple.

Announced: Oct. 4, 1997, by President Hinckley, during October 1997 general conference.

Groundbreaking: March 7, 1998, presided over by Elder Joe J. Christensen of the Presidency of the Seventy, with the site dedicated by Elder Eran A. Call, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “It was here in Northern Mexico that Thou didst reveal the idea and the plan of a smaller temple, complete in every necessary detail, but suited in size to the needs and circumstances of the Church membership in this area of Thy vineyard. That revelation came of a desire and a prayer to help Thy people of these colonies who have been true and loyal during the century and more that they have lived here. They are deserving of this sacred edifice in which to labor for themselves and their forebears.”

Three more notes: The first day of its public open house — Feb. 25, 1999 — was the day the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple was announced. … Because the colonies were experiencing a drought, President Hinckley added a petition for rain in his dedicatory prayer, saying, “Cause rain to fall upon their thirsty fields.” Before the last bus left after the final dedicatory session on March 7, 1999, rain drops began to fall. … When this house of the Lord was dedicated, Colonia Juárez had a population of around only 1,000 people.

The Madrid Spain Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: March 19, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Spain and on the Iberian Peninsula. … At the time of its dedication, the temple served Latter-day Saints in Spain, Portugal, France and the Canary Islands.

Announced: April 4, 1993, by President Hinckley, then first counselor in the First Presidency, during April 1993 general conference.

Groundbreaking: June 11, 1996, by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We have erected in this Christian nation this house of the Lord. Now, acting in the authority of the priesthood which comes from Thee, we dedicate and consecrate the Madrid Spain Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We present it to Thee and to Thy divine Son. Please accept our offering given with love by Thy thankful sons and daughters. We honor and reverence it as Thine abode. May Thy Holy Spirit dwell here at all times and in all seasons.”

Three more notes: During April 1993 general conference, President Hinckley announced a temple site was being acquired in Spain. The site was announced to be in Madrid on Oct. 9, 1993, at the groundbreaking of the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple. … When President Hinckley visited Spain for the Madrid temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, he became the first Church president to visit the country. … The temple grounds have been referred to as the “Temple Square of Madrid.”

The Bogota Colombia Temple. | John Hart, Deseret News

Dedicated: April 24, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Colombia. … Some 330 members were scheduled to be endowed within the temple’s first two days of operation.

Announced: April 7, 1984, by President Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency, during April 1984 general conference and under the direction of Church President Spencer W. Kimball.

Groundbreaking: June 26, 1993, presided over by Elder William R. Bradford, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America North Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “The faithful Saints of Colombia have given generously of their means to this cause. Bless them, dear Father, for their faith. Open the windows of heaven and shower down blessings upon them, and bless their posterity after them, that they may continue in faithfulness.”

Three more notes: Some 6,180 people, including construction workers, architects, contractors and neighbors, toured the temple the first day. The following two days, ambassadors, elected officials, clerics, educators, businessmen and representatives of the media toured the temple. … A total of 127,107 visitors toured the temple during its three-week open house, and approximately 10,000 missionary referrals were received. … After dedicating the Bogotá temple in the first session and then leaving for a regional conference in Chile, President Hinckley returned to preside at the final four sessions on the third and last day. He was accompanied by Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who said: “It was a privilege to participate in the dedicatory services of the Bogota Colombia Temple, to speak with the people who were lined up to enter the temple on Tuesday morning after the temple was dedicated. They were lined up waiting for the doors of the temple to be open. That was a thrill. They were lined up by the hundreds to enter that dedicated temple to receive their endowments, great joy in their faces, tears in many of their eyes.”

The Guayaquil Ecuador Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedicated: Aug. 1, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Ecuador. … A temple for Guayaquil had been announced 17 years earlier.

Announced: March 31, 1982, by President Hinckley, then a counselor in the First Presidency, making the announcement in a news conference under the direction of Church President Spencer W. Kimball.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 10, 1996, presided over by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We pray that Thy Saints may gather here to carry forward the work of receiving their own ordinances and offering these ordinances to those beyond the veil of death, that Thine eternal purposes may be accomplished. … Prosper Thy work in this land. May the gospel message touch the hearts of people throughout the nation. May they come into the waters of baptism and remain faithful and true unto Thee.”

Three more notes: Ground was broken for the house of the Lord in Guayaquil on Ecuador’s independence day. … Although in-person attendance to the groundbreaking ceremony was limited, some 10,446 people listened to the proceedings via local radio in the nearby Guayaquil Coliseum. … Those attending the dedication included members of a stake who had volunteered to clean the temple starting at 5 a.m. The members had to walk 6 miles during the night in order to be at the house of the Lord at the designated time.

The Spokane Washington Temple. | Julie Dockstader Heaps, Church News

Dedicated: Aug. 21, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Washington. … The temple site was originally a Church-owned softball field adjacent to a stake center.

Announced: Aug. 13, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 10, 1998, presided over by Elder F. Melvin Hammond, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Northwest Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Touch the hearts of the people in this temple district, that the spirit of Elijah may rest upon them. … May they experience the joy of totally unselfish service as they so labor, emulating the great vicarious sacrifice of our Redeemer.”

Three more notes: The groundbreaking of the Spokane temple was held the same day as the groundbreaking of the Detroit Michigan Temple — the first time in Church history that two groundbreakings for a house of the Lord in two different cities were held in one 12-hour period. … For the July 4, 1999, holiday weekend, the month before the Spokane temple’s dedication, members helped landscape the grounds of the new house of the Lord. Children used toy wheelbarrows to move unwanted rocks. … Some 12,000 gathered in a hockey arena in downtown Spokane the evening of Sunday, Aug. 22, 1999, between Sunday and Monday dedicatory sessions for the temple to hear counsel from President Hinckley.

The Columbus Ohio Temple. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dedicated: Sept. 4, 1999, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: Ohio’s first house of the Lord that is still in operation, following the Kirtland Temple, dedicated in 1836, left by the Church following westward movements over the decade; the Church resumed stewardship of the Kirtland Temple earlier this year. … President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, rededicated the temple in 2023.

Announced: April 25, 1998, by President Hinckley, when he spoke at a member meeting in Columbus.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 12, 1998, presided over by Elder John K. Carmack, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America East Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May it be looked upon as the house of the Lord, with holiness to the Lord from all who shall see it and all who shall enter its portals. May it shed forth a beneficent influence upon this community and state. … Wilt Thou watch over this, Thy house, that no unhallowed hand may injure it in any way. Stay the hand of any of evil intent who would deface it or vandalize it. May all who look upon it do so with respect.”

Rededicated: June 4, 2023, by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Three more notes: The temple site’s land once had ownership ties to Julia Clapp Murdock, a devoted member of the Church during Joseph Smith’s time. … “Much has changed in the 163 years since the Kirtland Temple was dedicated,” said President Hinckley at the Columbus temple dedication. “Our people are more accepted now. It is a new day of opportunity. The struggles of Kirtland are past. Today, we have large congregations.” … In his prayer rededicating the Columbus temple, President Ballard quoted part of the Kirtland Temple’s dedicatory prayer, given by Joseph Smith on March 27, 1836. Referencing Doctrine and Covenants 109:16, 21-23, President Ballard prayed that Latter-day Saints “‘may go forth from this house armed with thy power, and that thy name may be upon them, and thy glory be round about them, and thine angels have charge over them.’”

