The path to 200 houses of the Lord: Nos. 101-120

With The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting President Gordon B. Hinckley’s challenge to have 100 dedicated temples by the end of the 21st century, the end of the year 2000, the next 20 temples were dedicated over a period of about four and a half years, from December 2000 to May 2005.

By comparison, the previous four and a half years saw 52 houses of the Lord dedicated in meeting President Hinckley’s push for 100.

The 20 temples — Nos. 101 to 120 — included houses of the Lord in seven states in the United States and eight other countries. The states were Nebraska, Washington, Arizona, Texas, Illinois, California and Texas, with two temples dedicated in the later. Other countries included Uruguay, Paraguay, the Netherlands, Denmark and Ghana, with multiple temples dedicated in Brazil with three and two each in Mexico and Australia.

The 20 temples also included a pair with ties to the early years of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — the Nauvoo Illinois Temple being a latter-day house of the Lord similar in style to and located on the site of the original Nauvoo Temple, and the Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple honoring encampments of early pioneers during their late 1840s treks to the Salt Lake Valley.

Also, the building of a house of the Lord in the outer shell of a Church-owned office building in New York City resulted in the Manhattan New York Temple, in one of the world’s most major metropolises.

By the end of 2024, the total operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will go from the first 20 temples dedicated between 1877 and 1981 to more than 200 — with Nos. 181 to 200 being dedicated in a span of just 14 months.

With The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to dedicate its 200th operating temple later this year, here’s the sixth of a weekly look — 20 at a time — at the houses of the Lord worldwide.

The Recife Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Dec. 15, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Brazil. … It was dedicated nearly 22 years after the first temple in Brazil, the São Paulo Brazil Temple.

Announced: Jan. 13, 1995, by the First Presidency — President Howard W. Hunter, and his counselors, President Hinckley and President Thomas S. Monson.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 15, 1996, presided over by President Hinckley, then Church president.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this sacred edifice be an inspiration to all who serve here, be they workers or patrons. May it represent to them the holiest of all things holy; and may the work they accomplish here be sacred and divine unto them. May they know they are in the service of the Master in that which they do in behalf of others.”

Three more notes: The Recife temple was dedicated two days before the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple was dedicated. President Hinckley dedicated both temples, despite a distance of over 1,800 miles between the two. … The pilings that were driven into the land on the temple site are called “stakes” in Brazil. “Now I understand why the temple has to be supported by stakes,” said a Brazil stake president. “These [construction] stakes are a reminder to the members in the surrounding stakes — who will do the majority of the work — that it is necessary to have strong Church stakes so the temple can function.” … More than 7,100 Latter-day Saints attended one of the four dedicatory sessions, despite waiting outside prior while standing in heavy rain. Some had spent more than 72 hours from across northern Brazil traveling to the temple in Recife.

The Porto Alegre Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Dec. 17, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The third house of the Lord in Brazil. … The Porto Alegre temple was the last house of the Lord dedicated in the year 2000 and in the 20th century.

Announced: Sept. 30, 1997, by President Hinckley during October 1997 general conference.

Groundbreaking: May 2, 1998, presided over by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Let blessings of strength and vitality rest upon the temple president and his counselors, and upon the matron and her assistants. May a spirit of love be felt among them at all times. May Thy Spirit influence all who work here in any capacity. May they rejoice in the great opportunity that is theirs. Let Thy peaceful influence come upon the patrons, that all may rejoice in that which they do. Bless in ever-increasing numbers the Saints of this temple district, that they may qualify and keep themselves worthy to serve in Thy house.”

Three more notes: Although announced six months after the Campinas Brazil Temple — which was announced on April 3, 1997 — the Porto Alegre temple was dedicated around a year and a half earlier than the temple in Campinas. Groundbreakings for the two temples took place within a day of each other. … When President Faust arrived in Porto Alegre as a young missionary, there were only six members of the Church in the city. One of them, Olga Bing Biehl, was baptized on Dec. 17, 1938, exactly 62 years before the dedication of the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple — which she attended. … Over 1,000 of the more than 25,000 visitors who toured the temple during its open house requested a follow-up visit from full-time missionaries, and many of the requests also expressed a desire to be baptized a member of the Church.

The Montevideo Uruguay Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: March 18, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Uruguay. … The Montevideo temple was the Church’s first to be dedicated in the 21st century.

Announced: Nov. 2, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — in a letter to local Church leaders.

Groundbreaking: April 27, 1999, presided over by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Dear Father, wilt Thou accept this temple as the gift of Thy sons and daughters. It has come through the faithful payment of tithing by Thy Saints across the world. May it grace this land. May the nation of Uruguay be blessed because of its presence on this soil. May it stand as a testimony to the world of the knowledge of Thy people concerning the eternal things of God.”

Three more notes: After touring the temple during its open house period, Uruguayan President Jorge Batlle spoke of his experience learning about the gospel on his tour: “These values should constitute a guide for our families and each one of us.” … Elder Scott, who presided over the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, was a former missionary in Uruguay. … President Huber Chineppe of the Rivera Uruguay Stake was one of the 7,600 Latter-day Saints at the dedication and one of several attending who had lost a child, Matias, in a tragic accident in 1999 when a group of Uruguayan Saints were traveling to the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple. He said that upon “entering the celestial room [of the Montevideo temple], our feelings were very close to our loved ones who are not with us now in life; we will not forget them this day.”

The Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: April 22, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Nebraska. … Although built in North Omaha, Nebraska, the temple is named “Winter Quarters” because of the early pioneers who camped in the same area where the temple now stands during their late 1840s trek to the Salt Lake Valley.

Announced: June 14, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, Presidents Thomas S. Monson and James E. Faust — via letters to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 28, 1999, presided over by Elder Hugh W. Pinnock, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Central Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “As we meet together, we envision the wagons and the boats pulling in from the East and the South, while others were leaving these grounds to make the long march up the Elk Horn, along the waters of the Platte, up the valley of the Sweet Water, over the Continental Divide and finally to the valley of the Great Salt Lake. All of this area, including Council Bluffs across the river and Florence on this side, was once a place of great industry. Here wagons and handcarts were built. Here oxen, cows, and other animals, seeds and plants were gathered together to move to the West. There was, at times, much of levity here. There was also much of sorrow.”

Three more notes: The temple’s first dedicatory session was transmitted to meetinghouses throughout North America for temple-worthy Latter-day Saints to view. This was the second time a temple dedication session was broadcast to an area significantly larger than the temple district, the first being the Palmyra New York Temple, dedicated April 6, 2000. … The temple was dedicated during an appropriate time of year — 154 years and eight days before the dedication, Brigham Young and the advance company of pioneer Saints departed from Winter Quarters on April 14, 1847, to continue their trek to the Rocky Mountains. … This house of the Lord became a welcome spiritual addition to the historic area, which had already included the Mormon Pioneer Cemetery and the Mormon Trail Center.

The Guadalajara Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: April 29, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The 11th house of the Lord in Mexico. … President Hinckley dedicated the temple on his 64th wedding anniversary with Sister Marjorie Pay Hinckley.

Announced: April 14, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — in letters to local Church leaders.

Groundbreaking: June 12, 1999, presided over by Elder Eran A. Call, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Bless all who attend as patrons, that Thy Spirit may rest upon them, that the covenants of the house of the Lord may be impressed upon their minds, that they may know that in receiving the ordinances of this house, they receive that which is most precious above all other blessings.”

Three more notes: The first stake was organized in Guadalajara 26 years before the temple was dedicated. … The temple resides near Guadalajara’s commercial district, and the house of the Lord stands out in the city and commands the attention of those in the area. Even at the time of construction, cab drivers in Guadalajara didn’t need directions to find the temple — its beauty, they said, preceded its message. … It was announced the same day that a temple was announced for Veracruz, Mexico.

The Perth Australia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: May 20, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The fourth house of the Lord in Australia. … The Perth Australia Temple was the farthest house of the Lord from Salt Lake City when it was dedicated.

Announced: June 11, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — in a letter to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 20, 1999, presided over by Elder Kenneth Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Australia/New Zealand Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May all who enter these portals be uplifted by that which occurs here. May the covenants which they take upon themselves bind them to Thee, and may they never violate nor transgress their sacred promises unto Thee. May they delight to come, and may this house be busy with the work of Thy kingdom.”

Three more notes: The Perth Australia Temple was dedicated just six days before ground was broken for the Brisbane Australia Temple. … The significance of a house of the Lord in Perth was recognized not only by members but by leaders in the community as well. In a show of brotherhood at the Perth temple’s groundbreaking, the Rev. Wally Mowtschan, then leader of the Perth Russian Orthodox Community, presented the Church with a gift of frankincense, a nod to what was given to Jesus Christ by the wise men. … After months of dry conditions, a storm front came through Perth on the day of the dedication. The spirits of the local Saints were not dampened, however, as they were simply grateful for the house of the Lord being dedicated in their city. Despite the cloudy weather, the cornerstone ceremony was rain-free, and once President Hinckley went inside to continue the dedicatory services, rain started to fall.

The Columbia River Washington Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Nov. 18, 2001, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The third house of the Lord in the state of Washington. … It was dedicated exactly 21 years and one day after the Seattle Washington Temple, the state’s first, was dedicated.

Announced: April 2, 2000, by President Hinckley, in April 2000 general conference.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 28, 2000, presided over by Elder Stephen A. West, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Northwest Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May there come into their minds and hearts an indelible witness of the reality of Thy plan of salvation, under which the immortality of the human soul is assured and the blessings of eternal life are promised to all who walk in faithfulness to Thee and to Thy divine will. May those who come here to be married and who kneel at the sacred altars of this temple have implanted within them an assurance of the eternal perpetuity of their union if they will honor and respect the covenants which they make before Thee.”

Three more notes: The temple is one of few that do not bear the name of the major city nearby. Instead, it carries its name from the Columbia River, located less than three miles northeast of this house of the Lord. … The temple was announced — for somewhere in the Tri-Cities area in south-central Washington — in April 2000 general conference, the first general conference held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. … The temple was dedicated only 19 months and 16 days after it was announced.

The Snowflake Arizona Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: March 3, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Arizona. … Snowflake was one of six new temple locations announced in the first general conference held in the Conference Center.

Announced: April 2, 2000, by President Hinckley in April 2000 general conference.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 23, 2000, presided over by Elder Rex D. Pinegar, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are thankful for those who laid the foundations of this and other nearby communities. They struggled so desperately for so long against adversities of many kinds. Now their posterity enjoy the sweet fruits of their efforts, and crowning all is this magnificent and beautiful temple.”

Three more notes: At the time of the temple’s dedication, Snowflake and the nearby town Taylor had a combined population of under 9,000 people, with approximately 35,000 members in the temple district. Despite those numbers, more than 94,000 people toured the temple during its open house. … The temple features artwork of many local Native American artists, incorporating Native American designs as well as influence from the area’s early settlers. The Native American artwork drew many from the nearby Navajo, Hopi, Apache and Zuni reservations to the temple open house and the dedication. … One of the paintings in the temple portrays Jacob Hamblin, an early missionary to the Native American tribes in the area, meeting with Hopi Chief Tuba, one of the earliest Native American converts.

The Lubbock Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: April 21, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The third house of the Lord in Texas. … The Lubbock temple was announced with five other temples in the concluding session of April 2000 general conference.

Announced: April 2, 2000, by President Hinckley.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 4, 2000, presided over by Elder Rex D. Pinegar, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Dear Father, please accept our offering of this, Thy temple. It has been built in obedience to Thy commandment to construct these sacred houses that Thy glorious work may go forward in bringing to pass the immortality and eternal life of man. Sanctify this house. May Thy Holy Spirit dwell here at all times. Let Thy hallowing influence be felt by all who serve within these walls.”

Three more notes: Ground was broken for the Lubbock temple the same day as the groundbreaking of the Monterrey Mexico Temple. … In the beginning of the Church in Lubbock, branch meetings were held in a local courtroom. On Sundays, sacrament meeting talks were delivered from the witness stand, with the presiding officer sitting in the judge’s seat. … During the temple’s public open house, many were able to learn about the house of the Lord and the proper beliefs of the Church. One woman, who taught about other religions in another church in Lubbock, said she had been teaching false things about the Church and would not do so anymore. Another visitor of the open house was seen walking out of the temple after a tour and driving away. Not long after, the car returned filled with people for another tour.

The Monterrey Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: April 28, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The 12th house of the Lord in Mexico. … Before the temple was announced in 1995, the closest temple to the city of Monterrey was the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 430 miles.

Announced: Dec. 27, 1995, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 4, 2000, presided over by Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico North Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Now, dear Father, we pray for this nation of Mexico. Bless its leaders that they may govern in righteousness. Bless its people that they may cultivate a spirit of peace and that they may be prospered. We pray particularly for those of Thy kingdom who pay their tithes and offerings, that Thou wilt open the windows of heaven and pour out blessings upon them. Lift from their shoulders the shackles of the past. Open their eyes to a vision of what they may become.”

Three more notes: When the Latter-day Saints in Monterrey prepared for their annual trip to the nearest house of the Lord, it came at great sacrifice. Renting buses, the faithful members would have to save financially and prepare to leave their homes for an extended time as they drove to Mesa, Arizona, and later to Mexico City, Mexico, in order to participate in temple worship. … While it was the second temple announced in Mexico, the house of the Lord was the 12th temple dedicated due to opposition from adjacent property owners. Eventually the temple site was moved to another property, near the mountain peaks of Monterrey. … Ground was broken for the Monterrey temple the same day that the Lubbock Texas Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held. The two temples were also dedicated only seven days apart.

The Campinas Brazil Temple at dusk. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: May 17, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The fourth house of the Lord in Brazil. … Approximately 3,000 people of the more than 75,000 who attended the temple’s open house requested information and visits from missionaries.

Announced: April 3, 1997, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: May 1, 1998, presided over by President Faust.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Bless Thy Saints in this great nation of Brazil. As they walk in obedience before Thee, open the windows of heaven and shower down blessings upon them. May faith grow in the hearts of Thy people. May their testimonies never waiver. May they ever look to Thee with love and confidence.”

Three more notes: While the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple was announced almost six months after the Campinas Brazil Temple, the Porto Alegre temple was dedicated almost a year and a half earlier due to political unrest in Campinas. … The political unrest and violence included the assassination of then-Mayor Antônio da Costa Santos, who had been excited with the temple’s construction. His successor as mayor of Campinas was Izalene Tiene, who visited the temple on the first day of the open house. The mayor was so impressed by the tour of the temple, she requested permission to visit the temple grounds from time to time as a place to have peace and reflect. … Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles accompanied President Faust at the groundbreaking, which drew more than 3,000 attendees. And President Faust, who served in Brazil as a young missionary, accompanied President Hinckley at the dedication.

The Asunción Paraguay Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: May 19, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Paraguay. … Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who had served as a missionary in part of the Paraguay temple district, rededicated the renovated temple on Nov. 3, 2019.

Announced: April 2, 2000, by President Hinckley in the concluding session of the April 2000 general conference.

Groundbreaking: Feb. 3, 2001, presided over by Elder Jay E. Jensen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this temple stand as a crowning jewel to Thy work in this nation. May Thy Saints throughout the land look to this, Thy holy house as a sanctuary to which they may come to make sacred covenants with Thee and partake of the great blessings which Thou hast prepared for Thy faithful children.”

Rededicated: Nov. 3, 2019, by Elder Christofferson.

Three more notes: At the time of the Asunción temple’s rededication, there were almost 95,000 members of the Church in Paraguay. … When the temple was first constructed and dedicated in 2002, it marked the first time in the history of the Church that every Spanish-speaking country in South America had an operating temple. … The temple was built on the ground where the first Latter-day Saint chapel was built in Paraguay in 1964.

The Nauvoo Illinois Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dedication: June 27, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The third house of the Lord built in Illinois and the second still in operation. … The Nauvoo Illinois Temple was built in the same location as the original Nauvoo Temple from 1846, with the new temple’s architecture designed to replicate the original.

Announced: April 4, 1999, by President Hinckley, at the conclusion of April 1999 general conference.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 24, 1999, presided over by President Hinckley.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Father dear, bless this land that those who govern shall never trample the rights of the people as was once done in Nauvoo. May liberty and peace be maintained under the banner of the Constitution, which Thou hast caused to be established ‘for the rights and protection of all flesh’ (Doctrine and Covenants 101:77). Bless this city of Nauvoo, which came to be known as the City of Joseph. May it shine with a renewed luster as the home of a temple of God. May this sacred house stand as a memorial to him who lived here and was buried here, Joseph Smith, the great Prophet of this dispensation, and his brother Hyrum, whom he loved.”

Three more notes: The idea to rebuild the Nauvoo Temple first came when President Gordon B. Hinckley’s father, Bryant S. Hinckley, was serving as president of a mission that included Nauvoo, Illinois. Bryant Hinckley presented the idea to the First Presidency in 1939, but due to the Great Depression, the Church wasn’t in a financial position to rebuild a temple at that time, so the idea was turned down. Then, 60 years later, his son — President Gordon B. Hinckley, then president of the Church — announced plans to rebuild the Nauvoo Temple on April 2, 1999. … Dedication of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple took place on the 158th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s June 27, 1844, martyrdom. … The Nauvoo Illinois Temple was the first temple dedication to be broadcast by satellite internationally — broadcast via satellite to 2,300 locations throughout 72 countries and in 38 languages. A Church public affairs official said Nauvoo “became a world focus” and the dedication “was the first time members of the Church in many parts of the world had seen anything from a Church broadcast.”

The Hague Netherlands Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Sept. 8, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in the Netherlands. … President Hinckley dedicated The Hague temple the day after he rededicated the Freiberg Germany Temple.

Announced: Aug. 16, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — in letters to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 26, 2000, presided over by Elder John K. Carmack, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe Central Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We thank Thee for those who came to this land in early days to preach Thine everlasting gospel, and for the faith of those who through the generations have accepted it and lived it and sought to strengthen Thy work. The faithful of this land have given so much for their testimony of Thy divine work. Bless to our memory all who have gone before, and bless mightily those who now walk in faith before Thee.”

Three more notes: At the time of The Hague temple’s construction, Dutch laws prohibited buildings that weren’t open to the public. The Dutch government, however, allowed the temple to be built as an exception. … Because riding bicycles is a very popular mode of transportation in the Netherlands, the underground parking lot of The Hague temple features a large bicycle parking lot. … The temple was built in Zoetermeer, a city on the outskirts of The Hague that is located below sea level. As such, the house of the Lord is stabilized by several pylons that were added during construction.

The Brisbane Australia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: June 15, 2003, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The fifth house of the Lord in Australia. … On April 7, 2024, President Russell M. Nelson announced a second temple for the Brisbane area.

Announced: July 20, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: May 26, 2001, presided over by Elder Kenneth Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Australia/New Zealand Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “O Lord God of Israel, may glory and honor and praise and worship always be found in these sacred premises of temple and meetinghouse. May Thy Holy Son be here remembered and here worshipped by generations of Latter-day Saints. May these sacred structures be recognized and respected by the people of this great city. May Thy blessings rest upon this nation, this land of freedom where liberty is cherished and the right of worship is safeguarded.”

Three more notes: The Brisbane temple was one of four temples announced on July 20, 1998, by the First Presidency, along with the temples in Kyiv, Ukraine; Hermosillo, Mexico; and Tampico, Mexico. … The Brisbane temple was President Gordon B. Hinckley’s 80th house of the Lord he dedicated as president of the Church. … The temple was built on the location of one of Australia’s oldest meetinghouses. The structure, a stake center, was originally built in 1956.

The Redlands California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Sept. 14, 2003, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The fifth house of the Lord in California. … It was announced the same day that two other temples for California were announced: the Sacramento California and Newport Beach California temples.

Announced: April 21, 2001, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Dec. 1, 2001, presided over by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Northwest Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May it be sacred to all who enter its doors, and may these portals never be breached by anyone unworthy to enter. May those who pass by look upon it as the house of the Lord and do so with reverence and respect. Hold back the hand of the vandal or anyone who would in any way deface it. May it stand strong against the storms of nature.”

Three more notes: The Redlands California Temple was built on an orange grove. The surrounding area of the temple featured, at the time, a new development and was surrounded by orange groves. Attendees at the temple groundbreaking ceremony were served orange juice from trees that had been removed from the construction site. … Primary children donated pennies to help pay for the palm trees found at the front and back of the temple. … Nearly 140,000 people toured the temple during its monthlong public open house, and close to 100 of the visitors who came were descendants of the pioneers sent by Brigham Young to Southern California in 1851.

The Accra Ghana Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Jan. 11, 2004, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in both Ghana and all of West Africa. … Prior to the dedication of the temple, only approximately 415 members in the Accra temple district had been endowed.

Announced: Nov. 16, 2001, by President Hinckley at Independence Square, Accra, Ghana.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 16, 2001, presided over by Elder Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We thank Thee for the brotherhood that exists among us, that neither color of skin nor land of birth can separate us as Thy sons and daughters who have taken upon us sacred and binding covenants. We know that the ground on which this temple stands was made available because of Thine intervening hand. We know that Thy care has been over its construction and the construction of the other facilities found here. Father, our hearts are filled with gratitude. We rejoice and sing anthems of praise to Thy holy name. We lift our voices in songs of thanksgiving.”

Three more notes: Before the dedication of the Accra Ghana Temple, Saints had to travel to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple (nearly 2,900 miles by air) or the London England Temple (nearly 3,200 miles by air). … Multiple languages are used in the Accra temple — English, French, Twi and Ga, as well as other West African dialects. … An open house was held from Dec. 3 to Dec. 20, 2003. Among the over 17,000 people attending included Ghana’s President John A. Kufuor and Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

The Copenhagen Denmark Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: May 23, 2004, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Denmark. … It was dedicated the month before the Manhattan New York Temple was dedicated. Both edifices were constructed from existing Church buildings.

Announced: March 17, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — in letters to local Church leaders.

Site dedication: April 24, 1999, done by Elder Spencer J. Condie, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe North Area. The Priorvej Chapel in Frederiksberg, Denmark, was being renovated and converted into the new temple, so a site dedication took place without a traditional groundbreaking ceremony.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May these halls and rooms be hallowed to all who walk herein. When they enter the portals of this structure, we ask that the evils of the world may be left behind and that the refreshing and beautiful manifestation of Thy Holy Spirit be felt.”

Three more notes: The Priorvej Chapel in Frederiksberg, Denmark, was dedicated by Elder John A. Widtsoe of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on June 14, 1931. On this day, Elder Widtsoe dedicated the building “to be a place where Thy truth, the eternal gospel of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, shall be taught, both by precept and example, and where the introductory ordinances, which belong to this Church, can be performed.” Approximately 73 years later, the chapel would continue to fulfill that holy purpose to a higher degree with its renovation and conversion to the Copenhagen Denmark Temple. … The temple retained the same front door and original redbrick exterior from the Priorvej Chapel. … A special tour was held during the open house for those who lived in the apartment buildings next to the temple. One neighbor told a temple worker during the tour, “What I love about it is that it fits into the community. You have made it so beautiful that it doesn’t stand out. It is like it belongs.”

The Manhattan New York Temple. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

Dedication: June 13, 2004, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in the state of New York. … The Manhattan temple closed March 2, 2024, for extensive renovations that will last approximately three years.

Announced: Aug. 7, 2002, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Sept. 23, 2002, presided over by Elder Spencer J. Condie, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Northeast Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Father, there is so much of evil in the world, of strife, of man’s inhumanity to man. We pray that peace may come where there is war, that conciliation may come where there is conflict, that neighborliness and love may replace hatred and enmity.”

Three more notes: The Manhattan temple was constructed using an existing outer shell of an office building with meetinghouse-type functions in Manhattan; the building initially had housed a chapel, cultural hall, baptismal font, classrooms and Church offices. It later housed a stake center. … On March 24, 2002, President Gordon B. Hinckley spoke at a special regional conference in New York City and told the congregation a temple would be built in Manhattan within the next two years. Four and a half months later, official plans to construct the Manhattan temple were announced. … A monthlong open house for the Manhattan temple started drawing attention from national and international news outlets.

The San Antonio Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: May 22, 2005, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The fourth house of the Lord in Texas. … President Hinckley announced a temple for San Antonio during a devotional with the city’s four stakes.

Announced: June 24, 2001, by President Hinckley.

Groundbreaking: March 29, 2003, presided over by Elder H. Bruce Stucki, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southwest Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Wilt Thou, dear Father, accept of this, our offering unto Thee. Wilt Thou smile upon it and crown this dedication with Thy benediction. Hallow it as Thy house. Wilt Thou deign to visit it and cause that Thy Holy Spirit may dwell here. The faithful and obedient will gather here to accomplish the singular, eternal work in their own behalf and in behalf of those beyond the veil of death.”

Three more notes: An open house was held from April 16 to May 7, 2005. A total of 69,679 people attended, and roughly 2,700 of that were on just the first day. … The dedication of the San Antonio temple occurred in the 200th anniversary year of the Prophet Joseph Smith’s birth. … The celestial room features floor-to-ceiling-length art-glass windows depicting the tree of life.

