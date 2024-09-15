The path to 200 houses of the Lord: Nos. 81-100

Editor’s note: The Church News is highlighting the first 200 operating houses of the Lord of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a weekly compilation of 20 temples in chronological order over a 10-week period.

Having announced in the October 1997 general conference The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ move to add smaller temples in more remote areas, President Gordon B. Hinckley carried that historic momentum over to the next general conferences as the Church president concluded the Sunday afternoon session on April 5, 1998.

“I take this opportunity to announce to the entire Church a program to construct some 30 smaller temples immediately,” he said. “They will be in Europe, in Asia, in Australia and Fiji, in Mexico and Central and South America and Africa, as well as in the United States and Canada.”

He added the 30 to the 17 houses of the Lord already going forward in construction or planning, and then he did some math to present a bold challenge. “This will make a total of 47 new temples in addition to the 51 now in operation,” he said. “I think we had better add two more to make it an even 100 by the end of this century, being 2,000 years ‘since the coming of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the flesh’ (Doctrine and Covenants 20:1).”

Thirty-six temples were announced between that moment and the next time a temple announcement came in general conference — when President Hinckley a year later, on April 4, 1999, proclaimed the rebuilding of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple.

And the Church’s Nos. 81 to 100 temples reflect that end-of-the-century push, with the 20 houses of the Lord dedicated in just 162 days, from the April 23, 2000, dedication of the Reno Nevada Temple to the Oct. 1 dedication of the Boston Massachusetts Temple. And two additional houses of the Lord would be dedicated in Brazil before the end of the year and the century.

Of those 20 temples, 13 were dedicated outside of the United States — including four in Mexico, with two instances of a pair of temples being dedicated on consecutive days. The same happened with two temples dedicated in Australia.

And of the seven temples dedicated in the United States, three were the second houses of the Lord in their respective states.

By the end of 2024, the total operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will go from the first 20 temples dedicated between 1877 and 1981 to more than 200 — with Nos. 181 to 200 being dedicated in a span of just 14 months.

With The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to dedicate its 200th operating temple later this year, here’s the fifth of a weekly look — 20 at a time — at the houses of the Lord worldwide.

The Reno Nevada Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: April 23, 2000, by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Nevada. … The Reno temple was dedicated later the same day as the Memphis Tennessee Temple (No. 80) was dedicated by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Announced: April 12, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President Faust — via a letter to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: July 24, 1999, presided over by Elder Rex D. Pinegar, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Dear Father, bless all who have made possible this beautiful structure. May they gain satisfaction from the knowledge that they have had a part in creating this sacred edifice. May they recognize that it is no longer simply a building, but rather a house consecrated unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son, a place of holiness, a sanctuary of faith.”

Three more notes: Both the dedication and groundbreaking ceremony of the temple were held on holidays. It was dedicated on Easter Sunday, and ground was broken for the temple on July 24, which is celebrated as Pioneer Day in the American West in honor of the day in 1847 when Brigham Young and the first pioneers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrived in the Salt Lake Valley. … The Reno temple is located just five miles east of the border between Nevada and California. … One Reno stake president said, “Having the temple here in Reno has awakened a spirit in the people that I don’t believe has been here previously. I’ve heard bishops and stake presidents say they’ve had lines of people getting dedication tickets and temple recommends — both new and renewed.”

The Cochabamba Bolivia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: April 30, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Bolivia. … The Cochabamba temple and the Recife Brazil Temple were the first to be announced for South America since the Bogotá Colombia Temple in 1984.

Announced: Jan. 13, 1995, by the First Presidency — President Howard W. Hunter and his counselors, President Hinckley and President Thomas S. Monson.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 10, 1996, presided over by President Hinckley, then president of the Church.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “In this sacred edifice, as well as in other temples, will be carried forward a work unequaled in all the earth in behalf of those of Thy children who have lived and passed on to immortality. How wondrous are Thy works. How great Thy plan, O God. It is all possible because of the gift of Thy Son, who gave His life in an atoning sacrifice in behalf of all who have walked or will yet walk the earth.”

Three more notes: Despite heavy rain throughout the day, an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people from across the country attended the groundbreaking ceremony, some traveling 20 hours by bus to be there. … Due to social unrest, the public open house had to be shortened from two weeks down to one. Organizers anticipated 50,000 visitors for the April 18-22, 2000, open house, but approximately 65,570 toured the house of the Lord. For one day alone, 20,000 came, lining up for blocks and some staying until midnight. … Nearly 9,100 Latter-day Saints from across Bolivia attended the dedication of this house of the Lord.

The Tampico Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: May 20, 2000, by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The seventh house of the Lord in Mexico. … The Tampico temple was dedicated the day before the Villahermosa Mexico and Nashville Tennessee temples were dedicated, marking the first time three temples were dedicated on the same weekend.

Announced: July 20, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Nov. 28, 1998, presided over by Elder Eran A. Call, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Mexico South Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this structure be sacred to all who look upon it, that no unrighteous hand may deface it or damage it in any way. May all who enter its portals be clean of body and mind and worthy to receive the blessings herein given. We pray that there may emanate from this, Thy house a spirit of love and peace, a spirit divine and holy, which will be felt in this great city.”

Three more notes: In 1972, Elder Thomas S. Monson of the Quorum of the Twelve organized the first stake in Tampico, Mexico. Almost three decades later, in 2000, he returned as a First Presidency counselor to dedicate the Tampico Mexico Temple. … The temple was built on what was known as “Cerro de Conejos” (“Rabbit Hill”) in Tampico, where many would go to pray and meditate away from the busyness of everyday life. The hill that used to be a place of prayer continues in a more formal place of prayer in the house of the Lord. … The Tampico temple is located less than 5 miles west of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Nashville Tennessee Temple. | R. Scott Lloyd, Deseret News

Dedication: May 21, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Tennessee. … The Nashville temple was dedicated only a month after the Memphis Tennessee Temple was dedicated.

Announced: Nov. 9, 1994, by the First Presidency — President Howard W. Hunter and his counselors, President Gordon B. Hinckley and President Thomas S. Monson — in a letter to local stake presidents.

Groundbreaking: March 13, 1999, presided over by Elder John K. Carmack, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America East Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “It is our gift of love. Please accept of it, dear Father, as an expression of the faith we have in Thine eternal purposes. This sacred structure stands as a monument before the world of our belief in the immortality of the human soul and that a great work is going forward on the other side of the veil to bring blessings to those who will accept the ordinances which will be performed in their behalf in this, Thy house.”

Three more notes: Ground was broken for the Nashville temple the same day as the groundbreakings for the Oaxaca Mexico and Kona Hawaii temples. … During the open house, roughly 30 congregations from other religions toured the Nashville temple. Between 60 and 70 groups toured with their professors from Vanderbilt University’s divinity school, located in Nashville. … The Nashville Tennessee Temple was dedicated on the same day as the Villahermosa Mexico Temple. This was the third instance of a pair of same-day dedications happening, making this a rare occurrence.

The Villahermosa Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: May 21, 2000, by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The eighth house of the Lord in Mexico. … The Villahermosa temple was dedicated a day after the dedication of the Tampico Mexico Temple, both done by President Monson.

Announced: Oct. 30, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President James E. Faust — in a letter to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: Jan. 9, 1999, presided over by Elder Richard E. Turley Sr., a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Mexico South Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Hear the prayers of Thy people whenever they plead with Thee in their troubles. Give unto them peace in their hearts and the assurance that Thou art watching over them. May they come here, dressing in white, to commune with Thee and to participate in those ordinances which will bring to them blessings for their eternal exaltation, and for the exaltation of uncounted numbers beyond the veil of death.”

Three more notes: Ground was broken for the Villahermosa temple the same day as the groundbreaking of the Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple. … The temple was dedicated on the same weekend as the Tampico Mexico Temple and the Nashville Tennessee Temple, making it the first time three houses of the Lord were dedicated on the same weekend. The Villahermosa and Nashville temples were dedicated on the same day — the Church’s third two-dedication day. … Outside of the temple stands a ceiba tree, a tree that symbolized to the ancient Mayans, who resided in this area of southeast Mexico, a lesson about being deeply rooted while reaching heavenward.

The Montreal Quebec Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: June 4, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The sixth house of the Lord in Canada. … President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, rededicated the temple on Nov. 22, 2015, after its extensive renovations.

Announced: Aug. 6, 1998, by President Hinckley.

Groundbreaking: April 9, 1999, presided over by Elder Gary J. Coleman, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Northeast Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Oh God, our gracious Father, we thank Thee and bow in reverence before Thee. Bless us to be worthy always of coming to this, Thy house. Save us from evil and doubt. Bless us with righteousness and faith. May Thy Holy Spirit be felt by all who come within these walls. May old men dream dreams and young men see visions as they contemplate the wonder and majesty of Thy divine and eternal plan for the salvation and exaltation of Thy sons and daughters of all generations.”

Rededicated: Nov. 22, 2015, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Three more notes: The Montreal temple was dedicated the same day that the San José Costa Rica Temple was dedicated. … Details in the decor throughout the temple, from Canadian maple leaves to flowers, depict different aspects of Montreal’s diverse culture for the different countries that settled Montreal — a fleur-de-lis honors the French, a rose the English, a thistle the Scots and a shamrock the Irish. … President Hinckley announced this house of the Lord as he spoke to Latter-day Saints in Montreal as part of a nine-day ministry in Canada.

The San José Costa Rica Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: June 4, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Costa Rica. … Before the San José Costa Rica Temple was dedicated, Latter-day Saints in Costa Rica would cross three international borders to attend a temple.

Announced: March 17, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President Faust — in a letter to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: April 24, 1999, presided over by Elder Lynn G. Robbins, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Central America Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “O God, our Eternal Father, take us under Thy beneficent hand and bless us as Thy sons and daughters. We are beholden to Thee for all that we have and are. Wilt Thou look upon us with love and mercy. Wilt Thou touch our minds and open our eyes to the things of eternity. Wilt Thou stir our hearts with love for Thee and Thy Son and for Thy great cause and kingdom.”

Three more notes: Two years before the temple was announced, President Hinckley went to Costa Rica and spoke to Saints about, among other things, the importance of being sealed in the house of the Lord. … The temple was dedicated on the same day as the Montreal Quebec Temple, the fourth time two temples were dedicated on the same day. … The country of Costa Rica has an expansive family history database with multiple locations. This abundant resource simplified the process for Costa Rican Latter-day Saints of finding the names of ancestors to take to the temple.

The Fukuoka Japan Temple. | Church News archives

Dedication: June 11, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Japan. … The Fukuoka temple was the first Latter-day Saint temple in southern Japan.

Announced: May 7, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999, presided over by Elder L. Lionel Kendrick, a General Authoirty Seventy and president of the Asia North Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Bless those who come to partake of the ordinances here administered, that Thy Holy Spirit may rest upon them, and that they may rejoice in their hearts over the great blessings here to be gained. Grant unto them a vision of the eternal nature of Thy work. May they here worship Thee in spirit and in truth.”

Three more notes: President Hinckley dedicated three temples other than the Fukuoka Japan Temple on the same trip, including the Adelaide Australia Temple, Melbourne Australia Temple and Suva Fiji Temple. … The temple was built near the heart of the city of Fukuoka and is located in a similar area as a local art museum, science museum and zoo, as well as the Fukuoka City Botanical Garden. … At the time of the temple’s dedication, the half-acre lot size the temple was built on could be priced at more than a million dollars.

The Adelaide Australia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: June 15, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Australia. … The groundbreaking ceremony for this temple was held on the same day as the groundbreakings of the Louisville Kentucky and Veracruz Mexico temples.

Announced: March 17, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — in letters to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: May 29, 1999, presided over by Elder Vaughn J. Featherstone, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Australia/New Zealand Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: All that is done here will be in recognition of the immortality of the human soul. ... There will be carried forward in this house a great work of redemption in behalf of the dead, many of whom have waited long for these saving ordinances. May this be a day of rejoicing on both sides of the veil, and may all who have the privilege of working here feel the obligation and responsibility of this great vicarious service.”

Three more notes: At the groundbreaking of the Sydney Australia Temple on Aug. 13, 1982, Elder Bruce R. McConkie of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, “There is no reason in the world why we can’t have temples in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.” A temple for Adelaide was announced March 17, 1999, and temples in each of the cities Elder McConkie mentioned would also receive temples within the coming five years, fulfilling his prophetic words. … The principal from a high school near the temple site, as well as children who attended the school, were invited to break ground for the temple during the groundbreaking ceremony. … President Hinckley dedicated three additional temples on the same trip — the Fukuoka Japan, Suva Fiji and Melbourne Australia temples.

The Melbourne Australia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: June 16, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The third house of the Lord in Australia. … It was the second temple dedicated in as many days in Australia, with two additional temples in planning or under construction in Brisbane and Perth.

Announced: Oct. 30, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — in letters to local priesthood leaders.

Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999, presided over by Elder P. Bruce Mitchell, an Area Authority Seventy.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “It is now vested with a peculiar and wonderful sanctity. Henceforth it will be open only to those who are properly recommended as worthy to enter its portals. As they come here, we pray that Thou wilt endow them with special blessings, with sacred covenants, with wondrous promises that only Thou canst give. May they know that they walk through sacred halls. May they always act reverently as Thy guests. May they leave rejoicing, standing taller as sons and daughters of God, with strengthened resolve to walk in Thy paths.”

Three more notes: The groundbreaking ceremony for the Melbourne temple was held on the same day as the groundbreakings for the Fresno California, Fukuoka Japan and Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico temples. … Ross Smith, a Victorian Member of Parliament for the local electorate, wrote a letter to Church leaders in the area after he attended the temple open house, saying, “No one could fail to be impressed by the superb building and its outstanding facilities — a tribute to the strength of the Church and the effectiveness of its work in the community. You have every reason to be proud of your Church’s achievements.” … It was one of four temples dedicated by President Hinckley on the same trip, along with the Fukuoka Japan, Suva Fiji and Adelaide Australia temples.

The Suva Fiji Temple. | Sarah Jane Weaver, Church News

Dedication: June 18, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Fiji. … Due to curfews enacted across the country in the wake of a cyclone, President Henry B. Eyring, then first counselor in the First Presidency, offered the Feb. 21, 2016, rededicatory prayer over the Suva temple from the nearby mission home.

Announced: May 7, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: May 8, 1999, presided over by Elder Earl M. Monson, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Pacific Islands Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We are grateful for this day of dedication, that Thou hast favored us with a temple in this island nation. No longer will we have to travel far across the seas to do that work which Thou hast established as sacred and necessary for Thy Saints in this latter-day dispensation. Thou hast heard our prayers and hearkened to our entreaties that this blessing might come to us. How beautiful is Thy house, O Lord. How wonderful is the great plan of happiness for Thy children.”

Rededicated: Feb. 21, 2016, by President Eyring.

Three more notes: A temple for Fiji was initially announced by President Hinckley in April 1998 general conference. However, the site in Suva wasn’t announced until May 7, 1998, when the First Presidency notified Latter-day Saint leaders in Fiji of the site location. … Due to political unrest in the country, the Suva temple was dedicated in only one session held for 60 Latter-day Saints, including local Church presidency members and their wives, in the celestial room of the temple. … Because members from the Suva Fiji Temple district could not attend the rededication, President Eyring approved a rebroadcast of the dedicatory services to be shown Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, a week after the ceremony.

The Mérida Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: July 8, 2000, by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The ninth house of the Lord in Mexico. … The Mérida temple was dedicated the day before the Veracruz Mexico Temple was dedicated, both done by President Monson.

Announced: Sept. 11, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Jan. 16, 1999, presided over by Elder Carl B. Pratt, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico South Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May we ever carry in our hearts a great sense of gratitude for its presence in this, our land and city. May we make ourselves worthy to come to Thy house, to engage in those holy ordinances which will here be administered. May we be tireless in our efforts to bring these blessings unto ourselves and unto our families, and then go forward, standing for those who have gone beyond in extending to them the sacred ordinances of Thy divine gospel.”

Three more notes: The first house of the Lord to be built on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, home to ancient Mayan ruins in places like Chichén Itzá and Uxmal. … Church members in the Yucatán would travel many days at great sacrifice in order to attend a house of the Lord. A typical temple trip would be four days of travel to the temple, four days of temple work and worship, and then four days to return home. … The Mérida temple was one of eight new houses of the Lord dedicated in Mexico over a six-month period.

The Veracruz Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: July 9, 2000, by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The 10th house of the Lord in Mexico. … Ground was broken for the Veracruz temple on the same day as the groundbreakings for two other temples in as many other countries — in Adelaide, Australia, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Announced: April 14, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Monson and President James E. Faust — in letters to local Church leaders.

Groundbreaking: May 29, 1999, presided over by Elder Carl B. Pratt, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico South Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Bless them with love for the Savior of the world, our Lord and Master, that they may pattern their lives after the pattern of His life. May they come to this, Thy house, to be sealed together as husband and wife, under Thy divine plan. Strengthen their will, and fortify their resolution to live as Thou wouldst have them. May Thy work grow and strengthen in this part of Thy vineyard.”

Three more notes: The Veracruz temple was announced the same day as the Guadalajara Mexico Temple was announced. … The foundation for the membership in Veracruz was laid long before the foundation of the house of the Lord. In 1955, Rex E. Lee — later president of Brigham Young University — and his missionary companion Walter Butler opened Veracruz for missionary work. … Despite rain on the day of dedication, 5,171 people attended one of the four dedicatory sessions.

The Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: July 16, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Louisiana. … In November 2019, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles rededicated the Baton Rouge temple after its 22-month closure for renovations.

Announced: Sept. 11, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: May 8, 1999, presided over by Elder Monte J. Brough, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Southeast Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Grant unto Thy Saints a vision of the great and eternal work for which it has been constructed. May Thy people come here frequently and be refreshed by a knowledge of Thine eternal and everlasting purposes in behalf of Thy children of all generations. Wilt Thou smile upon them from Thy dwelling place on high and cause their thoughts to reach up to Thee and to Thy Beloved Son who, through the gift of His life, brought salvation unto all of Thy sons and daughters, and the opportunity of exaltation to all who walk in obedience to Thy commandments.”

Rededicated: Nov. 17, 2019, by Elder Cook.

Three more notes: In January 1841, two Louisiana Saints from a small branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Orleans mailed $10 to the Prophet Joseph Smith, asking for an elder to be sent to their area “to preach unto us Jesus.” Nearly 160 years later, a house of the Lord was dedicated in the state. … Miraculously, the Baton Rouge temple was never greatly affected — from construction through decades of operation — by any of the several tropical storms to hit Louisiana since the temple’s construction, including hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Ida and Gustav, among other periods of flooding. The temple site acted as a gathering place during both Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and disastrous flooding in 2016 and 2019, providing relief for the people of Louisiana who were affected by these natural disasters. … The Baton Rouge temple was announced on the same day as four other temples — in Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Columbia, South Carolina; and Mérida, Mexico.

The Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: July 30, 2000, by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Oklahoma. … President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, rededicated the Oklahoma City temple on May 19, 2019.

Announced: March 17, 1999, by the First Presidency — President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President Faust — in letters to local Church leaders.

Groundbreaking: July 3, 1999, presided over by Elder Rex D. Pinegar, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We pray that Thou wilt bless all who come as patrons, that they may do so with a spirit of love and total unselfishness to carry forward a great work in behalf of those who are helpless to help themselves.”

Rededicated: May 19, 2019, by President Eyring.

Three more notes: Once it was dedicated, the Oklahoma City temple served 44,000 members in Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri. … It was one of six temples announced at once, along with those in Louisville, Kentucky; Medford, Oregon; Adelaide, Australia; Copenhagen, Denmark; and San José, Costa Rica. … Among the some 9,000 Latter-day Saints from the temple district attending the dedication were descendants of ancestors and progeny tried in affliction — early settlers and Native Americans, including thousands of Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek and Seminole refugees who walked a path of disease and death from the southeast into what the federal government designated “Indian Territory.”

The Caracas Venezuela Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Aug. 20, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Venezuela. … In the years before the Caracas temple was dedicated, Venezuelan Saints had to travel extensive distances to attend temples first in the United States or Peru and later in Colombia.

Announced: Sept. 30, 1995, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — in a letter to local Church leaders.

Groundbreaking: Jan. 10, 1999, presided over by Elder Francisco J. Viñas, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America North Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Bless all who serve in this, Thy house. May the president and his counselors, the matron and her assistants, be granted strength and vitality to carry forward and direct the great work to be performed here. May the workers and all who contribute in any way to the solemnity and spirit of Thy house be blessed in their ministry. Touch the hearts of all who come as patrons, that they may recognize that they stand in holy places as they serve in Thine abode.”

Three more notes: President Hinckley first mentioned “the possibility of [a temple] in Venezuela” during October general conference on Sept. 30, 1995. Plans to build the temple in Caracas were announced in May 1998. … The Caracas temple is located around 10 miles from the Caribbean Sea, and just six days after its dedication, the Houston Texas Temple was dedicated on the north side of that sea and the Gulf of Mexico. … The 15,332-square-foot Caracas temple was built on 0.5 acres of land, with the two-storied edifice sharing the grounds with a meetinghouse and Church offices.

The Houston Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Aug. 26, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The second house of the Lord in Texas. … President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, rededicated the temple on April 22, 2018.

Announced: Sept. 30, 1997, by President Hinckley, during October 1997 general conference.

Groundbreaking: June 13, 1998, presided over by Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Southwest Area.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Let Thy blessings rest upon all who will serve here. Smile with favor upon the temple presidency, the matron and her assistants, and all who labor with them in administering the great and singular work for which this temple has been erected. Let Thy Holy Spirit touch the hearts of all who come as patrons. Manifest unto them the importance of that which they do, and grant them satisfaction in their service.”

Rededicated: April 22, 2018, by President Ballard.

Three more notes: When President Hinckley announced in the priesthood session of October 1997 general conference the Church’s plans to build smaller temples in Anchorage, Alaska; Monticello, Utah; and the Latter-day Saint colonies in northern Mexico (later built in Colonia Juárez, Chihuahua), he also announced temples for Houston and San Juan, Puerto Rico. … The Houston temple was dedicated on the same day exactly 17 years before a tornado struck Texas during Hurricane Harvey, necessitating the renovation of the Houston temple. It sustained water damage to the first floor — more than a foot of standing water — due to the flooding. … President Ballard rededicated the Houston temple in one session with limited attendance. An open house event was not held after renovations.

The Birmingham Alabama Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Sept. 3, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Alabama. … Temple patronage was so high in the first two years after the dedication of the house of the Lord in Birmingham that ordinance sessions were increased from seven a week to 11 a week.

Announced: Sept. 11, 1998, by the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking: Oct. 9, 1999, presided over by Elder Stephen A. West, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Father, this house has been constructed largely with the tithes of Thy people throughout the world. Please keep Thine ancient promises; open the windows of heaven and shower down blessings upon them. Prosper them in righteousness in their labors. May the generations who come after them be blessed because of the faithfulness of their forebears who live today.”

Three more notes: Some 2,300 members holding colorful umbrellas in a rainstorm attended the temple’s groundbreaking service. … The Birmingham Alabama Temple was among a flurry of temple dedications in a five-week period leading up to the dedication of the Church’s 100th temple in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 1, 2000. … Accompanying President Hinckley to the dedication in Alabama, Elder David B. Haight of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles celebrated both his 94th birthday in Birmingham the day before the temple dedication as well as his 70th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sister Ruby Haight, who was also present, the day after the dedication.

The Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Sept. 17, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in both the Dominican Republic and among the Caribbean Islands. … The temple’s district at the time of its dedication included the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Bahamas, Jamaica and the Lesser Antilles.

Announced: Nov. 16, 1993, by the First Presidency — President Ezra Taft Benson and his counselors, President Hinckley and President Thomas S. Monson.

Groundbreaking: Aug. 18, 1996, presided over by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this be a house of peace and a refuge from the noise and confusion of the world. May there grow in the hearts of those who come here a certain conviction concerning the validity and the purpose of that which they do in service to Thee and Thy children.”

Three more notes: Around 4,000 Church members from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Haiti attended the groundbreaking ceremony. … Prior to the dedication of the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple, Latter-day Saints on the island of Hispaniola — which is split between the Dominican Republic and Haiti — would have to travel to Guatemala or Florida to visit a house of the Lord. After the temple was constructed in Santo Domingo, however, both Dominicans and Haitians could drive to a temple to perform sacred ordinances. … The Santo Domingo temple was the 31st house of the Lord dedicated in the year 2000. Those 31 temples made up roughly a third of the operating temples of the Church at that time.

The Boston Massachusetts Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication: Oct. 1, 2000, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, Church president.

Notable: The first house of the Lord in Massachusetts and the 100th worldwide. … A temple was initially announced in 1992 for Hartford, Connecticut; however, challenges in obtaining a site resulted in the 1995 announcement for temples in Boston and in White Plains, New York, the latter of which was later replaced by the Manhattan New York Temple.

Announced: Sept. 30, 1995, by President Hinckley.

Groundbreaking: June 13, 1997, presided over by Elder Richard G. Scott of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “We pray that all who enter may do so with reverence and respect. We pray that they may here serve with love for Thee and with appreciation for Thy great plan for the eternal happiness of Thy children.”

Three more notes: In April 1998 general conference, President Hinckley announced a Church program to build and dedicate 47 temples by the end of the 20th century (the end of the year 2000) to add to the 51 temples in operation. He said, “We had better add two more to make it an even 100″ — and the Boston temple was No. 100. Two more temples in Brazil — in Recife and Porto Alegre — were dedicated before the end of 2000. … The Boston Massachusetts Temple was without a steeple until after it was dedicated due to a lawsuit contesting the building’s height. However, after a unanimous ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Court on May 16, 2001, nearly a year after the temple’s dedication, the steeple was added. … His biography, “Go Forward With Faith,” explains President Hinckley felt frustrated at an ability to find a suitable temple site in New England and mentioned it in a meeting with area stake presidents. When a stake president spoke of a property on a hill overlooking the Boston area, President Hinckley excused himself and inspected the site. “As I stood there, I had an electric feeling that this is the place,” he recorded that night.

