Lehi Utah Temple groundbreaking date set

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An architectural rendering of the Lehi Utah Temple.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a Dec. 5 groundbreaking date for the Lehi Utah Temple.

Elder John A. McCune — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s Utah Area presidency — will preside at the ceremony.

This will be one of three temple groundbreakings that day on different continents — joining those of the Calabar Nigeria Temple and Viña del Mar Chile Temple.

The date of the Lehi temple’s invitation-only groundbreaking was published Monday, Oct. 26, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The late Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the temple for Lehi on April 7, 2024. It was one of 15 new temple locations he identified in the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

As previously announced, the multistory edifice of approximately 85,000 square feet will be built on a 22.5-acre site. A meetinghouse will also be built on the grounds, located northwest of the intersection of 3950 North and North Center Street in Lehi.

The site location map for the Lehi Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Church in Utah

The first wagons of Latter-day Saint pioneers arrived in the Utah Territory on July 24, 1847. Almost 180 years later, Utah is now home to more than 2.2 million Church members across nearly 5,400 wards and branches.

The Beehive State currently has 32 temples operating, under construction, announced or undergoing renovation.

The following 26 temples have been dedicated in Utah: Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Ephraim, Jordan River, Layton, Lindon, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo Rock Canyon, Red Cliffs, Salt Lake, Saratoga Springs, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Vernal.

Of note, two of those temples are undergoing extensive renovations and reconstruction: the Salt Lake Temple, closed Dec. 29, 2019, and the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple, closed Feb. 24, 2024.

The Smithfield temple will join the list of operating temples after its dedication April 18, 2027, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Besides the Lehi temple — soon to be under construction starting this December — the Heber Valley temple has been in the construction phase since its October 2022 groundbreaking.

That leaves three other Utah temples in planning and design stages — in West Jordan (announced 2024), Price (2024) and Spanish Fork (2025).